Invesco: Still Too Cheap And Still Paying A 6% Dividend

After a 25% return since we last wrote an article about Invesco, we still think the stock is undervalued and the dividend yield is still north of 6%.

Invesco's strategy to focus on smart beta, emerging markets, and robo-advisors positions it to be a leader in the asset management industry, even if it is not the biggest.

The impact of Brexit and trade wars is temporary, but these could be headwinds for the industry in the short term.

The investment management industry is going through dramatic changes, and companies that want to survive must quickly adapt or acquire to adapt.

We last wrote about Invesco in December 2018, and the stock has done exceptionally well since then. After being up more than 25%, we took another look to see if perhaps it was time to reduce our exposure and take our gains. The stock pays a 6% dividend, buy hey, why not take that 25% and put it somewhere else that pays 6% or more? Nope.

What we found is that even after the run-up, the stock still looks cheap and pays a 6% dividend yield.

Investment Management: Sector Analysis

The investment management industry is undergoing a period of rapid change arising from changing customer preferences, regulations, and technological developments. Passive funds and exchange-traded funds continue to get a lot of traction from investors, primarily because of their low-cost structures.

State Street Global Advisors and Investment Company Institute estimate that global ETF assets will grow in value from $4.8 trillion in 2018 to $25 trillion at the end of 2025. On the other hand, active funds have struggled to grow in the past decade. It hasn't helped that 86.7% of US active funds have underperformed their benchmark over a 10-year period ending in 2017. And it's not that much different across the pond, where 85.4% of active European equity funds have underperformed their benchmark during the same period.

Individual investors are always on the lookout for online and mobile channels and investment opportunities that require low initial investment amounts. Furthermore, they are also seeking 24/7 access to investment advice through smartphones, tablets, and any other device that is easily accessible from anywhere. Institutional investors, on the other hand, are looking for transparency, global products, and customized solutions.

In order to satisfy these very divergent demands, investment firms are using acquisitions to increase their footprint in new markets, increase product offerings, and provide both individual and institutional investors with a wider array of investment opportunities.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), with assets under management (AUM) of $954.8 billion as of Q1, 2019, is one such company - it is growing its global footprint through acquisitions that are enabling it to compete more effectively in a wider array of markets. But the industry is evolving fast, and there are things happening around the world that investors considering the stock should be aware of.

Impact of Geopolitical Headwinds: Brexit and the US-China Trade War

Invesco’s global presence renders it vulnerable to geopolitical uncertainties such as Brexit and the US-China trade war. As far as Brexit is concerned, the terms of withdrawal of the UK from the EU are still not finalized. In fact, it's been a disaster for transparency and planning, and right now we don't even know who the next Prime Minister will be.

A hard Brexit creates a precarious situation for Invesco due to the uncertainty hovering over the UK’s future relationship with the EU, and is bound to affect its business in the region. There is, however, some relief for fund groups with the agreement between EU27 national regulators and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. The deal safeguards them in the event of a fallout through continued deregulation. It also allows funds to be managed in the UK despite having domicile and regulation in another country in the EU. However, the lack of certainty and potential disruption of business in the future might weigh on the stock.

As a result of unpredictability in the market, Invesco’s AUM in the UK declined from $110.9 billion in 2017 to $85.1 billion in 2018. Entities in the UK that provide investment services to EU-based fund management subsidiaries and clients account for 6% of the firm’s AUM. It anticipates these activities to run as usual in the wake of the lack of a formal UK agreement. However, the market turmoil is prompting investors to opt for safer assets. The negative investor sentiment has increased Invesco’s outflows from its UK business from $17.6 billion in 2016-2017 to $23.9 billion in 2017-2018. The weakening of the pound sterling relative to the U.S. dollar has also impacted the financial performance of its business in the UK. The spot foreign exchange rates of the pound sterling ($ per £) declined from 1.353 on December 31, 2017, to 1.274 on December 31, 2018. The average foreign exchange rates of the pound sterling ($ per £) increased from 1.288 on December 31, 2017, to 1.336 on December 31, 2018.

Clarity about Brexit should boost investor confidence and encourage them to put money back into Invesco’s UK and European share portfolios, but that remains to be seen.

US-China Trade War

The US-China trade war is hampering trade not only in the two countries but globally as well, even though some individual countries are certainly benefiting. Since the onset of the trade war, the stock markets have been faring poorly until this past week, when the poor jobs data gave investors hope that the Fed would be forced to lower rates.

The performance of the stock market usually drives the performance of investment companies as investors put money into or take money out of funds, depending on how the market is doing.

So far in Q2, investors have been allocating away from equities and into fixed-income.

And even though the markets have recovered strongly over the last few days, the possibility of rate cuts has now made fixed-income more attractive than it was just a couple of weeks ago.

After all, the fallout from the trade war can also extend to other Asian economies, such as Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia, which provide raw materials that are used by Chinese companies to manufacture products - that could lead to deterioration in profit margins of both US and international companies.

Overall, the higher volatility will likely increase the net outflows from asset management companies as investors avoid any market turmoil and reassess their investment options.

Adoption of Smart Beta Strategies

Over the long term, investors around the world are also shifting to alternative, passive and smart beta strategies. The smart beta strategy has gained popularity in recent times from pension funds and individuals due to its claim to be able to deliver market-beating returns.

The smart beta strategies provide investors with an alternative to active and passive strategies. Smart beta strategies have similarities to both active and passive strategies in that they are passive strategies consisting of well-thought out strategies that don't merely mimic an index. Many of these strategies follow a rules-based approach that determines the weight of securities in a portfolio that are picked from a select group of companies - from a sector or index, for example. However, the goal of smart beta strategies is similar to active strategies, i.e., to outperform the market.

Although smart beta strategies are witnessing strong flows, their assets are still very small in comparison to active and passive products. Despite having a lot of research about the better performance of factor-based equity portfolios in comparison to cap-weighted market portfolios, investors are still doubtful about smart beta strategies.

Goldman Sachs identifies three primary barriers to the adoption of smart beta strategies such as robustness, crowding, and framework. Investors are unsure about the robustness of smart beta strategies, as it can be affected by biases that include data mining and using small samples for checking performance. This makes historical performance data less reliable as an accurate indication of future results. There is also the issue of crowding, which might be most pronounced in the low vol category of smart beta - where rising popularity of these funds might be driving them to be overvalued. Lastly, with so many smart beta strategies, each with its own methodology and sometimes an index that is created specifically for that strategy, it is difficult to evaluate and compare performance among funds. In other words, there is no framework for evaluating some of these smart beta strategies.

Invesco and Smart Beta

Despite the challenges, as of 2018, Invesco was the #2 provider of smart beta AUM globally. Invesco has introduced several smart beta vehicles called Intelligent ETFs using either single-factor or multi-factor strategies. The single-factor strategies include low volatility, option-based, alternatively weighted fixed-income, currency, growth, high beta, momentum, quality, dividend, buyback, and value.

Its multi-factor strategies include low beta equal weight, fundamentals weighted broad market equity, equal weight equity, alternatively weighted fixed income, quantitative, and quantitative sector and industry.

Focus on Emerging Markets

The US and Europe are the two largest markets for investment companies like Invesco. However, emerging markets such as China and India are showing huge promise and are expected to grow over the long term, particularly as wealth builds in those nations and the middle class grows. The investment needs of these markets will be different from those of the developed markets due to the differences in the age of their population as well as cultural differences in how they invest relative to how developed market investors invest.

Invesco’s AUM by client domicile increased by 17.4% in Asia to reach $102.6 billion at the end of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, clients domiciled in Asia registered additional growth of 27.1% over a 1-year period to reach $113 billion. In comparison to Asia, clients in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Continental Europe declined in Q4 of 2018 in comparison to the previous year. Although clients in the USA grew by 5.4% in Q1-2019 over a 1-year period - approximately five times lower than the growth in Asia.

Invesco’s largest joint venture in China, Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company, is seeing strong growth in the country with an AUM of $26.9 billion at the end of 2018. The recent changes in China’s regulations pertaining to increased foreign ownership and an oral agreement to obtain a majority stake in the venture from the existing 49% will enable the company to improve its operations in the country as well.

Automation through Robo-platforms

Besides the actual investment vehicles themselves, digital solutions or robo-platforms can also help investors reach their investment goals while delivering enhanced customer experience. A study by Aite Group states that AUMs at digital advisors grew by 15% to reach $257 billion in 2018. They predict that digital investment platforms will grow to $1.26 trillion in AUM by 2023. Vanguard’s Personal Advisor Services dominates the market with $115 billion AUM, while Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and Betterment are the other two leading platforms.

Research by Charles Schwab states that 60% of Americans are expected to use robo-advisors by 2025. Also, 45% of Americans expect robo-advisors to have the biggest impact on the financial services industry. The study also states that 71% of people want a robo-advisor that also lets them interact with humans. The number shoots up to 80% among millennials. Among baby boomers, 46% are already using robo-advisors, which is a surprisingly high number, in my opinion.

Invesco entered the robo-advice market with its acquisition of Jemstep, in 2016. The platform’s investment capabilities extend to Invesco’s active, alternative, and ETF offerings. The solution is designed for banks, insurance companies, credit unions, broker-dealers, and RIAs. Among its many users are KeyBank, a US-based finance company.

Another advantage of the platform is its open architecture that allows advisors to offer customized solutions for their clients. The platform distinguishes itself from other players through its do-it-yourself onboarding system. It also helps in growing AUMs, lowering costs, and reducing the complexity of managing assets. Recently, Jemstep announced the launch of Jemstep Advisor Pro App on Salesforce AppExchange. The application helps advisors provide personalized and 24/7 access to their clients. With the acquisition of Jemstep, Invesco is positioned to become a leading advisor-focused digital platform and meet its clients’ needs in an enhanced way.

Acquisition Strategy

All of these initiatives should help drive further growth in assets, but it is Invesco’s acquisition strategy that will likely create the most attractive growth opportunities.

Invesco acquired Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company asset management affiliate, Oppenheimer Funds, including $226.9 billion of AUM. The acquisition will increase Invesco’s total AUM to $1.2 trillion and make it the 13th largest global investment manager. The acquisition has helped in improving the performance rankings for U.S. mutual funds of the combined firm in comparison to each of the independent firms. It will help Invesco in providing a more comprehensive range of investment opportunities to its clients, including International Equity, EM Equity, and Global Equity, to name some of the higher-ranked asset classes.

Moreover, it will result in cost savings to the tune of $475 million for the combined firm.

Invesco has also acquired the ETF business of Guggenheim Investments for $1.2 billion with $38.1 billion in AUM. The acquisition enhances Invesco’s ETF capabilities and meeting the needs of institutional and retail clients in the US and across the world. Despite this acquisition, its ETF assets are far less than those of the market leaders, i.e., BlackRock Inc. (BLK), State Street Corp. (STT), and Vanguard Group.

The company also completed the acquisition of the technology platform Intelliflo, which will enhance the digital capabilities of the firm and add on to its existing digital platform, Jemstep. Moreover, Intelliflo is the market leader in digital platforms for financial advisors in the UK.

Recent Flows

The volatile geopolitical environment has had a negative impact on Invesco’s financial performance. In 2018, the company witnessed negative net flows after nine consecutive years of positive net flows. As a result, its AUM decreased from $937.6 billion in 2017 to $888.2 billion in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, however, Invesco’s AUM increased by 7.5% to 954.8 billion from $888.2 billion in 2018.

In comparison to the same period in 2018, the growth was 2.2%. The growth in AUMs has come about due to strong investment performance and integration of the Oppenheimer Funds.

The outflow of active funds slowed from $16.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to an outflow of $9.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019, while the passive long-term net flows increased from an outflow of $3.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to an inflow of $3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Overall, the long-term outflows decreased from $20.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The total net flows for the quarter were positive, primarily due to the inflow of institutional funds, which increased by $6.8 billion in Q1 2019.

My Take

Since we last wrote an article about the company, the stock has returned 25%, outperforming the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) by over 13% and BlackRock by almost 8%. Not a bad deal, but what now?

We still think the stock is worth closer to $30, well above the current consensus price target of $23. Even at that level, it's another 12% increase in price, plus you have a dividend yield that is still north of 6%. If markets calm down, or better yet, continue to perform as they have over the past week, we could see the stock reach that $30 mark faster than expected. I also like that the addition of Oppenheimer gives it greater access to non-US equity markets, which I think are much cheaper than US markets, and which, after some short-term headwinds, will likely outperform markets in the US.

At a P/E of 10.5, the stock still trades at a considerable discount to its long-term P/E multiple of 14.7, meaning that a reversion to the mean alone is a 40% increase in price. That's a bit too aggressive for us, but certainly gives me a level of safety and an asymmetric upside that I don't mind paying for, especially when I'm receiving a 6% dividend in the meantime.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.