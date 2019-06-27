Don't Sign The Traton IPO

Deal size, valuation, forward expectations, and macro risks make the terms of the deal unappealing, and I believe you should go long at a later date.

I will not be signing the IPO, and i don't believe you should either, if you've recieved the offer.

Volkswagen's truck unit, Traton, will be listed beginning this week with the first trading day on the 28th of june 2019.

In this article, we'll take a look at Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) listing of their truck business, Traton. This has been a frequently spoken-about IPO in Europe, with people theorizing where the valuation, deal size, and other variables will end up. We now have a bit more facts on the table, and I argue that we have enough to make a proper decision.

My stance on this decision is to not sign the Traton IPO - and in this article, I will show you why I believe that is.

First, however, let me clarify one thing. This IPO is not available in the USA at this time, and while the stock will no doubt be listed on NYSE or an ADR, we currently have:

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

(Source: Traton IPO)

At this time, this article is primarily of interest to those in Europe who belong to a number of banks/stockbrokers and have received the offer.

Nonetheless, Let's get going!

Traton - The business Scania, MAN, VWCO, and Relevant Financing

Traton is one of the largest truck companies in the world. The company owns a number of popular brands, associates and has significant strategic partnerships.

(Source: Traton Capital Market Presentation)

In these reporting segments, the company sells Heavy Duty trucks, Medium/light trucks, as well as buses and coaches across most of its brands. The company also provides financing services for customers who want to purchase or lease the company products.

(Source: Traton Capital Market Presentation)

As we can see, the firm's focus is primarily on the heavy-duty segment, where the company is among the market leaders in several segments through both the group itself as well as associates. Scania is, and for a long time has been, among the market-leading companies in Europe both in sustainable development and technological innovation.

We're looking at a majority of the geographical sales mix in the EU, with Germany representing almost 16% of FY18 company unit sales. NA meanwhile is fairly small, coming in at a 27%, included in an "Other" segment, which also includes other geographical locations.

Sales revenue is, for the most part, found in Scania with a little over half of sales revenue, leaving MAN at approximately 40% and VWCO at around 10%. The same is true for the adjusted operating profit, where Scania represents more than half the current €1.5B operating profit of the group.

That, in very rough terms, is the business that's on the block here. The company is, of course, far more intricate than this, which each brand hosting its own product pipeline and lineup. Each of the brands is focusing on forward development of sustainable lineups and new technologies. In this review, however, we look strictly at the company IPO available to a small number of investors.

Som quick Positives

There are many positives to harp on about when it comes to Traton. The company is the market-leading European trucking company in both Europe and South America, with a 32% and 30% market share respectively. In these regions, the company dominates both the countries of Germany and Brazil, with market shares of 37% and 39% respectively.

The company has strategic partnerships, associates and networks in North America, China and Asia through their current partners. The cooperation here will work in favor for the companies when it comes to Future Logistics, transportation, technology, and e-mobility. In NA, the company has technology cooperation with Navistar.

The company is leading the heavy-duty platform in terms of looking at alliances.

(Source: Traton Capital Market Presentation)

In addition, as I mentioned, the company is well-prepared for the shift into sustainable trucking and logistics, and are planning both innovations of existing products as well as the development of new ones. Scania is already somewhat of a market leader in terms of alternative fuel technologies, and the company targets a 10%+ sales portion to alternative fuels by 2025. Scania has been delivering alternative fuels for 30 years in the form of, among other things, Biogas, HVO, Biodiesel, Natural Gas/HVO hybrid, and Ethanol. The company expects this continue going forward.

Finances - Pre-2018 and 2018 results

The group has sales of ~€25B as of 2017/2018, and their future levers for growth are:

Realizing growth, through a complete model line upgrade in Scania (2019), MAN (2021) and broaden the range of products (VWCO).

Enhancing performance, through sell-side price increases and increased service revenue growth set to absorb launch cost, a detailed operational excellence program, and rigid cost control.

Leveraging brand synergies, such as joint powertrains, new tech, modularisation and components, and lead buying/purchase-side optimizations.

The company has a current adjusted return on sales of ~6.5-7.5%, up from 5.4% in 2016. The company targets a long-term 9% return on sales, among other things through brand performance improvements.

Increasing amounts of company capital are being put into CapEx as well as R&D, totaling €2.5B, or ~10% of company sales revenue.

The company has delivered historical patterns of financial outperformance in terms of the peer index.

(Source: Traton Capital Market Presentation)

Among return on sales, Scania is by far the best among the three brands, coming in at ~10% for 2017/2018. MAN comes in at the middle beside VW's own brand, with ~5.0% for 2017/2018 actual sales/returns. VW's returns meanwhile are in the negatives, at a -8.8% for 2017, but have improved to break-even for 2018.

FY18 results were somewhat weighed down by €137M related to MAN T&B exiting the Indian market, coming in at an FY operating profit of €1650M.

At the end of 2018, the company held nearly €3B in cash and cash equivalents. Earnings came in at €1.566B, an improvement on the 2017 results.

Recent Results - 1Q19

Looking at recent company results, and the most recent results in light of the current IPO, we're looking at

Sales volume increases of 7.4% on a Q-Q basis.

Revenue increases of 6.0%.

Operating Profit increases of 26.8%.

Return on Sales increases of 130 bps, to 7.6%

Net income increase of 22.7%

Positives included an outperformance in Germany, South America with recoveries in Brazil and continued growth in MAN Vans. On the negative side, we have a 4.5% drop in order intake, and a 14.4% drop in the FS (Financial Services) portfolio as well as sales declines in buses in the Middle East, Africa, and Russia.

However, on a larger scale, sales across Europe grew more than the underlying market.

The company guides for a slight increase in sales volume compared with the previous year, a small increase in sales revenue and a flat/similar RoS to 2018. So far, the company seems to be doing well with regards to meeting these FY19 goals.

The IPO - Some quick facts

This is an exciting IPO for many people in Northern Europe because it represents a return of the Swedish company, Scania, to the stock market. Scania was de-listed a few years back when Volkswagen bought the company.

In the IPO, VW is selling 50 million shares for a total of 16B SEK. In terms of international IPO's, this is rather small, because only 10% of Traton is going up for sale (the company previously spoke of 25%).

A huge investor in the IPO is/will be a Swedish pension fund, AMF, a previous large-scale owner of Scania. The fund manages 600B SEK and will invest ~2.1B SEK, representing 13% of the total IPO. Other investors are international banks, and between these, the IPO is considered likely to be "fully signed".

The IPO price will be in the range of €27-€33/share, which would value Traton at about €13.5B-€16.5B. Include net debt and we're looking at a value of €24.5B. Net profit for 2018 came in at around ~€2.3/share.

The P/E-ratio for the company is, as such, ~9 for 2019 with a NAV of €26.63/share, which is just below the IPO price (the lower end). The company's EV/EBIT, at this valuation, comes in at 13.5 The IPO range means that you, as the investor, may get shares for €27, but it might also be €33, which is at a significant premium to NAV.

And here we come to the core risk/negative of the proposal.

Key Risks of signing the IPO

The price simply isn't appealing enough in light of current circumstances.

At this valuation in terms of P/E and EV/EBIT, you're paying a significant premium compared to the current stock price of other manufacturers and similar companies - and you're doing that during a time characterized by potential forward volatility.

One can, of course, argue the appeal of this specific company (because of Scania and MAN), but very few people would consider the company to be significantly better than say, Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), which currently trades at similar P/E valuations, but at a significantly lower (~8.5) EV/EBIT Ratio.

In addition, other manufacturers like Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) trade at P/E valuations of 4.58x and 7.23x respectively, and these come with very juicy dividends. While these don't strictly manufacture trucks, they're in similar businesses.

Take into consideration also, the fact that we're looking at a highly cyclical business with no telling when the truck industry is going to go down - with additional high exposure to a very limited geography from an international perspective (Europe) and one might not be crazy for suggesting that investing in a cyclical business like Traton requires a discount in terms of competitors, macro and market, not a market premium.

My Takeaway

Traton is a great company. An amazing company, given that it includes MAN, Scania, VWCO and given its current position in terms of future, sustainable logistics. I believe there are few companies better positioned to capitalize on these things, at least in Europe.

Traton is a company which I, without a doubt, want to own, much like I want my Volvo, Renault or Daimler position.

But in IPO'ing their trucks, I believe the valuation for this company, considering the economic cycle, forward volatile risks, and macro is far too high.

It is my view that the market may very well shift and crash during 2020 (or in the near future), and this will show us how recession-resistant a cyclical business such as Traton is.

My belief? Not all that resistant.

Once/If this happens, I don't believe you'll want to be on the wrong side of a purchase-side valuation, where you bought the stock at a premium in relation to similar companies. We also, currently, know very little about the company's dividend policy. The closest thing we can look at is VW, which is part-owner of the company, and boasts a very conservative dividend policy currently yielding ~ 3%, again putting it lower than competitors.

All in all, I believe the risk/reward proposal here is unfavorable to the small-time investor, such as myself.

I want Traton, but I'll happily wait until I can get my shares at more of a discount to forward earnings - and I believe you should consider doing the same if you've recieved the IPO offering.

In the future, I'll do a more comprehensive overview of each of Traton's business areas and the valuation at that time, but I believe in doing so when the company is available to a broader audience.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF, RNSDF, VOLAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.