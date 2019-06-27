The major market indexes finished up last week: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.41%, the S&P 500 Stock Index rose 2.15%, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.01% percent, and the Russell 2000 small-capitalization index gained 1.80%.

Only gold and bonds provide any real defense during a crisis, and we can't really allocate enough to these asset classes all of the time to get the full benefits of both them and equities.

Most portfolios have a single defense against a bear market: diversification. But real bear markets have shown that the enemy is on to this defense.

Bull market amnesia does not just occur with respect to sideways markets. When the market is making new highs daily, bull market amnesia often infects us to the point that bear markets seem no longer of concern.

By Jerry Wagner

I had never shared this with anyone. But in that quiet time, as I went through my exercise routine with my trainer, I opened up to him.

"Have you ever heard of exercise amnesia?" I asked. He said he hadn't and asked what it was.

I explained that it's a state of mind you experience immediately after your trainer has described how to do a particular exercise. You hear the instructions and start doing the exercise, but upon completion, your brain is wiped clean of the exercise and how you do it. The next time your trainer calls on you to do the exercise, he or she has to explain it all over again.

You won't find exercise amnesia, as I call it, in any articles in the New England Journal of Medicine. It's not the same as "transient global amnesia," which is sometimes associated with strenuous exercise. No, this type arises with any exercise program.

After thinking about it, my trainer smiled, laughed, and said he thought about 75% of his clients experienced exercise amnesia!

"Bull market amnesia" can cause dangerous blind spots for investors

It's not much different with investing. During prolonged periods of rising stock prices and daily highs in the index, it seems that we forget that this is not the only type of market environment that we have to deal with when we invest. The repetition of daily profits seems to lull us into a state of partial amnesia-bull market amnesia.

Of course, there are two other states that occur in the market: sideways and bear markets. My firm's research team has done the numbers back to 1896, and the stock market has been in a bullish state most of the time (52.54%). But that's not 100% of the time, is it? In addition, 30.62% of the time it is in a sideways state, and 16.83% of the time it is in a full-fledged bear market (a decline of 20% or more).

We know what a sideways market is like, right? Why? Because we've been experiencing one of the most violent examples of one for the last year and a half. From an S&P 500 top of 2,872.97 on January 26, 2018, to last Thursday (June 20), the stock market went to a new high of 2,954.18.

It's great to hit a new high, but it took two declines of almost 20% last year and another correction of almost 10% in May of this year to get there! And the net gain for that year-and-a-half period was just 2.8%. That's an annual rate of growth of less than 2%. You would have done better holding bonds.

I think a case of bull market amnesia obscures the memory of most investors when it comes to a sideways period like this. And of those who do remember, large percentages have chosen to simply avoid the stock market and have missed out on the new highs and the recovery during June this year.

Bull market amnesia does not just occur with respect to sideways markets. When the market is making new highs daily, bull market amnesia often infects us to the point that bear markets seem no longer of concern.

Amnesia may be just an expression of the human tendency to avoid unpleasant thoughts and forget the pain we have experienced in favor of something more positive. Perhaps that is all exercise amnesia really is too. I know I cannot seem to view exercise as pleasant, despite all of the good it does for me. I think of it as unpleasant and repress the experience.

This certainly parallels bull market amnesia. Unfortunately, though, bear markets are real. New highs are not a cure for bear markets. Instead, every new bear market starts with a new market high.



But even if we don't dwell on bear markets (and that, too, is a real danger if it prevents us from taking advantage of the growth opportunities available in equities), it is critical that we plan for them. Our investment portfolios need defenses against the ravages of the super bear markets (deep, persistent downturns) that can carry away all of the profits that have been earned during the bull market that gives rise to the amnesia.

Most portfolios have a single defense against a bear market: diversification. But real bear markets have shown that the enemy is on to this defense. After repeated examples, in multiple bear markets, we now know that a market crisis overwhelms that defense by causing most asset classes to act the same when they strike: they all go down.

Only gold and bonds provide any real defense during a crisis, and we can't really allocate enough to these asset classes all of the time to get the full benefits of both them and equities. Periods of rising rates (and falling bond prices) can further undermine the traditional diversification defense.

Adding liquid alternative core strategies to the single passive allocation strategy provides an answer. These strategies are designed to use dynamic risk-management techniques to ward off the super bear while preserving the market beta (returns) during the good times.

I pointed out to my trainer that he shouldn't get frustrated with exercise amnesia in his clients. Why? Because it's what creates the recurring market for his services. If we remembered his exercises, we might not need him.

Of course, trainers and investment managers deliver something other than the exercises and the strategies. They also provide the discipline to regularly do the exercises and apply the strategies as time goes by - no easy feat when it comes to me and exercise!

Market update

The major market indexes finished up last week: The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.41%, the S&P 500 Stock Index rose 2.15%, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.01% percent, and the Russell 2000 small-capitalization index gained 1.80%. Bonds also rose a bit, and gold broke out to a new six-year high.

The gains in stocks caused the S&P 500 to register a new all-time market high. It outstripped the high made just before the May market slump on April 30. Still, as previously discussed, despite the new high, we have not made much headway in the last year and a half in stocks:



As we found out after last week's Federal Reserve meeting, two of the biggest central banks, our Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are in an easing mode. The European Central Bank is moving to keep rates low using primarily asset purchases, while our Fed is pausing and leaning toward lowering short-term rates.

Of course, as I have been noting for months, the market has already effectively lowered rates. And bond traders just keep lowering them regardless of Federal Reserve policy. The result is likely to be economic stimulus in the short-term present rather than waiting for the Fed's intermediate-term future.

I think that is why we are seeing the continued bull market and the reclamation of the May losses. This is despite an inverted yield curve (when yields on shorter-term bonds exceed those on longer-term bonds-thought to be a classic recession signal) and a terrible downturn in the Empire State Manufacturing Index (a monthly survey of manufacturers conducted by the Fed that summarizes general business conditions in New York State), the latter of which saw its greatest decline since 2001.

The market seems to have digested the news about the inverted yield curve. This could be because rates have only been inverted for a short time (22 days), and long inversions have usually been required to telegraph a recession.



Or, it could be because, historically, the first one to three months after an inversion has customarily delivered gains in stocks, and at better-than-average rates of return.

While New York manufacturing numbers were disappointing, they were explainable in part by the consumer sentiment numbers that also were released last week. The Northeast was found to have the lowest numbers of all four regions of the country (the South and Midwest were numbers one and two). Still, the numbers registered nationally were the strongest since the 1990s.

Despite these consumer numbers, investor sentiment was anything but bullish. Among American Association of Individual Investor members, only 29.5% were bullish. While the number rose last week, it is still closer to bear market lows than to those seen at a market top.

Investor amnesia can strike on a variety of subjects. I believe most investors have long forgotten that gold and other commodities once ruled the markets and earned double-digit returns when other asset classes were in the doldrums.

Gold's breakout this week could be a sign that this could soon change. Certainly, if we are moving into a recessionary period, both asset classes should provide a hedge against losses expected in such an environment.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.