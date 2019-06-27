Keeping It Simple: The Only 3 Things That Matter For Investors

It is easy for investors to get overwhelmed by the information, analysis and opinion pieces scattered all over the financial media channels.

Buy Amazon (AMZN), sell Facebook (FB), invest in real estate, get out of treasuries, get ready for "Dow 30,000," jump back into gold (GLD), speculate in cryptocurrencies.

This is what a normal day of browsing the financial news might look like. There is no shortage of information, analysis and opinion pieces scattered all over the media channels, more often confusing rather than guiding anxious investors.

Breaking down what truly matters

I am a big fan of simplifying things as much as possible. In my opinion, and despite all the distractions, investors have a straightforward problem to solve. Simply put, they should ultimately seek to achieve at least one, if not more, of the following three objectives:

Generate high returns (usually defined as market-beating capital appreciation for growth investors, and high yield for income investors) Protect against sizable losses Produce uncorrelated results

Think about it: Why do investors buy and sell Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT)? Mostly to produce market-beating returns (objective #1 above). Why do they buy treasuries (IEF) (TLT) or investment-grade corporate bonds (SPIB)? Primarily to better protect their assets (objective #2 above). Why do they put money into consumer staples (XLP) or utilities (XLU) stocks? To produce less correlated results (objective #3 above).

Once investing is thought about as an attempt to achieve at least one of these three fundamental goals, regardless of what instruments may be used (e.g. growth or value stocks, IPOs, bonds, commodities futures, plain and smart-beta ETFs, mutual funds, etc.), any investment decision can be more easily made using this short list of key objectives as a guiding north star.

How to achieve the three key objectives

In my view, reaching any one of the objectives listed above is (maybe counter-intuitively) easy. Let me start with the one that seems to be the most important in investors' mind: producing high returns.

Generate high returns

I have written an article in which I argue that beating the market (in absolute terms) should be simple, contrary to popular belief. Fortunately, the approach does not involve spending hours digging deep into Netflix's (NFLX) SEC filings, anticipating the new trend in tech, or finding a hot cannabis stock.

To top the performance of the S&P 500 over the long haul, assuming the market value of stocks rises over time, one could merely apply some leverage to the index. The chart below depicts two hypothetical portfolios: a benchmark that tracks the S&P 500 (SPY), labeled Portfolio 2 below, and a Portfolio 1 invested 50% in SPY and 50% in ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO) - the latter a 2x broad equities leveraged ETF. Put together, these two funds effectively create a simple portfolio that leverages a large basket of U.S. stocks at a factor of 1.5x.

Notice that not even the severe recession of 2008-2009 was enough to stop Portfolio 1 from producing nearly 150 bps of superior annual returns. The portfolio trailed the benchmark until shortly after the S&P 500 finally came out of the gutter, around 2013, while it lavishly beat the index over the following five years.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Protect against sizable losses

Of course, the approach above does nothing to better protect a portfolio from the risk of losses (objective #2). To do so, investors can deploy a number of well-known strategies. Fixed income, for example, can be used to exchange some upside opportunity for downside protection - whether as a standalone holding or blended into a balanced, 60/40-type portfolio. More sophisticated investors can also buy options (out-of-the-money protective puts, for instance) to ensure that a portfolio is only exposed to losses of a predetermined magnitude.

I have in fact combined both techniques above to create what I have called the SRG II portfolio (i.e. the "Storm Resistant Growth" portfolio, version two), designed for moderate growth with downside protection. The idea is simple:

Allocate at least 90% of the portfolio to short-to-intermediate term, investment grade bonds (government or corporate) that should produce very little in terms of risk and returns.

Use the remainder 6%-10% to buy near-the-money calls on a number of riskier assets: stocks, gold, commodities (DBC). By doing so, the portfolio is fully exposed to the upside opportunity in the underlying assets until the expiration date of the options, but to losses only amounting to the premium paid on the derivatives (plus some small volatility in the fixed income position).

I started tracking a portfolio similar to this one in May of last year. Between then and now, stocks have rallied twice in 2018 and 2019, and were hit by one bear market in 4Q18. Notice how the more conservative SRG II (blue line) did not fall too far behind the broad equities market in the end, but it dealt with the soft patches much better - ultimately producing superior risk-adjusted returns and enduring a record weekly low of only -1.3% in October vs. the S&P 500's -7.1% in December.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and E-Trade

Produce uncorrelated results

Finally, producing uncorrelated returns is an important objective because doing so can help to reduce the risk of a portfolio (even if the individual assets might not necessarily be less risky), while usually increasing risk-adjusted returns.

Many investors seek to produce less correlated returns, when they do, through sector diversification. I have spoken in favor of the approach, pointing out that merely equal-weighting sectors within a stock portfolio (or, better yet, allocating funds more heavily towards lower-volatility sectors) tends to result in (1) less correlation with the broad equities market and (2) superior risk-adjusted returns, measure by the Sharpe ratio. See results below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

I prefer to take diversification a step further by investing across different asset classes. Doing so usually results in even lower correlations and better risk-adjusted returns. The graph below depicts the performance of a portfolio allocated equally across U.S. stocks, long duration treasuries and gold over the past 30 years.

While the absolute returns of Portfolio 1 has lagged those of the all-equities benchmark, its assets have grown very consistently over the period. Interestingly, the portfolio's respectable 8% average annual return was accompanied by a risk profile that resembles that of 10-year treasuries: annual volatility of only 7.7% and worst year of -3.9%. The feat would have been accomplished by investing in three otherwise risky assets whose returns were mostly uncorrelated with each other.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The real challenge

Achieving any one of the three key investment objectives listed above appears to be simple enough, and requires little time spent figuring out what individual securities to buy or sell - ironically, the topic most likely to be discussed on CNBC or Barron's. The more complicated challenge, in my view, is accomplishing two or even three of the key investment objectives at the same time.

In order to do so and hopefully create a killer portfolio (what I consider to be the "holy grail" of investing), I believe that combining the strategies discussed above might be the best approach: asset class diversification, possibly the use of options to create "hard floors," and reasonable amounts of leverage to reach higher absolute returns.

