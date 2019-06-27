Last Quarter's Results Proves That TransEnterix' Surgical Robot Is A Total Failure

The Senhance reusable instruments are not improving unit sales, and is hurting revenue by departing from the profitable "razor/razor blade" model.

The Senhance still is not used in any commercial hospitals, only training centers and clinical testing.

TRXC’s low cash balance will likely only last through Q3 2019. Then, how will it finance its colossal cash burn of $20M per quarter?

More than six months after filing 510K submission for articulating arms, TRXC is silent on its status, disclosing no specifics, raising a red flag.

TransEnterix (TRXC) is a robotic surgery company we have followed for awhile. We shorted it in October 2018 at over $5 per share. We received a lot of interest and buzz, both positive and negative, over our report: TransEnterix: Surgical-Robot Expert Calls Senhance ‘A Piece Of Junk’ As Insiders Liquidate Holdings, published on 10/24/18. We’ve done a deep dive look into the company again, and have surprisingly found that it’s just as good of a short today at $1.20 as it was eight months ago at $5. The company is in a much more vulnerable position today than it was eight months ago as its global expansion has increased costs at the same time sales have decreased.

It has one product, a surgical robot called the Senhance System. We believe last quarter solidified our earlier thesis that this robot is a complete and utter failure, with no hope of commercial success. Furthermore, the company is almost out of cash, and on schedule to raise funds before the year is over. The company will have to finance either through debt or equity, and is currently paying interest on its debt at a high rate, about 10% per annum.

TRXC has been aggressively marketing the Senhance all last year and has had plenty of time to ramp up sales from its pipeline. However, in Q119, at the peak of the company’s proclaimed capital sales cycle in the US, the company shockingly didn’t sell a single Senhance in the US or Europe. It only sold one to a hospital in Taiwan, where it has recently received approval.

The Senhance Is Fundamentally Flawed, Adding Features Does Not Change Its Weak Foundation

In our previous article, we reported our extensive interview with surgical robot guru, surgical tech Richard Johnson, who showed enormous knowledge of surgical robot functionality. He shared a very negative view on the Senhance. His statements and warnings on the Senhance and TRXC have turned out to be 100% accurate. TRXC has fallen 70% since our report in October. Sell-side analysts and TRXC management have been proven to be dead wrong in their bullish outlooks.

We haven’t seen any legitimate argument proving the TRXC bear case wrong, from the company or anyone else. For this article, we interviewed another surgical robot expert by phone on 6/17/19, who is also very negative on the Senhance. We met this expert when he contacted us regarding our previous TRXC report, saying that he agreed with it. We've discussed some other healthcare stocks. We contacted him to get his input for this report. He was happy to contribute, but he requested anonymity.

We’ll be sharing parts of the interview throughout this article in the appropriate sections. “WDR” stands for White Diamond Research, and “Expert” refers to the surgical robot expert.

WDR: How do you rate TransEnterix performance over the past year? Expert: Everything except bankruptcy has happened as expected. The bottom line is they never had a viable platform and even though they got articulating instruments (in Europe), it’s like putting a building on top of sand. The foundation never did work. WDR: What’s the bull case for Transenterix? Expert: I don’t understand what the bull case is from a surgical standpoint. Not from a safe OR (operating room) scenario, no. A lot of people want to see competition to the da Vinci, and frankly, I wouldn’t mind seeing it either. But you have to have a ((good)) product to do it. I think the bull case here, is they saw Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) go from $10 to over $1,000 before the reverse split. And they’re hoping like hell they can buy something for a couple bucks and see it go up to $100. That’s not going to happen here, this thing can’t even go back above $1.50.

Is The Senhance Really Redesigned For Articulation?

Surgery experts praise the da Vinci robot’s articulating instruments as being a big advantage over traditional laparoscopy. On his website, an obstetrician and gynecologist, Benjamin Wood, DO, explains:

You can do a lot more with the da Vinci Surgical System than traditional laparoscopic technology. The robot has the advantage of the articulation of the wrist for more fine dissection, unlike traditional laparoscopic surgery which uses straight laparoscopic instruments that don’t rotate.

Dr. Thomas E. Ahlering, MD, also praises the da Vinci on his webpage. He explains:

Thus for standard laparoscopic procedure, the surgeon has learned to operate essentially backwards. Although difficult, a highly qualified surgeon can master image this process. The Da Vinci robot does NOT have these limitations. The robot-slave technology translates a surgeons hand movements exactly as he/she does them. Turn your wrist right and the articulated robotic wrist turns right; go up, the robot wrist move up, etc. in three dimensions.

The following is a picture of the da Vinci with its four articulating arms on one base:

Source: Thomas E. Ahlering, MD webpage

An interesting statement was made by Pope in the Q418 earnings call where he seems to discount the advantages of articulation:

Certainly articulation will add some more capabilities, but the procedures and the surgeons that we are going after in digital laparoscopy certainly don’t have as many needs for articulation. Articulation is really it’s a feature that enables folks when they are in really tight spots anatomically having to reach whether it’s really low in the pelvis or certain areas that you can’t get a good angle, but in the majority of laparoscopic surgeries when you have the abdomen expanded with CO2, you have a broad working space and features like being able to have 3 millimeter instruments, being able to finally have haptic feedback on the robotic platform that they have not been able to have up to this point. The ability to have the newest fluorescence technology has really been a big value driver, the ability to be able to drive the camera simultaneously with your other two robotic arms without having to stop. Those are the features that are driving the most interest in our platform. We really don’t have that many people saying for the applications that you are talking to us on, we really can’t do them well without articulation that’s why we really didn’t prioritize it ahead of other things like I have just mentioned.

In the above quote, Pope seems to be saying the other features of the Senhance are more important than articulation. We’re wondering why does he have this view when surgeons speak so highly of articulation? And why would he discredit articulation now when they are waiting on FDA approval? Shouldn’t he be talking it up so the stock has more of a chance to jump if it gets news that the articulation was approved?

We are puzzled about the status of TRXC’s FDA 510K submission for 5mm articulating arms. TRXC submitted it quietly in Q4 2018, they didn’t announce the day of the filing like they announced their filing for their Ultrasonic Instrument System. Today, more than six months after the submission for articulation, there is no word on an FDA response despite a 90 days FDA review target. Typically, companies keep in touch with the FDA during a 90 days waiting period to address FDA concerns and questions early. Has TRXC kept in touch with the FDA? Did they learn anything? If yes, why was that not shared with investors? 180+ days of a 510K wait time without any shared response from the FDA is a red flag to investors hoping for an easy approval.

From an fda.gov webpage, the following is a chart showing the steps for the 510K process:

Source: fda.gov

Because of the amount of time that has lapsed from TRXC’s 510K submission, we believe there must have been some communication with the FDA that the company has not shared with the public.

We also found it curious that the CE marked articulating arm in Europe is not advertised on the TRXC website and that there is no specification or even an image of this product anywhere that we can find. Is it really available for sale in Europe? All these can be signs of weakness of the Senhance articulating arms.

Said the Expert:

Even with the articulation that Pope tried playing down as not being a big deal because 3mm is far more beneficial which (I don't believe). I have yet to talk to a surgeon that would say 3mm and eye tracking are more important than articulation. That’s exactly why the procedures are faster, they’re more precise and there’s less patient discomfort.

Transenterix Is Rapidly Approaching A Liquidity Crunch

As of 3/31/19, TRXC reported net cash of only $17.3M, or $48.4M of cash - $31.1M of debt. TRXC made a loan agreement with Hercules Capital in May, 2018, and have since borrowed $30M from the lender. The interest rate on the loans is around 10% per annum. To calculate the exact interest rate on the loan (which currently is 10.05%) described in the agreement, you can find the WSJ prime rate here (currently 5.5%).

From the Q119 earnings call, TRXC CFO Joe Slattery said:

Cash and short term investments as of March 31st was $48.4 million. We have not raised any capital through the ATM that we announced last December. We continue to believe that our existing cash and additional debt proceeds will support the business in the late 2020, including incremental debt under our agreement with Hercules Capital.

We don’t understand how Slattery believes that $48.4M will last from 3/31/19 until late 2020. TRXC burns $20M per quarter. On quarter ended 9/30/18, the company recorded $81.3M in cash. For the quarter ended 12/31/18, the company borrowed another $9.7M under the Hercules loan agreement. This means the company burned in the last two quarters: $81.3M + $9.7M - $48.4M = $42.6M.

At this rate, the $48.4M will only last through Q3 2019. At its current burn rate, to last through Q3 of 2020, the company will need to raise roughly $80M in cash. Slattery is quoted above saying that it can get more debt proceeds from Hercules Capital. Will Hercules lend TRXC another $80M? The new loan agreement from the Q119 10-Q says they will only loan up to $20M more.

Taking on new debt isn’t good news for shareholders, especially hard money loans from Hercules. As we stated, TRXC is paying a high interest rate of 10% per annum. Although the other option, utilizing their ATM (“at the market”), isn’t good either, as raising what TRXC needs for 2020 would put strong downward pressure on the stock price.

How Will Transenterix Avoid Running Out Of Cash This Year?

There wasn’t any discussion in the Q119 earnings call that explained Slattery’s reasoning why he thinks the company can last until late 2020 without doing an equity raise.

Does he expect a huge increase in sales? In the Q119 earnings call, Pope said he only expects two to four Senhance sales in Q219, that won’t change the $20M of quarterly cash burn very much. TRXC sold five Senhance Systems in Q418, and still had a $18.2M operating loss.

Are they going to cut costs? That doesn’t seem to be the case either, as was discussed in the Q119 call:

Jeffrey Cohen And then lastly, Joe, could you (comment) any on the G&A for the quarter, looked a little bit on the heavy side? Anything that was one time in nature or stood out on that front? Joe Slattery There wasn't anything one time. Compared to last year, we had pretty significant headcount growth as we've expanded our footprint globally.

It shows in the above exchange, that a company’s expansion isn’t always a good thing if the company is underperforming with sales. It can increase headcount, expenses, and losses.

Most of TRXC’s outstanding options and warrants have exercise prices that are far out of the money. The ones that are in the money would provide an insignificant amount of capital to the company if exercised.

We think TRXC should have raised capital through their ATM offering that they announced on 12/28/18, but they did not. From then until the reporting of unfavorable Q119 results, the stock price has averaged about $2.50 per share. The company could have sold stock in the open market at that price, but at the current price the company has to dilute twice as many shares to raise the same amount of capital. So not only is their robot ineffective, the company is run poorly in our opinion.

Terrible Revenue Numbers Makes It Even Harder To Make New Sales

What makes things worse for Transenterix, is it’s a public company, so its sales figures are out there for everyone to see. What customer wants to make a long-term investment in a surgical robot made by a company that may disappear in two years? Who would provide the service, parts and future enhancements? We suspect the hospital decision makers actively try to figure out the flaws of the Senhance that results in a lack of meaningful sales. We don’t believe it takes very long to understand the fundamental problems of the Senhance.

As we quoted in the previous section, G&A expense has increased from the company’s global expansion. The company’s expansion is making things worse for it, not better. This is further illustrated in TRXC’s financial numbers below:

Source: SEC filings

You can see from the above TRXC financial numbers, that G&A stayed pretty flat between Q218 and Q418, and then abruptly jumped by about 25% in Q119 over Q418. Almost $1M is a significant quarterly increase. The sales of only 1 unit shows that the extra expense is not paying off.

The operating loss column shows that at the rate that TRXC is currently selling the Senhance, it doesn’t affect the operating loss very much. Operating losses dwarf the company’s revenues. TRXC sold five systems in Q418, the most it ever has before in one quarter, yet its operating loss was still a high $18.2M. In the Q119 call, Pope said the company would “rebound” from only selling one unit in Q119 to two to four units in Q219. Especially with the company’s increased expenses, selling one unit to five units is pretty much the same in terms of the quarterly return. The quarter’s loss will still be around $20M.

The number of units sold has dropped off considerably in Q119 to only one after TRXC sold five in Q418. This is especially bad because it’s right at the peak of the company’s proclaimed “capital sales cycle.”

On the Q417 earnings call, on 3/6/18, TRXC CEO Todd Pope said:

We continue to believe that the capital sales cycle in the U.S. will be four to six quarters, and our pipeline is progressing nicely and is exactly where we would hope to be at this point in our commercialization efforts.

This 4-6 quarter window outlined by the CEO is over. The Senhance was approved in the US on 10/13/17 and it was already being marketed in the US months before FDA approval.

From the Q118 earnings call, Pope said:

Of note, in April, the Senhance was showcased at the World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery in Seattle, Washington, which is the SAGES Annual Global Meeting. Several thousand attendees had an opportunity to view or interact with the system. This combination of steadily increasing clinical experience with increased engagement of surgeons with the system at major congresses and hospital-based events is supporting our building commercial momentum. Clinicians and administrators are very impressed with the highly differentiated features and the cost per procedure that Senhance offers. 2018 is off to a great start. We've generated good momentum and continue to be on track for achieving our goals.”

The above quote goes to show that the Senhance has already been aggressively promoted and shown to surgeons in early 2018.

By the end of June, 2019, it will have been 6.5 quarters since the Senhance got FDA approval. The capital sales cycle that Pope referred to is now over in the US. Whatever sales TRXC has gotten, we believe is pretty much all it’s going to get in the US. The low hanging fruit is gone. We believe the company’s best sales performance is behind it.

The Senhance Is Mainly Placed In Training Centers, Not Commercial Hospitals

Our conversation with the Expert steered to the fact that the Senhance isn’t used much in hospitals for revenue generation. He is under the impression that the Senhance is frequently installed in training centers, where it is used for cadaver, animal, and other physician training, which is hardly a commercial use of the system.

From the interview:

WDR: Did you hear about they got approval in Japan? What do you think about that? Expert: Yeah, I read that they did get approval in Japan. But, it got clearance in Europe in 2013. And it has the ability to countertract there because it has a 4th arm. Any commercial sales there? Zero. There are large hospitals (that have bought the Senhance). Florida Hospital was the biggest one. But they also have a learning center called Nicholson Center. That’s their training center, and that’s exactly where the Senhance went. It never went to their hospital to be used on paying, insured-reimbursement patients. And I have been trying to find a place advertising the Senhance as an option for patient treatment, and I just can’t do it. I’ve seen places that say they’ve got it, but from everything I’ve come up with, they’re all at teaching centers. I think their first sale was in Milan, and that was absolutely for teaching. That was where they were headquartered out of when SoFar was developing the platform in Europe. The hospital in Milan was their first place, and now St. Marien Krankenhaus in Germany, those are sponsored surgeons for Transenterix. In both of those places it is not advertised as being used commercially.

Our follow-up research has shown that the Expert is correct. The Florida Hospital announced acquiring a Senhance System on 8/3/17. The PR states:

today announced that it has installed a Senhance Surgical Robot at the Institute for Surgical Advancement at Florida Hospital Orlando. Nicholson Center Orlando will be used as a facility to perform pre-clinical training and procedural development in cooperation with surgical staff from Florida Hospital.”

Note that the Institute for Surgical Advancement is a pre-clinical training center. The Nicholson Center is a training center of a hospital system called AdventHealth. This article from The Robot Report published on 5/7/19 is titled: AdventHealth is first in Florida to use TransEnterix surgical robot for gynecological procedures. This article from 11/14/17 says:

AdventHealth is proud to partner with TransEnterix …AdventHealth will be the first US health-care system to utilize the Senhance, both for training purposes and clinical use.

It appears that AdventHealth is providing training services to physicians who want to use the Senhance. Such training center would normally receive funding for training from TransEnterix.

According to the article, AdventHealth will be also using Senhance clinically. However, clinical use is not the same as commercial use according to the Expert. What he means in regards to commercial use, is having the robot be a revenue driver for the hospital, with patients being operated on a daily basis with the robot. He says he has not seen a hospital that uses the Senhance regularly. And the way to check it is to see if hospitals advertise Senhance system for patients on their websites.

We checked the AdventHealth for Women Center website. Dr. McCarus, a KOL from Senhance and a doctor featured in the Senhance the above article, is Chief of gynecologic surgery at this Center. The Center site brags about DaVinci in the section of advance procedures for gynecology, but keeps silent about the Senhance.

Similar to AdventHealth, the St. Marien Krankenhaus hospital in Siegen, Germany, is a Transenterix sponsored training center for the Senhance. This article, translated from German, states:

In March 2017, the operation robot "Senhance" was presented in St. Mary's Hospital; at that time the first robot of this kind in Germany. Even then, the goal was to establish Siegen as a training center for the new technology.

We suspect that St. Marien didn’t buy the Senhance to do surgery on commercial patients, but they have it because the hospital is being funded by TransEnterix to be a Senhance training center. Dr. Dietmar Stephan is the KOL Senhance surgeon at St. Marien hospital. Dr. Stephan has made surgical videos and presentations regarding the Senhance as a part of its promotion.

We decided to check the websites of all the hospitals that bought the Senhance to find evidence of Senhance commercial use. As shown below, we have found no such evidence.

To see which hospitals the Senhance was sold to, we looked at TransEnterix earnings calls, starting with Q218.

Q218 reported Senhance Customers

From the Q218 earnings call:

Starting in the U.S., in the second quarter we sold a system to LSU Health with the system being installed at UMC New Orleans. Moving to EMEA; we sold three systems within the region during the second quarter.

As stated above, Pope said where the company sold the Senhance in the US, but didn’t say which hospitals bought the Senhance in the EMEA.

Doing a Google search for “UMC New Orleans Senhance”, all of the search results are from TRXC announcing they sold it there. We don’t see any acknowledgement of the purchase from UMC New Orleans.

Going to the UMC New Orleans website, it shows that it’s a training hospital. Combing through the website, we didn’t find any mention of the Senhance. If you do a search on the website for “Senhance”, this is what comes up:

Source: UMC New Orleans Website Senhance Search

Q318 Reported Senhance Customers

Pope stated in the Q318 earnings call:

we sold a Senhance to UPMC in Pittsburgh. The system was installed in UPMC Magee Women's Hospital, which is one of the most respected women's-focused hospitals in the country. Moving to EMEA, during the third quarter, we sold three systems in the region. One of these systems was a direct sale to maxima medical center, located in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

Starting with UPMC’s website. If you do a search for “da Vinci”, you get 23 hits, the top shown here:

Source: UPMC website search da Vinci

If you do a search for “Senhance”, this is what you get:

Source: UPMC website search Senhance

Again, combing through the site we found nothing whatsoever that mentions Senhance.

For the Maxima Medical Center, we did find a few hits searching for both Senhance and da Vinci. The following is the most recent article from the website regarding the Senhance:

Source: Maxima Medical Center Website Senhance Search

To us, the above article seems mostly like the hospital is just bragging about the adoption of the newest surgical technology. It says in the article:

MMC is the first in the Netherlands to use the Senhance robot, which until now is only used elsewhere in Europe and in America.

We haven’t seen the Senhance advertised being used at this hospital anywhere else. Doing a Google search for “Maxima Medical Center Senhance” doesn’t lead to much. We did find, however, that this center also has a TransEnterix sponsored surgeon, Dr. Arijan Luijten, who presented for TransEnterix at the EAES Congress in Sevilla, Spain earlier this month.

Q418 Reported Senhance Customers

In the Q418 earnings call, Pope said:

The direct sale in Switzerland was our first sale in Switzerland to Moncucco Clinica Lugano, which is the largest hospital in the Ticino Canton. Turning to the U.S., we sold a Senhance to Hackensack Meridian Health at Pascack Valley, which is part of a large hospital system, including 13 hospitals in New Jersey. This represents an important expansion into a key geography with a major healthcare system. We also had one sale in Asia to Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital in Taiwan. This sale comes on the heels of our fourth quarter Taiwanese FDA approval and is our second sale in Taiwan.

Looking at each of these hospitals:

Moncucco Clinica Lugano:

We found nothing on its website or a Google search in relation to the Senhance.

Hackensack Meridian Health:

This is another sponsored hospital by TransEnterix. The hospital’s surgeon, Dr. Amit Trivedi, presented at the SAGES 2019 Symposium.

Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital:

Neither a search for Senhance or da Vinci came up on a search on its website. Same with a Google search.

Q119 Reported Senhance Customers

Regarding the company’s lone sale last quarter to Taiwan, it was at the Taipei Veterans Hospital. As shown in this profile of the chief surgeon at this hospital, Dr. Jeng-Kai Jiang, it says:

More recently, he is involved in the development of Senhance robotic system.

When something is being “developed”, it’s not being used commercially. Would you want someone to operate on you with a surgical robot they are still “developing”?

“Reusable Instruments” Are Not Paying Off For TransEnterix

Some investors believe that because the Senhance has “reusable instruments”, that’s an advantage over the da Vinci.

In the Q418 earnings call, Pope said:

We really stand alone really focusing on converting lap and using primarily all reusable instruments, keeping our cost per procedure nearly at parity with laparoscopy.

However, we believe reusable instruments are a negative for TransEnterix. It hasn’t helped them make sales, their system units sold is pitiful. However, having no "razor/razor blade" model that many medical devices, like the da Vinci, drive big profits from, minimizes the recurring revenue from installed Senhance systems. We estimated that with total revenue of $2.2M in Q119 and one sold system with a list price of $1.5M, the Q1 revenue from disposables and services was $0.7M. With a total of 21 systems installed from 2016-2018, the recurring revenue per installed system is $0.7M/21= $33K per quarter or $11K per month. This is a very low number compared to the whopping 70% of recurring revenue that Intuitive surgical was deriving from its installed systems in 2016.

Here is what the Expert told us regarding Senhance reusable instruments:

Well, Pope claims the instruments are reusable. That’s a red flag to me. If he claims they are reusable, and hospitals aren’t going to have to buy the instruments, where is their revenue going to come from then? If you look at Intuitive, their revenue per bot is crazy high. It’s like they’re selling the X-box a little over cost, in order to sell the software. And TransEnterix is doing the opposite. They aren’t selling the software. And they keep claiming it’s reusable. It’s only reusable so much. The biggest problem, is if you go into sharp instruments, they get dull really quick. I don’t want a robotic instrument inside of my body if it has 20-30 uses on it. Another problem, is these instruments have to go through an autoclave process every time. They have carbon graphite shafts. And if you expose graphite to the autoclave, it pulls vacuum, it pressurizes again, there’s a lot to the autoclave process. It’s subjecting the graphite, which is the instrument inside the body, to conditions that cause it to break down. I’m saying to people don’t trust a reusable instrument if it has 20-30 uses. Now the problem is one day someone is going to use an instrument that has been autoclaved on Senhance, and it may have been autoclaved 100 times. And next thing you know they have it in the body and do a motion and it shatters. And that is even more prevalent for 3mm. Because 3mm was never designed to have enough rigidity, to be able to manipulate internal viscera on an adult. So if you’re trying to hold up my liver with a 3mm instrument, I’m not going to be happy because that instrument could break, it could lacerate my liver, and I could bleed out right in the middle of the procedure. So that’s why 3mm isn’t really used in adults. But here you have Pope saying they are reusable and you can use it forever. No! I had a 5 mm regular lapstick in 2004 or 2005. It had a little bend in it at the tip. I tried to push it back, and it shattered in my hand where the graphite reached the metal. It lacerated my thumb, and I bled out.

So, how unique is the “reusability” feature of Senhance instruments? Is it a technological advance over DaVinci’s “disposable” instruments? We checked the 510K approval letter for more details. This letter confirms that the Sehnance is just a simple adaptation of standard laparoscopic tools that are commonly used in surgery. Nothing special, in other words. From the letter:

The Senhance system includes a series of surgical instruments (Table 1), which are attached to the manipulator arms by way of corresponding adapters. All adapters and instruments are multi-use components that are steam sterilized by the end user before the first and each subsequent use. The instrument designs are adaptations of standard laparoscopic instruments that are commonly used in surgery.

The Senhance Was Not Originally Designed For Surgery, But For The Transfer Of Radioactive Materials

Part of the problem with the Senhance, formerly known as the ALF-X, could be that it wasn’t originally designed to conduct surgery. It was created to transfer nuclear materials in a radioactive environment. From this article:

ALF-X, which stands for "Advanced Laparoscopy through Force refleCTion", was initially developed in 2003-2009 by Emilio Ruiz Morales, a Spanish engineer who at the time worked on nuclear safeguards at the JRC. This new technology is built on the GENERIS software that was used for controlling mechanical "arms" to manipulate highly radioactive material in storage areas.

Source: EU Science Hub

Manipulating radioactive material is much different than operating on a human being. This could be why the procedural times are so slow for the Senhance. As we referred in our last TRXC report a study actually found on the TRXC website:

The study titled "Total Laparoscopic (S-LPS) versus TELELAP ALF-X robotic-assisted hysterectomy: a case-control study" showed results similar to the previous one. It was published in October 2016. For the ALF-X group, the median operative time was 147 minutes. For the standard laparoscopic group, the median operative time was 80 minutes.

The Senhance took 1.5 times longer than conventional laparoscopic surgery in the study.

The Expert told us:

That’s exactly why the procedures are faster (with the da Vinci), they’re more precise and there’s less patient discomfort. Patients on da vinci are going home 95% of the time (the same day). In the clinical studies that I read concerning the Senhance, they are staying in the hospitals 2-3 days with much more post-op pain, than regular laparoscopic.

Even At Its Lower Share Price, TransEnterix’ Market Cap Is Still Very High

TRXC’s market cap of about $250M, is still significantly overvalued in our opinion. We understand that the company actively promotes itself, and investors buy the stock for the concept and the chance for a bounce. Surgical robotics is a hot industry, and retail investors might be persuaded to buy TRXC just based on buzz words. However, at this point, we believe a small amount of due diligence shows that there’s no future for this company.

Once TransEnterix Had To Start Getting Sales Results, The Share Price Started To Tank

There are many small cap stocks out there that have a product that’s a loser. We know it’s a loser, but the management and especially the CEO are able to present it to investors like it’s a winner, or even as a “game-changer”. But until that product starts to attempt to get sold on the open market, there is no proof that it’s a winner or a loser. It’s the bear’s word versus the bulls. The share price can stay high until the company has to prove itself. But once TRXC had to start giving its best shot in selling the Senhance, that’s when the truth was revealed, that its robot is ineffective. On top of that, the cost of marketing and global expansion is very expensive, and leads to high cash burn which TRXC has.

In our last report, we had a list of questions that we sent to management, but we didn’t get an answer. As far as we know, they didn’t give these answers to anyone, even investors. Our advice is if an investor sees a short report on a stock they own, and there is a list of questions, demand that management answer those questions. If they don’t, or give unsatisfactory answers, then investors should be suspicious. The following are the questions we presented to TRXC investor relations on 10/2/18:

Why did the FDA approve the Senhance given that its surgery time is longer than standard laparoscopy in a side by side comparison clinical study?

Why did the FDA only approve 3 out of the 4 arms of the Senhance?

If the Senhance gets approved for articulation, how will you rebuild the Senhance for this?

Why didn't the Senhance get articulation earlier in 2015? Is it because Intuitive Surgical has a patent on it?

Does the company need to sell around 100 Senhances per year to break even? How does the company expect to get to this number?

How does the Senhance compete with the da Vinci X, which is about $130,000 cheaper?

The above questions are just as relevant now as they were when we first asked them. We have a couple more to add to the list:

What are the Senhance instruments made of so they are reusable that’s different from the da Vinci? How many instruments per Senhance have you replaced on average, and what are the revenues from them?

Have you heard back from the FDA yet regarding your 510K application for articulation?

How do you expect your small cash balance of $48.4M as of 3/31/19 to last until late 2020?

Even now, these questions would be good to ask TRXC management. It’s not too late to ask these questions, as there are still hopeful investors in TRXC.

