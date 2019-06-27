10.3% Yielding TriplePoint Venture Growth Is The Most Overlooked BDC

What I like most about TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) is that it is a way for Silicon Valley outsiders to not only invest like venture capitalists, but to invest like good ones - that is, prudent VCs who look for strong growth potential and solid business models, instead of chasing ambitious but ultimately unprofitable ideas.

Looking at TPVG as a venture capital play rather than a high income BDC is an entirely different exercise; instead of looking solely at NII and use of leverage, a good analysis of TPVG needs to consider its market access and growth potential. This is particularly important because of how very inefficient early stage tech investing is as a market.

If you believe in the efficient market hypothesis (EMH), you would have to concede that even in its strong form, the theory depends upon two components for a market to be efficient: liquidity and informational symmetry. When either of these are lacking, a market becomes inefficient; when both are lacking, the market is extremely inefficient, even if, over time, these features of a market will disappear.

Tech venture capital is a case of both. While a lot of assets float around SV, trading pre-IPO shares is difficult in terms of transaction costs and in terms of pricing risks: down rounds can be devastating, and VCs who aggressively sell and force down rounds will quickly find their capital unwelcome by new startups. This is thanks to another unusual feature of SV private equity: capital exceeds good ideas by a huge margin, which is why so many unprofitable and silly ideas get capital. Juicero did not earn its valuation in a vacuum.

This brings me back to TPVG’s strength: its people and its market position.

This begins with Jim Labe, TPVG’s CEO. The company’s founder, Labe is a well-established figure in the tech world, having run Comdisco’s venture capital arm from 1987 until Comdisco’s bankruptcy in 2002. While other parts of Comdisco were troubled (a lawsuit with IBM and the dot-com crash hurt much of Comdisco), Labe’s work remained highly profitable and it established him as a go-to creditor for high-growth tech companies. It is this backdrop that would eventually evolve into TPVG’s main business of funding early-stage and mid-sized tech companies.

My Track Record

I first wrote about TPVG in April 2016 when I invested heavily in the company. The stock has nearly doubled since then on a total return basis:

How did I know it would go up so much in such a short time? In short, the BDC was heavily discounted as a result of a market misunderstanding of its intrinsic value and growth potential - as well as excessive risk aversion in the market. However, TPVG is much safer than it at first appears. To quote myself at the time:

“The company's investments themselves are also quite boring by Silicon Valley standards. This is a good thing. Instead of facing 59% markdowns like bigger investment firms buying hot tech companies such as Dropbox, Airbnb and Uber, TPVG is seeing its NAV remain resilient.”

This remains the case today, which is why TPVG remains compelling.

Portfolio Makeup And Dividend Sustainability

TPVG primarily provides debt to venture growth stage companies, which TPVG defines as companies that have “at least $20 million in revenues” that are near going public or are in a position to provide liquidity in a relatively short time period. As such, TPVG’s investments are much lower risk than earlier private equity investments:

Source: TPVG

The investments TPVG has made have paid off for years. Since its founding in 2013, TPVG has had the foresight to invest in many successful tech and tech-adjacent companies with tremendous growth - companies that have also been savvy enough to latch on to a trend when it was first going strong.

For instance, TPVG has invested in Quantcast and Inmobi, two online marketing companies with a tremendous growth record. Inmobi’s contextual marketing technology helped the company’s valuation rise swiftly from its 2014 venture round - with the company reaching a billion-dollar valuation in 2018 thanks to long-term revenue growth. Inmobi is India’s first unicorn.

Quantcast is a similar story. Being actually older than TPVG (Quantcast was founded in 2006), the company had a slow growth to its $300 million valuation in 2011, and the firm hasn’t raised capital since then, but with an estimated $500 million in annual revenue, the firm is unquestionably a unicorn by now. This kind of sleeper growth monster is where TPVG tends to shine - and grow investors’ capital.

These aren’t even the company’s best investments. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Ring, and Square (NYSE:SQ) are all big wins for the company in a very impressive portfolio:

Source: TPVG

While the BDC looks for growth, do not forget that this remains a mostly creditor, and its equity plays are small. TPVG currently invests 7.2% of its portfolio in equity:

Source: TPVG

On the debt side, the portfolio focuses on 3 to 4-year loans with prepayment penalties, which help ensure steady cash flow from debts. Loans tend to be 25% of EV or less, with different types of capital used for different transaction sizes:

Source: TPVG

The debt-heavy portfolio has an impressive 16.5% weighted average yield (in excess of its payouts to NAV ratio of 10.6%). Even without capital gains, TPVG is far exceeding its dividend payouts, making its dividends very safe despite the seeming risk of its market focus.

Historical Returns And Current Pricing

With a 63.8% total return and a 10% CAGR over the same period, TPVG has outperformed the average BDC, as measured by the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo BDC ETN (BDCS), although it has fallen a bit behind Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN), both very good BDCs in their own rights.

Considering its close performance to ARCC, TPVG’s current 3% premium to NAV looks about right - on the surface - while MAIN’s 69.3% premium to NAV is a reflection of its strong outperformance. But MAIN and ARCC are general purpose and more conventional BDCs whose growth is largely dependent on its more conventional middle-market investments. A fairer comparison would be to Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), two tech-focused and VC-intensive BDCs:

TPVG’s large outperformance warrants a larger premium, yet HRZN’s 2.3% premium and HTGC’s 24.1% premium to NAV are much larger. On that valuation alone, TPVG would be the better choice - when taking into account its superior return, it is the obvious choice.

The Macro Question

Before buying TPVG, one question to ask is to what extent technology and mid-to-late stage technology companies have to grow. With the dominance of FAANG on the one side and high valuations on the other, cynics would argue now is a bad time to be investing in tech.

While it would take a separate article to explain why I believe this hypothesis is wrong, let me simply end with one point. The fear of a tech bubble popping has been a great headline-grabber for the mainstream media for years, as amusingly and persuasively pointed out by Sriram Krishnan (product manager at Twitter) in a tweet storm famous among tech journalists. It is worth a read for anyone fearing tech is a bubble.

If you trust the tech industry’s assessment that tech is not in a bubble AND you can trust Labe and his team to find the best tech companies in the market and provide income, then TPVG is a no-brainer buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRZN, TPVG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.