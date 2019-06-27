If A Recession Is Approaching, It Will Probably Be Producer (Manufacturing)-Led

So if the current slowdown worsens into a contraction, it will probably be led by that sector.

But the production side, especially manufacturing, is on the verge of rolling over.

The finance and consumer sectors of the economy do not show any signs of stress.

I usually break the economy down into three big sectors: production, consumption, and finance.

Introduction

As of now, June 2019, there is a fundamental bifurcation in the business cycle environment. Long leading indicators taken as a whole, like real money supply and housing, are improving despite the alarm bells set off by the yield curve. Meanwhile, the short leading forecast is decidedly flat or mixed, as for example stock prices and new jobless claims are at or near records but have been nearly flat when examined over the past 18 months or are in decline, as in commodity prices, the manufacturing work week, and as of this morning, durable goods orders.

But the long leading forecast may be telling us that later in 2020 there will be an improvement - but only after stagnation or an outright recession first. If the current slowdown turns into a contraction, where is it likely to come from? Manufacturing looks like the best bet.

Banks and consumers are in decent shape

Here is the St. Louis Financial Stress Index:

When it comes to banks, this shows the opposite of stress!

Household balance sheets through Q1 are also in about the best shape they’ve been in for nearly 40 years:

In the quarter before three of the last four recessions, consumers tightened their finances, and continued to tighten their belts throughout the recession. That isn’t the case now.

And consumer spending, as shown by real retail sales per capita, has bounced back from its pullback during the government shutdown, even if the gains aren’t spectacular:

The production sector is weak

But if the consumer and financial sectors of the economy do not look like they are under stress, when we turn to producers it looks like a different story.

Corporate profits declined almost 10% in toto from their Q3 2018 peak through last quarter, and at the moment, are forecast to be YoY negative again when this quarter is reported:

All three leading areas of employment - manufacturing, residential construction, and temp jobs - have shown stagnation, if not outright declines, this year:

This morning, new orders for durable goods - another short leading indicator - were also reported down:

On a YoY basis, total durable goods orders are negative, while “core” capital goods orders are just above zero:

While there are certainly false positives - e.g., 1998 and 2015-16 - readings below zero are also consistent with a recession being just a few months away.

The ISM manufacturing index has been weakly positive for the past several months, and so far this month, the new orders component of the regional Fed indexes has averaged just a bit above zero:

Recall that sales lead inventories and business sales, while also still positive, are faltering, while inventories continue to rise:

And the decline in the average manufacturing work week, at -0.8 hours, has frequently been a harbinger of recessions and has almost always preceded layoffs in manufacturing jobs:

Going back 70+ years, every time there has been a cumulative YoY decline of 2% in hours, a YoY decline in manufacturing jobs has followed on all but two occasions between zero and two quarters after YoY hours turned negative. (In 2015-16, there was a cumulative -1.9% decline in hours, and just barely a YoY loss of manufacturing jobs four quarters later.) If there is no improvement in the manufacturing workweek in June, that 2% threshold will have been reached. In that case, we should expect at least about 30,000 job losses in manufacturing by the end of this year.

Here’s another view, showing the manufacturing work week minus 40 hours (blue) vs. YoY changes in manufacturing employment (/10 for scale, red):

Here is the analogous view (note employment /5 better to show scale) for the past 9 years:

Based on the above, it is a near certainty that there will be net layoffs in manufacturing over the next six to twelve months.

And with no sign of any reconsideration of the Administration’s chaotic trade and tariff policies, it is hard to imagine the situation improving over the near term.

Conclusion

Whether or not the present slowdown turns into a contraction is largely in the hands of two people: the Fed Chair and the President.

I hesitate to do economic forecasting by psychoanalysis, but I wonder if the Administration will change any poor policy until the negative consequences are clearly in view - by which time it will be too late.

But the source of any downturn, if there is one, is likely to be the production sector. Signs of cutbacks, layoffs, and further faltering profits look especially important.

