Palladium Rally Is Just A Short Squeeze

As the metal re-approaches an all-time high, it seems to be a good time to take profits or even short the metal.

The metals market has been notoriously weak since 2012 for all metals besides one: Palladium (PALL). To illustrate this, let us have a look at the relative performance of the major precious metals via ETF performance since 2016:

Note: Gold (GLD), silver (SLV), platinum (PPLT), and palladium (PALL).

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, the four metals were all highly correlated until the beginning of 2017 wherein the price of palladium began to rise far above that of the other metals. We believe that the original reasons for its meteoric rise were reasonable, but performance since late last year has been fueled by a large short squeeze that will likely end soon.

A Closer Look At Performance

To us, price divergence is a sign of runaway speculation more than of fundamentals because supply and demand factors for one metal should, at least slightly, be seen in the others. It is true that palladium production is highly concentrated in a small number of countries, mainly Russia and South Africa (both roughly 35-40% of total), but that is also true for platinum. The market is heavily concentrated with nearly 85% of palladium being used in the auto-industry which has been a main factor pushing its price higher. That said, if electric vehicles do become the dominant mode of transformation (which seems unlikely but many seem to believe) demand for palladium to producer catalytic converters will permanently plummet.

To show this divergence in better detail here is a chart of the palladium ETF index above divided by the average for gold, silver, and platinum:

Data source: Yahoo Finance

It is useful to use commodity prices relative to other commodities to mitigate U.S dollar effects. As you can see, the first phase from 2016-2018 had a much lower slope than that of last summer to early this year. As with many bubbles, they begin reasonably and end chaotically as we see today. The price crashed roughly 10% early this year and has since rallied up near its all-time high. While the current short-term trend has been strong, it will likely weaken soon as the metal approaches its high and short-sellers (like us) try to seize the opportunity. That said, shorting at this level is dangerous as the price trend is very sharp and could, as is often true with bubbles, become even sharper toward its end. So, very small stops are key to a would-be seller or even to a would-be buyer.

Fundamental Narrative At Its End

In March, the chief executive offer of Anglo-American Mark Cutifani, one of the largest palladium producers, said:

“It is a bubble but . . . as new models get developed in the auto industry, adjustments will take place and maybe there will be some substitution there. Palladium will stick around these sorts of levels for a while because the cost of changing is probably not worth the change. But over time it will change and platinum will come roaring back.”

Following his comments, the price of the metal fell over 10% in a matter of two days. This brings up two points. First, that even the best people in the business believe it is a bubble so its large upward price action should be met with questions. Second and more importantly, that the metal is extremely sensitive. The fact that the metal could fall this far so quickly due to the comments of one person shows that it is indeed in a bubble. If the fundamentals were truly strong there would be much more buying support following his comments. It is also worth noting that CEO Mark Cutifani's rare honesty scores Anglo American (OTCQX:NGLOY) a point with us.

The fundamental narrative supporting palladium's price is reflected in both demand and supply. On the demand side, Auto catalyst demand has been rising as testing standards for European cars has been raised. On the supply side, fears regarding Russian sanctions and that country's ban on scrap exports for 2019 will continue to limit availability of the metal. Indeed, this has enabled an output gap:

Source: Johnson Matthey PLC 2019 PGM Market Report

While a deficit exists, it has been slowly declining and will likely continue to do so as output in the rest of the world climbs and as the wave of demand from Europe comes to an end. Once catalytic converters are upgraded, there will be a large long-term fall in demand for the metal.

The average global cost of production for palladium was $720 in 2017 and is likely near that figure today. With the price of palladium currently over twice that figure at $1520 supply will likely continue to rise for a long period of time while demand will slow or fall. To put it in perspective, gold is currently priced at $1400/$1150 or 20% over cost of production while platinum is at $820/$1100 or 25% under cost of production. It is true that cost of production only matters for long-run analysis, but there is nearly no way this price of palladium could be sustained over a long 3-year+ time frame.

Not Fundamentals But A Short Squeeze

Let's take a close look at money manager speculative positioning for palladium over our time frame:

Data Source: CFTC

From 2016 to today, it seems the bulk of net open interest has been increasingly made up by money manager positions. During the "reasonable" period that culminated last year the amount of long money managers rose considerably and subsequently crashed until last fall. At that time, the amount of managers shorting the metal rose over 8X in a period of a few months. Those managers have been hurt badly as covering pressure on their part has pushed the metal up another 50%. It is reasonable to call this a short-squeeze because the number of new long positions is still far below its 2018 high. Further, the best times of performance for palladium came as short sellers were fleeing the market.

This is also reflected in our daily close price cumulative money flow for the ETF PALL:

Data source: Yahoo Finance

Overall interest in the ETF has been waning since the beginning of last year but temporarily skyrocketed leading up to Mark Cutifani's comments and subsequently fell dramatically.

Real interest in both the ETF and in the futures is falling while liquidity constraint factors have been pushing it higher. As the metal re-approaches its all-time high, we expect it to fail at breaking resistance and for the price to rapidly decline back to a reasonable level.

Risks And Rewards

Shorting the ETF or the futures contract is very risky. If you are long, it may be best to reconsider your position and take your likely considerable profits. If you are looking to profit from a decline, then shorting is possible but because the ETF lacks options there are few safe ways to do so. The primary risk is simply that the metal breaks its resistance level and liquidity constraints push the price much higher. However, now that the number of short sellers is much lower, we see this risk as greatly lower than in the past.

The second risk is another large round of global sanctions on Russia or production cutting in South Africa. This would likely cause hedge funds to race to buy the metal and its lack of liquidity would cause it to rise. Still, at its current price palladium is poised to fall at least 20-30% back to the $1000 to $1250 level eventually. That timing is hard if not impossible to determine but a meaningful down-move does seem imminent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.