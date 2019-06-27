Janus Henderson Significantly Undervalued Despite AUM Losses

The company has significant net cash, is doing a massive buyback, has a dividend yield of 6.79% and a forward P/E of 8.4x. It is significantly undervalued, even factoring in its lower margins.

Janus Henderson AUM Troubles Are All The Market Sees

In the last five quarters since the end of 2017 Janus Henderson Group Plc (JHG) (Janus and Henderson merged in mid-2017) has experienced net outflows of assets under management ("AUM"). Fortunately, the performance of the remaining funds managed ameliorated those losses. Here is the synopsis:

Source: from Janus funds

In fact, JHG has been very upfront about how the market has bailed out the company's AUM development profile. Bill Gross, their star bond fund manager, retired in February of this year and probably took a big portion of those assets that left because they were his personal assets, along with concerned investors. In the investor presentation page 20, JHG details the portion of the change in AUM that was due to the market performance which I circled in red:

Source: JHG Investor Presentation for Q1 2019

This complicated table shows that AUM fell $13.5 billion from $370.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2017, to $357.3 billion on March 31, 2019. Of that amount, $25.5 billion was due to negative sales, i.e. net redemptions (outflows of AUM), but market gains totaled $12 billion, including an impressive Q1 2019 gain of $36 billion. So in effect, the AUM outflow effect was improved by about 50% due to the company's managers' performance. Note that most of the gains were from equities. In fact, equities have stayed about flat during that period, despite the outflows.

This perfectly illustrates why the investment management business is such a beautiful business. The increases in assets from market gains have the ability to partially erase the effect of net outflows. Another really powerful aspect of the investment management business is its very high margins. Look at the company's history and margins below.

Source: Hake estimates and historical figures from JHG filings

Now, look at those high free cash margins. Even though the company's AUM has declined, the margins are still at very healthy levels. Many companies would love to have 25-30% FCF margins. The market is only looking at the growth rates and perhaps the declining net income margins. But as seen above, the growth is not completely tied to net outflows as the market gains can partially reverse those trends.

All of this free cash flow, even after dividends and buybacks, eventually shows up in the company's balance sheet. In fact, JHG has significant cash and securities. It now represents almost 24% of the market value:

Source: Hake analysis

On a gross basis, there is $5.06 per share in cash and securities (23.5% of market value) and on a net basis, there is $3.43 per share or 16.2% of the stock price. So, in effect, the market is severely undervaluing the stock. Here is my estimate of the valuation metrics at which the stock is trading:

Source: Hake

Comparison With Peers

There are a good number of asset managers that are public. One of the reasons the stock is so cheap is because the market has a lot of choices. A good number of these companies have lower valuations than JHG. There is a good reason for JHG to be penalized by the market when looking at certain ratios. Look at the following table which shows the comparisons of net income margins and market value / AUM with JHG's peers:

Source: Hake compilation from public records of managers

These figures were taken from the most recent quarters of the managers. Note first of all how high the net income margins are with asset managers. The average net income margin is 24%. That is astounding. Many software companies, which also tend to be very profitable, do not have those levels of net income margins. But JHG's margins are at 18%, even though in the past two years they were 22.7% and 36% respectively (see the table above where I showed the historical performance of JHG). Also, note that the average ratio of market value to AUM is 1.03%, but JHG's ratio is slightly higher at 1.16%. These two figures show why the stock has faltered in the past year or so. The net result is that JHG's comp valuation should be adjusted down by 18.2% taking into account the average of these two negative ratio comparisons for JHG. The growth story is negative (at least in terms of net flows) and the lower margins are why the stock has come down. But has the market gone too far in lowering JHG's price?

JHG's True Value

Let's compare the relative valuation metrics and then adjust for JHG's relatively (and I argue temporary) poor performance. Has the stock gone down too far? I believe so, especially when considering some of the company's catalysts (next section). Look at the following comp table:

Source: Hake estimates and valuation metrics from Yahoo! Finance

Based on these metrics, JHG is lower in every category above, especially dividend yield, where it is almost 100% cheaper than its peers.

Let's compute JHG's true value using these ratios and then adjust downward for its lower margins. Here is that computation:

Source: Hake estimates

This table uses the average metric in each valuation category and comes up with an average value of $35.71 per share for JHG. But as shown in the table above JHG should be adjusted by an average of -18.2% when comparing JHG's net margins and its market value/AUM ratio with its peers. The result is a net true value price of $29.19 per share, or 37.6% above today's price (June 26, 2019).

Catalysts. JHG is in the middle of a massive declared $200 million buyback program which it declared in February 2019 after having completed a $100 million buyback program in 2018. In the first quarter alone it bought back $31 million. JHG can easily afford this. Its $800+ million expected free cash flow in 2019 and its net cash pile of $670 million is well more than enough. In fact, this buyback program is in addition to shares that are bought back separately just to provide for employee compensation plans. In 2018 $86 million was spent on that amount and I suspect a similar amount in 2019 (see my table of financial forecasts above).

There is also substantial room for the company to increase its dividend rate, despite the high dividend yield it presently shows. For example, JHG could easily afford to double the dividend payment if it really wanted to. Right now the buybacks and dividends only account for about half the free cash flow JHG generates. It could also reduce the $318 million in debt with the other half of the balance sheet. All three of these items are significant catalysts. In fact, if it does not raise the dividend or pay off the debt, its cash pile will more than double in two years, making it worth $10 per share based on my estimates. These catalysts will more than likely pull the stock higher to its true value.

Downside risk. What could be wrong with my analysis? If the company continues to show net outflows, here is what I believe the market would value the stock at:

Source: Hake estimates

Let's assume the AUM fell 5% to $339 billion and the average net fees were 43.5% basis points, which is about equal to the 42.9 bp from Q1 2019 rates. Assuming a market P/E ratio of 10.9x the stock would hit $16.22. However, I believe that would unsustainable. First of all, the dividend yield, which would be more than amply covered by free cash flow, would rise to 8.39%. Second, the cash per share at $5-10 per share over the next two years, would make the stock's valuation too attractive, probably attracting a takeover bid. The company would likely pay out a huge portion of that cash in a special dividend just to prevent such a takeover. Third, even if it did fall that far, the outlook for the company would have to be dire, especially in terms of profitability, and that is not very likely.

Summary and Conclusion

The market has punished JHG too much. It is worth at least $29.19 per share, even taking into consideration its subpar, yet still high, net income margins and overvaluation in respect to comparable market value to AUM ratios. The $5 per share in gross cash and securities is only going to grow. It is possible it could hit $10 per share or almost 50% of the stock price in the next 2 years. Numerous catalysts are apparent, especially the $200 million buyback program and the possibility of a dividend increase on top of the stock's present 6.8% dividend yield sometime in the next year. In short, this is a beautiful value stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.