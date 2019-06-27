Weekly Edge: 10 Years Of Lackluster Growth

Those arguing that there is more room to run point to the fact that the Fed has not increased rates to a point of recession.

Because the expansion is so persistent, a debate over the likelihood of a recession in the near future will inevitably arise.

While the major indexes are once again sitting around all-time highs, GDP growth has only averaged 2.3% since the end of the Great Recession.

By Ansh Chaudhary

Ten years ago, following the Great Recession and financial crisis, Pacific Management Investment Corporation announced at its annual forum that we were entering a period of below-average growth the company called "the new normal," reports MarketWatch. "Their forecast was correct," says MarketWatch, "The recovery from the recession was slow and shallow. It took 3 1/2 years for the level of real gross domestic product to exceed its 2007 peak."

There are many factors now in 2019 that are now deemed "the new normal," according to MarketWatch: Japan and the European Central Bank carry negative yields on about $13 billion of worldwide debt, the Danish yield curve is completely negative, and the Federal Reserve's increases in the Federal Funds rate to a range of 2.25-2.5% is considered tight policy. The Fed has also been struggling to generate and maintain a 2% inflation, the typical target inflation rate.

What really catches economists' attention is how GDP growth compares to investor reaction to the markets. While the major indexes are once again sitting around all-time highs, GDP growth has only averaged 2.3% since the end of the Great Recession, the weakest since the end of World War II, according to MarketWatch. While this has been the longest expansion in U.S. history, total GDP growth does not make this the "best" expansion by any measure. "What's more, the total increase in real output since the June 2009 trough has been just 25% compared with 43% for the second place finisher (1991-2001) in longevity. That means the longest expansion on record ranks fifth in cumulative output compared with expansions over the last 70 years," wrote MarketWatch.

However, because the expansion is so persistent, a debate over the likelihood of a recession in the near future will inevitably arise. Those arguing that there is more room to run point to the fact that the Fed has not increased rates to a point of recession. In fact, inflation remains below 2% and the Fed is now considering rate cuts in 2019, according to USA Today. USA Today also mentions that there have been no major bubbles like the dot-com bubble of 2000 or the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. In addition, people are becoming better savers than they were in 2008, when debts pushed the recession into a crisis. Those arguing that a recession is just around the corner also have supporting evidence, says USA Today. The trade war has been hurting the global economy since 2018, the inversion of the yield curve has been a crucial indicator of an impending recession, and corporate debt is now falling into the speculative zone.

Of course, nobody can predict recessions with 100% accuracy, but the current economic state confuses things more. Economists and investors alike are playing the market by ear, day by day.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs increased from 13.18 to 15.27. Momentum increased for seven of the 11 sectors last week. Energy led the pack with a 14-point increase in momentum score. A 4-point increase in momentum score allowed Utilities to take first place from Real Estate, which experienced a 9-point decrease in its momentum score. Energy remained the laggard despite its increase in momentum score.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score increased from 12.83 to 15.08. Momentum increased in nine of the 12 factors last week. High Beta increased the most in momentum score, gaining 7 points. Momentum, Low Volatility, and Quality remain the top three factors. Small Size fell to last place after a 4-point decrease in momentum score.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score increased from 4.73 to 13.09 for the week. Momentum in the global sector increased in all 11 regions last week. China and Latin America tied for the largest increase in momentum score, each gaining 14 points. Latin America jumped from the middle of the pack to first place after its increase in momentum score. China remained the laggard.

