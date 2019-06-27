A Deep Analysis Of Diageo

Image Source: Freerangestock Free Commercial Images

Introduction

"It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." - Warren Buffett

What is a wonderful company, and what is 'quality merchandise' from an investing standpoint? The most constructive definition to address this question is Warren Buffett's concept of "economic moat", a long-lasting competitive advantage that allows a given company to harvest above-average returns on its capital, even when faced with economic downturns or powerful competitors.

A quality investing strategy should, therefore, capture the fundamental nature of Buffett's philosophy. Here, the aim is to identify high-quality stocks - or "compounders" - trading at reasonable prices by calculating a simple Quality Score based on 12 fundamental factors related to the actual business and its intrinsic economic characteristics. These are (possibly) the qualitative and quantitative factors that best capture the elusive 'quality dimension' of a specific company, at least according to Buffett and to other investors in these best-of-breed companies like Charlie Munger, Chuck Akre, and Joel Greenblatt. The intention is not to discuss fleeting quarterly results (far from it) but rather to find and analyze superior companies and business models capable of compounding value for many years into the future. To calculate the Quality Score, we'll try to answer questions addressing the following aspects:

1) Presence of strong and enduring competitive advantages; 2) Favorable market dynamics and relative positioning; 3) Presence of multiple and complementary cash flow generators; 4) Resilience to technological disruption and to obsolescence; 5) Presence of market leadership; 6) Presence of pricing power; 7) Presence of high and persistent Cash Returns on Invested Capital; 8) Strong cash-generation ability; 9) Presence of superior gross profitability; 10) Presence of superior revenue growth, with improving sales momentum; 11) Presence of solid risk management policies; 12) Strong financial position, with little debt.

To calculate the Quality Score, one (1) point is awarded when the answer is fundamentally positive ("Yes"); minus one (-1) point is subtracted when the answer is essentially negative ("No"); no points are added or subtracted (0) when there is too much uncertainty, or when negative and positive factors are essentially in equilibrium. ‘High-quality companies’ are the ones with a Quality Score of "6" or above. Let us then calculate the Quality Score for Diageo plc (DEO).

1. Does Diageo have strong and durable competitive advantages over competitors? Yes: 1 Point

Whiskey is not merely the result of the distillation of fermented grain mash. It is also a distillation of flavors, traditions, origins, talent, perceptions, reputation, cultural traits and chronological factors. Together, all these elements define a certain whiskey - or ‘whisky’- and a certain brand. The same occurs with virtually all other traditional brands of gin, rum, wine, beer, vodka, brandy, cognac or tequila.

As a consequence, within this specific sector, building a dominant brand with global visibility requires mastery, continued effort, collective legitimacy, and extended lengths of time (which are often measured in centuries). And, without a doubt, the company that now owns the largest and most illustrious portfolio of such brands is Diageo, which is itself a blend of other companies. Despite being a relatively young company - it was born in 1997 - many of its brands have been around for hundreds of years.

Diageo’s Competitive Advantages| Heritage of Strong Brands with Global Appeal

Since it has exerted so much influence on the company’s current competitive standing, the journey that culminated in Diageo’s creation cannot be dissociated from the story of how whisky became the most popular spirit in the world.

Created by the peoples of Ireland and Scotland, whiskey was an alcoholic beverage whose consumption was mostly confined to the British Isles until the first decades of the 19th century; albeit in a more limited manner, it was also consumed in Canada and in the United States, which had developed their particular versions. Then, in the 19th century, several factors conspired to make whiskey a globally accepted and widely appreciated alcoholic beverage.

First (and following a noble pursuit for any Irishman), an industrious Irish inventor named Aeneas Coffey conceived the column still in 1830, which was a new and more efficient technology that enabled continuous distillation and a much larger production of alcohol.

Besides putting aside batch distillation, Coffey’s brainchild also produced lighter and more palatable distillates when compared to traditional pot stills, a fact that extended the beverage’s appeal to a larger market.

Previously a cottage industry, whiskey production subsequently boomed thanks to a favorable fiscal backdrop and to the novel technology. This, in turn, marked the ascension of the large distillers and blending houses like Cardhu, Buchanan’s and Walker’s, among many others that still operate today.

Constrained for growth in the British Isles, these houses were forced to turn their attention to more distant shores. And their expansionary purposes were actually feasible because, contrary to beer and wine, whisky traveled well by sea over very long distances.

Fortunately for them, these were the times when Queen Victoria (1819-1901) ruled over a relatively stable “Empire where the sun never set”. For the producers, the largest market that ever existed was within their grasp and, indeed, the extensive shipping lanes and the populous possessions of the immense British Empire were two of the main factors behind the beverage’s rise to global prominence. That, and also a sap-sucking insect called Phylloxera, which wiped out French grapevines during the last decades of the 19th century.

The prolonged shortage of grapes caused by this virulent pest utterly disrupted the production of French brandies, and in particular the production of cognac. Until then the spirits of choice among the aristocratic elite, these brandies were, as a result, gradually replaced by whiskey across most international markets. Of note: Phylloxera was introduced to France when the always overenthusiastic botanists from Victorian Britain brought infected specimens of North American vines to the European continent…

And that was how whiskey – and especially Scotch whisky - also acquired its aspirational status among the ruled masses living under the Pax Britannica. Bolstered by improved quality standards and by clever marketing, ‘whisky’ finally came of age as the gold-standard category for all other categories of spirits; unwittingly, the producers’ marketing efforts were aided by a certain mystique associated to gorgeous Scotland and to its culture and landscapes*.

* Still going strong today, this romantic mystique was nourished both by 19th century masterpieces like The Bride of Lammermoor by genius writer Sir Walter Scott, and by Queen Victoria’s predilection for the Highlands and its inhabitants (Victoria was one of the most popular and influential rulers that ever lived, and she was also a notorious drinker of whisky).

Former British dominions like India, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and New Zealand remain to this day some of the largest markets for whiskey on a per capita basis. A colossal market, India now consumes nearly half of all whiskey produced in the world; France, though, leads the world in per capita consumption of whiskey, which is a curious twist for the only cognac-producing country there is.

However, because it hails from a very small area surrounding the Charente River in southwestern France, the production of cognac has often faced capacity constraints throughout its noble history. Such situations are almost ideal to maintain pricing power but are far from ideal when the aim is to expand volumes.

Though not as severely as cognac, whisky has also faced its own capacity constraints, a fragmented industry, and very volatile commodity prices (as well as oversupply issues from time to time). To counteract these chronic problems, a large trade cartel was formed by some of the main houses as soon as 1877: named Distillers Company Ltd. (DCL), this conglomerate would influence the industry for many decades but it never held a total monopoly over the production of whisky.

DCL was influential but it was also rather dysfunctional: although the houses were part of the same conglomerate, they continued to be managed by owners that still viewed DCL’s fellow directors as their main competition. To make matters worse, DCL also operated a pharmaceutical business which later became involved in the thalidomide scandal during the early 1960s.

As a result of the constant attrition, confusion, and mismanagement within DCL, sales of its whiskies dwindled significantly during the 1970s and the 1980s. Spotting an opportunity to gain control of a valuable but drifting business, Argyll Foods – now Safeway UK - then launched a hostile bid for the sick DCL. Frightened by this bolt from the blue, DCL then appealed to the Irish brewer Guinness PLC to serve as a ‘white knight’. Guinness placed a rival bid, alright, but this knight was not up to Victorian standards of chivalry.

Headed by Ernest Saunders and by three other associates, Guinness fraudulently funded its counterproposal by manipulating the price of its own shares. The bid also included a promise that the newly merged entity would have its global headquarters in Edinburgh, as rightfully required by Scottish interests. However, after winning the fight for DCL, this promise was quickly forgotten by Guinness; on his part, Saunders was subsequently charged, fined and incarcerated (but was released after only 10 months, as he was supposed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease – after being freed, he has made a miraculous recovery).

Following a string of cost-cutting initiatives and takeovers, Guinness and DCL finally merged with Grand Metropolitan to form London-based Diageo. What resulted from this mess? A company that inherited a truly outstanding competitive position in large and growing markets, a massive and well-established distribution network, and an enviable portfolio of top-tier brands. Today, after a series of acquisitions, Diageo has gained possession of two of the five largest premium spirits brands in the world, and of 22 of the world’s top 100 premium spirits brands.

In particular, the company controls some of the world’s strongest brands of vodka (Cîroc, Smirnoff and Ketel One), gin (Gordon’s and Tanqueray), whisky (J&B and Crown Royal), rum (Captain Morgan), tequila (Don Julio), liqueur (Baileys) and stout beer (Guinness). In partnership with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Diageo also controls 37% of Moët Hennessy, which owns Hennessy (the best-selling brand of cognac), as well as Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon, which are the best-selling brands of premium champagne. However, the jewel of the crown continues to be Johnnie Walker through its multiple ‘labels’.

The most widely distributed blended Scotch whisky on Earth, this brand was fashioned in Kilmarnock by John Walker and his son Alec between 1820 and 1865. The extraordinary blending skills of the father resulted in a high-quality whisky that was lighter and smoother in character, making it marketable to a much broader audience; on his part, Alec came up with the brand's typical square bottle and tilted label, which allowed more bottles to be fitted in the same space and provided better visibility from a larger distance, respectively.

This conjunction of factors produced an archetypal brand of whisky and transformed Johnnie Walker’s Striding Man into one of the most iconic depictions of the Scottish drink. According to Brand Finance’s Spirits 50 ranking (2018), Johnnie Walker is now the fourth most valuable spirits brand in the world after a triad of baijius led by Moutai *. However, the consumption of baijiu is largely limited to the Chinese market, whereas Johnnie Walker is sold in more than 180 countries across the globe.

*China’s main national spirit, this is a fiery grain-based beverage that prompted Henry Kissinger to remark to Deng Xiaoping that “If we drink enough Moutai, we can solve anything”: can a copious amount of Moutai be the key to solve the trade issues between the Trump and the Chinese administrations?

But, despite its omnipresence, Johnnie Walker has been facing some headwinds. For instance, renewed consumption of bourbon in the large US market has exerted a negative impact on sales of Scotch and has provided Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) Jack Daniel’s a substantial boost in brand value.

Also, following President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption, cutbacks on conspicuous consumption in China incited a significant drop in sales of premium whisky in the years since 2013. In spite of this, Johnnie Walker still retains its standing as the most valuable brand of whisky in the world, which is a testimony to its staying power and outstanding heritage. All in all, and considering its stable of brands, it would be very difficult to dislodge Diageo’s enviable positioning across the largest spirits categories.

Diageo’s Competitive Advantages | Advantaged Access to Scarce Resources

Throughout the world, the production of distilled beverages is based on certain agricultural commodities that can be grown locally - like sorghum or Ugni blanc grapes - and that are appropriate to a location’s specific soil and climatic conditions. Distillation methods also vary according to cultural influences and to a body of knowledge accumulated over numerous generations.

In combination, these factors gave rise to the so-called ‘products with protected designations of origin’, which are distinct legal frameworks and trade agreements meant to protect a product’s reputation, quality standards and cultural roots: for example, to be marketed as such, ‘Tennessee whiskey’ can only be made in the homonymous state, and Mexican ‘tequila’ can only be produced with the Weber Blue variety of agave. Access to these scarce resources is therefore limited by legal and geographical constraints, a fact that plays right into the hands of a dominating company like Diageo.

Directly or indirectly, among its peers, the UK-based firm now controls the largest number of assets bearing protected designations of origin, such as Scottish distilleries or plantations of blue agave; the firm also has privileged relationships with growers, farmers, and pickers across particular geographies, an example being Diageo’s associations with the pickers that collect wild juniper berries in Tuscany, Italy. Without these tangible and intangible assets, Diageo would be unable to produce premium gin like Tanqueray Nº Ten or premium Scotch whisky like Talisker.

Indeed, just by looking at the company’ balance sheet, it is possible to verify that Diageo’s Net Property, Plant and Equipment is valued at approximately USD 5300 million, a number that far surpasses both Pernod Ricard’s and Brown-Forman’s PP&E (which are valued at 2740 million and 780 million, respectively). Even a competitor as large as Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) cannot match the profusion of distilleries and of storage and production facilities owned by Diageo. Again, such possessions - which were painstakingly amassed over several centuries, in many cases - cannot be effortlessly duplicated by any other competitor with global ambitions.

Time and working capital requirements are also very demanding: for instance, a whisky needs to be matured for a minimum of three years and one day to be classified as Scotch, and all premium single malts require maturing periods of a decade, or even much longer. The entire inventory needs to be planned, financed and produced in advance; then, after being distilled, it needs to sit quietly while it waits for the magic to happen inside oak casks.

As a result of such lead time requirements, relatively few companies have the willingness or the wherewithal to invest in a product that will only bear fruit in 10, 20 or even in 50 years’ time. The same correlation between the quality and the maturation of the spirit also occurs with products such as cognac and bourbon - as well as with some rums and tequilas - making it extremely difficult for new producers to compete at the crucial premium end of the market.

This is not such a strong barrier in white spirits such as vodka and gin, though: regular vodka can be produced on Monday, shipped on Tuesday and consumed on Wednesday; on its part, and contrary to what some marketing initiatives seem to imply, regular gin (which is essentially vodka without the botanicals) doesn’t need to have been blessed by a scrawny Celtic druid, many centuries ago, in order to be marketed as a premium product.

Either way, barriers to entry into this industry remain high and stable, even for the production of white spirits - besides having to deal with the difficult access to limited resources, distillers also have to cope with the complications imposed by the industry’s capital intensity, legal requirements and distribution challenges.

Diageo’s Competitive Advantages | Worldwide Distribution and Privileged Relationships

All the company’s assets are backed by a massive distribution network built on top of privileged connections (both direct and indirect) with bars, clubs, wholesalers, casinos, restaurants, hotels and retail outlets, among others. Supported by its strong portfolio, Diageo’s careful segmentation ensures that the firm’s offerings enjoy high inventory turnover both on- and off-premises; in turn, by guaranteeing fast and predictable sales, this also makes Diageo a valued partner for vendors unwilling to bet on unproven products.

In fact, through its age-old brands, Diageo (via DCL and Guinness) has been cultivating relationships with the middlemen and with its end customers for many decades. As a result, its distribution network now includes a vast sales force and an unrivaled number of venues scattered throughout the planet, a fact that creates yet another barrier to entry for smaller brands. Indeed, effective penetration into large and complex national markets - like China, Russia or Brazil - invariably requires sophisticated supply and distribution networks.

Diageo’s Competitive Advantages | Economies of Scale

Because they operate within a capital-intensive industry, the largest producers of spirits are much better positioned to extract economies of scale than smaller or craft distillers. Of course, amassing scale is a desirable goal in the alcoholic drinks industry, as the production of larger volumes leads to much greater efficiency and to lower per unit fixed costs. Naturally, this happens because costs can be diluted over a larger volume of their liquid merchandise. And no other distiller can match Diageo’s volume output: to put the firm’s production in perspective, in terms of volume, Diageo sold approximately twice as much in 2018 as Pernod Ricard, which is its nearest competitor.

One other reason behind its strong economies of scale is that many of Diageo’s brands share the same distribution infrastructure and, as a result, the aggregated costs are further decreased. Diageo’s command over its core markets moderates manufacturing complexity and, again, leverages the company's high fixed-cost base. The largest players also benefit from a higher degree of vertical integration.

Of course, scale is not a competitive advantage by itself. However, it becomes important when it interacts with other factors: on the one hand, Diageo's substantial size and geographic footprint gives it the capacity to obtain raw materials like barley, corn, and grapes cheaply than most competitors, a fact that generates strong economies of procurement via bulk buying (in 2018 alone, Diageo purchased a massive 1.6 million tons of raw materials and 1.4 million tons of packaging materials); on the other hand, and depending on the prevailing market context, Diageo’s superior capacity utilization can also enable the company to either undercut smaller competitors on price (if needed), or to generate higher profit margins than subscale rivals.

Moreover, Diageo’s size enables it to better absorb the costs of legal and fiscal compliance, which are generally high. In most instances, these costs are generated by licenses, by excise taxes, and by administrative expenses. Alcoholic beverages are also subjected to a multitude of other attritional costs, including sales and value added taxes, import and export duties, and tariffs, to name just a few.

Considering this backdrop, there’s little doubt that a new competitor would be hard-pressed to emulate Diageo’s assets and capabilities. With a few exceptions, most other firms are simply unable to produce enough tequila or premium gin in order to compete effectively on a truly global theater of operations.

2. Is Diageo present in attractive markets offering clear growth runways? Yes: 1 Point

A telltale sign of a very attractive market is the presence, within that market, of very large private companies: by operating in a structurally profitable arena, these private concerns simply did not saw the need to issue shares to the public in order to fund their growth throughout history. Some examples come from the household cleaning supplies market (which has a large private player in SC Johnson), from the accounting market (with companies such as PwC and Deloitte), and from the confectionery market (with Mars Inc., for instance).

In the spirits market, the main examples are provided by Beam Suntory and by Bacardi Limited, which are the third and the fourth-largest spirits producers in the world by revenues. Without a doubt, thanks to its compelling characteristics, the spirits market is more than capable of supporting these large private firms; nevertheless, and due to its imposing barriers to entry, it is not capable of supporting more than a few truly global companies.

Among other factors, this market is attractive because it tends to enjoy relatively low cyclicality and slow but steady growth; indeed, the demand for spirits has generally followed a steady upward trend, as consumers’ willingness to acquire discretionary items has increased with increasing global GDP, which in turn has led to low revenue volatility. That’s one of the reasons why the spirits market has been growing at about 3%-4% per annum over the last decades in terms of value.

Like the beer and soda markets, the spirits market also benefits from a very large Total Addressable Market in which most consumers tend to display some measure of brand loyalty; on the other hand, and in stark contrast to the soda and beer markets, the spirits market is much more conducive to the implementation of highly rewarding pricing strategies: in fact, in a certain sense, a premium brand of cognac or whiskey is like a conveniently-priced luxury item that anyone with a modicum of disposable income can afford to buy a few times per season (and this fact also generates frequent and fairly predictable sales).

Johnnie Walker, for instance, is offered in a variety of signature ‘labels’ that appeal to diverse audiences with different tastes and price sensitivities. Such flexibility can be explored through different brands or variations within a brand, ranging from accessible blends - like Johnnie Walker Red Label, the top-selling Scotch in the world since 1945 - to limited editions of luxury whiskies of exceptional quality - such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label. This fact greatly expands its addressable market without diluting its brand’s hard-earned equity.

Limited editions are especially rewarding for top-tier distillers like Diageo because they are imbued with many of the merits of iconic luxury products, such as Ferrari (RACE) sports cars or Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY) Birkin bags: they are almost timeless, and often see their value increase over time (which greatly contrasts with the fast depreciation of a Chrysler car or a Zara bag); they have long product cycles and low susceptibility to obsolescence or tech disruption; they are antirecessionary and largely protected from economic downturns; their production and distribution are tightly controlled, allowing for the rectification of operational slip-ups, overinvestment, and overrepresentation; and they benefit from unique heritages with high visibility.

Of course, the industry’s target demographic is limited by age constraints - commonly referred to as the ‘legal drinking age’ - that vary from country to country. But, fortunately for Diageo and its peers, the size of the drinking age population is expected to increase over the next several years due to longer average life spans and to better penetration in large geographies.

Often overlooked by some investors, the global arena for premium spirits also exhibits yet another compelling characteristic that partially insulates it from the challenges imposed on other consumer-facing products: contrary to consumer packaged goods like instant coffee, toothpaste or diapers, premium spirits are not overly dependent on giant mass-market retailers like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN) or UK’s Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) to generate their sales and profits.

In fact, because they are sold and consumed both off- and on-premises in a large variety of occasions and venues (like bars, clubs, restaurants, casinos, conventions, anniversaries, and so on), spirits are not disproportionately impacted by the disruptive price wars waged by these dominant retailers – to be sure, nowadays it is easier for Walmart to squeeze the margins of companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) than to squeeze Diageo’s or Brown-Forman’s (BF.B) margins; moreover, premium spirits are not becoming commoditized, and they do not face mounting competition from private-label products.

However, this market also exhibits a serious point of fragility, as international spirits are very dependent on free trade and open markets. Growth in this arena can also be curtailed by factors such as restrictions on advertising, by stricter rules and regulations, by heavy taxation and by all the counterfeit spirits that continue to plague some developing countries.

But even with the ongoing trade wars, the global spirits market is expected to expand annually by about 2%-4% through to 2023-2024. Growth rates will be asymmetrical, though, as emerging markets are expected to grow by up to 6%-8% over the next few years, whereas developed markets are expected to dilate by just 1%-3% during the same period. It should be noted that the penetration of international spirits in numerous developing markets remains quite low (under 2%-3%), particularly in India, in China, and throughout Africa; as a consequence, when this low level of penetration is compared to the penetration in developed markets (where it reaches the 50% mark, in many cases), the potential for sustained growth seems fairly high.

The main factors behind the global market’s expansion are the increasing preeminence of international travel (duty-free sales are important sources of revenue, as nearly 20% of tourists return home with up to 2 liters of alcohol), as well as rapid urbanization and rising disposable income in several key emerging geographies. In developed countries, demand will be mostly propelled by changes in consumption habits and by premiumization trends.

For producers, the premiumization megatrend has been the main element behind the expansion of profit margins and is especially important in geographies where consumption levels are either stationary or declining, such as in Australia or in Western Europe. But premiumization is also an integral component of the growth equation in the largest emerging economies of all: India and China.

These two enormous countries contain an astounding one-third of the world's inhabitants but their burgeoning markets remain difficult to conquer thanks to the strength of local brands (an example being China with its prestigious baijiu brands), and due to the availability of low-priced domestic spirits*. Being so, and since they cannot compete solely on low prices and high volumes, some major international players like Diageo and Pernod Ricard have been targeting the region’s expanding middle classes in an effort to obtain larger margins from less price-sensitive buyers.

* That’s the case in India: besides being sometimes blended with cheaper molasses distillates, Indian whisky matures much faster than Scotch thanks to the hotter climate of the subcontinent – in practical terms, a 3-years-old Indian whisky is similar in maturity to an 18-years-old Scottish whisky, a fact that generates much higher turnover.

Diageo in India

Introduced to India during the period of the British Raj (1858-1947), whisky remains the most popular spirit in the country both amongst the more affluent and the middle classes (but curiously, despite living within the largest market for whisky on the planet, the vast majority of Indians are abstemious); however, to protect tax revenues and local employment, the domestic spirits industry is fiercely defended by crushing tariffs of 150% on imported alcohol.

Diageo has circumvented this constraint on overseas distillates by acquiring a 55% stake in India’s United Spirits Limited (USL) which, as a standalone entity, is the world's second-largest spirits company by volume. Today, fortified with 58 manufacturing facilities, strong local brands, and a matchless distribution network across the country, Diageo seems to be well-positioned to capture growth in the promising Indian market. This deal, which valued United Spirits at 20 times EBITDA, did not come cheap but its growth possibilities are undisputed.

What’s more, Diageo has an opportunity to expand USL’s profitability, since the firm had been poorly managed prior to the acquisition. However, the turnaround will take a few years to fully materialize, as Diageo deleverages USL’s balance sheet and implements better corporate governance practices. Considering India’s underpenetrated market, as well as USL’s dormant potential, it is not impossible to envisage Diageo growing earnings at high-single digits rates in the country during the next few years.

Diageo in China

The spirits arena in China is also heavily regulated and dominated by domestically-produced distillates. Fuelled by 20 million new legal-drinking-age consumers entering the market every 12 months, China is now the largest and most dynamic market for alcoholic beverages on the planet; and, despite the fact that imported spirits are not yet as popular as the local brands of baijiu, rising purchasing power in the country is expected to increase even more the demand for alcohol in general and for imported spirits in particular.

Nowadays, even in a slowing economy, more and more Chinese citizens are reaching the USD 10.000 annual income threshold that usually signals a substantial upsurge in discretionary consumption - tellingly, when the average GDP per capita breached that threshold in neighboring Taiwan, demand for imported spirits climbed by about 700% in just a few years.

Combined with the country’s robust urbanization trends, these events are making China’s middle-class consumers more willing to accept imported spirits like gin and whiskey. On their part, both prosperous Hong Kong and boisterous Macau (a rich hotspot where the gambling industry is about 7 times larger than that of Las Vegas) are also instrumental at exposing and converting local consumers to imported premium brands.

Consumers in China are especially brand-conscious, and they prize quality and status above price, convenience, or any other considerations. In a culture where prestige and social standing are highly regarded (hence the concept of ‘face’, a hard-to-translate standard by which Chinese social intercourse is often structured), that’s one of the reasons why premium brands act as highly coveted social cues meant to be consumed frequently and conspicuously.

As a consequence, premium Scotch, which has replaced cognac as the main luxury tipple in China over the last decade, seems to have large sales potential in the country. Diageo, as the world's leading premium spirits company, is positioning itself to become the largest supplier of whisky in China over the next few years; the firm’s long-term purpose is to derive about 5% of its global sales of the Scottish drink from the country over the next decade, which seems to be a feasible goal when the latest rates of sales growth are taken into account.

Diageo in Africa and in Latin America

Despite all its challenges (or because of them), Africa remains an appealing arena for Diageo. With their battered infrastructure, difficult logistics, counterfeit alcohol, political instability, and persistent governance woes, many countries in the continent present a forbidding prospect for most competitors. However, Africa is an immense market full of promise, as attested by the fact that the continent is expected to be the world’s fastest-growing market for alcoholic beverages up to 2021.

Several factors explain the market’s advance, and they include growing populations, higher average incomes, low but increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, and a generalized move towards the consumption of safer beverages (unfortunately, people in Africa continue to perish after drinking illicit distillates laced with methanol and other deadly substances).

Given Africa’s generalized affordability constraints, Diageo opted to offer consumers a variety of inexpensive beverages, from Senator beer to Black & White whisky, so as to bring them into the fold across the most attractive price points and categories. Diageo also sells premium products in Africa, but that’s not the company’s main focus for now. Hopefully, such a strategy will enable the firm to nurture long-term relationships with the masses of consumers that cannot meet the expense of buying its flagship offerings.

Therefore, Diageo’s approach in Africa is to sacrifice profit margins in favor of higher volumes. But this is a calculated risk because the company has successfully implemented a cost-savings program that took the pressure off the margins while it fostered sales through the continent. The firm’s latest results showed that net sales of beer were up by mid-single digits across Africa, and also that spirits posted double-digit net sales growth.

Like Africa, Latin America is a vast region that presents both great challenges and great opportunities. While the region is socially and economically volatile due to income inequality, to governance issues, and to its reliance on commodities, Diageo still sees great potential in this market - with the probable exception of Venezuela - thanks again to its expanding middle classes and to its young demographics (nearly 6 million people reach Legal Purchasing Age every year throughout the region). Penetration of spirits is also low, particularly of vodka and whisky. Peculiarly, with only half the rate of penetration seen in developed markets, native rum and tequila are also under-represented in the region as a whole.

Diageo in Developed Nations

With their slow growth rates and high levels of profitability, Oceania, North America, and Western Europe are cash cow markets. In Europe, growth has been inhibited by aging populations and by better awareness of the negative health and social effects of alcohol (as in several U.S. states, drinking in public is illegal as a general rule in countries like Norway, Poland, and Finland, for example).

On their part, consumers in the United States downed approximately USD 45 billion worth of whiskey, tequila, rum and more in 2018 alone; however, due to competition from substitute products like wine and beer (and even bottled water), the market for spirits in North America is relatively small compared to its overall economy. This state of affairs has been reinforced by cohorts like the Millennials, which exhibit quite different needs and requirements when paralleled to previous generations.

In particular, Millennials prefer craft, organic and premium products, and are on the whole more concerned about the long-term health implications of alcohol consumption. Many of them are shunning distilled beverages (like vodka) in favor of fermented beverages (like wine).

To respond to their demands, Diageo has launched Ketel One Botanicals in the U.S., which is ‘quasi-vodka’ infused with natural fruit and botanical essences but - more importantly - with no ‘excess’ alcohol, no added sugars, no sweeteners, no GMOs, no fake botanicals, and no artificial flavors. With only 30% alcohol by volume, this beverage does not even meet the legal definition of ‘vodka’ under European and American regulations.

Across the pond, Diageo has also launched Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin, which quickly became the most successful new spirits launch of the last decade in Europe. Despite these discrete successes, it is still unclear whether or not Diageo will be able to reignite meaningful growth in developed regions.

3. Is Diageo a diversified company, with multiple and complementary cash flow generators? Yes: 1 Point

By controlling 200 different brands marketed throughout the globe, Diageo has indeed diversified sources of cash flow. In 2018, the firm realized over half of its revenues from rum, beer, vodka, and Scotch; however, no single category accounted for more than a third of its aggregated sales.

Nowadays, the company generates about 60% of its profitability from matured spirits whose production entails powerful barriers to entry. In terms of geographical coverage, the company is also reasonably diversified but Latin America (8.8% of net sales) and parts of Africa (12.3% of net sales) remain largely underpenetrated. In contrast, the mature North American market (34% of net sales) represents over a third of Diageo's net sales and nearly half of its operating profits.

Either way, Diageo has greater product and geographic diversity than any other of its global competitors: compared to Suntory and Pernod Ricard, Diageo has a stronger portfolio in top-tier categories like whisky and gin; and contrary to a competitor like Brown-Forman, which is an admirable company, Diageo is not overly dependent on whiskey (a single category) in the United States (a single country).

What Diageo’s diversified portfolio intends to achieve is quite simple to understand but often difficult to execute: first, its purpose is to bring consumers into the company’s fold with affordable beverages tailored to local tastes (such as with its McDowell’s beverages in India); then, as consumers’ disposable income rises over time, the intention is to move them up the value ladder towards the company’s 6 global champions*; and finally, it intends to attract the wealthier fringe through the company’s Reserve portfolio (18% of net sales), which include ‘premium and above’ offerings such as Bulleit American whiskey and Don Julio tequila.

*The Global Champions are Johnnie Walker whisky, Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum, Baileys liquor, Tanqueray gin, and Guinness beer. These 6 brands account for 41% of Diageo’s net sales.

Showing its strength, Diageo's Reserve portfolio has been named as the best-performing assortment of spirit brands in Drinks International's Brands Report for the third year in a row, a fact that seems to vindicate the company’s approach. Besides providing a hedge against the challenging business environments often seen in more unstable markets, the company’s broad portfolio across distinct geographies also enables Diageo to remain competitive on all price points and to respond more effectively to the ever-changing consumer demands. Furthermore, a wide assortment of spirits generates economies of scope on marketing and distribution.

There’s a downside to such diversity, though, because such wide-ranging collection of beverages is not geared towards realizing the highest of returns on capital employed (more on that later). In essence, the company’s portfolio dampens volatility at the expense of absolute returns – in this case, an analogy can be established with the different results obtained through an investment in a S&P 500 index as opposed to an investment in Mohnish Pabrai’s or Charlie Munger’s ultra-concentrated portfolios, as the latter investments are much more volatile but also, potentially, much more rewarding.

Beer, in particular, is driving down returns in favor of latent growth, as this category generates significantly lower margins than spirits. About 50% of Diageo’s beer sales are generated in the African continent, which is the last growing frontier of the global beer industry; of those sales, approximately half come from its beleaguered Guinness brand. Unfortunately, because Diageo seems to be focusing its efforts on spirits, the firm’s results in Africa have been quite erratic over the last few years.

As demonstrated by the recent underperformance of companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), mainstream beer is becoming an increasingly commoditized product just about everywhere, and even an asset like Guinness – which is the only global brand of stout – is feeling the heat as its revenues only posted a CAGR of about 1% over the past decade. Moreover, Guinness does not generate economies of scope with the spirits operations, as spirits and beer distribution is often done through distinct wholesalers. Should Diageo sell its beer assets to focus its efforts on spirits? Maybe. But that would certainly weaken its long-term prospects in Africa.

4. Is Diageo dominant within its core markets? Yes: 1 Point

Diageo is currently the world’s largest producer of spirits. The company dominates approximately 25% of the global premium spirits market in volume terms, well ahead of Pernod Ricard (with 16% share), Bacardi Limited (9% share), Beam Suntory (7% share) and Brown-Forman (6% share). It is also the leading vendor of distillates by total annual revenues, as it captured sales well above Pernod Ricard (the French firm generated revenues of USD 11 billion in 2018 to Diageo’s 15.7 billion).

According to Brand Finance, Diageo now owns 12 of the top 50 global premium brands and 4 of the leading 10 brands, making it the main force to be reckoned with in the worldwide spirits arena. However, at the local level, the spirits market remains largely subjugated to national champions like Korea’s Jinro, Thailand’s Ruang Khao and India’s Officer’s Choice.

The exception to this home-centric logic is Diageo’s Smirnoff, which was the only globally-distributed distillate to integrate the list of the top 10 most-consumed brands in the world during 2017-2018. Locally-made spirits control their respective national markets, but they are also largely confined to them - indeed, together with Thai Beverage (OTCPK:TBVPF), Diageo is the only other company placing two brands (Smirnoff and McDowell’s) on this list’s top 10, according to International Wine & Spirits Research (IWSR).

With a market share of 35%-37%, Diageo is also the undisputed global leader in the Scotch whisky market, which is one of the most important categories within the industry. And, despite playing second fiddle to companies like Anheuser-Busch and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) in the global market for beer, Diageo also possesses a very strong position in large and expanding beer markets like Ghana and Nigeria (the most populous country in Africa), as well as throughout Eastern Africa.

Although the spirits industry is fragmented, the global premium brands are held almost exclusively by a rather concentrated group of multinational players – in fact, according to some estimates, the industry’s top 5 spirits companies account for 62%-64 of premium drink’s global volumes. These behemoths, which have been consolidating the sector over the past 30 years, now have the assets and the financial muscle to consolidate even further the sector’s ‘long tail’, and to develop, manage and sell a broader assortment of products so as to better offset the high fixed costs incurred by its operations. This bodes well for the industry’s profitability as a whole, but its growth rates will certainly suffer in developed markets.

5. Is Diageo a superior cash-generative business? Neutral: 0 Points

“Money doesn't buy happiness, but it calms the nerves.” (Joe E. Lewis): with the “strange economy we have today”, and once-mighty companies like GE (GE), Kraft Heinz (KHC) or Anheuser-Busch InBev cutting their dividends, a firm’s capacity to generate cash is becoming even more relevant to calm the nerves of shareholders. Undoubtedly, highly cash-generative companies will fare better during an eventual economic downturn than firms with difficulties at converting their top-line into free cash flow. Here, by scrutinizing the following parameters, the purpose is to assess how well Diageo translates inputs and sales into true liquidity:

Free Cash Flow to Sales (5-year average)

Diageo’s FCF margin has averaged more than 18% over the past 5 years, which is a percentage that translates a very healthy conversion of sales into free cash flow (naturally, companies that are able to transform revenues into plentiful cash are better able to reinvest money into further growth opportunities, or to return funds to shareholders) - from a Quality Investing standpoint, FCF margins above 10% usually denote very profitable businesses. Reaching averages of 16%, 15%, and 12%, respectively, Brown-Forman, Campari (OTCPK:DVDCF), and Pernod all trail Diageo in this instance.

Cash Conversion Rate (5-year average)

As measured by free cash flow/net income, Diageo's CCR averaged only 81% between 2014 and 2018. When properly contextualized, a CCR above 100% is a suitable indicator of a high-quality business – in fact, despite its apparent weakness, Diageo’s CCR is a reflection of the firm’s hefty past investments as it built up stock to battle Pernod on a global scale. Moreover, and contrary to other businesses like Moody’s (MCO) or Microsoft (MSFT), for instance, Diageo and its rivals are not paid in advance for its products or services. As a result, free cash flow usually cannot (in most circumstances), be higher than net income in any given year. There are exceptions, though, as attested by Campari’s notable CCR; however, the Italian firm is much more skewed towards drinks that do not require maturing, such as traditional vermouth. On the opposite side of the scale is Brown-Forman with its heavy reliance on matured brown spirits, and an average CCR of only 67%.

Cash Conversion Cycle (5-year average)

The factors discussed above also conspire to prolong the cash conversion cycle of distillers. On average, Diageo required 354 days to transform inputs like water and wheat into cash. In comparison, beverage companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and Boston Beer (SAM) only take about 50 days and 26 days, respectively, to do the same. Still, both Pernod and Brown-Forman are even slower than Diageo as they require well over a year (436 and 414 days, correspondingly) to finally see cash enter their coffers. On average, Campari completes its cycle in only 203 days.

Positive Free Cash Flow Generation

Unsurprisingly, the company has always been FCF-positive over the last decade. Diageo’s free cash flow has more than doubled since 2014 (from GBP 1.15 billion to 2.5 billion) but that’s not a great feat, though, because the company’s FCF reached a multiyear nadir at that time. Unfortunately, in 2018, Diageo’s operating profit growth was again offset by larger investments in capex and in maturing stock. According to the company, operating working capital also improved but the benefits on free cash flow were lower than in 2017.

CapEx/Operating Cash Flow (5-year average)

Over the past 5 years, on average, Diageo’s total capital expenses have amounted to just 22% of its operating cash flow. That’s a very reasonable figure for a capital-intensive business, and it places Diageo on par with companies like Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). Despite having substantial working capital requirements – such as the need to frequently sell on credit – the cash requirement for expenditures has been skillfully managed by Diageo; the same goes for capex, which has dropped as a proportion of operating cash flow over the last few years. Still, among its peer group, only Pernod had to reinvest a larger percentage of its cash to keep on functioning. When all these parameters are considered, it seems that Diageo is not the absolute most cash-generative company compared to peers, but it is not too bad either. But, how good is Diageo at transforming invested capital into cash?

6. Has Diageo maintained high average Cash Returns On Invested Capital (>15%) over the last 10 years? Neutral: 0 Points

In 1976, vodka surpassed whiskey as the most popular spirit in the United States, but it has since lost some of its allure; gin gained a lot of ground over the past few years and is expected to perform well as a category up to 2021; bourbon has also seen a notable resurgence, even among those troublesome Millennials; meanwhile, both white rum and alcoholic RTDs (Read-to-Drink) beverages continue to lose share in both value and volume terms.

All this fluctuating demand for distinct categories is also one of the reasons why there’s much to like regarding Diageo’s varied portfolio – a portfolio where certain waning categories of spirits are totally or partially offset by growth in other categories. However, having a presence in both fading and growing categories of spirits is not the optimal strategy to maximize returns and profits because they tend to cancel each other out according to the whims and vagaries of consumers; as long as execution remains on track, though, such varied portfolio is perhaps a safer and more stable bet.

This seems to be one of the main reasons why Diageo’s Cash Returns On Invested Capital* (CROIC) are lower than Brown-Forman’s stellar returns, which averaged 15.2% over the past 10 years. Diageo’s CROIC including goodwill only averaged 9.4% during the same period. Indeed, compared to its British counterpart, the American company has a much narrower portfolio composed mainly of high-return brown spirits like the Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniels brands. Furthermore, given its lower maturing requirements, American whiskey is not as capital-intensive as Scotch, and it also generates higher margins due to its skew to the very profitable North American market.

* Here, the calculation of returns on invested capital will follow the methodology proposed by Michael Mauboussin; however, Free Cash Flow will be used in the numerator instead of NOPAT. The purpose is to assess how much actual cash Diageo was able to generate based on each pound it invested into its operations. CROIC might be preferable to ROIC in this circumstance.

Diageo’s returns are also negatively impacted by its beer operations (the high-volume, low-value beer business tends to produce weaker returns than the high-value, low-volume premium spirits business) and by the presence of – arguably - too many unproductive intangible assets and too much goodwill on the balance sheet.

Profitability Matrix | Diageo vs. Peers

A profitability matrix shows the returns on capital (using NOPAT this time, to provide a different angle) relative to the amount of free cash flow extracted from sales; companies placed further up and leaning to the right-hand side on the chart below tend to generate abundant cash from sales and they also have the capacity to extract a higher return on it (if current conditions persist over time, of course). As shown, Brown-Forman clearly beats Diageo in this instance, as it generates much higher returns and just slightly less cash flow from sales when compared against its British counterpart. This means that the American company has more excess profits to reinvest productively, which gives it a significant advantage over its less efficient rivals - as investors, we must not forget that “Leaving the question of price aside, the best business to own is one that over an extended period can employ large amounts of incremental capital at very high rates of return” (Warren Buffett). Concerning this matter, both Pernod and Campari are not playing in the same league as Diageo and Brown-Forman.

Diageo, though, has plenty of room for improvement along this front: unfortunately, not all types of growth create the same amount of returns for shareholders; in reality, the value creation ‘capacity’ of a dollar (or pound) of top-line growth depends on how much invested capital is necessary to drive that growth – in very broad terms, the more invested capital (in acquisitions, for instance), the lower the value creation ‘capacity’, and the lower the cash returns.

And, looking at the numbers, it seems that Diageo has been definitely overpaying for inorganic growth: added together, intangibles and goodwill now account for about 43% of Diageo’s total assets, which seems an excessive amount. No wonder then that Diageo’s cash returns pale in comparison to Brown-Forman’s. Brown-Forman is also a superbly well-run business with a clear and well-executed growth strategy. But, as discussed below, the same cannot always be said about Diageo.

7. Are systemic and company-specific risk factors being well-managed by Diageo? Neutral: 0 Points

As a multinational concern operating within a politically- and ethically-sensitive sector, Diageo is subjected to many risks that obviously include unfavorable currency gyrations, trade barriers, increased fiscal pressures, and rising anti-alcohol sentiment in conservative-leaning countries such as Indonesia or India (a place where drastic measures like ‘dry days’ are frequently held throughout the year). Historically and operationally, all these risks are a given in Diageo’s markets. However, there are other risks that need to be carefully managed by the company so as not to destroy value going forward.

A Baffling Premiumization Agenda

Despite owning a very diverse collection of spirits, Diageo’s portfolio is still incomplete and the company has been compelled to make a series of acquisitions in order to participate in critical consumer- and competitor-led developments. It is known, though, that errors tend to occur when senior executives insist on promoting overly ambitious or poorly planned acquisitions. Indeed, large acquisitions tend to create relatively little value compared to the required level of investment, while adding integration and complexity risks into the mix.

Yet, acquisitions in this sector are a necessity because the spirits market does not lend itself to meaningful innovation. Quite the opposite: besides a certain flavor, what most consumers want in spirits are aspects like excellence, tradition, respectability, and craftsmanship. Being so, it is very difficult to really innovate and to launch a novel, unproven brand. And this is one of the main reasons why Diageo and its global competitors started to absorb brands like Ypióca in 2012 and Belsazar in 2018.

Regrettably, as seen with the acquisition of India’s United Spirits, Diageo has been buying other firms in an overheated and ultracompetitive seller’s market that will certainly punish those companies following a fuzzy strategy - it is an obvious fact that the payback on acquisitions lengthens considerably as their prices increase. Now, it remains to be seen if Diageo’s management can deliver the promised benefits accrued by all its feverish M&A activity against a more challenging economic backdrop.

But, then again, Diageo has some good reasons to pursue this acquisitive strategy, as sales of premium and super-premium products have been outpacing all other categories: only ten years or so ago, mass-market spirits (those defined as costing USD 12 or less per bottle) accounted for about 40%-50% of total sales, whereas premium spirits represented a mere one quarter of total revenue. Nowadays, these figures have been largely inverted and the tendency is accelerating.

However, the company’s premiumization agenda is often baffling (to say the least), as Diageo paid a gargantuan price of USD 1.0 billion for Casamigos, a new tequila company, when it had already bought another premium brand of tequila in 2015 with the acquisition of Don Julio (which is a brand recognized by connoisseurs as the 'champagne of tequilas'). What are the reasons behind these largely overlapping but very expensive acquisitions? Will Diageo be able to truly differentiate the two brands in a value-creating way?

Moreover, some of the money used to acquire Don Julio came from the sale of Bushmills, the world’s oldest distillery (Bushmills has been producing Irish whiskey since 1608). Why was Diageo unable to effectively market this ancient, traditional, exemplary brand of whiskey? Was this an admission that Diageo was unable to profit from such strong heritage? That would be the manifestation of a worrying symptom, as the company would be implicitly acknowledging its ineptitude in the all-important Irish whiskey category. And why did the company announce (soon after the sale) that it was developing a completely new brand of Irish whiskey? It seems nonsensical to discard a brand with 400 years of history supporting it, only to create an unproven product from the ground up afterward.

All in all, Diageo’s scattershot strategy looks especially convoluted when compared to Brown-Forman’s judicious and well-executed capital allocation policies. Contrary to Diageo, the family-led American company has placed its focus on developing its own premium brands instead of pursuing a never-ending string of costly and speculative acquisitions. And that really shows on their contrasting financial and operational parameters.

Counterfeit Spirits are a Persistent Menace in Some Developing Nations

Diageo operates in many problematic markets in which counterfeit spirits are a serious menace to the company’s reputation and public image. This threat was materialized not long ago in Taiwan, a place where Diageo’s sales were impacted by fake, pseudo-whisky beverages. Quite astonishingly, in countries like Brazil, Mexico, or Russia, as much as 30%-60% of total alcohol sales are generated by illicit products. This is not a new phenomenon, of course; however, counterfeiters now operate industrially, and at an unprecedented scale and scope. And that’s a relatively new development. No wonder then that, on a global basis, the world’s illicit alcohol market now accounts for a staggering 25% of alcohol sales. To counteract this persistent menace that places scores of consumers at risk (according to an IEA report, even jet fuel is sometimes used in counterfeit beverages), Diageo has established a certification program in brewing and packaging sites, as well as independent audits. The company also undertakes ‘food fraud’ risk assessments on a regular basis. Despite Diageo’s best efforts, industrial counterfeiters will seek to capitalize on the company’s reputation for as long as its sought-after drinks command premium prices.

Brexit

Even with the commotion of Brexit, Diageo should not incur tariffs on its exports to the European Union and should also continue to benefit from zero tariffs in the North American space. However, Diageo can be impacted in many markets such as Peru, South Korea, and South Africa, because the UK will lose access to the EU’s Free Trade Agreements. According to the company, Brexit could cost Diageo ‘tens of millions of pounds’ if the UK fails to reestablish timely trade deals with other countries; similarly, the reintroduction of effective, ‘hard’ borders between Ireland and the UK (through Northern Ireland, a question that has been the source of great angst and acrimony among all the parties involved in the process) would disturb the company’s supply chain and probably affect the production of Guinness and Baileys. In the end, the impact on sales will depend on how swiftly the UK government can negotiate its own agreements. Of course, a weak (or weaker) British Pound can and will have a positive impact on financial results.

8. Is Diageo resilient and adaptable to disruption? Yes: 1 Point

It is clear that this sector is not particularly susceptible to obsolescence or disruption: whiskey today is not vastly different to the whiskey produced 200 years ago, and the way this ancient beverage is consumed is not that distinct either, of course (and, concerning how resilient distillers can actually be, let us not forget that Brown-Forman made it largely unscathed through Prohibition). However, it would be unwise to assume that this defensive sector is somehow invulnerable to disruption in this time of swift, unexpected and unprecedented change – a time when an asset-light online social media service like Facebook (FB) became larger than the largest descendant of John Rockefeller’s colossal oil empire within just 14 years (please check image below).

If a behemoth like ExxonMobil (XOM), with all its massive hard assets, can become less valued than a service created in 2004 in a dorm room, then no company is certainly immune to the forces of free enterprise. Not even a distiller that produces and sells seemingly immutable products. In particular, Diageo and its peers are now facing two major disruptors: craft distilleries, on the one hand, and a new generation of customers, on the other hand.

Diageo’s Crafty Method to Cope with Craft Spirits

In the year 2000, there were only two dozen craft distilleries in the United States but 19 years later that number enlarged to about 1850 distilleries. Indeed, the threat of new competitors entering this industry has markedly increased over the last decades: as elsewhere in the consumer-driven space, there has been a fragmentation at the base of the industry whereby large-scale brands have been partially displaced by local players focused on small-scale production serving niche markets.

This fact is intensifying the attrition in some regional markets, but these much smaller competitors are in general unable to gain much scale and to compete on a wider arena due, as mentioned before, to the capital intensity and lead times required to produce brown spirits. Furthermore, as the giants consolidate, production costs are expected to decline considerably, which will lead, in turn, to a large minimum efficient scale. Being so, craft producers (including the ones distilling white spirits) will probably be hard-pressed to justify their initial investment if average selling prices start to falter.

Apart from these obvious barriers, craft distilleries also face other limiting factors of growth. A few examples: with all its finely-tuned methods, distilling is technically more complex than brewing; however, today there are too few truly knowledgeable distillers and too many small distilleries (between 2017 and 2018, the number of distilleries in the United States grew by almost 16%); moreover, the current legal framework makes it much easier to produce beer than to distill spirits, as every aspiring distiller needs to go through the harshness of local, state, and federal approval before producing a single drop of liquor; and finally, this market is already served by a huge basket of premium and super-premium beverages sold at different price points and with distinct taste profiles, and therefore there’s no evident void to fill like there was for beer in the past.

To eliminate all this (sometimes irrational) competition from the map, Diageo and its global peers will need the help provided by a more severe economic downturn. Such a downturn will probably precipitate a Darwinian process of selection that has been artificially inhibited by the access to cheap money provided by both crowdfunding platforms and by private equity funds specialized in alcoholic beverages.

Diageo is not sitting quiet, though: aware of the way mainstream brewers like Anheuser-Busch InBev were outmaneuvered by craft producers, the company has financed Distill Ventures, which is a “drinks accelerator dedicated to helping founders build, scale and sell the drinks brands of the future” (in reality, this is an investment arm that allows Diageo to control would-be competitors and to learn from their nimbler tactics).

This ‘accelerator’, which has already invested in brands such as Oregon-based Westward Whiskey, will enable Diageo to adopt a ‘craftier’ approach on some products. In fact, by leveraging its expertise, financial muscle and distribution channels, the craft spirits trend can become a real opportunity for Diageo going forward. But, of course, there are no certainties regarding this matter: after all, who would have guessed 20 years ago that craft beer would become such a relevant category?

Oftentimes, Cheap Alcohol Is Not the Poison of Choice Among Younger Consumers

And craft beer became such a relevant beverage because many consumers were demanding more quality, artistry, exclusivity, and authenticity. The same phenomenon is now powering the changes in the spirits sector: regarding their choice of alcoholic beverages, people are generally trading up even among older generations – they are drinking less alcohol but they are also drinking better-quality spirits. Strengthened by health concerns, these trends around craft and premiumization have naturally arrived at the spirits realm and have helped drive a cultural shift in attitudes and in perceptions.

As a consequence, to stay dominant, Diageo needs to anticipate and respond to this shifting consumer behavior in a timely and congruent manner. The company is doing it mainly through its ‘Reserve’ portfolio, which is populated by exclusive, high-quality brands such as Zacapa rum. Diageo is also utilizing data and insights to make ‘real-time’ decisions in order to ensure that its beverages are reaching the right consumers at the right places and at the right times (contrary to microdistillers, Diageo has a wealth of market intelligence to capitalize on consumer trends around the globe).

However, younger generations in developed markets are drinking less alcohol than any other generation. This phenomenon is illustrated by the fact that global alcohol consumption fell for the first time this century during 2017; in the United States specifically, overall alcohol consumption has also declined over the last few years – in 2017, beer consumption dropped by about 1.5% in the country, and while spirits consumption rose, their growth rate is still decelerating. What’s more, close substitutes to spirits (like beer and wine, including fortified wines such as sherry and port wine), remain one of the major factors affecting overall demand.

Besides exhibiting a lower alcoholic content - a fact that attracts the expanding numbers of health-conscious customers – wine and beer have in general fewer regulations placed upon them. More often than not, these fermented beverages are also available at reduced price points. In addition, the spirits sector faces mounting competition from non-alcoholic beverages such as tea, juice, soft drinks and bottled water, particularly among the so-called ‘Clean Lifers’ in developed countries*. Seedlip, the world’s first non-alcoholic spirits firm, and a true growth star, has been financed by Diageo in order to target this cohort. And finally, the future will probably see the widespread acceptance of cannabis-infused beverages; however, this market is still in its embryonic phase, and therefore it is nigh on impossible to estimate its impact on Diageo’s operations.

*Clean Lifers, an emergent cohort, are highly educated young consumers that adopt minimalist, ‘clean-living’ lifestyles - they usually reject alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and any other recreational drugs; they reject animal-based products, and they reject superfluous and uninformed spending.

9. Has Diageo been able to consistently increase sales over the past 5 years? Neutral: 0 Points

Without some measure of tangible revenue growth, it becomes hard to differentiate between a low-return business and a high-return one - after all, the value of a business is based on the distributable cash it will generate in the future, and the amount of generated cash will depend both on the company’s cash returns and on its sales trajectory.

The ‘quality’ of this growth is also relevant, as earnings originating from organic sales are obviously more valuable than earnings originating from mere cost-cutting initiatives. So, how is Diageo currently producing its earnings and cash flow? As part of an objective to improve efficiency and productivity, Diageo has indeed committed to saving approximately USD 800 million over the next few years; nonetheless, according to the company, about two-thirds of those efficiencies will be plowed back into the business to fuel further growth.

This seems a sensible move, as increasing efficiency is always desirable but slashing sales and marketing costs too abruptly can atrophy the muscle needed to move the company forward, as was recently seen with Kraft Heinz. In fact, aggressive cost-saving targets can be hazardous because they may tempt management to scale back value-creating organic growth initiatives – such as settling new markets - in favor of some sort of inorganic expansion.

Fortunately, Diageo’s latest quarterly results showed that the company was able to grow sales organically and not just through inorganic initiatives. Beating expectations, organic sales grew by 7.5%, helped by price hikes, by larger volumes, and by a favorable mix. In Asia Pacific and in North America - the company’s most important geographies - net sales grew by 8%, which is a notable result for a slow-moving firm. In contrast, Europe and Latin America only posted 2% and 4% growth, respectively.

Africa, in turn, took the middle ground by recording 6% growth. In the United States, the company’s single largest market, net sales dilated by 5% thanks in large part to White Walker, a Johnnie Walker extension. After a period of worrying decline, sales of vodka finally steadied – Cîroc and Smirnoff continued to underperform, but the premium Ketel One brand rose by about 22% on the back of a ‘botanical’ variant that was welcomed by consumers (this ‘botanical’ boost is probably an ephemeral phenomenon, though).

The company also delivered solid performance in gin (up 29%), in beer and in tequila: surprisingly, Guinness posted a 13% improvement, while both Don Julio and Casamigos brought double-digit growth to their superpremium category (but Casamigos is still far from justifying the price paid by Diageo). On their part, net sales of rum declined by 3% due to a sizable drop in Captain Morgan net sales across the North American space; outside the U.S., however, net sales of Captain Morgan were actually up by about 4%.

Now, management continues to envision mid-single-digit growth and expanding margins for the current year. Despite these latest results, the company’s sales trajectory has been somewhat uninspiring during the last decade – without a doubt, the firm has been more cyclical than it should be considering its defensive characteristics: between 2014 and 2016, excess inventory combined with currency devaluations and a downturn in emerging markets deeply affected the business, and in particular the Scotch category. Even though the company has developed price ladders for its Scotch offerings, this area of the business was still hit by the turmoil suffered by emerging economies due, in large measure, to affordability problems (which shows that premiumization comes with risks).

10. Does Diageo exhibit a high degree of pricing power? Yes: 1 Point

Warren Buffett once said that “The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power”. It is indeed, because pricing power is a barometer of a company’s overall health and competitiveness, as well as a crucial aspect of its future performance: without the capacity to raise prices, a firm’s profitability is bound to suffer, and that in turn will impact its ability to grow, to reinvest and to return capital for shareholders. In this regard, and under standard conditions, exhibiting the highest intra-industry gross profit margins typically indicates the company with the highest pricing power within its industry (but not always, of course).

Diageo’s gross margins do not fit this criterion, as they are lower than the margins of Pernod and much lower than the margins of Brown-Forman (but, as mentioned, Diageo’s beer business is decretive to margins); yet, pricing power – a vague concept - cannot be appraised solely through gross margins, as it must also take into account both market share fluctuations (which are roughly reflected on growing or slowing revenues) and returns on invested capital (because no company is able to produce above-normal returns when rivals are eating away profits).

But, as seen before, on the CROIC front Diageo is doing worse than Brown-Forman: when goodwill and other non-operating items are removed from the equation to obtain cash returns on operating capital, Diageo is only able to reach an average 5-year cash return of 13.4%, whereas Brown-Forman reaches returns close to 20%. However, as shown above, the company is now performing more strongly on the sales front, as it was able to increase revenues both through higher prices and through larger volumes (arguably, within the consumer defensive sector, volume expansion is at least as important as price increases).

However, growth boosters such as price hikes aren't something a business normally implements several times per year (and in the periods when price increases take hold there is an outsized and temporary impact on growth); moreover, continuous price increases in isolation are not a sustainable way to promote long-term growth, as the latest performance of companies like Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) can testify.

But, because volume growth remains constrained in developed countries, this capacity to increase prices is becoming even more crucial for driving sales growth. As consumers move up the quality continuum and choose higher value-added spirits over run-of-the-mill brands, the premiumization trend should then continue to benefit top-tier producers like Diageo – after all, premium brands command significantly higher prices and only marginally higher production costs.

What’s more, as is generally the case, retail prices of spirits are well-known determinants of demand: at lower price points, discounts can enhance the demand for cheaper spirits relative to alternatives like wine and beer but, at premium price points, discounts may diminish the perceived quality (and therefore the demand) of a given brand. Indeed, premium alcoholic beverages often perform as ‘Veblen goods’*. All this seems to favor Diageo, as premium core brands account for roughly two-thirds of its net sales.

* ‘Veblen goods’ are most often luxury products for which the demand increases as their price increases – companies like Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF), for example, frequently benefit from this anomaly of the law of demand.

11. Is Diageo highly productive and efficient relative to its assets? No: -1 Point

The ratio between gross profits and total assets can reveal a lot about how efficient and productive a company really is. Since it uses top-line results in the numerator, this parameter is usually regarded as a ‘cleaner’ measure of true economic productivity - and that is one of the reasons why gross profits are used to estimate economic productivity instead of earnings or free cash flow. The second reason is that gross profits are also not impacted by investments (like R&D) incurred to improve a firm's competitive edge.

Indeed, a company that exhibits lower production costs (i.e. higher gross margins) and improving sales should be considered as being more productive than a rival with higher costs and slowing sales; however, the more productive firm can still have lower earnings than this (apparently better) competitor if it is increasing sales through the organic development of superior services and products. So, how productive is then Diageo relative to its assets when compared against its competitors? It is not very productive.

In very general terms, the highest-quality firms tend to exceed a ratio of 1:3 between gross profits and total assets, respectively (but this is not a rule set in stone, though, because different industries tend to display different average ratios: an asset-light software company like Intuit (INTU) will always display a higher ratio than an asset-heavy firm like Diageo). However, by this standard, only Brown-Forman breaches comfortably the minimum 33% threshold to be considered a company of the highest quality along the gross profitability dimension.

The same cannot be said regarding Diageo: the company was openly acquisitive as it battled for supremacy over the last decade, and therefore it saw its non-current assets inflate by about 80% between 2009 and 2018. Now, this asset inflation is weighing on the firm’s gross profitability. The same problem is also affecting Campari and Pernod Ricard. Will Diageo ever make a decent return on its investments, or will it incur a write-down just like Kraft Heinz Co incurred?

For Diageo, the situation wouldn’t be so bothersome if cash and cash equivalents made up a sizable portion of total assets. But Diageo is not a particularly cash-rich company, as cash only accounts for 3% of total assets. However, concerning its substantial assets, it is not all bad for Diageo because depreciation in the spirits industry is moderate - while capital investment is high at the beginning, the realization of economies of scale means that the cost of employing this capital is reduced over time.

The company has also invested heavily in maturing stock since 2007, but now these investments are starting to ease. On the dark side, though, capital-intensive companies usually find it harder to grow fast because they need to invest heavily in such assets today in order to generate cash flow tomorrow. And if assets in place generate only moderate cash returns on capital - as in Diageo’s case - the company is more likely to fund its expansion using debt, which seems to be what Diageo has been doing.

12. Is Diageo financially strong? Neutral: 0 Points

Can Diageo easily cover payments on its outstanding corporate debt? According to Moody’s it can, as the credit ratings agency assigns a relatively positive A3 long-term rating to Diageo, with a stable outlook. However, long-term debt and other long-term liabilities account for nearly half (46%) of the company’s total current liabilities. On aggregate, this is translated in a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10 and in a rather low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, as well as in quick and current ratios of only 0.72 and 1.48, respectively.

Despite these subdued figures, operating income still covers 9.5 times the firm's interest expense. The company's current Altman Z-Score of ‘3.7’ places Diageo inside the 'safe zone’, and shows that the firm is nowhere near bankruptcy; at the present, Diageo also has an adequate if unspectacular Piotroski F-Score of '7' (out of 9) that is being penalized by higher year-over-year leverage and by a lower year-over-year asset turnover.

Diageo is a stable and profitable company operating within a non-volatile sector, and therefore higher levels of debt are not automatically a problem. Of course, in the event of an economic downturn, there is always the possibility that holding such relatively high leverage could create difficulties for Diageo. Moreover, high debt levels can prevent the company from pursuing a countercyclical M&A strategy.

Diageo| Valuation

Relative Valuation: With a free cash yield of only 4% and an earnings yield of 4.33%, Diageo certainly doesn’t seem cheap. The company’s EV/EBITDA is also quite high at 18.2; indeed, Diageo is now exhibiting its highest relative valuation of the past 10 years. Nothing is pointing to favorable mispricing here.

Absolute Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow Analysis)

Estimation of Operating Cash Profits | Main Assumptions

Revenues: On average, the model expects revenues to grow at about 3.6%-4.6% per year over the next 5 years, just slightly ahead of the historical growth rate for the global spirits market (admittedly, this is a somewhat conservative assumption). Reasons: Diageo will probably benefit from its solid and expanding position in premium spirits, from its investments in forthcoming craft brands, and from consumer loyalty among older demographic cohorts. The model assumes that sales expansion will primarily be fuelled by the large and growing Indian and Chinese markets. The North American space will remain Diageo’s main cash cow. However, Pernod and a multitude of craft producers will continue to exert strong competitive pressure on Diageo across the Asia Pacific and North American regions, respectively.

Sales of vodka (which is the beverage generating the highest returns across the business), as well as sales of rum and RTDs, are expected to flatten or to marginally decay but premium gin and tequila will possibly help pick up the slack going forward. The pressure on the all-important vodka sales (particularly on the sales of Smirnoff) will continue unabated thanks to the rise of independent brands like Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Of course, Scotch (which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3%-5% up to 2022) will remain Diageo’s most important category.

Cost of Goods Sold | Gross Margins: Purchases of raw and packaging materials like glass, wheat and malted barley account for the largest single cost component for distillers. The prices of such commodities can be notoriously volatile and thus virtually impossible to estimate with any accuracy. For instance, the production of soft wheat - which is grown in higher latitude areas - can suffer an outsized impact from rising average global temperatures, which in turn can decrease its yields and augment its prices. For premium spirits, though, such purchases make up a smaller proportion of revenue; in contrast, regarding such higher-priced distillates, marketing costs (see below) become generally higher. Contrary to the past, labor costs are now only moderate and are continuously decreasing throughout the sector thanks to higher levels of efficiency and automation.

Buyers of premium spirits are not overly price-sensitive and therefore Diageo will probably be able to mark up its main goods to obtain roughly the same levels of gross profits. On top of that, Diageo’s cost-savings program will also probably drive margins slightly higher going forward. It should be noted, however, that premium Scotch’s higher pricing power is not always enough to offset the costs imposed by its very long maturing requirements and by its higher working capital intensity; it’s the opposite case concerning regular vodka, a category in which Diageo is losing ground at an upsetting rate (vodka generates lower profit margins but it also benefits from much higher asset turns). Considering all of the above factors, the model assumes gross margins within the 61.5%-62.5% range. A disposal of the entire beer business would improve profitability but such a move seems for now unlikely given its strategic importance for the group.

Sales, General, and Administrative expenses | Operating Margins: SG&A expenses in this industry can be substantial, as distillers often need to reinvest a large chunk of their gross margins into maintaining brand awareness. Without a doubt, the capacity to advertise on a massive scale is perhaps one of the most relevant factors separating the industry's top producers from all of the others. However, with the rise of social media advertising, this barrier is gradually being dismantled by nimbler producers: from Molson Coors (TAP) to General Mills (GIS) and Campbell Soup (CPB), every incumbent within the consumer staples sector can testify to that.

Being so, renewed advertising campaigns are a necessity to keep the existing customer base and to appeal to prospective new buyers, which in turn means that marketing costs won’t abate anytime soon. In fact, up to 60% of younger buyers do not have a specific brand in mind when they are looking to buy liquor. Selling and administrative outlays are also significant for distillers, and include costs like promotions, discounts to retailers, and legal expenses. On average, over the past 5 years, Diageo has spent about 33% of its revenues on SG&A and related expenses. Considering all of the above, as well as the necessity to boost its marketing efforts in order to restore vodka to growth, the model assumes an uptick in SG&A expenses equivalent to 34%-35% of sales, which means that operating margins will fall largely within the 29.5%-30.5% range.

Estimation of Operating Cash Investments | Main Assumptions: The model assumes that the sum of capital expenditures investments with the changes in working capital will reach a level equivalent to 16%-23% of operating income, on average, per year. Diageo’s capex as a percentage of operating income has been trending down since 2014, which is in large part a reflection of past investments. Diageo now holds Scotch inventory levels roughly equivalent to 8-10 years of demand (which are higher than competitors’ levels), and so it won’t need to invest as much in inventory as it did during the recent past. This will probably facilitate asset turns in the medium term, as well. On their part, working capital requirements are still high but they are not increasing. Diageo’s reinvestment rate - including the investments in acquisitions - over the last decade has also been high (averaging 62% of the cumulative free cash flow generated between 2009 and 2018) but this rate should decrease as the industry consolidates. The model expects a reinvestment rate equivalent to 45%-55% of free cash flow over the next 5 years.

Terminal Growth Rate, Estimation of Cost of Capital and Fair Value: To keep assumptions conservative, the DCF model assumes a WACC within the 7.0% + [± 1.5%] range. The model also assumes a terminal growth rate between 2% and 3%. Subsequent to a sensitivity analysis, the valuation model conveys a present-day fair value estimate range between USD 128 and 140 per share (for the American Depositary Receipts), implying that Diageo is currently overvalued.

Conclusion

The final Quality Score for Diageo is 5 out of 12 possible points. Diageo is a good company overall, but it could be much better. From age-old iconic brands to countless distilleries, and to a gigantic global distribution network, Diageo possesses a wealth of enviable assets. Diageo is also the most dominant company in an established and lucrative arena, it operates within a defensive industry largely insulated from the hardships faced by other consumer-facing businesses, and it has broad exposure to fast-growing emerging markets.

However, despite its undeniable strengths, the company’s performance over the past 10 years has been somewhat unremarkable. For instance, Diageo’s revenue per share only increased by 31% over the last decade, whereas Brown-Forman and Campari were able to grow their revenues per share by 54% and 67% during the same period, respectively. Only Pernod did worse, as revenues on a per share basis only grew by a meager 13% between 2009 and 2018.

Of course, the firm’s dividends, earnings, and cash flow can expand faster than sales for a few years but, ultimately, sales growth is what determines the faith of any business. Will Diageo be able to maintain its newfound sales momentum over the next few years? And will it be able to extract higher profits and returns from those sales? The tailwind provided by sterling’s weakness against most major currencies won’t last forever. Currently, Diageo’s combination of relatively high levels of debt, very acquisitive nature, and middling cash returns on capital do not make the most compelling of investment cases.

It looks as though Diageo knows what to do to stay ahead of competitors, but it doesn’t know how to do it properly (it is a problem of execution, then: as one author puts it “distilling is like composing music…the notes are the same, but how you play them makes all the difference”).

Above all, the company needs to start executing more effectively against its ambitious premiumization strategy – indeed, Diageo should know that, besides good execution, it also takes a brilliant (or perverse) mind to think of mixing gin, rum, soda, vodka, tequila and triple sec to come up with a delicious & harmonious Long Island Ice Tea. An equally adventurous mix of distinct premium brands is presently being assembled by Diageo: will the company’s concoction finally delight long-term shareholders? As it stands now, and to paraphrase whisky-loving Queen Victoria, “We are not amused” with Diageo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, BF.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.