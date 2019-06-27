3 High-Yield Blue Chips For A Rich Retirement

But never forget "safety first" and to always own any dividend stock as part of a diversified and well-constructed portfolio, with the proper asset allocation that's most likely to achieve your long-term financial goals.

These utility-like, recession-resistant SWANs are trading at fair to moderate discounts to fair value, and should realistically deliver 10+% CAGR long-term total returns.

No stock is a true bond alternative, but TC Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Dominion Energy offer conservative income investors three great sources of generous, safe and steadily-growing income.

Asset managers expect about 4% market returns in the coming years, and bonds are now yielding virtually nothing on an inflation-adjusted basis.

Interest rates falling to their lowest levels in history and the longest bull market in history have created significant risk for many retirement portfolios.

Retirees have had a rough decade, thanks to interest rates falling to their lowest levels in history (as low as 1.36% on the 10-year yield).

This has sent many conservative income investors hunting for yield, including so-called "bond alternatives" such as in high-yielding utility stocks.

While piling into dividend stocks has worked out well over the past decade, thanks to the longest bull market in history, asset managers are warning that future returns could be far less generous, creating a lot of risk for conservative income investors seeking a comfortable retirement.

Asset Manager Expected Future Market Returns

While no stock is ever a true bond alternative, it is true that high-yield blue-chips and sleep-well-at-night or SWAN stocks, can indeed be a great source of generous, safe and exponentially growing income that can help fund a rich retirement.

Today I wanted to highlight three such companies, TC Energy (TRP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Dominion Energy (D). All three of these companies are effectively utilities, creating stable, recurring, and recession-resistant streams of cash flow from which to pay safe and rising dividends, no matter what the market or economy is doing.

Each is also a proven market-beater and has delivered close to double-digit or better returns over time.

TC Energy Since January 2002

Brookfield Infrastructure Since January 2009

Dominion Energy Since January 2009

While the future is never certain, there are three reasons why I expect TRP, BIP, and Dominion Energy to continue generating their famous high, safe and growing yields, plus high single-digit or even double-digit long-term returns, for many years and likely decades to come.

From today's fair to slightly undervalued prices, I can recommend adding all three to your diversified and properly constructed portfolio, today. Doing so might be just what your retirement portfolio needs to generate both the kind of income and total returns you need to achieve the retirement of your dreams.

Reason 1: Safe Dividends In All Economic/Market Conditions

My investing approach is "quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always."

Thus my search for high-yield retiree dream stocks begins with my watchlist's quality score, an 11-point, three-factor analysis of

dividend safety (payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow stability)

business model (disruption risk, competitive advantages (i.e., "moatiness"), long-term growth potential)

management quality (capital allocation track record, corporate culture's dividend friendliness)

Company Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 5) Business Model (Out of 3) Management Quality (Out of 3) Quality Score TC Energy 5 3 2 10 (SWAN) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4 3 3 10 (SWAN) Dominion Energy 4 3 3 10 (SWAN) Average 4.3 3 2.7 10 (SWAN)

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, annual reports, investor presentations, conference calls, management guidance)

TC Energy (formerly TransCanada), Brookfield Infrastructure, and Dominion all score very well on my quality score, earning 10/11 quality scores and earning them a solid SWAN rating on my quality scale.

6 or less: too risky, avoid no matter the valuation (possibly yield/value traps)

7: "dirty value", buy up to 2.5% position if the conservative discount to fair value is high enough (creating an adequate margin of safety)

8: Blue-Chip, buy up to 5% to 10% position at a modest discount to fair value

9-10: SWAN (higher caliber blue-chip, includes most dividend aristocrats and kings), buy 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

11: Super SWAN (as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street), buy 5% to 10% position at fair value or better

So, as part of my efforts to teach readers how to analyze companies (teach you to fish rather than just give you a fish) let me walk you through my analysis of the dividend/distribution safety of each of these high-yield SWANs.

5.5 years as a professional dividend analysts/investment writer has taught me that three things are critical to dividend safety. The first is the payout ratio. A company that's paying out dividends not supported by cash flow is participating in destructive returns of capital that will ultimately reduce its intrinsic value, share price, and hurt the company's long-term financial solvency.

Company Yield TTM Cash Flow Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) TC Energy 4.4% 42% 61 (above average) 5 (Excellent) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 90% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

TC Energy's generous dividend is very well covered by its distributable cash flow. In fact, it has the lowest payout ratio (and highest coverage ratio) of any midstream blue-chip. So why does Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst and whose highly conservative rating system has caught 98% of dividend cuts since its 2015 founding) only rate it a 61/100?

That would be the second piece of the safe dividend formula, the balance sheet.

Overall it appears that TRP may be carrying a meaningful amount of debt and may have somewhat less wiggle room if business conditions deteriorate." - Simply Safe Dividends

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital TC Energy 5.3 3.8 BBB+ 4.9% 7% to 10% Safe Level 4.5 or below (4.4 industry average) 2 or above (4.4 industry average) BBB- or higher below ROIC 6% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

Like most midstream operators, TC Energy has a lot of debt ($30.8 billion to be exact). However, it's important to remember that TC, like all midstream blue-chips, is basically an energy utility. The safe level of debt for midstream is between 4.5 (according to conservative SSD) and 5.0 (credit rating agencies).

TC's leverage is slightly above this, however, like most midstream blue-chips management has adopted a very low-risk self-funding business model that is focused on funding future growth with zero equity issuances and retaining a large amount of cash flow to fund its growth backlog.

And as you can see, with a BBB+ credit rating, the bond market isn't worried about TC's debt. In fact, in Q1 the company issued a $1 billion 30-year bond at an interest rate of just 4.3%. Management expects its leverage by the end of 2019 to fall into the high fours, nicely below the 5.0 safety cutoff.

(Source: TRP investor presentation)

Over the long term, TC Energy plans to retain at least 40% of cash flow to fund growth, one of the most conservative payout ratio policies in the industry.

Brookfield Infrastructure also sports a nice safe yield, courtesy of a modest payout ratio that's safe for its industry.

Company Yield TTM Cash Flow Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.7% 71% 65 (above average) 4 (very good) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 90% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

Management's stated policy is to target 60% to 70% FFO payout ratios and 85% AFFO payout ratio over time.

(Source: BIP earnings supplement)

That's a safe payout ratio policy that Brookfield has a good historical track record of, barring short-term fluctuations created by asset sales (like in 2018).

Like with TC Energy, Brookfield also has a lot of debt, but that's by design, and appropriate for its industry.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Brookfield Infrastructure 6.8 4.0 BBB+ 5.0% 12%-15% Safe Level 4.5 or below 2.5 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 6% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

That's because Brookfield has over 30 years of experience using safe non-recourse, self-amortizing project-level debt, which makes up 85% of BIP's balance sheet.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, each project gets financed by its own long-term bonds, which you can think of as corporate mortgages. The steady cash flow they generate services interest pays off principle, and should any defaults occur, credits get the assets but can't come after the LP's other cash flow.

Corporate leverage ratio: 1.4

Corporate interest coverage ratio: 27.0

The actual debt investors are responsible for is very low, which is why Brookfield Infrastructure enjoys a BBB+ credit rating (stable) from S&P. While it's not technically an MLP, its business model is similar and that rating puts it on par with MLP/midstream blue-chips like TRP, ENB, EPD, and MMP, all which share the same BBB+ (stable) rating.

Dominion's dividend safety is very good, courtesy of its extremely stable and recession-resistant, 95% regulated cash flow.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Dominion Energy 4.6% 86% 75 (above average) 4 (very good) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 75% or less (industry average 69%) 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

The one knock against the company is the payout ratio has risen to rather high levels due to several years of 10% dividend growth that slightly outpaced earnings. However, management plans to bring the payout ratio down over time to the low 70s, near the 69% industry average.

(Source: D investor presentation)

While 2.5% dividend growth will disappoint many, it's important to remember that this will keep up with inflation AND, like all companies Dominion's share price is a function of overall earnings and cash flow, which will grow at least twice as fast per management guidance.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost TTM Return On Invested Capital Dominion Energy 7.1 3.6 BBB+ 3.9% 5% Safe Level 5.5 or below 3 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 7.5% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

That will allow the company to deleverage, which it's been doing aggressively during a very busy 2018 (in which it bought SCANA and its MLP, Dominion Midstream Partners).

In 2018, it paid down $8 billion in debt at the corporate level, including through $2.5 billion none-core asset sales.

(Source: D investor presentation)

As a result all three credit rating agencies recently affirmed their BBB+ or its equivalent ratings, with Moody's and S&P lowering their downgrade thresholds, thanks to lower credit risk.

(Source: D investor presentation)

The company also has outlined its financing plan (which credit ratings have signed off on) giving it clear visibility on how it can finance its $26 billion growth backlog over the next five years (more on this in a moment). That plan requires modest amounts of new stock issuances, via its ATM program, something all utilities use.

The third piece of the safe dividend puzzle is the business model and specifically whether it's able to generate stable cash flow across the entire business cycle, including during recessions and industry downturns.

TC's cash flow is 95% either from regulated or contracted, with long-term, fixed-fee, and almost all volume committed contracts (10 to 25 years remaining) with hundreds of primarily investment grade counterparties. The company uses currency hedges to ensure it has little exposure to volatile swings in the peso, and 60% of all cash flow is denominated in USD.

(Source: TRP investor presentation)

TC also owns 11 power plants (including those under construction) with 6.6 GW of power generating capacity, meaning that part of its business is as a regulated electric utility. In total just 1% of its 2018 cash flow was exposed to volatility energy prices, making TC's cash flow stability second only to Enbridge (ENB), where 98% of cash flow is contracted/regulated.

TC Energy Cash Flow Over Time

(Source: TRP factsheet)

Which is why, despite two 40+% oil crashes between 2014 and 2018, the company's EBITDA and distributable cash flow increased steadily each year. Note as well that TC's comparable funds from operation (what it calls DCF) yield was 75% in 2018.

In midstream, 60% or higher is considered good economies of scale and TC has some of the biggest in the industry thanks to its enormous, cash-rich assets, spanning all of North America. This is a network that TC Energy has spent over 65 years constructing, including via $72.1 billion in investments since 2000 alone.

(Source: TRP investor presentation)

TC's wide moat assets include about 58,000 or 93,000 km of natural gas pipelines. I'm not the only one to consider what it owns among the best in the industry. Here's Morningstar's Joe Gemino explaining

TC Energy’s assets are among the best in the North American midstream sector. The crown jewels of its portfolio are the NGTL and Mainline natural gas pipelines and the Keystone crude pipeline...The NGTL and Mainline systems operate 75% of the (Canada's) takeaway capacity; the industry would crumble without the infrastructure. " - Morningstar (emphasis added)

For context, if TC was its own nation then its gas pipeline network would be larger than all but four countries' total pipeline mileage.

(Source: CIA World Factbook, Wikipedia)

TC's network serves every major shale and oil region and transports 25% of all the gas used in North America (and 20% of all Canadian oil exports). Basically, you can think of this as one of largest energy utilities in the world, with highly stable, and rapidly growing recession and commodity insensitive cash flow to support its generous and rapidly growing dividend.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure is my hands down favorite utility (including no traditional ones), because of its globe-spanning assortment of wide moat "mission critical" infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure Asset Map

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

95% of cash flow is regulated (12% ROE on its actual utilities) or under long-term contract

75% is indexed to inflation

60% is volume committed (i.e., recession-proof)

It's this highly diversified collection of wide moat and cash-rich assets which grants BIP the stable cash flow to fund a safe and rapidly rising distribution.

Brookfield is an LP (similar to an MLP) sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), a global leader ($365 billion in AUM and counting) in hard assets such as commercial real estate, utilities, infrastructure, and renewable power.

(Source: BIP corporate profile)

BIP pays a 1.25% asset management fee and 25% incentive distribution rights (total fees average 3% to 4% of revenue over time), to BAM. In exchange, Brookfield gives BIP a top-notch management team (14 managing partners with an average of 21 years of experience), and access to some of the most lucrative opportunistic and profitable infrastructure deals in the world.

In the past 12 years that includes taking part in almost $30 billion in deals around the world, which are designed to deliver 12% to 15% or higher long-term returns for investors.

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

The assets BIP buys are designed to support 6% to 9% organic cash flow growth, which is what management bases its 5% to 9% long-term payout growth guidance on.

(Source: investor presentation)

As you can see, BIP has delivered precisely in the mid-range of management's plan, highlighting why I consider Brookfield long-term guidance to be far above average in terms of reliability.

5% to 9% long-term growth, plus a yield of almost 5%, is the cornerstone of management's goal of delivering 12% to 15% long-term total returns to income investors, which it has thus far exceeded since its IPO (and by a wide margin).

(Source: BIP earnings supplement)

That's because Brookfield is famous for not just meeting impressive sounding guidance, but exceeding it, including double-digit cash flow and payout growth since its IPO. While that isn't likely to be repeated in the future (more on this in a moment), I have complete confidence that this global super utility will deliver generous safe and 5% to 9% growing income for not just a few years, but decades to come.

As for Dominion Energy, they are my second favorite regulated utility (behind NextEra Energy) because their core business model is among the best in the industry.

(Source: D investor presentation)

That's after 12 years of shifting the business model to focus almost entirely on regulated cash flows. When it comes to boring but beautiful high-yield utilities, the more regulated businesses the better since the overall thesis behind these companies is they are regulated monopolies with guaranteed returns on investment and recession-resistant cash flows.

In 2007, Dominion owned plenty of none-utility assets, including oil and gas production, and volatile merchant power plants (back then most people assumed we were headed for an electricity shortage that never materialized due to efficiency gains).

Today Dominion is one of the largest utilities (#7 by customers, #5 by assets, and #3 by market cap) in America with 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

(Source: D investor presentation)

In 2019, 95% of Dominion's cash flow is from regulated businesses, ensuring plenty of low-risk, recurring cash flow to support its safe dividend. By the way, despite $25 billion in asset sales, the company still managed to deliver 5% CAGR EPS growth since 2007, 9% adjusting for asset sales.

That may not sound impressive, but most regulated utilities grow earnings at 2% to 4% annually, so Dominion's results are actually very impressive. In 2020 management expects about 67% of earnings to come from its regulated gas and electricity business, with another 27% or so from its now fully owned midstream unit.

All of those cash flows are under long-term contracts (6 to 13 years remaining). Depending on the midstream assets 63% to 90% of volumes are locked in via contract, meaning Dominion has very little commodity sensitivity. The rest (under 10%) of earnings will be derived from merchant power, specifically 1.1 GW of solar capacity (all under 15 to 20-year contracts with other utilities) or hedged (its Connecticut nuclear plant).

(Source: D investor presentation)

The core of Dominion's thesis is that most of its regulated customers are in highly constructive, i.e., friendly, states, where regulators grant it higher than average ROE on its investments (to expand and improve its infrastructure).

Dominion Energy Virginia: 10.2% ROE (vs. 9.5% national average)

Dominion Energy Gas: 10.1% ROE

Dominion Energy South Carolina: 10.2% ROE

That's partially due to being in fast-growing and economically thriving states like Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, where economic necessity makes regulators look kindly on high utility profits as long as they are able to meet the needs of their citizens.

Another thing benefitting Dominion's regulatory relationships is that it's been aggressively greening its fleet. From 2005 to 2030 it plans to cut CO2 emissions (from 2005 levels) by 60% and 80% by 2050. That's due to aggressive investments into solar and wind power, plus replacing all its coal plants with far cleaner natural gas (50% lower CO2 emissions per unit of power produced). Today 35% of its power is zero carbon (mostly nuclear with a rapidly growing solar component).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While Dominion may not have the track record of some utilities (some dividend king utilities have been growing payouts for 60+ consecutive years), there is no denying the company's ability or commitment to providing a safe and rising income to investors. While that dividend growth rate is going to slow significantly in the years ahead, Dominion's status as a high-yield retiree dream stock is likely to remain firmly intact.

Reason 2: Highly Scalable Business Models With Decades-Long Growth Runways

While a safe and generous current yield is nice, if a company has little to no growth potential, then owning it is equivalent to a corporate bond. This is why the second thing I look at with any dividend stock is the business model, including whether it offers a realistic potential for strong and consistent growth over many years and decades.

TC Energy's business model is a phenomenal one for conservative high-yield dividend growth investors, due to its immense short to medium-term growth potential and scalability.

(Source: TRP investor presentation)

TC Energy placed $4 billion of projects into service in Q1 2019 alone, and despite so much of its backlog being completed, it still has

$15.2 billion in growth projects under construction

$22.8 billion in contracted growth projects planned for completion by 2023 ($5.3 billion by the end of 2019)

(Source: TRP investor presentation) figures in CAD

As importantly, TC Energy's growth backlog, besides being the largest in the industry, is highly diversified. The single biggest projects (Coastal GasLink) represents just 20% of the growth budget. That's opposed to rival Enbridge whose frequently delayed $6.8 billion Line 3 project makes up just over 50% of its backlog.

As I explain in the risk section, execution risk for large projects is the biggest short to medium-term risk in this industry, so TC's diversified growth backlog helps minimize the risk of management failing to deliver on its 8% to 10% dividend growth through 2021 guidance (which happens to be among the fastest growth guidance of any midstream blue-chip). And given that CEO Russ Girling has been with TC for 25 years (CEO for 9), I have confidence that his experience and track record at TC will mean that most if not all of those projects get completed (though possibly with some delays).

TC has $9.7 billion in liquidity to help fund its growth plans, courtesy of a balance sheet that's tied for the strongest in the industry. But given that it retained about $900 million (DCF minus dividends) in Q1 2019 alone, TC isn't going to need to use but a modest amount of low-cost debt to fund its growth plans.

(Source: TRP investor presentation)

Remember that massive backlogs are meaningless without the ability to fund them with low-cost capital. Fortunately, TC Energy's highly conservative management team and industry-leading payout coverage mean it has a mountain of cheap capital with which to cash in on North America's expected decades-long energy boom.

(Source: EIA)

According to the US Energy Information Administration, US oil production is expected to grow into the 2030s and remain high through at least 2040. Natural gas production (which makes up most of TC's business) is expected to grow strongly through at least 2050, fueled by strong export demand from emerging markets (like China and India) and developed ones like Japan and the EU.

(Source: KMI investor presentation)

Moving all that oil, gas, LNG, and natural gas liquids (including to export terminals) is expected to require $800 billion in new infrastructure (50% oil and 50% gas) through 2035 alone. Through 2050 new midstream infrastructure needs are likely to top $1 trillion, showing that even for an industry giant like TC Energy, it has a long growth runway ahead of it, to put that mountain of low-cost capital to work on behalf of income investors.

As for Brookfield's growth runway, it's even larger than TC Energy's by about 100 times over the coming decades. Consider

US/Canada/Australia/EU infrastructure needed through 2025 alone: $5.4 trillion

Asian infrastructure needed through 2030 alone: $26 trillion

G-20 estimate of global infrastructure needed by 2040: $94 trillion

Total infrastructure needed over next 50 years: $200+ trillion

To give you an idea of the immense scale of these figures

Since IPO BIP has invested a total of $8.2 billion (and enriched investors by multiplying their money by over 10X).

The current size of the entire global economy is approximately $90 trillion

Brookfield plans to get its cut of this massive growth potential, which is why it currently has no less than six offices in Asia, including two in China, where it expects to start closing deals by 2020.

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

In fact, within nine years BIP expects that 25% of its cash flow will be coming from Asia, and 25% from data assets, such as fiber optic lines, 5G telecom towers, and data centers.

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

According to CEO Sam Pollock, data is the fastest-growing commodity in the world, a fact backed up by numerous industry statistics.

Massive demand growth means that Brookfield is able to lock in attractive cash flow terms for decades om data assets.

"customers are willing to enter into the long-term contracts of up to 20 years with embedded indexation to secure capacity."

In other words, if you want to invest in the future of data growth, including from things like 5G and the Internet of Things, then telecom companies like AT&T (T) aren't necessarily the best high-yield way to accomplish that.

Brookfield is like owning a fantastically run telecom/data center/telecom tower REIT/company, but one who also has numerous other growth opportunities available to it. That includes the potential Brookfield-led $6.2 billion acquisition of railroad Genesee & Wyoming (GWR), which Bloomberg is reporting that BAM is considering as it competes with Blackstone to acquire those cash-rich, wide moat assets.

However, what's most exciting about Brookfield isn't just its generous safe yield or the longest growth runway of any company other than BAM (the head of the entire empire), its management's proven track record of profitable, Buffett style value investing.

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

Every acquisition is made with an eye on 12% to 15% long-term returns, then improving those assets, and selling them at a profit when forward return potential declines.

(Source: BIP investor presentation)

Brookfield's track record on achieving profitable investments is virtually without peer, including 25% CAGR average returns on the 11 asset sales it has made in the past decade. That literally puts Brookfield among the elite in terms of the greatest investors in history

Greatest Investors In History

David Swenson: 30 years of 13.9% CAGR at Yale's endowment (which includes bonds and none-stock assets) vs. 10.7% for S&P 500

Peter Lynch: 29.2% CAGR from 1977 to 1990 at Fidelity's Magellan Fund

Carl Icahn: 14.6% CAGR from 2001 to 2016, vs. 5.6% for S&P 500

John Templeton: 300% return from 1939 to 1943, from 1954 to 1992 Templeton Growth fund generated 15% CAGR total returns (over 38 years)

Bill Miller (ran Legg Mason Value Trust from 1990 to 2006): beat S&P 500 for 15 straight years and delivered 16 years of 22.8% CAGR returns

Warren Buffett: 20.8% CAGR returns over 54 years at Berkshire

Benjamin Graham: 20% CAGR from 1934 to 1956 (vs. 12% for S&P 500)

Joel Greenblatt: 40% CAGR for 21 years at Gotham Capital Hedge Fund

With the exception of Swenson, who ran an eclectic strategy, all of these awe-inspiring returns were generated by value investors. Brookfield is also among the great value investors of our age which means BIP can be thought of as a Buffett like infrastructure private equity fund, that combines an opportunistic/value-focused approach to both the past (life, economy sustaining infrastructure) and the future (data).

All in a partially tax-exempt, high-yield package that's likely to deliver double-digit total returns for 50+ years (essentially forever).

Dominion's growth story is largely about the future, including one dominated by electric cars, which will be charged off baseload power provided by clean natural gas.

Management expects that from 2015 to 2050 electric car numbers will grow by as much as 52%, and by the middle of the century, 47% of all vehicles in its markets will be EVs. That's expected to drive 18% to 40% growth in gas demand for energy production and that expectation coincides with the EIA's expectations as well.

(Source: Energy Information Administration)

Despite what environmentalists may dream of the age of natural gas isn't going away anytime soon. Yes, solar and wind are set to be the fastest-growing sources of power through 2050 but natural gas is going to actually increase its market share of baseload power, thanks to the continued decline in coal and nuclear (clean but uneconomical due to NIMBYism).

Dominion Midstream Growth Guidance

(Source: D investor presentation)

Which is why Dominion plans to invest $3.6 billion through 2023 into expanding its midstream assets, growing its rate base by double-digits over the next five years. That's not just to serve its own gas/electric customers, but also to profit from LNG exports, which are thriving due to America's prolific cheap gas boom.

(Source: RDS.B investor presentation)

In total, the company plans to spend $26 billion over the next five years to expand its rate base by 7% CAGR.

(Source: D investor presentation)

Management expects to generate 5% to 6% long-term earnings growth from that, which I and most analysts consider to be a reasonable figure.

(Source: D investor presentation)

Basically, for the next few years, Dominion is going to grow its dividend at the lower end of its industry norm. But once that lower payout ratio is achieved, its long-term payout growth should return to about 5%, which is the 20-year average.

That's still good enough to likely generate strong total returns, which I expect from all of these high-yield retiree SWANs.

Reason 3: Trustworthy Management Teams That Can Deliver Double-Digit Total Returns For The Foreseeable Future

Ultimately I will only recommend a company if its quality is high, its dividend is safe and I believe it can deliver market-beating total returns over time. That's from a combination of safe yield, long-term growth potential, and valuation mean reversion.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Cash Flow Growth (Analyst Consensus or Management Guidance) Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5 to 10 Years) TC Energy 4.4% 5% to 7% 9.4% to 11.4% 9.9% to 13.1% Brookfield Infrastructure 4.7% 5% to 9% 9.7% to 13.7% 8.1% to 13.7% Dominion Energy 4.6% 4% to 6% 8.6% to 10.6% 9.2% to 14.3% S&P 500 1.9% 6.1% 8.0% 1% to 7.9%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, management guidance, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

When it comes to generous and safe yields, all three SWANs offer what conservative income investors crave. Their long-term growth potential isn't necessarily very impressive, but that is what one expects from utilities and utility like investments.

Even excluding valuation changes, all three should surpass the roughly 8% CAGR total returns I'm expecting from the S&P 500 over the coming years, and crush the roughly 4% consensus that most asset managers expect. Factoring in valuations returning to fair value I expect all three to deliver at least high single-digit return, though double-digit returns are very possible.

To adjust for historical valuations, I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Annual Boost TC Energy 4.4% 4.0% 8% 9% 0.9% to 1.7% Brookfield Infrastructure 4.7% 4.7% 0% 0% 0% Dominion Energy 4.6% 3.9% 17% 20% 1.8% to 3.7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T. Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

BIP appears fairly valued based on DYT with TRP offering a modest discount and Dominion appearing the most attractive.

I use DYT as one end of my valuation range, and Morningstar's intrinsic value estimates as the other, to minimize the chance of a thesis breaking event causing me to incorrectly recommend putting money (including my own) into a value trap.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost TC Energy $49.59 $52 (medium uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Standard (average) 5% 0.5% to 1.0% Brookfield Infrastructure $42.40 $39.10 (high uncertainty) narrow NA (quantitative model) -8% -0.8% to -1.6% Dominion Energy $79.22 $84 (low uncertainty) Wide (stable trend) Exemplary (very good) 6% 0.6% to 1.2%

(Source: Morningstar)

The only reason Morningstar doesn't consider TC Energy "wide moat" is its average remaining contract is just under 20 years in duration. However, given the fact that its assets are actually irreplaceable and no one is even thinking of trying to spend tens of billions to recreate them, I consider the company firmly "wide moat."

Morningstar's highly conservative valuation models say that TRP and Dominion are modestly undervalued while BIP is slightly overvalued. However, it should be pointed out that BIP's valuation is based on a quantitative model, and isn't derived from an analyst. The LP's large asset sales in 2018 may have skewed that model but I still use it just to err on the side of caution and conclude that

TRP: 7% undervalued

BIP: -4% undervalued (basically fair value)

D: 12% undervalued

Dividend Sensei Blue-Chip Valuation Scale

0% to 9% undervalued: buy

10% to 19% undervalued: strong buy

20% to 29% undervalued: very strong buy

30+% undervalued: ultra strong buy

Under my valuation scale, I consider these SWANs to be "buys" or "strong buys." While BIP may be borderline, given the inherent uncertainty baked into any valuation model, I don't consider buying today to be a bad long-term choice, if you're comfortable with its risk profile and it fits your needs.

Risks To Consider

While it's easy to get wrapped up in the bullish case for any dividend stock, it's always important to remember there is always a catch. Specifically, all companies have risks to their long-term thesis that you need to be aware of before investing. Some companies also have tax implications to keep in mind, such as is the case with MLPs and LPs (like BIP).

Company Pros Cons TC Energy Largest growth backlog in the industry, most immediate growth catalysts 15% Canadian tax-withholding in taxable accounts, dividend currency risk, large project execution risk Brookfield Infrastructure Largest growth runway of these three, world-class management with Buffett like capital recycling track record. K-1 tax complexity (plus double pass-through structure), currency risk, slower future payout growth due to capital recycling/partial self-funding business model Dominion Energy One of the most diversified regulated utilities in America, more growth avenues Slow dividend growth while deleveraging, ACP execution risk

In the case of TC Energy, the biggest threat to the bullish thesis is executional risk, for projects like Keystone, which have been canceled by Obama pulling regulatory approval, resurrected by Trump approving those permits, but then delayed for years by endless legal challenges by environmental groups.

Fortunately, TC's management has an above-average track record on execution and Morningstar's Joe Gemino is bullish on the prospects of its large growth project backlog.

We expect TC Energy to meet its targeted 8%-10% annual dividend growth over the next two years, driven by a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities...We are optimistic about pipeline expansion despite continued opposition. With TC Energy's plan for the Keystone XL to solely serve the U.S. Gulf Coast, the project has contracts for 93% of its targeted capacity. The legacy Keystone pipeline will serve the U.S. Midwest, providing a more attractive market with higher netbacks for producers' spot production. We expect the project to be operational in the second half of 2021." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Even if some major projects get canceled, it's not a question of whether or not TC's dividend will remain safe and growing, just a question of how fast it will grow.

As for BIP, the big thing to consider there (if you're comfortable with a K-1 tax form) is the fact that the LP plans to fund most of its growth in the future with asset sales, rather than accretive equity issuances. This means that the days of double-digit, guidance beating payout growth are likely permanently behind it.

That still leaves 5% to 9% long-term distribution growth, which for a utility is sensational, especially since it's likely to continue for decades. Also, be aware that Brookfield's global diversification means it has currency risk to deal with (management hedges for two years to minimize this).

There is also execution risk, in terms of deals not going through, plus the innate headaches that must be expected when dealing with numerous developing economy governments (especially in India). Fortunately, Brookfield has been around since 1902 and literally no one in the world has more experience or a better track record of dealing with such bureaucracies.

What about Dominion? Well, the big growth potential in midstream also means the company must deal with big project execution risk, in this case with its Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

(Source: D investor presentation)

The ACP is now going to go before the US Supreme Court, meaning yet another delay that will increase its cost. However, Dominion is confident that it will eventually prevail, in August 2019, and resume construction of the pipeline.

Such legal setbacks are something all midstream investors need to be comfortable with and I don't consider ACP risk to be a deal breaker for investing in Dominion. And I'm hardly the only one. Here's Morningstar's Charles Fishman explaining that

We believe the ACP will be completed, although at a higher cost and with significant delays. The setbacks continue to pressure the shares and, in our opinion, create a buying opportunity for investors. " - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Julien Dumoulin-Smith recently upgraded the stock, saying the same thing, that ACP risks are priced in and that Dominion's overall business is highly attractive.

But even if you're not worried about a company's individual risks, there is always overall portfolio risk management to consider.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = TRP, portfolio 2 = BIP, portfolio 3 = D

As I showed in the introduction, each of these stocks is a long-term winner. But that's over the long term. Over shorter time periods each one can underperform, creating tracking error, which is a fancy Wall Street term for "market envy."

For example, since January 2009 the longest bear market in midstream history (plus a rough early 2009) caused TRP to underperform the market by 3.3% CAGR over the last few years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = TRP, portfolio 2 = BIP, portfolio 3 = D

That's mostly due to the great oil crash of 2014 to 2016 which resulted in TRP crashing 31% in 2015. 2018's 40% oil crash (which had no effect on its actual cash flow) similarly resulted in a very bad year for a company that since 2000 has delivered 14% CAGR total returns.

This is why I am so adamant about good risk management, which is both a combination of diversification and asset allocation. No matter how great a company does over time if you get frustrated by short-term underperformance you might sell it at a loss, despite objectively great fundamentals.

These are the risk rules of thumb that I consider appropriate for most people, after considering my own experiences over 24 years, plus consulting with various asset allocators, including those with decades of experience in the mutual/hedge/private equity and venture capital industries.

To show you how good risk management works in practice, let's consider an equally-weighted portfolio of BIP, TRP and D, and how that would have performed since January 2009.

Equally Weighted Portfolio of TRP, BIP, D Since January 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

While TRP and Dominion underperformed the S&P 500, and TRP has been stuck in a bear market that's now in its 5th year, this equally weighted mix of the three would have still delivered excellent market-beating returns, with a slightly smaller peak decline in 2018 (despite TRP's falling off a cliff at the time for no good reason).

Ultimately, these three together were able to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns (due to 39% lower long-term volatility) and a 30% better reward/risk or Sortino ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility), relative to the S&P 500.

But few people should be that concentrated, with 100% of their money in just three stocks, even if they are level 10 SWANs. So here's a model portfolio that applies my risk management rules and uses the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) as a proxy for blue-chip dividend growth stocks.

70% VIG, 10% TRP, 10% BIP and 10% D Portfolio Since January 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

That portfolio would have slightly beaten the market over the past decade, but with 10% lower overall volatility, a 4% smaller peak decline (during December's severe correction), and also delivered better risk-adjusted returns and a superior reward/risk ratio.

But as I've been saying for months, no dividend stock is a bond alternative and even 14% declines might cause you to lose sleep at night if you're retired and have to use some form of the 4% rule. This is where bonds and cash equivalents (T-bills) come in. These give you stable or appreciating assets to sell during a downturn, rather than quality dividend stocks, which might be selling at insane valuations despite strong fundamentals.

Model TRP, BIP and D Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

I'm not saying that the Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) and Vanguard's Total Bond Market ETF (BND) are the world's best ETFs for cash and bond allocations. I'm merely using them as examples of good low-cost options that serve their stated purposes well, which is to smooth out portfolio returns for investors who don't have the risk tolerance for a 100% pure stock portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) - annual rebalancing

Thanks to TRP's rough 2015 and 2018, this balanced portfolio managed to underperform a standard 60%/40% stock/bond balanced portfolio by 0.6% CAGR. But remember that the purpose of a balanced portfolio isn't to maximize returns but generate merely good enough returns for your needs with the least amount of volatility.

This model portfolio was 8% less volatile than the standard balanced portfolio, suffered a peak decline of just 9.6%, and delivered superior risk-adjusted total returns and a better reward/risk (Sortino) ratio.

What's more, this model portfolio has delivered 7.1% CAGR income growth over the past nine years, and now offers a yield on cost of 6.2% (assuming you never added more to it).

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Remember how asset managers are warning about horrible returns in the coming years? Well, a portfolio that's paying you over 6% of safe and growing dividends is a nice thing to have, especially when it has proven its ability to deliver returns with much lower volatility.

As Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor, the father of value investing and one of the eight best investors in history wrote in "The Intelligent Investor"

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.”

Bottom Line: TransCanada, Brookfield Infrastructure and Dominion Energy Are 3 High-Yield Retiree Dream Stocks

A prosperous retirement is something we all dream of, and the right portfolio, based on your individual goals/temperament, and risk tolerance, is essential to achieving that goal.

While no stock is a true bond alternative (they are all risk assets that can be highly volatile at times) TC Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Dominion Energy offer conservative income investors, such as retirees, a near perfect mix of

generous, safe yield

recession resistant and scalable business models

large and long growth runways that should keep dividends growing faster than inflation for the foreseeable future

good to great management

ample access to low-cost capital to execute on their growth plans

While no stock is risk-free, in a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio, that includes appropriate asset allocation, I'm confident that these three high-yield SWANs can make retirees or near-retirees very happy.

That's because, from today's fair to slightly undervalued prices, each should continue their historical trend of delivering not just safe and exponentially growing income, but high single-digit to low double-digit total returns in the coming years and decades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.