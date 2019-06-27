Main Street Capital Corp.: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Income investors may want to wait for a drop towards $35 during the next market dip to buy/add to Main Street Capital Corp.

Shares have sold for a premium to net asset value for a long time, but investors may not want to pay more than $40 for MAIN.

The current rate of price appreciation for Main Street Capital Corp. is not sustainable, and MAIN is probably slightly overvalued today.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s (MAIN) share price has bounced back from the trade-related December sell-off, but investors are now at risk of overpaying for the BDC's dividend stream, in my opinion. Despite Main Street Capital Corp.'s superior income proposition based on stable and consistent NII and dividend growth over the last decade, investors today are faced with an unattractive risk/reward combination. Waiting for a drop is the smart thing to do.

Strong Rebound

Stocks sold off in December 2018 after trade relationships between the United States and China soured and investors were fearful of slowing economic growth. The stock market rebounded in 2019, however, handing big gains to investors that bought the dip in stocks and business development companies at the end of last year. I aggressively recommended Main Street Capital Corp. to income investors in December in my piece titled "Main Street Capital: SWAN BDC Yields 8.2%, Strong Buy On Emotionally-Fueled Sell-Off" when shares traded at $35.38.

On the back of improving investor sentiment in 2019, MAIN has seen a dramatic increase in price: Year-to-date, Main Street Capital Corp.'s share price has surged 22.2 percent, and even trade setbacks in May didn't do any lasting damage to the BDC.

Source: StockCharts

While I still think that Main Street Capital Corp. is a best-in-class business development company with exceptional portfolio quality and an impressive growth history in terms of net investment income, I no longer recommend the BDC for income investors due to valuation concerns.

Decent Value Proposition But High Price Tag

One key metric by which to evaluate the quality of a BDC is the growth of its net asset value.

Main Street Capital Corp.'s net asset value growth has been as impressive as it has been consistent, especially when considering that a lot of business development companies reported negative book value growth over time.

Main Street Capital Corp. stands out with strong NAV growth over the last decade: The BDC's net asset value has grown from $12.85 at December 31, 2007 to $24.41 at March 31, 2019, reflecting total growth of 90 percent.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Main Street Capital Corp. total investment income has also surged in the last couple of years (thanks to a strong U.S. economy and a robustly performing credit portfolio). MAIN's total investment income grew 10 percent year-over-year in Q1-2019, and I maintain that the BDC's investment income could reach new highs in 2019 if the U.S. economy holds up.

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp. has widely outperformed other business development companies over the last decade, and there is a good argument to be made about why MAIN today should trade for a premium to net asset value.

Here's Main Street Capital Corp.'s 10-year performance relative to other BDCs in the sector.

Outperformance Relates To Strong Income Proposition

It is easy to see why investors like Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp. has grown its net investment income and net asset value, and also increased its dividend in lockstep with rising portfolio income. Management has been very shareholder-friendly by growing its monthly dividend and by distributing excess income through supplemental dividends (current run-rate $0.25/share semi-annually).

Source: Main Street Capital Corp.

Main Street Capital Corp. said earlier this year that it will reduce its supplemental dividends over time and increase its monthly dividend by an equal amount, if not more. This process will likely take years, and does not affect the value proposition, in my opinion.

Reason For Concern

Main Street Capital Corp. itself makes a strong value proposition based on income distribution, but only at the right price. The rate of price appreciation we have seen in the first half of the year is not sustainable, in my view, and MAIN today is probably slightly overvalued.

Main Street Capital Corp. reported a net asset value of $24.41 at March 31, 2019. Since shares today sell for $41.08/share, an investment in MAIN effectively requires income investors to pay an almost ~70 percent premium to the last reported net asset value. I think chances are that investors are overpaying considerably for MAIN's dividend here which implies an unfavorable risk/reward-ratio for new income investors.

MAIN is by far the most expensive BDC in its peer group...nobody comes even close.

MAIN now also trades above its 5-year average (~1.59x) further indicating that the valuation right now is not appealing.

Source: Morningstar

Catalysts

Major stock market indices are near all-time highs and the trade conflict between the U.S. and China could erupt at any moment again, posing considerable downside risks for U.S. stock investors. Main Street Capital Corp.'s shares have had a good run this year, but with growing market risks and potentially negative catalysts related to the G-20 meeting later in Japan when the U.S. and China meet for trade negotiations, the risks are tilted to the downside. A correction, however, would be another great opportunity to double down on a sleep-well-at-night BDC at a more reasonable valuation.

Your Takeaway

Be careful when others are greedy...that's what investors need to be reminded of every once in a while.

While I generally like Main Street Capital Corp.'s income proposition, I no longer recommend MAIN because I want to distinguish between a good business and an imperfect valuation. Main Street Capital Corp. is a best-in-class business development company, but valuation matters.

Since potentially negative catalysts are lingering in the market, I think investors have a good chance of gobbling up Main Street Capital Corp.'s shares well below the current $40+ price tag during the next market correction. I will consider adding to my existing long position in the $33-$35 price range at which point a purchase makes a whole lot more sense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.