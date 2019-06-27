Digital Advertising Revenue Struggles In Weibo And Baidu

Finally, I agree that despite the above uncertainty, I am confident that Weibo is better positioned than Baidu to ramp up digital advertising revenue due to the presence of a more cohesive strategy and moat.

Digital advertising revenue is an important component in Weibo and Baidu hence the material decline in both can be attributed to the sudden and rapid deceleration in digital advertising growth.

Since my bullish publications on both Weibo (WB) and Baidu (BIDU), both have done dismally (to say the least). I have since published a follow-up article on Baidu bringing notice to existential challenges as well as difficulties in its diversification strategy. Hence its recent post-earnings plunge was less surprising for me. On the other hand, having bought Weibo at around $55 and seeing my long thesis play out when it surged past $70, its recent earnings where revenue growth slowed to around 14% alongside significantly reduced guidance was a huge shock to me.

Since then, I've seen and read numerous incredibly bullish articles on both stocks that focuses about the market's overreaction and the attractive valuation on both stocks as reasons to buy into these stocks. However, while this may be true, where both Weibo and Baidu are trading at virtually all-time historical lows (seen below), I feel that it is more important to discuss and evaluate what exactly went wrong, particularly with regards to their digital advertising revenues (the biggest component of overall revenue). I have decided to focus on digital advertising since not only is this a common element between the two companies but also because of its importance to both companies.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Initial thesis

Before exploring what went wrong with both companies, I wanted to bring up my initial thesis on both companies and why I was initially bullish on Weibo and Baidu's ability to sustain high digital advertising growth due to their competitive advantages.

Sustained growth in core business of digital advertising. For Weibo, I had previously argued that "Weibo continues to enjoy high growth in its digital advertising segment as it continuously improves its platform as well as its community of KOLs that are important in bringing in MAU growth and advertising money." This has been true in the past where despite the high growth rates of China's overall digital advertising over the years, Weibo's advertising revenue has managed to be roughly double that of the average in China. I argue that Weibo's social platform and high ROI for companies looking to advertise (as seen below) puts Weibo in a good position to continue benefitting from the Chinese. E-marketer actually estimates that Weibo's digital advertising revenue will increase by 65% in 2018, 40% in 2019 and 25% in 2020.

I argue for something similar with regards to Baidu. I argue that revenue growth has occurred through the Baidu App which provides a personalised feed for each user through artificial intelligence and data insights. This allows for the placement of targeted advertisements much like Facebook (FB) and its News Feed. This has given Baidu more pricing power and increased Baidu’s attractiveness as a platform for digital advertisements. This is reflected in the increase of average revenue per customer by 30% from RMB65,300 (USD$9,500) to RMB93,500 (US$13,600) from 2016 to 2017, according to Baidu's 2017 annual report. This led me to estimate a 25% growth in advertising revenue for Baidu and a 5-year CAGR of around 15% until 2022.

What happened to Baidu and Weibo's digital advertising revenue?

Weibo's slowing digital advertising revenue. Weibo's digital advertising revenue began to see explosive growth in 2017, a nearly 75% YoY growth, a significant increase from 42% in 2016. I then projected a 64% increase in digital advertising revenue for 2018 and 44% in 2019. My estimates for 2018 were off as digital advertising revenue growth was 50%, a rather stark difference but 50% growth is still robust growth. What is more worrying is Q1 2019 results where digital advertising revenue only grew by 14% (or 20% on a constant currency basis). 2019 does not look to be any better as management projects only a 7-10% overall revenue growth for Q2.

Weibo's digital advertising revenue can be divided into 3 aspects - digital advertising from 3rd parties, digital advertising from Alibaba and finally digital advertising from SINA and other related parties. It's clear that the 2018 underperformance can be attributed largely to the underperformance of digital advertising from 3rd parties. On the other hand, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as well as Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) digital advertising outperformed my estimates. This is disappointing for Weibo as previous 3rd party digital advertising revenue growth was 106% and 83% in 2016 & 2017. While 2019 Q1 was not broken down, one can assume that since 3rd party revenue makes up more than 70% of digital advertising revenue, its significant underperformance should also be largely attributed to 3rd party digital advertising underperformance.

I previously wrote about Weibo's competitive advantages as a social platform vis-a-vis other platforms for businesses looking to advertise. It is the leading platform of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) or what Westerners term 'influencers' and these KOLs have impressive followings.

KOLs have become more powerful and impactful than traditional media because people don't trust the government, even the media, which is controlled by the government, thus they only trust friends and someone that's well known, such as celebrities, influencers, KOLs. This is according to Rebecca Chiou, a marketing professional in Shanghai.

Understanding why despite such advantages, digital advertising revenue decelerated to such an extent?

Problems with the SME ad market (over-supply). Weibo's SME digital advertising only saw a 5% growth in Q1, even smaller than overall digital advertising revenue growth of 14%. SME digital advertising revenue ($155 million in Q1) makes up 45% of the total $341 million in digital advertising revenue hence is an important component of Weibo's digital advertising revenue.

In its Q1 2019 earnings, Weibo's management brought up the challenges with securing SME business in recent months due to concerns over both the demand and supply. Management has discussed the over-supply of digital advertising opportunities due to the increasing competition among platforms and top SME customer ad spend is more scattered. The oversupply of ad inventory has also caused pricing pressure in the bidding process across the industry. The over-supply problem has been brought up in numerous articles due to the rise of numerous other platforms. In its Q1 earnings call, Baidu's management also flagged a similar concern, that their digital advertising problem is "compounded by a significant release of ad inventory into the market."

The rise of other niche companies such as ByteDance, which owns short video app Douyin (TikTok), e-commerce giant JD.com, Meituan and Xiaomi are drawing advertising revenues away from BAT.

This was reaffirmed by the China Internet Watch which ByteDance, Bilibili, and Meituan are among the fastest-growing ones with annual growth exceeding 100%. This compares very favourably against more established Internet companies including the BAT and Weibo among others. Hence it is clear that businesses are having an abundance of choices and they are moving away from the more established choices.

Declining macro-conditions - industry-wide problem. The importance of macro-conditions was emphasised by Weibo's management, "advertising is very sensitive to economic cycles."

The poor macro conditions and possibly over-supply problem has led to an industry-wide problem in China where digital advertising revenue has declined for numerous companies and is not limited to just Weibo and Baidu. As seen in the below chart that I've compiled, with the exception of Sohu, the other 4 public Chinese companies saw a decline in digital advertising growth from 2017 to 2018. Since 2019 is still ongoing, I compare 2019 Q1 results with 2018 Q1 results. Here the difference is even more stark. All 5 public companies that I compiled showed a significant decline in digital advertising revenue growth, with Momo even showing a sharp drop in digital advertising revenue. However, the problem is particularly acute for Weibo and Baidu since a large proportion of their revenue is comprised of digital advertising revenue. What is even more worrying is that eMarketer projects that digital advertising revenue will grow by about 22% in 2019 hence taking a look at the Q1 digital advertising growth rate for Weibo and Baidu, I am pessimistic to say the least.

As can be seen in the below graph, eMarketer is also projecting continued deceleration of digital advertising revenue growth from 22% in 2019 to about 9.1% in 2023. This was re-emphasized by Karen Chan, an analyst with Jefferies, who was even more pessimistic than eMarketer. She wrote that "our channel checks suggest overall online advertising market could see a noticeable growth slow-down to about 15 to 20 percent in 2019, from 30 percent last year." Given that Weibo and Baidu are already underperforming the general digital ad revenue growth rates, it is uncertain if Weibo or Baidu can sustain the level of high growth that I had initially estimated. Baidu's management also emphasised the challenging macro conditions, "we are taking a cautious view that online marketing in the near term will face a more challenging environment."

Baidu's weakness as an advertising platform for businesses. Despite the increasing oversupply and its threat to established players, Baidu appears to be in a relatively worse position compared to others. A very interesting report by DBS Bank on China's digital advertising industry who interviewed advertising agencies and advertisers in various industries. According to the report, "advertising objectives (namely, ‘Attention’, ‘Interest & Desire’, and ‘Action’) influence advertisers’ budget allocation more than traditional measures such as users and time spent." The report states that Action has become the most important metric, whether the advertisement will be able to convince users to purchase their product/service since advertisers allocate the most amount of money for platforms that do well on 'Action'.

Baidu is positioned to stir users’ ‘Interest and Desire’, but not to stir them into ‘Action’. Its search business is losing share of China’s online ad market to e-commerce platforms, which can more effectively direct customers to take ‘Action’.

Future prospects

I would just like to put a disclaimer that this is just a best guess on a few things, when the over-supply of advertising inventories will turn as well as how Weibo and Baidu are positioned to ramp up growth in the meantime and after. Due to the lack of concrete data on the 2019 digital advertising industry, all we really have is based on management as well as what advertisers are saying.

SME market. The timeline provided by Weibo's management is two months. "Our take is that we will probably take more – two more quarters for SME vendors to return to a healthy growth rate... with our focus much more on the new customers and then grow ARPA versus the CPM itself." However, there is no guarantee (of course) that the ad-load supply will normalise with time for either Weibo or Baidu. It could be that the over-supply and depressed price will correct itself with time but a more pessimistic outlook could be that these established players have permanently lost their competitive advantage to the newer players.

Recovery of certain industries and macro. Management has given some indication that the reduced demand for digital advertising will begin to pick up due to the recovery of certain badly hit industries. Q4 2018, management reassured analysts that "we see some level of a recovery" in industries during the first half of 2019. These were industries that were affected by policy changes such as online gaming and the entertainment industry.

Weibo is comparatively better positioned to ramp up growth.

Transition to Action. As previously mentioned, the 3 informal metrics that advertisers are looking out for are 'Attention’, ‘Interest & Desire’, and ‘Action’. Weibo was previously focused on attention and interest & desire but has now worked to transition towards action. This can be a positive to the upside as seen by the positive surprise of my estimate of Alibaba related digital advertising revenue by more than double.

Weibo’s ads are positioned to attract users’ ‘Attention’. But it is expanding its ecosystem to e-commerce through cooperation with Alibaba (which owns 30% of Weibo), to position their ads to convert users to buyers. Weibo will be a beneficiary of the shift in ad budget towards ‘Action’ with Alibaba.

KOL-driven digital advertising. A general trend in digital advertising is the continued shift to Key Opinion Leader (KOL) led advertising. Furthermore, there is increasing symbiosis between KOLs and Taobao (Alibaba) as many KOLs themselves are now also powerful Taobao sellers. Weibo has done a lot to help these KOLs and are now reaping the rewards of being the platform with the most KOLs. For example, in 2014, Weibo divided its platform into 50+ verticals (e.g. beauty; apparel; gaming, etc), and identified ‘power users’ within each vertical. In a sense, Weibo helped nurture their current quasi-celebrity status. Hence, I will be keeping my eye on whether KOL driven digital advertising in Weibo can help ramp up the decelerated growth or if low demand is the new normal.

Driving growth in lower tier cities. As users from first tier and second tier cities become largely saturated on the platform (not as many users to sign up), the next area of growth is in third and four tier cities. Attracting more users from third and four tier cities will be important in enhancing Weibo's attractiveness to advertisers who are hoping to target such users. Weibo's management has also identified Weibo's management has stated that Weibo is in the process of generating a new feed to specifically targeting these users. They are very different from users that live in first/second-tier cities who consume content related to celebrities or hot trending topics. They prefer much more UGC (User Generated Content) compared to people from first or second-tier cities. Weibo has launched a pilot program of a new feed that will showcase more UGC content for 3rd/4th tier users and results have been promising - retention rate doubled.

Valuation update. By any historical metric, both Weibo and Baidu are significantly undervalued, this is the point made by any other Seeking Alpha authors. However, despite being long both BIDU and WB, I seek to provide an alternative view. My initial valuation for Weibo which assumed a 40-45% revenue growth in 2018 gave a valuation of around $64 based on a DCF valuation. However, just replacing my 2018 estimates and making changes to 2019 estimates based on provided guidance reduces my DCF valuation by more than $10. Furthermore, it must be noted that 2018's net income was bolstered by a change in accounting to include 'Fair value changes through earnings on investments' which added over $40 million to Weibo's net income.

However my valuation of $54 assumes that 2020 will see a material revamping of digital advertising revenue particularly digital revenue from 3rd parties. Hence while I remain long on Weibo and added more at $42, I will hold before adding more to my position due to the uncertainty around whether digital advertising revenue will truly ramp up again as per what management has mentioned (in 2 quarters).

Baidu's lack of a wider strategy and failure in execution

I am a lot more pessimistic about Baidu. Its strategy to ramp up digital advertising revenue is centered around its development of a news feed based on AI. However, like many other things Baidu is engaged in other than its search business, it is an industry filled with competitors that have a larger market share including Toutiao (by Bytedance) and Qutoutiao. Its other forays have also been disastrous with the exception of DuerOS and the limited success of iQIYI, for example its foray into short video, Haokan has not managed to take significant from market leader Tiktok.

One of the reasons for its first net loss in years was due to it being the main sponsor of the Spring Gala. While management talked up the impact of its sponsoring of the Spring Gala, an alternative and more impartial opinion has come out of WalkTheChat.

Baidu is the biggest sponsor of the Spring Festival 2019. The amount of the sponsorship was not released, but given Alibaba (biggest sponsor then) paid over 300 million RMB in 2018, the price could only go up. On top of buying ads, Baidu also gave away 1 billion RMB in Red Envelopes from Jan 28 to Feb 4th, 2019.

According to Baidu and WalkTheChatanalysis, Baidu's promotions were seemingly successful as DAU increased by 87.5% on New Year's Eve as compared to average DAU.

However, WalkTheChat and China Entrepreneur magazine, reported the general failure of the campaign. Out "of the 300 million active users, only 8.1 million users were able to complete the campaign by collecting all the 10 Baidu Lucky Card collection (集好运卡). Comparing to other companies, 4.32 million users successfully collected the Toutiao Diamond Card (钻卡), and 280 million users successfully collected all of Alipay’s 5 FU Card(五福)."

Their failure has been attributed to poor user experience that is also indicative of their general weaknesses and lack of a general strategy. For example, its lack of mobile payment infrastructure made the redemption of mobile red packets a completely ridiculous idea to begin with. Secondly, the campaign relied heavily on Social sharing, but Baidu doesn’t have a social network. This was problematic as users had to interact with friends to collect all 10 Baidu Lucky Cards but faced obstacles from WeChat and users will not only have to switch between WeChat and Baidu to collect the 10 cards.

I believe that this is indicative of their desire to create a super app but a failure in execution due to often being late in its diversification efforts. Instead it has attempted, unsuccessfully to throw money at the problem, to no avail and has instead seen its margins suffer even as its growth rates. However, I will remain long on Baidu as I believe that downside is limited, however, I will not be buying more until I see a clear plan to ramp growth while improving its margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, WB, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.