Nabriva Is A Buy Before Catalysts

In my previous Nabriva (NBRV) article, I said that Nabriva has two upcoming PDUFAs; the one for Contepo on April 30, 2019, and another for lefamulin on August 19, 2019. I also said that while approval is almost a certainty, the general condition of the antibiotic market makes us less convinced about the stock’s long-term potential.

While I gave my reasons for that argument, readers latched on to my negative long-term view. What they did not take into account was that I also implied that Nabriva may be a good catalyst investment based on the two PDUFAs ahead.

Two unfortunate things then happened. One, the day I published the article was the stock’s peak price point. It kept falling after that. I didn’t expect that.

Source

The second bad thing was that Contepo received a CRL from the FDA instead of an approval. This was on May 1, and as you can see from the graph above, the stock fell drastically, and while it regained some ground, it did not get back to where it was before. I didn’t expect the CRL either.

Apparently, I am in good company here because “The rejection was largely unexpected, given the drug’s strong performance in a pivotal Phase II/III trial and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and fast track designations from the FDA…. Given the absence of requests for additional clinical data, GlobalData is confident that Contepo will eventually be licensed in the US market for the treatment of cUTIs, including acute pyelonephritis.”

However, it is important to note that the CRL is for a manufacturing issue, and the resultant subdued price makes the stock a quick catalyst-based buy.

About the CRL

Here’s what the CRL news actually says:

The CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva’s contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA. Nabriva plans to request a “Type A” meeting to discuss the FDA’s findings. The FDA did not request any new clinical data and did not raise any concerns with regard to the safety of CONTEPO.

As we see, there is no request for new data, and no question around the drug’s efficacy. This does not mean that those things are gone. I can recall at least one instance in the past few years when a company received a manufacturing CRL and resolved that, only to get hit with another CRL on safety. However, usually, these manufacturing CRLs get resolved in between 2 and 6 months, after a Type A meeting is held.

On June 19, the company requested a Type A meeting with the FDA. This meeting is held within 30 days of request, and its aim is to resolve any issues holding back a drug from approval. So, this will be done before July 18, and since this is a manufacturing issue and does not relate to drug efficacy or safety, this will usually resolve itself.

The quick buy thesis

The Contepo CRL makes NBRV a quick short-term buy for the following reasons:

a) This was a manufacturing issue, highly resolvable.

b) Lefamulin has a PDUFA on August 19.

c) EMA is making positive noises for NBRV. Application just got accepted for lefamulin.

d) Stock is trading way too low now.

e) Retail sentiment is high for the stock despite our lack of conviction about long-term prospects.

We just discussed (A). As for (B), we said in our previous article that lefamulin’s data was pretty decent, and there’s every chance of approval. As we say in point (C) above, this argument is bolstered by the EMA accepting NBRV’s application for approval of lefamulin. While the actual approval may take anywhere between 12 and 15 months, this is good news for the company.

While the stock is yet to breach its 52-week low after the CRL, the fact that it fell so badly post the CRL shows that NBRV is one of those sentiment-driven stocks. The CRL should really not have been a cause for its fall - there are better reasons for that. The CRL was just a simple manufacturing issue, possibly at the company’s Spain-based CMO. People should know this would be simply resolved - and yet they sold out. That tells me investment here is less driven by reasoning and more by sentiment. Hence, I also surmise that once the CRL gets resolved, and the other positive catalysts come through, there will be a spike in the stock’s price in the short term. Hence, this is now a quick buy.

Risks to thesis

There could be various risks here. One possible risk could have been lefamulin also receiving a manufacturing CRL because of cross-contamination from the Spain CMO. However, the company thoroughly refuted that in a conference call when the CEO said, "It's important to note that the contract manufacturer involved in this CRL is not part of the lefamulin supply chain."

Another risk, also somewhat sentiment-driven, is that July 16 is the PDUFA for Merck & Co. Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) MK-7655A, a fixed-dose combination of imipenem, relebactam and cilastatin also targeting cUTI. This is direct competition for Nabriva, and while it also faces competition from approved drugs like vabomere, the sentiment may worsen with a direct and face-to-face competition in the form of an approval for MK-7655A right around the time NBRV is facing problems.

Another problem is cash. The company had about $92mn at the end of the March quarter. Last year, it burned through $77mn; in the last couple quarters, it spent around $43mn. That means, the company has no more than a year's cash left. If the two drugs get approved, they will need to hire salespeople. Yes, the two drugs are going to be able to use the same sales force because both are antibiotics. Nevertheless, there is a strong likelihood that the company will need cash.

Long-term prospects are not good

I thoroughly touched on this sensitive subject in my previous article. People didn’t like that, but this is the truth. Let me try to convince them with a somewhat extended quote from another source:

Even if Nabriva eventually gets Contepo approved, it faces a tough market. As a recent Wired article, “The Antibiotics Business Is Broken—But There’s a Fix,” notes, drug development is generally built on the idea that if you spend 10 to 15 years developing a drug and spend at least $1 billion to do so, you can then charge a high enough price or sell enough of the drug to earn back the R&D expenses, reward investors and be profitable. “That math works for most of the products of the pharmaceutical industry, from old drugs that people take every day—antidepressants, beta-blockers, statins—to the newest cancer therapies known as CAR-T, which can cost almost $500,000 per dose. But antibiotics don’t fit that equation. Unlike cancer drugs, most antibiotics are inexpensive; the few with high price tags are reserved for rare hospital use. And unlike drugs to treat chronic diseases, people take antibiotics for only short periods of time,” Wired wrote. As a result, big pharma has largely gotten out of the antibiotics business, while about 90% of research on new antibiotics is being conducted by small biotech with market caps of less than $100 million, more than half pre-revenue. And they desperately need funds and revenue to recoup costs and build marketing infrastructure, something that can be difficult to get in the antibiotics business.

Bottom line

So the CRL and the subsequent drop in prices make this an opportunistic short-term buy. The padding to that thesis is provided by the other PDUFA, that of lefamulin in August. These positives, coming quickly one after another, will certainly make the stock gain quite a few percentage points. We don’t believe this will last once the drug gets to market. However, that still makes this stock a quick short-term buy based on these catalysts.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.