Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/24/19

Includes: AC, JILL, RUN, SGMS, VC
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/24/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are starting to wane, as companies begin to close trading windows to their execs until earnings are released. Form 4 filing volumes will weaken into the last week of July, before surging again in August. There are still plenty of “Significant” insider signals generated during these periods, however. Not all firms have June quarter ends or stringent policies from their general counsels. Insiders can also continue to use incentive options to accumulate shares during these quiet periods, since they are not considered open-market transactions.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Visteon Corp. (VC);
  • Sunrun (RUN), and;
  • J. Jill (JILL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS), and;
  • Associated Capital Group (AC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • GigaMedia Ltd. (GIGM);
  • Durect Corp. (DRRX);
  • Elastic N.V. (ESTC);
  • Dolby Labs (DLB);
  • Calavo Growers (CVGW);
  • Copart (CPRT), and;
  • Coherus BioSciences (CHRS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Capital Senior Living Corp. (CSU), and;
  • American Financial Group (AFG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Personalis (PSNL);
  • Slack Technologies (WORK), and;
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$18,926,316

2

First Eagle Inv

BO

Durect Corp.

DRRX

JB*

$2,080,000

3

Perelman Ronald O

DIR, BO

Scientific Games Corp.

SGMS

B

$1,515,750

4

Ludlum Ken

DIR

Personalis

PSNL

JB*

$1,190,000

5

Levinson Sam

BO

Capital Senior Living Corp.

CSU

B

$1,036,518

6

Ricci Paul

DIR

Personalis

PSNL

JB*

$680,000

7

Towerbrook Investors

BO

J. Jill

JILL

B

$188,865

8

Huang Cheng Ming

CEO, DIR

GigaMedia Ltd.

GIGM

B

$169,669

9

Wilson Harry J

DIR

Visteon Corp.

VC

B

$107,840

10

Gabelli Mario J

CB, DIR, BO

Associated Capital Group

AC

B

$107,265

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Accel X

BO

Slack Technologies

WORK

JS*

$329,510,000

2

Andreessen Horowitz Fund I

BO

Slack Technologies

WORK

JS*

$115,976,248

3

Social Capital

BO

Slack Technologies

WORK

JS*

$79,306,056

4

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO, PR, DIR

American Financial Group

AFG

S

$15,540,995

5

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide Holdings

TRWH

JS*

$13,384,772

6

Adair A Jayson

CEO, DIR

Copart

CPRT

S

$13,376,628

7

Cole Lecil E

CB, CEO, DIR

Calavo Growers

CVGW

S

$8,886,473

8

Healy James

DIR

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

AS

$6,777,068

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$6,063,018

10

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Elastic N.V.

ESTC

S

$2,719,671

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

