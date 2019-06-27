Ensco Rowan Wants To Capture Discount On Notes Due 2024-2027

Ensco Rowan (ESV) has just announced that it had commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to $600 million of its notes. The company also commenced consent solicitations to amend certain provisions of these notes, including restrictive covenants and certain events of default. The company commented:

"The decision to pursue the tender offers and consent solicitations is part of the ongoing process by the company to proactively manage its capital structure in a manner allowing it to most effectively execute its strategic priorities and maximize value for shareholders".

Source: Ensco Rowan press release

Following the merger with Rowan, Ensco’s ability to repurchase debt has materially improved due to Rowan’s cash position which stood at roughly $1 billion at the end of 2018. One could argue that buying back debt right now is increasing risk since the industry is still experiencing material challenges and standalone Ensco (we’ll only see the first report of the combined Ensco Rowan in late July-early August) was cash flow negative in the first quarter. However, given the fact that Ensco Rowan has $1.7 billion available under the credit facility through September 30, 2022, using cash to capture discount on debt and at the same time decrease annual interest payments is a logical move.

Given the acceptance priority level, the company is obviously interested in capturing the most discount and bringing the total debt level down. In my opinion, it’s not only a financial exercise, but also a message to the market, telling "we can do something about that debt wall". Market panic has already led to a very strange proposal from shareholder Luminus Management which proclaimed that it would have been a good move to borrow an additional $2.5 billion to instantly distribute them to shareholders as a special dividend. In this environment, a real move from the company which will lead to a positive change on the financial front is likely to provide some additional support for Ensco Rowan shares.

Assuming that all notes are repurchased with early tender premium in equal amounts except for 7.75% senior notes due 2026, which are capped at $50 million, Ensco Rowan will decrease its debt by about $772 million, gaining $172 million from the exercise, and decrease annual interest payments by $48 million. Looks good to me.

At the same time, financial measures can’t provide sustainable upside to Ensco Rowan shares. More contracts at better rates are required for big upside moves. So far, almost nothing was publicized following the release of the first-quarter results back in early May. Recently, GulfSlope Energy (OTCQB:GSPE) reported that it contracted the jack-up Ensco 102 for one well. The rig is currently on contract with Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until November 2019. The contract with GulfSlope Energy is expected to begin in late November 2019 and conclude until the end of the year. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate on this contract is $75,000. Obviously, such contracts are not market-moving. Currently, it looks like we’ll have to wait until the second-quarter fleet status report is published to learn about the contract developments and assess the contracting strategy of the combined company.

Meanwhile, the technical picture for Ensco Rowan has finally improved, and the stock has gotten out of the tight downside channel. From a fundamental point of view, I maintain my position that the market irrationally punished Ensco Rowan shares following the merger that made Ensco stronger, not weaker. As usual, do not forget that offshore drilling is a highly speculative industry and manage your risk accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.