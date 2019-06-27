The chart below is another attempt to evaluate the historical context for this index as a coincident indicator of the economy.

The headline number of 121.5 was a decrease from the final reading of 131.3 for May.

The latest Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index was released Wednesday morning based on data collected through June 14. The headline number of 121.5 was a decrease from the final reading of 131.3 for May. Wednesday's number was below the Investing.com consensus of 131.1.

"After two consecutive months of improvement, Consumer Confidence declined in June to its lowest level since September 2017 (Index, 120.6)," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "The decrease in the Present Situation Index was driven by a less favorable assessment of business and labor market conditions. Consumers' expectations regarding the short-term outlook also retreated. The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers' confidence. Although the Index remains at a high level, continued uncertainty could result in further volatility in the Index and, at some point, could even begin to diminish consumers' confidence in the expansion."

Putting the Latest Number in Context

The chart below is another attempt to evaluate the historical context for this index as a coincident indicator of the economy. Toward this end, we have highlighted recessions and included GDP. The regression through the index data shows the long-term trend and highlights the extreme volatility of this indicator. Statisticians may assign little significance to a regression through this sort of data. But the slope resembles the regression trend for real GDP shown below, and it is a more revealing gauge of relative confidence than the 1985 level of 100 that the Conference Board cites as a point of reference.

For an additional perspective on consumer attitudes, see the most recent Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Here is the chart from that post.

And finally, let's take a look at the correlation between consumer confidence and small business sentiment, the latter by way of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index. As the chart illustrates, the two have tracked one another fairly closely since the onset of the Financial Crisis, although a spread appears infrequently, with the most recent spread showing up 2015 through 2017.

