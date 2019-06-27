AltaGas Preferred: Compelling Yield With 8X Coverage

Note: All amounts discussed here are in Canadian dollars

When we last covered AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF), we had a mild bullish bent and left with the message that:

The risk remains that AltaGas may run into a funding issue if the markets seize up. We are sticking to our standalone $21 share price target on the TSX listed issues as the risks are adequately priced in here. If AltaGas can sell a large minority stake in its WGL assets, that would make us materially more bullish. The company could also possibly sell itself to a buyer for as high as $25 a share as someone with deep pockets could deleverage it directly.

The stock did briefly cross $20, and while we see the possibility of a higher high, we are not materially excited about it.

So why then are we writing on the company today?

What has happened

We are writing today because while the common stock has moved a bit higher, the preferred shares have been taken to the cleaners, and we would not be doing right by our followers if we did not bring this to their attention. ALA.PR.G shown below has had a move lower while the common shares have moved up.

While there are number of reasons this can happen, and we ignore day-to-day movements, the current valuation has become compelling enough to suggest a long position.

Why you should consider the preferred shares

The common shares of course recently cut their dividends, and while the lower dividends are "covered", technically, the large capital expenditures do reduce our confidence in their long-term maintenance. AltaGas' preferred shares on the other hand are a different story. They are obviously higher up the capital structure, and the preferred dividends are substantially well-covered. With approximately $75 million of preferred dividends scheduled, they are covered more than 10X by funds from operations (FFO).

Using the more stringent UAFFO midpoint of $550 million, the preferred dividends are still covered more than 8X ($550+750+75)/$75). We also view the asset coverage of the preferred shares as very strong, and we think that in case the firm does get into trouble, the preferreds will have full recovery even after paying off the debt.

The choices

AltaGas has a wide range of preferred shares that have different characteristics, maturity dates and resets.

The "redemption dates" shown in the picture are actually reset dates. Sure, the shares can be redeemed on those dates, but it is highly unlikely considering AltaGas' funding issues. All classes here are attractively priced, but we will focus on the one we bought.

ALA.PR.G

There are 8.0 million shares outstanding of this class, and it currently pays an annual dividend of $1.1875 with a 7.8% yield. The reset on this, due in about three months and the recent recessionary fears have got everyone most excited about where this will reprice. The reset is going to be at the five-year government of Canada bond yield + 306 basis points. Assuming the five-year bond trades around the current level of 1.33%, the annual payout should decrease to $1.10 from September 2019. That would be a 7.21% yield on the current price.

Investors also have the option at that time to convert these shares into a new class to be named ALA.PR.H, which will be a floating rate preferred class. This one would pay interest at the rate of the 90-day Canadian T-Bill rate + 306 basis points on an annualized basis. This would be a viable option if investors expect a short recessionary fear followed by interest rates actually rising. However, even the 7.2% yield which will be set for five years is a rather strong yield from a utility with virtually no chance of default and an 8X preferred share dividend coverage.

Conclusion

AltaGas preferred shares, and more specifically the one getting repriced soon, ALA.PR.G, are a very low-risk play. Under normalized conditions, we expect ALA.PR.G to yield under 6%. As such we see these as a very low-risk way of attempting to make 20% total returns over the next 12 months (14%-17% capital appreciation plus 7.2% yield). We stress on this potential as it handily exceeds our view of what the common shares of AltaGas should return from this point over the next 12 months. The common shares are also riskier.

Key risk for ALA.PR.G would be a complete collapse in Canadian economic data over the next three months, which we view as extremely unlikely. If that did happen though, the preferred shares could get hit further. We actually see higher chances of economic data surprising on the upside. In that case, investors may dial down expectations of a rate cut in Canada and the preferred shares could rally into the reset.

