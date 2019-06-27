Challenges In The U.S. Weighing On Gruma

Gruma shares look meaningfully undervalued, but it could take some time for execution alone to drive a shift in sentiment.

Gruma has been doing well in terms of market share in the U.S., but retailers are starting to push back on the company's SKU rationalization/premiumization plan and pricing.

Mexico’s Gruma (OTC:GMKKY) may be defensive insofar as it is a leading food company and a leading player in tortillas and corn flour in the U.S., but “defensive” doesn’t mean immune to share price declines. Largely due to weaker results in the U.S. business, Gruma shares have lost about 13% of their value since I last wrote about the company – a decline that seems outsized relative to the actual erosion in performance and expectations.

Gruma is well-run and has room to grow its business in both Mexico and the U.S., but it’s not a particularly dynamic company and it’s hard to see what would shift sentiment quickly. Steady execution will bring the Street around in time, yes, but that could take several quarters. More clarity on management’s priorities for free cash flow could help, particularly given the concerns that the company will make value-destroying acquisitions. This looks like a name for investors who want to shop in the bargain bin, but sentiment is lousy with the stock at four year-plus lows.

Upgrading The U.S. Business Has Hit A Snag

Gruma’s first quarter results in the U.S. certainly didn’t help, as the company posted 3% revenue growth on about 2% volume growth, but just 1% adjusted EBITDA margin improvement that missed expectations by a pretty wide amount and drove a meaningful miss in overall EBITDA relative to expectations.

Management has been executing a very deliberate SKU rationalization strategy in the U.S., seeking to eliminate low-margin SKUs from the retail channel in favor of premium products like low-carb, gluten-free, and sprouted grain products. Gruma has had some success here, and these higher-margin products are now about 10% of the U.S. SKU mix, but the company has started running into retailer resistance, with retailers disinclined to increase the assortment of higher-priced products and shifted some of the rationalized shelf space to other products. Along similar lines, retailer pushback has led the company to basically abandon its plans to raise prices in the U.S. this year.

The situation Gruma is dealing with is certainly not unique to the company, as a wide range of other food companies are seeing similar resistance to premiumization efforts and price hikes. Even so, it is a headwind to margins and the first quarter marked the second straight quarter were management reduced guidance for the U.S. business.

On a more positive note, Gruma is still executing well on balance in the U.S., and there remains ongoing growth potential here. Gruma continues to take share with its corn flour products, which it sells to other tortilla manufacturers, foodservice customers, and various and sundry snack food manufacturers. Gruma is also serving a fast-growing demographic within the U.S., and the company’s efforts to expand into higher-value “health and wellness” categories like low-carb should pay dividends longer term (albeit these trends can be volatile/faddish).

Mexico Facing Its Own Challenges

Although Gruma’s U.S. operations are far and away its highest gross margin operations, the U.S. and Mexican operations generate broadly similar EBITDA margins and Mexico still accounts for about 30% of the company’s quarterly EBITDA.

Unfortunately, there are some challenges in this market as well. Tortillas are a staple food in Mexico, but the “wet corn” method of tortilla production is still the predominant method in Mexico and Gruma’s products are, if not a luxury, at least up-market of the traditional approach (which takes longer and requires more labor, but for which the inputs are cheaper). Gruma has seen some demand erosion recently, with two straight quarters of low single-digit volume contraction in the face of 7% pricing growth. I expect Gruma will consider backing off on pricing here, as there are volume-based operating leverage advantages to supporting volume.

Longer term, I still see growth potential in this market as well. The “dry corn” method of making tortillas has been slowly but steadily gaining share over time in Mexico, and Gruma dominates the market with over 70% share (MINSA is the only other competitor of real consequence).

What To Do With The Cash?

I’m expecting Gruma to generate mid-single-digit FCF margins over the next few years, which should translate into around $200 million to $300 million a year in free cash flow over the next three years. The company’s net debt position is fine, as its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and Mexico, so what the company will do with that cash is a meaningful question.

The fear is that the company will pursue value-destroying acquisitions, particularly in trying to build up the small European business. Gruma has generally been a good steward of capital, and if there are acquisitions, I think the most likely target would be bolt-on deals aimed at the “health and wellness” market in the U.S. (like other flatbread types).

Gruma has been buying back shares, and my preference would be to see that cash flow going toward dividends and/or buybacks.

The Outlook

Corn prices remain an important unknown; while corn prices headed lower throughout 2018, poor planting due to weather has sent prices up about 25% since early May. Corn makes up more than 60% of Gruma’s COGS in Mexico and about 25% of COGS in the U.S., so this is certainly worth monitoring, particularly against what looks like much reduced capacity to pass on costs through pricing.

My top-line assumptions haven’t changed much, as Gruma has largely done as I expected (2018 revenue, as well as first quarter 2019 revenue were both within 1% of my estimates). I have once again cut back my margin assumptions, though the end-result amounts to tenths of a percentage point on EBITDA margin in 2019 and 2020. I’ve decided to take a more conservative approach to the more distant years, though, as well as some other FCF-related items, but I’m still looking for low double-digit FCF growth.

Gruma is trading well below its long-term average forward EBITDA multiple, and I don’t believe the business has eroded enough to justify such a big shift. I’m using a 9.5x now, which is a 15% discount to what would otherwise be the “fair” multiple for a food company with similar margins and returns.

The Bottom Line

Based on those assumptions, I believe Gruma is around 25% to 35% undervalued today. The problem, as I said before, is that not only is the company’s U.S. margin improvement strategy running into some resistance, there aren’t many other obvious drivers or catalysts for a sudden shift in sentiment. Several quarters of good execution will certainly help sentiment, and reading the sell-side reports on the company it seems like many analysts want an excuse to upgrade, but investors considering the shares should be prepared to be patient. I’d also note that the U.S. ADRs are not particularly liquid, and this may be an issue for some investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.