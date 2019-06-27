Leveraged Investors Could Be Signaling A Bear Market Is Now Underway

If the current derisking proves to be another sign of a nascent bear market, there is a record amount of potential supply for the stock market to absorb this time.

Margin debt is now falling at an annual rate of 15%, a level of derisking that has always been accompanied by a minimum 20% decline in the S&P 500 over the past half-century.

The latest margin debt figures were released last week, and they show leveraged investors continue to delever. In fact, margin debt is now falling at an annual rate of 15%, a level of derisking that has always been accompanied by a minimum 20% decline in the S&P 500 over the past half-century.

This makes this latest episode of derisking fairly unique. There have only been a couple of other precedents in which stocks rose or were flat year-over-year, while margin debt fell by at least a 15% rate: May 1969 (margin debt down 15%/stocks up 10%) and June 1973 (margin debt down 18%/stocks flat). January 2001 (margin debt down 20%/stocks down 1%) also comes very close.

In all three cases, the significant derisking on the part of leveraged investors was a good warning sign a bear market was already underway. And if the current derisking proves to be another sign of a nascent bear market, there is a record amount of potential supply for the stock market to absorb this time.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.