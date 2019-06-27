Twilio's Valuation Is Way Too Frothy

Analysts seem to just continue raising price targets and reiterating their optimism. Meanwhile, I haven't seen any real valuations of TWLO indicating upside. Because the company's non-GAAP margins are so slim, the majority of these valuations need to be done based on revenue.

My concerns on the fundamentals of the business are small. While present, the real issue is the company's exuberant valuation.

I am not denying the idea that TWLO has a great business. It is in high growth mode, and is disrupting the communications industry. It is a great company.

My Twilio Bear Thesis

My Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) bear thesis has nothing to do with the company's financial or technological execution. As a matter of fact, Twilio is far and away the leader in the CPaaS (cloud communications platform as a service) market. This market continues to expand as large, medium, and small businesses aim to improve their digital interactions with customers. In this day and age, where business need to digitally interact with their customers, platforms like Twilio are a necessity.

While Twilio may have some extremely strong days ahead of it as a company, there is no doubt in my view that the company's stock is an absolute bubble.

Relative Valuation - Sales and Sales Growth

There are a few ways to value companies. The first of which is to value them based on the valuations of their industry peers. In this case, I am talking about other enterprise software companies. These are companies that are in growth mode like Twilio, and command rich valuations like Twilio. The problem with relative valuations is the idea that the market for Twilio's peers is rationally valued. As I mentioned, the whole enterprise software market is richly valued, if not overvalued.

So, let's look at Twilio relative to its peers. First let's start with the analyzing the company's forward P/S ratio relative to peers.

Other than Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) which is probably a bubble as well, Twilio's stock is the most expensive on a P/S basis. However, we have to weigh these valuations for the growth rate of the company.

Twilio is by far the fastest growing company among this group of peers. Its growth rate is at 80% Y/Y in the latest quarter. The problem is, Twilio is unlikely to maintain 80% growth rates over the coming years. As a matter of fact, in the year 2020, they are expected to grow at just 33.8%. So, let's look at all of these companies 2020 P/S ratios against their 2020, more normalized growth rates.

2020 P/S 2020 Revenue Growth Rate P/S to Growth Twilio 12.6X 33.8% 0.372 Salesforce 6X 19.6% 0.306 Shopify 17X 32.5% 0.523 Square 9.86X 34.4% 0.286 Workday 10.7X 23.3% 0.459 ServiceNow 11.4X 28.4% 0.401 Splunk 6.48X 21.0% 0.308 Adobe 10.16X 17.9% 0.567 Okta 21.11X 30.8% 0.685 MongoDB 19.55X 32.3% 0.605 Zscaler 24.9X 34.3% 0.725 MEDIAN 11.4X 30.8% 0.37 (median P/S divided by median growth rate)

So, relative to Twilio's peers, the company's P/S relative to growth should be 0.37. This brings us to a P/S multiple of 12.5X. On sales of $1.48 billion in 2020, this brings me to a market capitalization of $18.5 billion, $131.20/share. Bear in mind however, this is based on Twilio 2019 full year share count guide of 141 million outstanding shares. So, based on the sales and sales growth of Twilio, the company is slightly undervalued right now. However, this doesn't take profitability into consideration at all. As mentioned earlier, relative valuation also assumes the market for these other companies is rational. SaaS stocks in general are some of the most richly valued stocks on the market. So, we'll say that Twilio's bull case is $130.

Relative Valuation - EPS and EPS Growth

At the end of the day, investors are not paid in revenue, earnings and cash flow are what mattered. Later on you will see my base case valuation of Twilio. However, right now we are going to look at a model just like the one we just looked at. Except this time, the focus is on earnings growth rather than revenue growth.

2020 P/E 2020 EPS Growth Rate P/E to Growth Twilio 483.34X 141.7% 3.411 Salesforce 43.73X 19.93% 2.194 Shopify 321.17X 66.7% 4.815 Square 63.35X 48.7% 1.3 Workday 92.44X 33.92% 2.725 ServiceNow 63.75X 34.27% 1.86 Splunk 50.53X 31.46% 1.606 Adobe 28.3X 23.91% 1.18 MEDIAN 63.55X 34.09% 1.86

So, if we extrapolate this 1.86 PEG to Twilio's growth rate, we get a fair 2020 P/E multiple of 263.562X. On $0.29/share in 2020 earnings, this brings us to a fair share price of $76.43/share. So, Twilio's relative valuation based on EPS is $75.

Twilio Base Case Valuation: DCF Model

With discounted cash flow models, the first thing investors need to take into consideration is the cost of capital. To calculate cost of capital, we are going to use WACC (weighted average cost of capital). It starts however, with finding the company's cost of equity.

This starts with TWLO's beta.

TWILIO'S BETA Levered Unlevered 1YR 1.83 1.86 2YR 1.67 1.70 3YR 1.74 1.77

Let's take the average of all these values. This brings us to a beta of 1.76.

Now we have to look at the risk free rate and equity risk premium. For the risk free rate, I am using the yield on the ten year Treasury bond. Right now, the ten-year bond is yielding 2.106%. The equity risk premium, per Damodaran, is 538 basis points. So, the anticipated market return is 7.486%. Plugging these values into the CAPM formula, and we get a cost of equity of 11.57%.

To calculate WACC, there are five key parameters.

Cost of equity

Market value of equity

Cost of debt

Debt

Tax Rate

We already know the cost of equity and market capitalization. As of Q1, the company had ~$452 million in debt. However, the company doesn't have any publicly traded bonds to gauge a potentially interest rate on their debt. So, we need to look at their interest expense on the income statement. Over the last several quarters, we've seen a steady stream of $6 million in interest expenses. If you annualize these interest expenses, we're looking at $24 million in annual interest expenses. On $452 million in debt, the interest rate is 5.3%, a reasonable number for a high growth company.

Now, we need to gauge the tax rate of the company. The company has guided for a 2019 tax rate of 25%.

So, putting these five parameters together and we get a WACC of 11.4%.

In addition, we need to distinguish between the two types of terminal value in this model. For the sake of simplicity, we'll say inflation is ~2%. Twilio, being a growthy software company should grow (in perpetuity) at a premium to inflation. So, the terminal growth rate for this DCF is 3%. There are two ways to create a terminal value number. There is the industry standard, and the academic standard. Analysts normally use an exit value multiple on cash flows. The academics use a more intricate calculation to come up with terminal value. For this model, I am using the more intricate calculation.

Now, let's move on to my estimates for the business.

Let's start with estimating Twilio's revenue. Eventually, the business has to cool down. Despite increased traction among small businesses, solid innovation (think of Twilio Flex for call centers), and the integration of SendGrid into the Twilio business, the likelihood of continued 80%+ top-line growth is unlikely. Especially considering competitors like Nexmo and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are entering the CPaaS market. In addition a significant part of this 80% growth is coming from SendGrid. Organic growth is far lower, and quickly decelerating.

Revenue (in billions of $) Gross Margin (%) OpEx (in millions of $) Operating Profit (in millions of $) Shares Outstanding (in millions) EPS 2019E $1.118 53.9 $585 $17.602 141 $0.12 2020E $1.531 54.5 $778.05 $56.704 $0.40 2021E $2.037 55.0 $972.56 $147.846 $1.05 2022E $2.627 55.7 $1,157.34 $306.373 $2.17 2023E $3.311 56.5 $1,319.37 $551.401 $3.91

Let's compare both revenue and EPS estimates relative to the current consensus from this year on to 2023.

2019 Estimates Vs. Consensus Revenue EPS My Estimate $1.118 $0.12 Consensus Estimate $1.11 $0.12 Difference (%) 0.7% 0%

As you can see, my estimates are roughly in-line or slightly above consensus expectations. In addition, it should be noted that the company guided for $1.102-$1.111 billion in revenue. So, my revenue estimate is above the top-end of Twilio's guided range. EPS guidance is for $0.11-$0.13 in EPS, the exact midpoint of the EPS range.

2020 Estimates Vs. Consensus Revenue EPS My Estimate $1.531 $0.40 Consensus Estimate $1.48 $0.30 Difference (%) 3.4% 33%

2020 will be the year in which material non-GAAP operating leverage should kick in. As you can see, I am slightly above consensus on revenue estimates, but am far above consensus on EPS. This is because gross margins continue to climb, and the gap between revenue and OpEx growth will grow. Basically, we will see stronger operating leverage in 2020 than in 2019, enabling much higher operating margins and overall operating profits.

2021 Estimates Vs. Consensus Revenue EPS My Estimate $2.037 $1.05 Consensus Estimate $1.87 $0.48 Difference (%) 8.9% 118.7%

As you can see, my estimates for revenue are still meaningfully above the Street's, and my expectations for the company's operating leverage to improve are reflected in my EPS expectations. So, this model is far more optimistic on the fundamental assumptions than Wall Street.

Because free cash flow is what DCFs are based on, let's turn these operating income estimates into free cash flow estimates.

Operating Income (in millions of $) Operating Income Adjustments (in millions of $) Cash From Operating Activities (in millions of $) Capital Expenditures (in millions of $) Free Cash Flow (in millions of $) 2019 $17.602 $152 $169.602 $25.9 $143.702 2020 $56.704 $179.1 $235.804 $26.8 $209.004 2021 $147.846 $192.3 $340.146 $27.2 $312.946 2022 $306.373 $206.3 $512.673 $28.0 $484.673 2023 $551.401 $221 $772.401 $29.1 $743.301

Let's compare these cash flow estimates to Twilio's 2018 financial performance. In 2018, the company saw FCF of -$16 million. So this assumes a quite large improvement in the business over the coming years. Not to mention, this assumes a FCF CAGR of ~38.9%.

So, this model assumes a continuation of Twilio's rapid growth. In addition, it assumes Twilio turns into a cash generative company quite quickly.

WACC 11.4% Terminal Growth Rate 3.0% Terminal Value $9,114,294,627 Enterprise Value $6,584,218,073 Net Cash $1,520,000,000 Market Capitalization $8,104,218,073 Shares Outstanding 141,000,000 Fair Share Price $57.48 Current Market Price $134.87 Upside/Downside -57.38% Rating Sell 12 MO Price Target $57

This net cash figure assumes the previous $770 million in cash from Q1, on top of the $750 million Twilio recently raised as part of their secondary stock offering. We will know the true value of the Twilio's net cash when they next report their Q2 financial status.

Conclusion

Relative to peer earnings, peer revenues, and a relatively optimistic DCF model, Twilio's stock has run too far. The stock, if we get negative business catalysts, could fall precipitously over the next few quarters. Make no mistake, Twilio is a valuable business, and is a disrupter of the communications business. However, the valuation is beyond extreme. Twilio is a sell.

