TG Therapeutics: Hitting A Growth Inflection

It is not unusual in bioscience investing to observe a stock that remains dormant for years and thereby tests the investor's patience to the extreme. Nonetheless, all bets are off when a series of powerful catalysts approach to galvanize the bulls for a historic run. TG Therapeutics (TGTX) epitomizes the aforementioned phenomenon. Despite that shares are trading on an uptrend for the past six months, the stock remains relatively flat for the past two years. Since TG will report data for its lead molecules (ublituximab, umbralisib), I strongly believe that this stock is positioned for a substantial rally. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of TG and provide my expectation of this Philip Fisher growth equity.

Figure 1: TG Therapeutics stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in New York City, TG Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicines to service unmet needs in blood cancers and autoimmune diseases. There are two late-stage franchises - ublituximab (TG-1101 or "ubli") and umbralisib (TGR-1202 or "umbra") - powering the pipeline.

As a novel antibody, ubli inhibits CD20 found on B-lymphocytes. Available as an oral formulation, umbra suppresses PI3K delta found abundantly in blood cancer cells like B-lymphocytes. Given that PI3K delta plays crucial roles in cancer cell's survival and multiplication, ubli essentially halts cancers at its root. As such, I believe that the mechanism of action of ubli and umbra yields strong efficacy against blood cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: TG Therapeutics)

UNITY-CLL and UNITY-NHL

Though there are many promising molecules, I believe that the combination of ubli and umbra (U2) has the best chances of success. Currently in the phase 3 (UNITY-CLL and UNITY-NHL) trials, U2 is correspondingly being investigated for its efficacy and safety in treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”).

Figure 3: UNITY-NHL (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

As "immortal" entities, cancer cells have an infinite number of cellular divisions. Moreover, they have a rapid turnover rate. Ultimately, the intrinsic property of cancers confers them with resistance. In my view, the best way to eradicate cancers is to employ a combination therapy like U2.

By simultaneously attacking multiple cancer targets, there is significantly less time for these rogue cells to evolve for escaping immune detection. When it comes to fighting cancers, they are like pests. It's best to eradicate all of them with combination therapy to prevent any spreading.

Figure 4: UNITY-CLL (Source: ClinicalTrial.gov)

Catalysts

Peter Lynch stated that it's important for investors to keep tabs of ongoing development for your stocks. This way, you can anticipate future events. In my opinion, the most important catalyst is the upcoming topline data publication for U2 in the UNITY trials between now and mid-2020. I forecast that U2 will generate robust clinical outcomes.

Notably, I ascribed a 65% clinical score for U2 which translates into a "more than favorable" chance of positive trial results. My rationale stems from the drug's sound mechanism of action. The fact that TG is leveraging on the cornerstone of cancer treatment (combination therapy) also improves its success. Commenting on various developments, the CEO and Executive Chairman (Michael Weiss) remarked,

2019 has been an extremely productive year thus far with the achievement of many key milestones, the most important of which has been the significant progress made with our Marginal Zone Lymphoma program, including the release of positive topline results and the receipt of breakthrough therapy and orphan drug designations. Moving forward, we believe further clarity on our potential MZL NDA filing by year-end along with the presentation of final MZL data later this year has the potential to unlock significant value for our shareholders. Between now and the middle of next year, we expect to have pivotal data readouts across three trials, including umbra in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, U2 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and ubli in multiple sclerosis. This is an extremely exciting time for us and we look forward to an impactful remainder of 2019 and 2020.

Financials Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. TG procured $38K in licensing revenues for this quarter and the same quarter last year. I expect a young bioscience company to garner little to no sales for years prior to commercializing its assets. Therefore, let's analyze more meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $32.3M and $35.0M. This represents a 7.7% year-over-year (YOY) decline. The lower R&D expense signifies the enrollment completion for the UNITY trials. As a result, it does not entail that TG is losing its grip on innovation. I also generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there was $35.2M ($0.43 per share) net loss versus $41.5M ($0.59 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. On a per share basis, this underlies a 28.5% improvement in bottom-line earnings. The earnings improvement is partly reflective of the lower R&D. In the grand view, a bottom line improvement is a vote of confidence in the company's ability to execute.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: TG Therapeutics)

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $92.4M in cash, equivalents, and investments, thus signifying a staggering 34.1% increase from $68.9M last year. Based on the $34.7M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, I believe that there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2019 prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, TG intends to conduct additional offering to extend the cash runway into mid-2020.

In my observation, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to a public offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 70.6M to 81.1M for TG, my rough arithmetic yields the 14.8% dilution. At this rate, TG easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a thesis regardless of its underlying strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for TG is if U2 can deliver positive outcomes for the UNITY trials. I ascribed a 35% risk of a negative clinical binary. Hence, I'm confident in U2's chances of success for the reasons mentioned above.

Notwithstanding, I'm less optimistic of ubli's ability to deliver positive data for multiple sclerosis. In the case of a negative report of U2, the stock will likely tumble over 50% and vice versa. Even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Moreover, there is a small chance that the company might run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend TG Therapeutics a buy and raise my rating from a three to a five out of five stars. On a two to three years horizon, I expect the $26 price target to be reached. And, I ascribe a 70% investment profitability score for this stock. In a nutshell, you are going to make money on TG, provided that you hold the stock for the long haul. Powering a pipeline with depths, TG will post its pivotal Phase 3 UNITY trials data for U2 soon. This should galvanize the stock for a continuing run-up prior to a big rally.

More importantly, U2 seems to be the "one-two knockout" combination to decimate the cancers (NHL and CLL) at its root. Ultimately, U2 will deliver hopes to patients while rewarding TG shareholders. As the blood cancer market is mega-blockbuster, U2 is poised to reap sizable profits for shareholders. Last but not least, I do not place emphasis on multiple sclerosis. However, the market bulls can rally strongly if the multiple sclerosis data turns out positive.

