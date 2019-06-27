Omeros: Full Steam Ahead

A productive partnership deal could benefit Omeros greatly; the signs of such a deal are slim to none, but at some point it becomes so attractive.

Omeros (OMER) has been relatively quiet over the last few months since my most recent article on the company, "Omeros Rising...". Here I report as to whether this is a pause that refreshes, or is instead a cause for concern.

As a long-time bull, I am glad to report that it appears more the former than the latter. However, as I discuss, with Omeros, one is always working with less solid data points than one would prefer.

Omeros' Omidria revenue appears to be on track through its Q1, 2019 report with solid prognosis going forward.

Having recently undergone cataract surgery, Omidria has been on my mind of late. I cannot provide a patient Omidria testimonial because my surgery was done with such chilling and effective process efficiency that I never got a chance to ask anyone with requisite knowledge.

In any case, my surgery went fine, and I am glad to report that Omidria's Q1, 2019 revenues at $21.8 million were also fine. Although Q1s are typically weak for Omidria because of conferences and resetting of deductibles, Q1, 2019 was on par with Q4, 2018. Encouragingly, CEO Demopulos reported:

... sell-through or vial shipped from our wholesalers to customers set a new record 14% higher than the previous high watermark in the fourth quarter of 2018. This wasn’t reflected in the first quarter’s net sales, because the quarter ended on a weekend and normal wholesaler restocking shifted to the first two days of April. Net sales of OMIDRIA from wholesaler purchases on those two days were approximately $2.4 million.

When it comes to guidance, fuhgeddaboudit. Omeros has only encouraging signs to offer, it provides no guidance. Slide 12 from its 5/23/19 UBS conference gives the latest summation as follows:

I have been looking for Omidria revenues to top $100 million for 2019. At $21.8 million in Q1, growing in the double digits (10%) for three quarters, this would just top $100 million for the year ($21.8 + $23.98 + $26.38 + $29.02).

Omeros' clinical-stage programs are tantalizing as ever, moving forward at a magisterial rate.

Omeros' most exciting compound, its OMS721, recently dubbed narsoplimab, is currently advancing in a trio of phase 3 programs (and a coordinated phase 2), per the extract below from its latest pipeline graphic:

In times past, its phase 3 atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) study appeared the most likely to break through to an NDA. At the current time, this program seems to have stalled. Now the company's stem cell transplant-associated TMA program is its forward contingent. Appropriately for a condition that is more widely prevalent in the EU than in the USA, the EMA process seems to be somewhat ahead of that in the US.

Earlier on June 5, 2019, Omeros announced the Assignment of Rapporteurs for European Marketing Authorization Application for narsoplimab for treatment of HSCT-TMA. Under EMA procedure (2.6), this is a process typically initiated seven months prior to anticipated filing for a Marketing Authorization Application.

In its Q1, 2019 10-Q, on pages 16-17, when discussing FDA and EMA approvals, it was all about discussing approval pathways using data from patients in trials currently in progress. The assignment of rapporteurs would seem to be a step towards accomplishing approval beyond merely feeling out a pathway. Unfortunately, Omeros has yet to provide any further clarity on the process beyond the assignment itself.

Accordingly, I consider it unproductive to speculate as to when the company might achieve EMA or FDA marketing approval. With 2019 halfway gone, it is clear that it must await the next decade of the century. Optimists may assure themselves that 2020 will be the year. I will count myself among them. However, those who demand hard evidence have little to go on.

As for the important second-in-line narsoplimab for treatment of IgA nephropathy program, it is on a two-track development. The first is Omeros' phase 3 known as ARTEMIS-IGAN listed at clinicaltrials.gov as (NCT03608033); it is a large study of 450 patients in two cohorts. The primary completion date is listed as August 2020, with the full study completion date extending to April 2023.

During Omeros' Q1, 2019 earnings CC, CEO Demopulos had the following to say on its approval track:

The phase 3 trials primary endpoint is an assessment of proteinuria at 36 weeks; at which time, we have the opportunity for accelerated or full approval in both the entire patient population, which includes patients with baseline proteinuria greater than one gram per day. And in the high risk subpopulation, which includes those patients with baseline proteinuria of at least two grams per day to the best of our knowledge narsoplimab remains the only drug in development that can obtain full FDA approval based on proteinuria data alone. We expect that the phase 3 ARTEMIS-IGAN trial if positive, will also result in European approval for narsoplimab in IgA nephropathy.

In addition to this pivotal study, Omeros has a smaller (NCT02682407) phase 2 study, which is progressing in three cohorts. Its purpose is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of narsoplimab in subjects with IgAN, lupus nephritis, MN, and C3G.

According to CEO Demopulos, Omeros was planning on presenting initial data from this trial at a recent conference in Budapest with a series of publications planned. On the publications section of its website (accessed 6/26/19), the company cites to the following 6/14/19 abstract based on the phase 2 results to date, concluding:

Interim proteinuria results suggest a clinically meaningful therapeutic effect of OMS721 for IgAN including patients with long-standing disease, marked proteinuria, and impaired renal function. Taken together, the safety and efficacy data from this ongoing phase 2 study support further clinical development of OMS721 as a treatment in IgAN patients for whom currently no effective therapy exists.

The third cohort of the phase 2 trial will have 10 enrollees in sites in Hong Kong. Its purpose is to develop life cycle management options for narsoplimab:

... in IgA nephropathy as well as the development of other MASP-2 inhibitors in this disease. This cohort will be open label and will assess pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the drug administered subcutaneously over a 12-week period following a single intravenous dose.

Omeros' cash flow is an ongoing concern.

Every time I look into Omeros, it seems to be running right on the edge of its cash resources. The brief period during which its Omidria sales trajectory was interrupted (p. 62) by reason of lapse of pass-through status is to blame for this unfortunate condition. Now, as noted above, it is revving back up towards and past $100 million in annual Omidria revenues.

At close of Q1, Omeros reported $47.2 million of cash and equivalents. The company is working on a $50 million receivables financing deal so that it can keep going for a time as receivables build up from Omidria sales. Its Q1, 2019 10-Q (p. 4) reported income and expenses are as follows:

In a simplified steady state environment with cash resources of ~$47 million and a quarterly burn of $24 million, it seems clear that cash raises of some sort must be forthcoming relatively soon. If one assumes that the pending receivables financing adds $50 million to available cash, this provides leeway for another two quarters.

There is no way to put too fine of a point on the numbers. During the Q1, 2019 earnings CC, Chief Accounting Officer Jacobsen explained how upcoming numbers are a moving target. On the expense side, research & development expenses associated with narsoplimab should be increasing slightly, as would those for selling, general and administrative with narsoplimab prelaunch activities.

More encouragingly, he expects Omidria sales to increase for the second quarter based on increased cataract surgeries and expanded market penetration. He also notes that $2.2 million of Omeros' interest expense is non-cash.

A productive partnership deal could benefit Omeros greatly; the signs of such a deal are slim to none, but at some point it becomes so attractive.

Unlike many clinical phase biotechs, Omeros' Q1, 2019 10-Q is devoid of encouraging partnership transactions. Its latest pipeline slide (3 of 39) includes a bold legend that the company controls all economic rights across all its platforms and programs.

When a question during Omeros' Q1, 2019 earnings CC asked about Omidria's prospects outside of the US, particularly in Europe, CEO Demopulos responded:

... we don’t discuss our partnering efforts, that may be ongoing. But what I will tell you is, look, our focus remains the expansion of the utilization of OMIDRIA in the U.S. first and foremost. When we have achieved what we want to there and when we have gotten ourselves to the point where we have that permanent separate payment, then it does make sense to start to move to the European markets as well. And the clinical data that we’re generating also help smooth the transition for us to the European market, but we want to make sure that we developed the data that we are developing. We want to make sure that we establish the demand for the product in the U.S. and then use that to expand into Europe. So for right now, I’ll tell you, our focus is U.S. and what we’re doing with the clinical data and permanent separate payment in the U.S., those are our areas of focus for OMIDRIA.

While others may fret about the company' ongoing cash resources, CEO Demopulos seems not to share any such concern. He is more concerned about rushing into a deal before Omidria (or, by extension, any other therapeutic partnership target) has fully established its value.

I was watching out for an Omidria EMA approval sunsetting provision last year. To its credit, but at the expense of some shareholder angst, Omeros cruised forward to meeting the condition with weeks to spare. Accordingly, as attractive as a potential partnership deal might seem, I am not counting on Omeros scoring any big partnership deals as an avenue to loosen up its financial constraints.

Conclusion

Omeros bulls can revel in its bounteous potential, as I discuss in considerable detail in my article "Omeros' Deck Full Of Aces." At the time, the company was cruising, with the share price reaching $27. In recent times it has been struggling, groaning heavily as it tried to reach $20, and today as I write, 6/26/19, settling back to close at $15.

Omeros carries significant risk. Its shareholders should recognize this straight on. Perhaps the company's narsoplimab will never reach approval in any indication in any jurisdiction. Perhaps Omidria will fail in its designated role as financier for Omeros' bounteous development pipeline.

That said, I continue to be sanguine for Omeros. Its current share price struggles are optically concerning. However, I do not view them as undercutting the positive thesis I have for the company and its multiple shots on goal as described in previous articles.

The fact is, as time passes by, Omeros reports ever more interactions with regulatory authorities, which place it ever closer to approval. If such approval first comes for stem cell transplant-associated TMA, it will provide a potential lifeline for patients with no other alternatives. That should assure that it rapidly passes unscathed through the danger zone to significant commercial success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Omeros over thenext 72 hours.