Extreme Networks: Acquisition Of Aerohive Doesn't Change The Story

Investing in the company is still a bet on management to execute on its promises.

From the operational and financial perspectives, the deal makes sense.

With its intention of acquiring Aerohive Networks (HIVE), Extreme Networks (EXTR) is again active with M&A. Over the past years, the network vendor acquired a couple of businesses, and the results have been disappointing so far.

Today's announcement is a typical acquisition scenario. The goal is to gain scale and realize synergies. But the cash transaction will also increase leverage, and management will have one more business to integrate.

Before getting into the valuation of Extreme Networks post-acquisition, let's assess the synergies. I'll also discuss the fairness of the proposed price for the transaction.

Image source: OpenClipart-Vectors via Pixabay

Operational and financial synergies

Following the acquisition of Zebra in 2016, Extreme Networks was already running a wireless networking business. But Aerohive's activity is complementary as it covers mostly cloud-based architectures.

The combined businesses would have reached the third place in terms of revenue from enterprise WLAN access points during Q4 2018. Cisco (CSCO) and HPE (HPE) stay far ahead.

Source: Extreme Presentation June 2018

In any case, the deal makes sense. As a network vendor, Extreme Networks expands its existing portfolio. The cross-selling opportunities are real. Aerohive's customers may be interested in Extreme's network solutions. And, of course, Extreme Networks will include Aerohive's solutions in its portfolio to propose a broader Wi-Fi offer.

From a financial perspective, opportunities to reduce costs exist. Despite current Aerohive's negative operating margin, management confirmed the goal of operating margin exceeding 15% by the end of fiscal 2020.

Data by YCharts

With Extreme Networks' operating margin close to 0 and Aerohive's negative margin, the execution must be flawless. And Extreme Networks' recent history with acquisitions doesn't provide confidence. Over the last several quarters, I wrote about disappointing quarterly results because of issues and negative surprises from acquired businesses.

As both companies propose solutions in the network/Wi-Fi area, there are potential R&D and sales and marketing synergies. With Aerohive's revenue of about $150 million, sales and marketing expenses represent about 40% of revenue. Combining both companies will bring revenue above $1.1 billion. It's fair to assume sales and marketing expenses post-acquisition will match Extreme's lower sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Data by YCharts

Also, Aerohive's gross margin of about 61.7% during the last quarter will help Extreme Networks reaching its goal of a gross margin above 60%.

Thus, the acquisition makes sense from operational and financial perspectives. The combined companies will propose an enhanced portfolio while synergies exist. Let's now have a look at the proposed price for the transaction.

A fair price

According to the Extreme & Aerohive Investor FAQ:

Extreme Networks announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aerohive, a pioneer in cloud-managed networking, at a price of $4.45 per share in cash, representing an implied, fully diluted equity value of approximately $272 million. Accounting for Aerohive’s net cash balance of $62 million at the end of March, the deal is equivalent to an enterprise value of $210 million."

The proposed stock price of $4.45 represents a 39.5% premium to the previous day's stock price. But year-to-date, the stock price exceeded $4.45 for many days.

Data by YCharts

And with a longer time horizon, the proposed price is in the low end of the stock price range over the last several years.

Data by YCharts

But in the context of expected CAGR revenue growth of 19.1% in the cloud-managed Wi-Fi area, Aerohive's revenue growth underperformed. Besides, Aerohive has been reporting losses.

Data by YCharts

Source: Extreme Presentation June 2018

Due to the disappointing - and negative - revenue growth rate in a growing market, Aerohive was valued at an EV/sales ratio below 0.8x before the deal was announced.

Data by YCharts

With an EV of $210 million, the proposed price represents an EV/TTM Sales ratio of 1.38x.

Considering the historical valuation and in the context of lack of revenue growth and profits, the proposed price doesn't seem low. But taking into account the growth opportunity in the cloud-managed Wi-Fi market, a lower EV/Sales ratio would be difficult to justify.

Thus, I estimate the proposed price for the transaction is fair. Also, both companies need this transaction to scale their businesses and become profitable.

Valuation is cheap... assuming flawless execution

We saw the deal makes sense and the price is fair. But the combined company will have to compete with bigger competitors that followed the same path. One year ago, Arista (ANET) entered into the Wi-Fi business with its acquisition of Mojo Networks. And earlier this year, Juniper (JNPR) acquired the cloud-based Wi-Fi vendor Mist.

Also, Extreme Networks' balance sheet becomes riskier. The deal will be financed with cash and extra debt. At the end of last quarter, net debt was $24.2 million. Assuming a stable net debt (as the profit margin is currently close to 0), the net debt will increase to about $230 million after the acquisition. Management indicated the debt-to-EBITDA ratio would stay below 3x. But the leverage is an extra risk for a company that has yet to show it can become profitable.

Also, the leverage reduces the potential for other attractive acquisitions in the medium term. In the meantime, Cisco, Arista, and Juniper have a comfortable net cash position and generate profits.

Assuming the transaction takes place, management expects revenue and operating margin to exceed $1.1 billion and 15%, respectively, by the end of fiscal 2020. The table below presents my valuation estimates based on these assumptions.

Source: Author, based on management's estimates and author's assumptions

Thus, the acquisition reinforces the opinion I expressed in my previous article about the valuation of the company. If management delivers according to expectations, the current valuation at $6.08 per share is cheap. The corresponding PE ratio is 5.86x and the EV/Sales ratio stays below 0.9x based on fiscal Q4 2020 estimations.

But despite the acquisition, the company is still lacking scale against Cisco and even Arista and Juniper. And the higher net debt will represent an extra threat. And considering Extreme's recent history with disappointing acquisitions, I remain prudent.

Conclusion

Extreme Networks announced an acquisition that makes sense, and the proposed price is fair. But the challenges remain. EXTR must become profitable while competing against much bigger network vendors.

Bringing margin above 15% will require flawless execution. But Extreme's recent history with acquisitions justifies prudence. Also, after the acquisition, the leverage will become an extra risk in case the company underperforms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.