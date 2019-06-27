Pier 1 Imports: Bankruptcy Increasingly Looks Like An Option

Investors should avoid the shares or exit existing positions given the elevated risk of getting wiped out.

Expect the latest strategy shift to higher-priced, higher-margin goods to end up being another failure and the company to potentially file for bankruptcy in early 2020.

Mr. Market has largely lost faith in ailing home decoration retailer Pier 1 Imports (PIR) after a series of disappointing quarterly results and a recently abandoned turnaround plan.

New senior management has been appointed on an interim basis, partly hired from costly outside consultants like Alix Partners while Credit Suisse (CS) was retained for evaluating strategic alternatives already six months ago with the review still ongoing as of today.

Weak store traffic and repeated assortment missteps have caused same store sales to decline by double digits for several quarters in a row, resulting in large EBITDA losses and material cash burn in addition to severe gross margin erosion.

Unfortunately, Q1/2020 was no exception with same store sales down another 13.5% and negative EBITDA of $64.2 million. The company used $42.7 million in cash from operations and borrowed $20 million under its $350 million revolving credit facility, increasing total debt to $267 million.

Over the past year, the company's net debt position more than quintupled from $42.9 million to $236.8 million and this does not even account for the $34 million year-over-year increase in accounts payable an accompanying $5 million reduction in accounts receivable.

In Wednesday's press release and the subsequent conference call, interim management offered very little suited to instill confidence in the company's turnaround efforts:

Cheryl Bachelder, Interim CEO, stated, “Our teams are laser focused on the initiatives under our fiscal 2020 action plan, which is designed to reset our operating model and rebuild our business for the future. We believe Pier 1 has strong brand equity and a loyal customer who will return for the right style stories in our assortment. As we expected, our sales and margins remained under pressure in the first quarter and we anticipate this will continue through the second quarter. This reflects our decision to take aggressive clearance actions to move through lower-priced, lower-margin goods and ensure we provide our customers with a strong, on-brand style statement for fall. “We have chosen to prioritize our comp sales recovery with the implementation of new merchandising and marketing initiatives supported by substantive cost cutting actions. Importantly, we remain on track to achieve the previously outlined benefits of $100-$110 million this year and now expect the substantial majority of those benefits to be realized through cost reductions. The expense savings we plan to realize in the second half of fiscal 2020 are expected to be absorbed by reduced gross margins rather than driving the full year net income and EBITDA recapture we previously outlined.” Ms. Bachelder concluded, “As we implement our fiscal 2020 action plan, we are incorporating our learnings and addressing business trends in real-time. We are committed to restoring the health and promise of the Pier 1 brand and believe our initiatives and liquidity will give us sufficient runway to achieve our fiscal 2020 goals.”

Moreover, the announced increase in the projected number of store closures and the intent to further reduce marketing spend doesn't exactly look like the recipe for getting things back on track at Pier 1 Imports. In fact, management revealed that up to 50% of the company's current fleet of 965 stores in the U.S. and Canada could face closure in case negotiations with landlords do not yield targeted results.

Should the planned shift to higher-priced, higher-margin assortment for the fall season result in yet another failure, the company will likely consider drawing its revolving credit facility in full and subsequently filing for bankruptcy protection to speed up the rightsizing of its store fleet and reduce debt.

That said, given the dismal state of the company and the massive cash burn, Pier 1 Imports could easily end up being liquidated under chapter 7.

In any case, equityholders are unlikely to see a recovery.

In fact, according to a Reuters report in March, the company has already hired renowned debt restructuring specialists Kirkland & Ellis LLP, usually a sign for a company seriously considering filing for bankruptcy.

Granted, the company would likely be able to continue for another couple of quarters given estimated remaining availability of approximately $200 million under its revolving credit facility and the $200 million term loan facility not due before May 2021 but this would almost certainly result in a liquidation of the company after all will be said and done.

Honestly speaking, I don't see a viable path forward for Pier 1 Imports other than landing a surprise hit with its new fall assortment but in absence of adequate marketing spend to get the message out, I am having a very hard time to envision a success of this latest strategy shift.

But even under bankruptcy protection, debt restructuring won't be an easy task as the company's creditors are banks which might very well opt for liquidation rather than becoming the new owners of just another struggling retail business.

Bottom Line:

Things keep getting worse at Pier 1 Imports as the company reported just another, highly disappointing quarter and retracted prior guidance "to recapture approximately $30-$40 million of net income and $45-$55 million of EBITDA in fiscal year 2020". Instead, cost savings will now be negated by anticipated, further gross margin declines as the company is taking aggressive clearance actions to support its latest strategy shift.

With management's current focus on aggressive cost cutting and lower marketing spend, it is difficult to envision a success of this most recent hail mary effort.

At the current level of cash usage, the company could go on for another year or so but I firmly expect Pier 1 Imports to seriously consider filing for bankruptcy protection should the all important fall/winter quarters fail to get the company back on track.

Regardless of the company successfully restructuring under chapter 11 or ending up in liquidation under chapter 7, equityholders are unlikely to see a recovery.

Given the elevated bankruptcy risk, investors should avoid the shares or dispose of existing positions.

