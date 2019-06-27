Northview: Secure 6% Yield  With Opportunity For Multiple Expansion

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars.

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) has been one we have touted since August 2017. While the market saw a REIT with problems, we saw the longer-term picture and the deep value that was embedded. Northview has delivered since then, but has definitely disappointed us in terms of how much it has delivered.

Data by YCharts

While a 36% total return in under two years is not the worst thing in the world, it definitely undershot our expectations and finished in the middle of the pack. We explain how our thesis evolved, why the performance has lagged its peers and where we stand on this one today.

The 2016 setup

The stock was practically begging to be bought after lower oil prices had created a weak jobs market in Alberta. What the market was ignoring was the fact that Northview had diversified away from Alberta thanks to its acquisition and was in a prime position to maintain its dividend. At one point, this was offering a 10% yield, and investors who locked that in are sitting pretty today.

Data by YCharts

2017 and 2018 execution

Northview certainly executed well in both years and the net operating income (NOI) growth was rather exceptional. Northview also delivered some of the strongest numbers of any REIT in Alberta, defying trends in a weak market. One aspect that did however dampen returns was the constant and recurring need to access the capital markets. There were more than six equity offerings during those years, and they likely played a role in holding back the rally. Now, don't get us wrong. REITs make equity offerings all the time. That is their lifeblood. However, the key difference between a REIT like Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) or InterRent REIT (OTCPK:IPPLF) making equity offerings at 25X plus funds from operations (FFO) multiples and Northview making it at 12X FFO multiples is that the latter is extremely dilutive. Some of the earlier offerings were also at a discount to NAV, making it harder for existing shareholders to benefit.

Where do we stand today

Northview is showing good NOI growth in Western Canada, and a lot of its properties have tenants with below-market rents.

Source: Northview Presentation

Ontario, which forms about 40% of its total unit count, continues to grow steadily.

Source: Northview Presentation

Interestingly, Northview has shown negative NOI growth in Quebec, which has been Canada's strongest province for some time now.

Source: Northview Presentation

That has happened as Northview has focused heavily on rejuvenating its portfolio in that area via high-end redevelopments. Once completed these add a lot of value to the income and balance sheet for Northview.

Source: Northview Presentation

You can see that Northview plans a very high number of suite renovations for 2019 and this will likely keep a lid on overall NOI numbers.

Reasons to buy

When we last wrote about this we left with the message:

We hence wholeheartedly endorse that Northview should trade three multiples higher. We are still disappointed that the overall numbers have come in lower than we anticipated. We hence sold some of our position at $29.19 as we believe that there are some better opportunities elsewhere. The stock is still a good long-term holding for someone who wants a lower risk apartment play with a management that has proven ability to grow the business. We may buyback our sold units should the price retreat or Northview follows through with a secondary offering.

While it was a small risk that the price would run away, Northview had been extremely predictable with its periodic offerings and one followed soon after, allowing us to buy back our units back at a discount.

Northview today announced that it has agreed to sell on a bought deal basis, subject to regulatory approval, 2,800,000 trust units at a price of $26.80 per Trust Unit to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million.

While we tactically traded the stock, we have always been a fan of the underlying asset base. Even today, Northview trades remarkably cheap compared to other apartment REITs and offers a rather juicy yield.

Source: Northview Presentation

Northview also has one of the highest interest rates on its mortgages among the Canadian REITs we follow, which paradoxically is a good thing as refinancings will lower interest burden.

Source: Northview Presentation

Our expectation

We think Northview will likely trade over $30 in the next 12 months, and the combination of the 10% price return plus 6% yield gives us a very low-risk 16% total return outlook. Northview could return a lot more from a valuation expansion, but that can only happen if dilutive offerings stop, at least until the multiple is a lot higher. Even the recent $26.80 offering, which was done to purchase apartments at a 4.4% cap rate, was not accretive in our opinion. With a cost of equity over 6% and cost of debt close to 2.6% (weighted cost 4.3%), it is hard to make any extra money on a 4.4% cap rate purchase. That said, Northview's strategy has kept the stock cheap and the yield high, and that creates one of the best yield plays in the apartment space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY