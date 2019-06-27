Rudolph And Nanometrics Hoping To Unlock A Little M&A Synergy Magic

As the complexity of chip design continues to intensify, it's requiring more and more R&D from semiconductor equipment companies to keep pace, and that is making scale a more significant competitive factor - memory, foundry, and logic companies want "partners" (and yes, I use quotations deliberately there) that they can trust to deliver the goods, and that's making it harder for small players to stay in game. To that end, the combination of Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) and Nanometrics (NANO) announced earlier this week certainly makes some sense as a way for both companies to stay competitive in the process control/metrology/inspection markets they serve.

Whether the two companies will achieve their synergy goals from the deal is, of course, an open question now. The expense synergy targets look reasonable at first blush, but integrating operations will still offer challenges and the revenue synergies may prove harder to achieve than it would seem at first blush. For me, this is a "don't love it, don't hate … but I get it" sort of transaction, and the new Rudolph (the surviving entity) will be a name worth watching as the semiconductor equipment (or SCE) space recovers.

The Deal

Rudolph and Nanometrics announced a transaction on June 24 that will see the two companies combine in a merger of equals that will see each company's shareholder base own 50% of the new company (Rudolph will be the surviving/continuing company). Relative to the revenue and EBITDA margins of the two companies, a 50/50 split is a better deal for Rudolph shareholders, but not overwhelmingly so.

By the terms of the deal, Rudolph shareholders will get 0.8042 shares of NANO for their RTEC shares. After the deal is concluded, Rudolph's CEO and CFO will continue in their positions, while Nanometrics' chairman will chair the board of the new company.

Cost Synergy Targets Seem Quite Reasonable, Top-Line Synergies May Be More Aspirational

The two management teams talked about $20 million in cost synergy opportunities, suggesting a level of cost synergy a little bit below the norm in SCE mergers. That's maybe a little strange considering that the companies are relatively synergistic within the process control/metrology/inspection space, but it's also arguably quite realistic considering that Nanometrics' facilities are primarily on the West Coast and Rudolph's are on the East Coast. I'd expect a move towards some consolidation over time, but I have no real problem with the companies setting a realistic (if not low) initial bar.

The top-line synergies may be harder to reach, with the companies expecting the deal to add about $1 billion to their served addressable market over time (from $2 billion to $3 billion). I do believe there will be some customer conversion opportunities (selling NANO tools to traditional RTEC customers and vice versa), but those can be harder to achieve than commonly believed. I do also see longer-term opportunities to leverage each company's particular expertise and capabilities in optics, process control, and so on to create new integrated tools, but tool development is a multiyear process.

A Logical Deal

If you watch the SCE space fairly closely, this deal isn't really a total surprise. Given the scale of companies like KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Hitachi Hi-Tech (OTC:HICTY), it has become harder for smaller SCE players to stay in the game, and it's not getting any easier. In fact, both Rudolph and Nanometrics have been speculated over as M&A targets for years.

This particular merger likewise isn't a complete surprise. Voce Capital Management was pushing for this deal two and a half years ago, and it sounds as though the companies were at least pursuing it. Given that cultural issues were cited as a potential impediment back then, I do wonder about the potential for that to disrupt the synergies from this deal down the line - particularly if part of the deal logic is to have both sides working together closely to develop integrated tools.

As I said before, this deal brings together two companies that are already operating within process control in the SCE space. There is actually relatively minimal overlap between the two, and only really in the post-etch quality assurance step. Rudolph is more leveraged to outgoing quality assurance, while Nano's in-line process control is used earlier in the lithography, deposition, and etch phases, as well as the CMP phase. Rudolph also brings a small lithography business focused primarily on advanced packaging, but the vast majority of Rudolph's sales comes from process control equipment (inspection) and process control software.

The Outlook

This deal should diversify the revenue base of both companies, and enhanced diversification has been a feature of the Rudolph story for some time now. What both companies really need, though, is a recovery in the memory space and that is likely to take a little time (Micron's (MU) positive earnings report notwithstanding). While this deal should make the two companies more competitive with KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, and Hitachi Hi-Tech over time, they're still going to be a comparatively small player, and I don't really see KLA-Tencor or Applied Material losing sleep over this deal (though AMAT arguably may have had some interest in NANO).

The Bottom Line

I don't foresee any antitrust issues with the deal, and I see only a small likelihood of another company coming in and trying to break up this deal. NANO shares do look a little undervalued now, but I wouldn't say either stock is my favorite idea in the SCE space now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.