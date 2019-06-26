Short And Sharp: I Say Bear, You Say Bull...

Without stronger growth and earnings prospects, a rotation from defensives to cyclicals, and a move down in the risk spectrum, is unlikely.

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

A key question for investors seems to be whether government bonds or equities are sending the right signal about the economy. A common perception is that while the bond market is signalling very significant economic weakness ahead, the equity market is signalling global economic strength. In fact, I'd argue they both exhibit some level of growth concern, and somewhere between equity elation and bond market doom lies the truth.

You just have to look at the sectoral composition of the equity market to see it endorses the bond market message far more than it initially appears. Indeed, equity markets may be at record highs but the strong performance has been largely driven by defensives, not cyclicals. Similarly, small caps have been significantly underperforming as they tend to be lower quality and more cyclical than large caps.

To me, the internals of the equity market hint at growth concerns. Without stronger growth and earnings prospects, a rotation from defensives to cyclicals, and a move down in the risk spectrum, is unlikely.

The latest wave of U.S. economic data doesn't fill me with much confidence. Almost every U.S. leading economic indicator reported this month has weakened and disappointed expectations. Even the stubbornly robust U.S. consumer is looking fragile with the U.S. Conference Board's consumer confidence index registering the biggest monthly drop since late 2011. It may take till the upcoming earnings reporting season before equity markets sit up and take notice of the underlying atmosphere.

In the meantime, two very significant events loom on the horizon: US/China trade talks at the G20 and the July U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. Both have the potential to boost - or drop - kick -confidence and capex.

If U.S./China trade tensions escalate further (I define this as immediate imposition of new tariffs), the global growth outlook will darken meaningfully, and central bank stimulus will surely struggle to undo the damage.

On the other hand, if there are signs of high-level progress (a decision to delay new tariffs pending further negotiations), eyes would quickly turn to the July Fed meeting. Would the Fed back away from its promised rate cut? After all, the original decision to signal further stimulus was clearly in response to growing trade uncertainty and the risk to business sentiment and capex. However, as the equity market is fully pricing in a 50 bp cut, and given that the economic slowdown was underway even before the latest escalation in U.S./China tensions and therefore likely to linger, market disappointment could be devastating. This is a reaction the Fed will surely be desperate to avoid.

And if the Fed follows through with a cut despite a brighter trade outlook? Beyond the knee-jerk euphoria, expect minimal market reaction - this last scenario is exactly what the market is already expecting. A sustained lift in cyclicals and broader equity markets can only materialise once the underlying economy is recovering.

Plus, who's to say President Trump doesn't change his mind about China again in a few weeks?

