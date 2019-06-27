Great Elm Capital Corp.: A New  Baby Bond IPO From This BDC But An Older One Is Better

GECCL is better than the new IPO with the same Yield-to-Worst, but with shorter maturity.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Great Elm Capital Corp. - the prospectus. Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $40M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Great Elm Capital Corp. 6.50% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB” by less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. GECCN is callable as of 06/30/2021 and is maturing on 06/30/2024. The new IPO is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.62 and has a 7.4% Yield-to-Call and a 6.90% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 6.17% and 5.75%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Great Elm Capital Corp is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GECC.” GECC’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation. We invest primarily in the debt of private middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $2 billion and a focus on special situations and catalyst-driven opportunities. GECC is managed by Great Elm Capital Management, or GECM (www.greatelmcap.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC). Led by Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, GECM’s investment team has more than 100 years of aggregate experience financing and investing in leveraged middle market companies. Investment Strategy GECC seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. We expect to make multi-year investments, primarily in senior secured debt instruments that we purchase in the secondary market, although we may also originate investments directly. We seek to protect against risk of impairment by investing in borrowers with tangible and intangible assets, where we believe asset values are expected to exceed the market value of the cumulative debt. We focus on investments whose total return potential is appropriately balanced against potential investment risks.

Source: Company's website | About

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GECC:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing if we do not look at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Great Elm Capital Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, GECC had total debt of $76M, which represents the other two outstanding baby bonds issued by the company, GECCL and GECCM. With the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $116M that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 1.00, which can be described as satisfying, as the company has no other secured bonds, and its baby bonds holders are being first on the queue to get paid.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $8M for Q1 2019 with only $1.3M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $650,000 quarterly interest for GECCN, we have a ratio of 4.10, which is also very good coverage.

The Great Elm Capital Corp. Family

GECC has two more outstanding baby bonds:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 6.50% Notes due 2022 (GECCL) and

Great Elm Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2025 (GECCM).

Source: Author's database

For this analysis, we'll make a comparison between the 3 baby bonds, so let's see how the bubble charts look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

We can see that the newly issued baby bond, GECCN, is fairly priced to the rest of GECC's baby bonds with respect to their YTM. When it comes to the Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call) of the family, however, the new IPO is superior to, GEECM and junior to GECCL with its 7.52% YTC. Thus, I consider GECCL to be the best issue. It has 7.05% Yield-to-Maturity with 2 years less to its maturity date than the new issue. Moreover, it has higher YTC and is callable in 3 months, but with this funding rate of GECCN that is the same as the nominal yield of GECCL, it significantly reduces the probability of redemption before the maturity date. Even so, for some reason the company redeems GECCL earlier, it will give a Yield-to-Call of 10.8%.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between GECC's securities and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). What we see is a lot less volatile behavior and outperformance of the bonds versus the benchmark, which can be simply explained by the fact, they are term securities, maturing at most after 5 years.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, and having a positive Yield-to-Call in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com). The baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY and Sierra Income Corp.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Generally, the RILY baby bonds have the highest returns and are a lot better than their closest relatives. For 4 or 5 years, a YTW of around 7% cannot be seen in any other bond from the sector. Right after, GECCL gives the second best yield.

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC. Again, MDLQ and MDLX, are excluded. AFHBL is also excluded as it is trading at 50% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

We may issue debt securities or preferred stock and/or borrow money from banks or other financial institutions, referred to collectively as “senior securities,” up to the maximum amount permitted under the Investment Company Act. Under the provisions of the Investment Company Act applicable to BDCs, we are permitted to issue senior securities (e.g., notes and preferred stock) in amounts such that our asset coverage ratio, as defined in the Investment Company Act, equals at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities. If the value of our assets declines, we may be unable to satisfy this test. If that happens, we may be required to sell a portion of our investments and, depending on the nature of our leverage, repay a portion of our indebtedness at a time when such sales may be disadvantageous. Also, any amounts that we use to service our indebtedness would not be available for distributions to our stockholders. Furthermore, as a result of issuing senior securities, we would also be exposed to typical risks associated with leverage, including an increased risk of loss.

Source: 497 Filing by Great Elm Capital Corp.

Use of Proceeds

To make investments consistent with our investment objectives and for general corporate purposes.

Source: 497 Filing by Great Elm Capital Corp.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and, after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index." The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of $40 is much less than the $100M needed for GECCN to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GECCN is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are good. Moreover, it's a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities.

The newly issued 2024 baby bond has the best YTW from the family. However, its "brother" GEECL seems to be a better choice at the moment, giving the same YTM for 2 years left. It is callable in September this year, but with the same nominal yield as the new IPO, it is not very likely to be called. If GECC still redeems it, it will return a YTC of 10.8%. From the "Asset Management" sector, RILY's baby bonds seem to be the best yielding issues, and I also like RILYI as the most conservative choice from the group. However, as a BDC, GECC's bondholders can feel a lot more protected, moreover the 3 baby bonds are the only debt of the company, and personally, I think GECCL 7.10% YTM for 3 years to maturity the best security to buy close to its par value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.