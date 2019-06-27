Platinum: Don't Fight The Supply And Demand Fundamentals

Platinum has become the proverbial odd man out to gold and silver in the investment case for precious metals. The commodity price near $800/oz is down about 7% over the past year even as gold has bounced above $1,400/oz, and up 11% over the past year to now trade at its highest level since early 2013. The spread between gold and platinum has widened to its widest in history at nearly $600. The story here is that platinum has largely lost its luster as a store of value and investment vehicle as the case for precious metals consolidates around gold. The platinum physical market presents a supply surplus with growing mining production, while industrial demand is pressured by some major structural headwinds as it relates to the automobile market. This article highlights the supply and demand fundamentals for platinum which in my view are clearly bearish.

Platinum Futures Monthly Price History. Source: FinViz.com

It's been telling that in one of the strongest months over the past decade for the price of gold, with the price spiking by 12% from its lows, platinum hardly budged. Despite the well-recognized properties of being rarer than gold and historically trading at a premium, the market appears to price platinum as an industrial metal. The data shows that mining production primarily out of South Africa is at record levels, while a bump in demand driven by expected higher flows into exchange-traded products this year will only partially narrow the market surplus from 2018.

Platinum's 2019 Supply and Demand Outlook

The World Platinum Investment Council, "WPIC," is the main industry group that tracks such information, and it is forecasting a 5% increase in total refined production this year, while a bump to investment demand should only partially narrow the supply surplus from 2018. A market balance surplus forecast of 375,000 ounces for 2019 would be the third consecutive year in surplus, but down from 670,000 in 2018. As a reference, 375,000 ounces represent approximately 5% of annual demand. The cumulative surplus since 2017 highlights one of the main factors that have weighed on the price of platinum.

Platinum Market Balance. Source: World Platinum Investment Council

Platinum Supply Outlook

South Africa is the world's main producer of platinum with mining output of 4,460,000 ounces in 2018, representing 55% of total supply, which includes recycled inventory.

WPIC sees South African output increasing 5% in 2019 to 4,685,000 ounces and a record level.

The group also expects higher supplies from North America adding 45,000 ounces based on some project ramp-up.

Total supply in 2019 up 4% compared to 2018.

Q1 2019 figures below show a large 15% year-over-year increase in total supply driven by some one-off mining and smelter inventory coming online with timing effects. Recycling supply at 480,000 ounces is up 4% from last year.

Platinum Q1 2019 Market Supply. Source: World Platinum Investment Council

Platinum Demand Factors

The primary use of platinum is in the automobile sector as a component of catalytic converters representing about 40% of demand. This demand driver faces major headwinds including:

Weak automobile sales and production globally . Investment bank Nomura Securities is predicting global auto sales to fall 3% in 2019. Global car production at a running rate of 1.392 million in April is down about 20% from a high in 2017.

. Investment bank Nomura Securities is predicting global auto sales to fall 3% in 2019. Global car production at a running rate of 1.392 million in April is down about 20% from a high in 2017. Falling share of diesel auto sales in Europe, which utilizes higher quantities of platinum, is down to 32% in March 2019 from as high as 50% in 2016.

in Europe, which utilizes higher quantities of platinum, is down to 32% in March 2019 from as high as 50% in 2016. Rising penetration of electric vehicles as the fastest growing market segment, and they don't even have catalytic converters.

Diesel Car Sales Western Europe. Source: World Platinum Investment Council

These dynamics are the underlying bearish trends in the market that suggest limited upside for platinum. With that said, there is one salvo here that has made the World Platinum Investment Council optimistic. WPIC sees a potential trend in substitution towards platinum from the currently more expensive palladium which is typically used in higher quantities in gas power vehicles. The idea is that since the cost of palladium is currently $700 per ounce more than platinum, auto parts manufactures could look to incorporate cheaper platinum for the same effect. Studies have shown that the design techniques and technology are viable, but there is some uncertainty if indeed the industry will move in that direction as it would require new manufacturing processes. WPIC estimates that a 5% substitution of global palladium use in automobiles would add about 433,000 ounces of annual demand to platinum, effectively covering the current market supply surplus by 1.2x. I believe this substitution thesis is still largely speculation with no indication manufacturers are moving in this direction.

Platinum Substitute to Palladium. Source: World Platinum Investment Council

One bright spot nevertheless in the quarterly platinum market update is a surge in ETF demand at 690,000 ounces, which WPIC reports as the largest ever rise in Pt holdings. The forecast for 2019 at 735,000 ounces of investment demand would be the highest since 2013. This trend is indeed a positive, although I don't believe it balances with the weak automobile demand trends particularly as it relates to sentiment. Clearly, the WPIC is a "biased" organization, and it's in its best interest to promote platinum by highlighting every nugget of good news, but my assessment is that the overall outlook remains weak for the metal.

Q1 Platinum Investment Flows. Source: World Platinum Investment Council

ETF Forward Looking Commentary

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) is the largest and most liquid exchange-traded fund that tracks the price of platinum. Total assets under management of the fund at $556 million and daily average trading volume over the past month around 75,000 shares represent about $5.8 million in a daily notional value. This amount is still significantly smaller than the largest exchange traded fund for gold, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSE:GLD), with $37 billion in total assets. PPLT is nevertheless an overall effective way to gain exposure to the platinum market, although keep in mind that options on the fund are not traded.

PPLT ETF price chart. Source: FinViz.com

I'm looking at the $75.00 level on the ETF as the major level of support, corresponding to roughly an $800 spot price for the commodity price. To the upside of $85.00, and $95.00 going back to early 2018, are the next levels of resistance to the upside. A breakout above these levels would confirm more bullish sentiment. A move under $75 would represent a deterioration in the market outlook.

Recent dovish comments by the U.S. Fed signaling potential rate cuts later have pressured the dollar leading to a rally in commodity prices along with fueling the surge in gold. Concerns are still prevalent regarding global growth particularly conditions in China. My take is that gold has essentially "monopolized" the (flight-to-safety/inflation-hedge/rise in global debt) trade among precious metals while platinum has been left as just an industrial component. This dynamic is one explanation for the widening spread among gold and platinum since 2015. I believe the spread is justified as gold deserves to trade at a premium given its larger market size/liquidity and more widely accepted investment case.

Platinum and Gold Commodity Prices. Source: MacroTrends.net

Overall, I'm staying away from platinum with the expectation that gold should continue to outperform. I believe the weak fundamentals among industrial demand drivers for platinum should limit a major move higher in PPLT. My conclusion here is to not fight the trends in market supply and demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.