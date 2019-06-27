China Biologic: Declining Sales Are A Concern

To help soothe investor concerns, the company is reducing its outstanding shares through share repurchasing programs.

Sales for the company’s placenta polypeptide product used in Chinese medicine declined 50% over the last year.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) provides blood products and operates profitably. However, sales have fallen recently causing uncertainty over the company's future growth prospects. The stock is quite expensive and with the uncertainty, I'm on the sidelines for now.

Financials

China Biologic has produced strong growth over the last decade and operates with high margins. Over the last decade, the company's profit margins have averaged around 25% and its return on equity has averaged around 24%.

China Biologic's operates with low debt with its total liabilities representing only 8% of its total asset value. The company's current ratio is 12.7 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous current ratios so that the company's bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company's current ratio of 12.7 is substantially higher (far better) than its industry average of 1.94 (determined from csimarket.com for the Biotechnology & Drugs industry).

Using diluted earnings rather than operational earnings, China Biologic's 2020 forward PE multiple is 25x with a stock price of $94 and its trailing PE multiple is 27x. The company's book value multiple is 2.1x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 64.6 (based on csimarket.com data for the Biotechnology & Drugs industry) which means that China Biologic's trailing PE is less than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows China Biologic's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

As the above chart shows, China Biologic's revenue has steadily increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The company's earnings have generally trended higher, but the company just broke even in 2009. The company's earnings fell in 2011 and again in 2017. The analysts are expecting the company's earnings to fall slightly in 2019 with a slight recovery in 2020.

Excluding 2009 as this was a breakeven, since 2010, China Biologic's revenue has increased at an average rate of 16% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 13% per year.

Business Model

China Biologic produces blood plasma products for the Chinese market. Demand for the company's blood products have declined recently and is putting pressure on its top-line and bottom-line growth.

While sales for albumin (used to replace blood volume loss resulting from trauma) were strong for the first quarter, sales are expected to fall for the remainder of 2019, with Chairman, Joseph Chow stating in the company's latest earnings call,

The higher sales in albumin were primarily, because of a temporary shortage of supply in the market. We anticipate lower revenue from albumin sales in the remaining quarters of 2019.

Basically, the company sold a large portion of its yearly albumin supply in the first quarter, due to demand - which is now expected to drop for the rest of 2019.

Some of the company's other blood products include,

IVIG (increases the body's antibodies)

Immunoglobulin (proteins in the cells of the immune system)

Coagulation (blood clot)

Sales with these products also declined, with the Chairman, Joseph Chow stating,

Sales of IVIG, hyper-immunoglobulin products, as well as certain high-unit-price coagulation products were below our expectations this quarter.

The Chairman cited the reason for the sales decline was a change in Chinese government healthcare spending,

Reduced purchase volume at many regional hospitals as mandated by the government controls on healthcare spending.

The cut in Chinese government healthcare spending sounds all too familiar. Unfortunately for China Biologic, spending cuts reduces the company's sales as most of its products are sold to hospitals. I think the change in government policy could weigh on investors' confidence, which could result in the company's stock price falling. This is a possibility as the company is quite expensive with a forward PE of 25x and its stock price has declined over the last three years.

The Director stated that the average price of IVIG in the first quarter dropped 4% compared to the same quarter last year. While this is only a small decline, sales were significantly impacted with the decline in demand for the company's placenta polypeptide product (made from the placenta and used in Chinese medicine). The Director, Joseph Chow commented on the sales for placenta polypeptide,

Revenue declining approximately 50% year-over-year. For the rest of 2019, we anticipate the performance of our placenta polypeptide product will continue to drag down our overall results.

While China Biologic is expecting sales in 2019 to decline across some of its products, the analysts are still expecting the company's revenue to increase 8%, however, the company's full year earnings are expected to fall in 2019. Declining sales and falling earnings is not what investors want to hear, which can make them lose confidence in the company.

While China Biologic does not pay dividends, the company has been reducing its outstanding shares, which should help with investors' confidence. The company is conservatively financed and in a good position to reward its investors with a reduction in its share outstanding.

The company recently completed repurchasing 1,074,376 shares for $100 million, which reduced the shares outstanding by 2.8%. A new share repurchase program has been authorized for $150 million over the next 12 months. At current prices this will further reduce the outstanding shares by 4.1%.

I think the more generous share repurchase amount for this year's authorization is to soothe investor fears that the company's strong historical performance may be mellowing out going forwards. While it certainly appears that the company's sales are declining - at least for this year, this could be short lived as the analysts are expecting the company's revenue and earnings to increase in 2020.

Stock Valuation

China Biologic has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 13% per year since 2010. The company's earnings are expected to increase 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 2.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 25x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that China Biologic is overvalued with a stock price of $94. Its fair value would be around $37.

A forward PEG of 2.5 is fairly expensive, as it's at the higher end of the 1.5 to 2.5 range that's commonly seen with growth stocks.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

China Biologic chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade China Biologic's stock price broadly traded sideways until 2013 where the stock surged higher to peak at the end of 2015. Since then, the stock continued to decline until it bottomed late in 2018. The stock then rebounded with a rally this year.

The stock could continue with its three year downtrend that started back in 2016. However, it's also possible that the stock continues with this year's rally and reverses the three year decline. The stock rallied from around $10 late in 2012 up to around $140 in 2015 and declined 45% down to $60 in 2018. If the stock continues trading above this year's high of $101, in technical analysis, that's a bullish signal indicating that the downtrend may have reversed. It's not uncommon for stocks to retrace a significant portion of its previous gains before resuming their uptrend. Over the longer term, I think China Biologic will likely trade higher as long as its earnings growth continues.

Conclusion

China Biologic is a growing company that provides blood products to the Chinese market. Sales have declined recently, with the Chinese government cutting back on health care spending, which is adversely affecting the company. Sales for the company's placenta polypeptide used in Chinese medicine declined 50% over the last year.

China Biologic operates profitably with low debt levels. The company reduced its shares outstanding by 2.8% and has a new authority to reduce the shares outstanding by another 4.1% over the next 12 months.

The stock is on the expensive side with a forward PEG of 2.5 and a forward PE multiple of 25x. While the analysts are expecting growth for 2020, I do have some concerns over the company's recent decline in sales. The impact on sales could be temporary, but as the stock is quite expensive, I will wait until the uncertainty clears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.