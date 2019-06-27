The United States Must Not Isolate Itself In The World Of Information Technology

Henry Paulson, former US Secretary of the Treasury, is very concerned that the short-run efforts to protect the US from technology theft and technology transfer might hurt the country over time.

Historical experience tends to show that such efforts only end up hurting the country trying to contain its knowledge and know-how by losing former collaborators and by withdrawing from information sharing.

The United States, some believe, is in danger of isolating itself from the rest of the world in the technology space, trying to restrict its efforts from China and others.

Henry Paulson, former Secretary of the Treasury in the United States, has written an opinion piece that I believe needs to be read by as many people as possible. The title of his article in the Financial Times is “Balkanizing Technology Will Backfire on the US.”

The basic concern Mr. Paulson addresses is that “The battle about whose economy will drive the technology of the future and set the standards for it.” He worries that “detaching the US from Chinese entrepreneurs, scientists and inventors will undermine America’s own ability to innovate.” And in fact, “China and other countries will continue to jointly make progress by working with one another.”

Mr. Paulson, to me, has stated very simply the lesson of history.

As many readers of my posts know, I consider myself to be an information libertarian. Going further, I believe that history shows that information grows and spreads and, ultimately, cannot be stopped. Countries have tried to stop the growth and spread of information, but all they can really do is slow down the spread of information in their own country and lose out to the rest of the world, where information is allowed to continue on its persistent increase and dispersion.

Mr. Paulson captures this consequence very nicely, putting it in terms of what can happen to the United States if it decides to “clamp down” on advances within its borders. First, he argues, other countries are not going to break off these relationships with China. Thus, even a major effort by the US to freeze out applications with widespread or beneficial commercial uses will not stop other countries from continuing to work with the Chinese.

Secondly, America may only isolate itself with such efforts. Other countries will stop dealing with US companies because of the fear that at any moment, the US government might step in and disrupt the relationship. This is just not acceptable.

Yes, no one likes it that others might steal ideas and transfer technologies to other countries. That, however, is the thing about information. Information is captured in knowledge and know-how, and this cannot be contained for lengthy periods of time.

Knowledge and know-how advance by asking questions like, "How do you build artificial intelligence systems?" "How do you construct quantum computers?" "How do you build driverless cars?"

Many, many people are asking these questions these days. People talk with one another. Experts write papers that other experts can read. And, of course, there are stealth efforts to find out what people are doing and what people are thinking about... and what questions people are asking.

Guess what? This has happened forever. It is nothing new.

Of course, efforts have been made to allow those that create something get the rewards for their advancements, and governments have attempted to keep information secret for national security purposes, but... information grows and spreads. To me, this is one fact of history that has not been disproven.

The only answer is to accept this historical fact. A nation - the United States - must commit long term to the advancement of knowledge and know-how. It must support research, innovation, and experimentation. It must do all it can to underwrite the growth of information and to encourage the spread of information.

To a great extent, this is what America has done in the past, and it is why that the United States stands where it does within the global information network. “Balkanizing technology,” as Mr. Paulson suggests, will not “Make America Great Again,” it will only make America second-class.

I have lived through a tremendous time in American history. I have been connected with major American universities and been aware of the cutting-edge research that has gone on. I have worked with young entrepreneurs that have been leaders in innovation. I have been associated with organizations that have encouraged and promoted the development of new ideas.

I have been in environments where very, very bright people from other lands have come to the United States to learn, to participate, and to prosper within the open and encouraging environment that is America. Sharing ideas, talking things out, asking questions, and communicating has been a vital part of this space.

And one thing I have learned is that the people that are willing to share ideas and efforts with others are the ones that are the most successful. Those young entrepreneurs that try and keep “secrets” to themselves are the ones that eventually do not succeed. This is because those that try and hold onto ideas and not share them in the end limit themselves because they want to create a “model,” something they can keep.

Successful innovators are the ones that realize that a good idea cannot remain secret for any extended period of time, and so, must not only build the “new” idea, but must also be ready to build the next generation and then the next generation... and so on. People who study this process refer this to the production of innovation by “time pacing.” Innovation takes place according to the calendar and not when the “complete” next generation is ready.

A successful entrepreneur is the one who captures his or her success not by the original idea, protected by law, but by continuing to innovate and build on to their earlier successes. What happens is that the entrepreneur or company builds on their knowledge and know-how to continually be ahead of their competition.

In this sense, the growth and spread of information is cumulative, because it never stops. But it never stops because the innovators know that they must keep ahead of others that are trying to duplicate or jump ahead of their earlier successes.

This is what made America great... and will continue to make America great!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.