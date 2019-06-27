Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350

Buy Boeing at $350

There are multiple items regarding Boeing (NYSE:BA) this morning. The first that a new software issue was found, but not directly germane to the MCAS system that has been fingered as the cause of the two 737 Max crashes. However, this new glitch is part of the original 737, but is involved since this old system is engaged when trying to counter any problem with MCAS. BA is already working on the problem. The thing that doesn't make sense is that there is a fear that the software changes would require a change in the chip. That does not ring true to me.

The other piece is the push at an IATA conference for BA to have simulator training for the Max. This would slow the roll-out, but it's not a done deal and would mostly affect under-developed countries. I think all of this is already in the stock, and BA has bounced from the $340 to $350 level since all this first started. If you aren't in BA at this level ($350), this is your chance to build a position. Again building a position means buying in stages. Let's be mindful that the G20 meeting starts today and BA is right in the middle of the trade tiff between Trump and Xi. I think BA has been a great trading vehicle as it has bounced from this level back to $380 to $390 multiple times. It is also a legitimate, long-term investment with a good dividend and great growth profile for such a large-cap industrial stock. Boeing is a storied aerospace company known for reliability going back to its B-17 Flying Fortresses in WWII. It will get this right, and long-term investors will be rewarded for their patience, as will speculators who have the courage to buy when others are selling.

Bet on the Jockey

On the other end of the spectrum is a relatively tiny company with an equally storied past but an insignificant present, and that is BlackBerry (NYSE:BB). BB reported earnings yesterday, and it was met with a nearly 9% drop. To my eye, the report showed good growth in its software and services. The company also is gaining in its in-car infotainment/ECU systems product: QNX. Its new acquisition Cylance for e-mail and communications security is doing well in the marketplace. This was the first full quarter with Cylance as a part of BB, and I see continued good news from Cylance in contract wins going forward.

CEO John Chen has a storied career as well, and he has managed turnarounds and transformations in technology before. Long-term readers might remember that I used the metaphor "bet on the jockey, not the horse" in reference to BB several years ago. Unfortunately, that faith has not yet been justified. Sure, the metamorphosis from the dominant cell phone maker to a profitable enterprise and systems software company is as mind-boggling as building a canal through the steaming jungles of Panama 100 years ago. Well, maybe not as mind-boggling as that, but it's been quite a feat. Finally, we are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. BB is now a software company that is doing nearly $1 billion in revenue and present in some of the most exciting areas of technology.

I don't see BB as a fast money trade, though I don't understand why it sold off so hard last night. It doesn't have a dividend either, so I hesitate to recommend it as a long-term investment. If Cylance were to have gone IPO, I think it would have a very strong valuation based on what I am hearing about it in cybersecurity. Maybe someone who is willing to have a bit more patience and be willing to keep it as long-term speculation should be rewarded. It's now 8 bucks. I see it once again as a "buy 100 shares and forget you own it" category. If it doesn't perform like I'd hope, then imagine you had a bad day at the track and lost $800, or you had a good day at Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and someone dinged your fender in the parking lot. Don't worry though the 8% dividend from FUN should cover that. Yes, I like FUN for long-term investors. I like BB too, but don't risk more than a negligible amount.

In the time of writing this piece, BA has bounced from $350 and is now back to nearly $370. At this level, I would not buy. Let's keep an eye on BA today and into next week. The next time you see BA at or below $350, don't wait for me to point it out and buy.

The Democrat Debate

Amy Klobuchar went after the pharmaceutical industry, and Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker are going after the big tech companies to split them up. If that continues tonight and it hammers the tech names tomorrow, we should be prepared to buy that dip.

Wahoo for Waymo

One of the big tech names in the sights of politicians is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). This morning Waymo, a division of Alphabet, has announced that it passed "alpha" testing and is now in "beta". If you live in the Phoenix area, you can go on the Lyft App and order an autonomous Waymo vehicle. No one else is at that level of autonomy. Yes, there will be a "safety" monitor, but they will not be taking controls unless something untoward happens. GOOGL has not been a performer, and it does take a patient, long-term investment time scale to reap rewards. However, I speculate that GOOGL will have to institute a dividend soon. It is gushing cash and can't possibly use it all.

A dividend would reward shareholders and employees, and maybe by giving a dividend get some political loyalty from the shareholder base. That could help against greedy grasping politicians. GOOGL is a buy, but maybe it's going to fall some first. If you are a long-term investor and you have room for non-dividend names, consider GOOGL for the long-term. I don't have a crystal ball, but again logic dictates that GOOGL should follow Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and announce a dividend.

Xi and Trump at the G20 (Quoting CNBC Bulletin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will present President Trump with the terms it expects the U.S. to meet for Beijing to settle the trade war, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Chinese officials.

China will demand that the U.S. lift its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials with knowledge of the plan told the Journal.

China also expects the U.S. to remove all tariffs and drop efforts to get China to buy more U.S. exports.

My take is that this will set the grounds for NOT having an agreement coming out of the G20. Both Xi and Trump can still shake hands and smile with an agreement for further talks. This demand might just be playing to the folks back home. So I am still concerned that this meeting could end badly and cause a sell-off. It does not raise the stakes. Just keep a hold on your cash, take profits where you can, and buy small today and tomorrow.

Insider Corner

Do you recall Rupert Murdoch bought $21 million in shares of Fox Media (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA)? Do you also remember that Fox is selling its Coupon services business? Well, now Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" on FOX with a $46, a 29% upside in the name. I'm not ready to pull the trigger, but my gut is telling me that there are other transactions afoot. There's supposed to be a "Chinese Wall" between the iBank and analysts, but I am going to take this as a small harbinger.

Once again, Tiger Management is buying Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) more than $4.8 million in shares.

Keith Meister Dir. of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is also buying again to the tune of $2.7 million. I wonder if there are transactions in the works for these names.