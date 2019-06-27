The Office's Exit Spells More Serious Trouble For Netflix

In order to compete, Netflix must pivot to original content, of which most is not produced by Netflix, it is merely exclusive to Netflix.

Thesis

The primary bear thesis against Netflix (NFLX) centers around the incoming influx of streaming competition. Rightfully so, Netflix is in no position to compete with the likes of Disney (DIS), Amazon (AMZN), Time Warner now AT&T (T), or NBC, part of Comcast (CMCSA).

"The Office" has become a classic piece of Americana. While the show hasn't ran since 2013, it is reportedly still the most popular show on Netflix. NBC has decided to pull the show from Netflix starting in 2021. This is a huge domino to fall that shows that Netflix is completely outmatched in the streaming wars. This move has added much more clarity in regards who will emerge victorious in the streaming wars. This survey finds Disney's already announced content pull is negative for Netflix. The Office is the next domino to fall in Netflix's house of cards.

The Office's enduring popularity has continued throughout the years. The Office is one of the rare TV shows that is still in the spotlight even years after production ended, and is especially popular among millennials. NBC pulling the show proves that the true value of streaming is not in the delivery, but in the content. The delivery is easy for Netflix's competitions, as media companies seek new ways to leverage content.

The number of streaming services is overwhelming for consumers. With the average cost of cable TV pegged at $100 per month, there still is wiggle room for a number of streaming services in economic terms. But, the number of offerings add greater complexity than basic packaged bundles for cable.

Consumers stand to benefit from the streaming revolution as streaming is cheaper than traditional cable. However, consumers may be thrifty in choosing which services offer the most bang for their buck. That will be services that provide the best and most relevant content.

The loss of a show like The Office reduces the value proposition of Netflix. Even if The Office is Netflix's most popular show, it is still one show so it won't make a huge difference in the short term. In the long term, companies will continue to pull valuable content from Netflix. Netflix paid 100 million dollars to keep Friends on Netflix for 2019. Considering Friends is also a property of NBC, Netflix will in all likely hood lose its reported second most popular show as well.

The vultures have been circling for some time, NBC is the second major player to swoop in following Disney in a bid to swallow Netflix's 150 billion dollar opportunity.

Overview

Netflix has pioneered a better way to watch movies and shows. Unfortunately for Netflix, the content is much more valuable than the process. Streaming has become a commodity in which the best content will win. Netflix will not be able to compete with major tech and media companies. The nature of the studio business is written all over Netflix's financials. This is an expensive undertaking and Netflix does not have the dry powder to compete. The sheer size and resources that media and tech companies have over Netflix is overwhelming. Netflix was forced into becoming a studio business to prevent the competition from rendering its services obsolete. This has come with a stratospheric price tag. Netflix is also largely unproven as an independent studio because most of its original content has been produced by other studios. Many of which also cater to the same companies that are seeking to compete with Netflix. In a war of spending, Netflix is guaranteed to lose.

Netflix believes it has tilted towards original content in foreseeing the potential of networks to pull their shows from Netflix. Netflix Originals have produced some popular shows such as House of Cards, Stranger Things, and Orange is the New Black. However, many of these shows are not actually produced by Netflix. The company has loaded its balance sheet with debt spending for exclusive content.

Netflix's financials are disastrous. While earnings growth is impressive, this does not paint the full picture of the company's unsustainable cash burn primarily attributed to content spend.

Netflix spent an astounding 13 billion in additions to its streaming content assets in 2018. The company did 15 billion in revenue to put the enormity into perspective. Netflix is going to struggle to compete as content spend will inevitably balloon as competitors continue to pull content. Netflix's huge debt burden will only increase. Netflix's value proposition to consumers and pricing power will deteriorate.

Netflix's revenue has increased in tandem with its debt. Netflix will struggle to meaningfully create value for its shareholders. Netflix will not be able to marginally benefit because of its expenses. The company has a market cap of over 150 billion dollars and does not make any money. Net income and free cash flow have shown significant divergence.

Netflix shares did not notably move following the announcement of The Office's departure. I believe the market is underestimating the impact that this has on the long term and possibly even the short-term prospects for Netflix. To survive, Netflix will need original content that is on par with its competition. While I don't doubt this is entirely possible, the subsequent spending to make this a reality will be harsh to shareholders.

Netflix is a potential short because the stock is overvalued even in the most bullish of scenarios. Even if the company is correct in its statement that cash burn has peaked, the company faces an enormous uphill battle to generate real returns to shareholders.

The Office proves that older content can be leveraged to some extent. But, shows like The Office and Friends are generational hits that I'm not sure any Netflix Original can match. Even if Netflix is able to produce this type of generation hit, it can't completely rest on its laurels. The company will still be forced to spend on the next hit. Water cooler talk is seldom centered around content of the past.

Conclusion

I am bearish on the entire streaming sector because content costs are too high and cash flows will suffer. Streaming is undeniably gaining traction, and will be the primary media for entertainment into the future. The issue is the tremendous costs associated with producing content that consumers enjoy. Margins will be squeezed and expenses will skyrocket. Netflix is the poster child for the streaming revolution, but lacks the resources of legacy media companies like Disney and NBC, and cash flow firepower of tech giants like Amazon.

Netflix will ultimately be a victim of its own success. The company that trail-blazed the streaming model will get bullied by its much larger competition. Even if Netflix avoids complete obliteration from the competitive threat, the company will fail to generate meaningful returns to shareholders because of its spending requirements. Netflix is extremely overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.