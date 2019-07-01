Fear & Greed Trader Sees Little To Fear In Today's Market (Podcast)

The key to successful investing, in his experience, is to avoid making emotional decisions. Instead, investors should "step back, and look at the longer term trend."

Steve Wells, long-time contributor to Seeking Alpha, says there are few reasons to fear an imminent end of the bull market, citing long-term trend lines.

Steve Wells, the author behind the Fear & Greed Trader account, says he is "not in a mode where I'm even thinking about lightening up on my exposure" as long-term trend lines indicate the bull market has longer to run.

There are many other positives beyond the trend lines, which have Wells "very bullish at the moment," a view he shares on his Savvy Investor Marketplace service. His strategy looks to eliminate the emotion, specifically the fear and greed cycles. "Those two really dominate the scene over the long haul" and eliminating these emotions is the key to being a successful investor.

Having lived through several economic and market cycles, Wells concedes it is difficult to mute emotions, especially with all the media attention to daily movements. The key is to "step back, and look at the longer term trend." For him, it's the 20-month moving average. Even then, "you can't just run and hide when you see a violation" of the trendline, as happened briefly in December.

The last two bear markets were immediately preceded not just by the trendline being violated, but by the market trying to fight back and being rebuffed. "That's when I will get scared," he says. "We're not there so I'm not scared."

One of Wells' favorite ideas is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which "has really been a poster child for all things tariffs." BABA is already the Amazon of China and could grow dramatically as it expands internationally. "I think the stock is easily a $200, $220 stock," he says. "It's been an emotional roller coaster," which has nothing to do with the fundamentals. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered

2:00 - Investing strategy... "View from 30,000 feet."

5:00 - How does the market look now? Short term predictions.

7:15 - Key investing lessons learned.

12:00 - How much longer can this bull market run?

14:30 - Recommended sectors within the S&P 500.

18:15 - What is something that scares you about the markets at this point?

21:30 - What gives you confidence in your approach?

23:30 - Favorite stocks. (BABA, CSCO, AMZN, GOOG, MDT, CVS)

