Potential Growth And Security In Leggett: An Investor Must Not Forget

Its acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions could be another trigger to keep firing up its operations for the next few years.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) proved to be an enduring company in the industry with the continuous growth of its earnings. This was verified with the increasing Asset Turnover Ratio and ROA over the past decade which could be the start of a brighter future that lies ahead. Complemented by the increasing dividends in recent times, it could promise a higher and more stable growth for investors. Meanwhile, the stock price stays reasonably cheap as it still turns out to be undervalued when being reassessed using the Dividend Discount Model.

Analyzing LEG’s Dividends

Dividends per Share

Legget’s dividends per share kept rising over time. However, one could not deny the fact that increase has been really slow at 2 to 3 percent from 2008 to 2015. From $1.00 per share, the dividends only rose to $1.26 per share in seven years. But in 2016, it surprisingly leaped to 6%, and since then, the dividends have been more substantial. In just three years, it already went up to $1.50 per share. On average, it has been increasing by 4.1% per year. The growth was sluggish initially, but one must still see that it was certain and consistent, and as time went by, it became larger and faster. Hopefully, this would be sustained for the next four to five years. As shown in the estimation, it would largely increase from its current annualized value to $1.64 next year and to $1.91 in 2022.

Taken from Leggett & Platt Incorporated

The Dividend Growth Model derived future values.

Net Income Versus Dividends

This part could explain why the growth of the dividends per share has been slow for seven consecutive years. From 2008 to 2011, the dividends exceeded net income. In 2012, the latter continued to increase and started to become higher than the former though their gap remained narrow until 2014. But since 2015, their gap became wider. This would continue even in the forecasted years as showing that both accounts would keep increasing but net income would be much faster and larger.

From 2008 to 2014, it could be seen that because the difference between net income and dividends was small, the dividends per share has been moving slowly. But as the difference exceeded $100 million, dividends per share started to have a larger increase. Indeed, this increase has been dependent on the adequacy of the company's earnings. But what the investors should remember most is the idea that no matter what its net income was, the dividends kept moving in an upward trend.

From this section, the following explanation could be understood:

As the company's earnings increased, the dividend growth rate moved faster and higher.

The dividends have been consistently increasing throughout the years. This showed that the company has been giving importance to dividend payments.

The widening of their gap could tell that net income has been rising faster than dividends. This also shows that as time went by, the company became more adequate to cover its obligations to the shareholders and further strengthen its operations.

Taken from Leggett & Platt Incorporated and MarketWatch

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Dividend Payout Ratio

The previous section discussed how the dividend growth rate moved with the company's earnings. Regardless of the amount of increase, what's important is that the company continued to prioritize its investors. The Dividend Payout Ratio simply shows how substantial the dividends were in reference to net earnings. The early years in the given time series showed that the ratio exceeded 1.00 which was expected since the dividends were larger than the earnings then. As the company generated higher earnings, the ratio played between 70 to 90 percent. As the earnings rose higher and faster, it only played around 60 percent.

This agrees with the previous section as this mirrors the gap between net income and dividends. On average, the ratio is about 70 percent which explained that for the last 10 years the company has been distributing 70 percent of its earnings to its shareholders. This showed that no matter what the amount of net income was, the company continued to see the dividends as one of its main priorities. And even if the ratio continued to decrease, the dividend growth rate rose significantly. This confirmed the observation in the previous section that the company continued to be more adequate over time. Indeed, both LEG and its investors have been generating an increasing value of earnings over the years which could even continue as projected.

Taken from Leggett & Platt Incorporated and MarketWatch

The Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

LEG’s Financials

Operating Revenue

Leggett & Platt has been a darling in the industry with its rising demand and strategic pricing which resulted in an impressive amount of sales. From $4.08 in 2008 to its sudden decline to $3.06 in 2009, LEG used this as a trigger to fire up in the market. Just after a decade, it went up to its initial value and exceeded it all the way. With an average value and growth rate of $3.75 billion and 9.7%, respectively, it remains a formidable figure today.

Furthermore, in the most recent fiscal year end, the company realized the highest value of sales at $4.27 billion from an 8.4% increase from the previous year. One should also appreciate this since the company managed to maintain its revenue at more than $3 billion which rose throughout the years until it exceeded $4 billion again. This is a must-watch scenario wherein something that falls at first ultimately gets back to its feet and continues to soar again. Indeed, LEG has always been a strong company since it was able to adjust to the changing market demand and sustain the increasing amount of sales. The Linear Trend Analysis agreed with this positivism as it estimated the sales to be even higher for the next five years. This would be raised to $4.33 million in 2023 or a $600-million increase in just half a decade.

Meanwhile, the quarterly values confirmed the impeccable annual trend of sales for the three most recent years. It could be seen here that from 2016 to 2018, the revenue has been increasing in all quarters. Likewise, 1Q 2019 presented an optimistic outlook as sales rose to $1.16 billion from $1.03 billion in its 1Q 2018 comparative series. This gave a $130 million or 12.6% increase as compared. With this excellent beginning, the company's performance in 2019 could be sustained for the next few years. This could agree or exceed the expectations of the future performance of the company.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Taken from MarketWatch

On the other hand, the company successfully kept its operating expenses at a manageable level. It was able to maintain an adequate distance between the revenue and the costs and expenses. What's even more interesting here is that when the company's sales fell by approximately $1.02 billion in 2009, the costs fell by the same value. This could show that the company was able to effectively manage its resources when it had to contract its operations in that year.

A year later, sales started going up again so did the expenditures. One must have noticed that as time went by, sales have been rising by a larger value than expenses. Indeed, the company was becoming more efficient and productive. As a result, operating profit continued to rise over the years. From about $270 million in 2008, it consistently moved upward until it reached $450 million in 2018. With this, one could notice that the company's operations continued to be stronger. The projected values showed a high possibility of the company's better performance in the future as it could exceed $500 million in 2019 and reach $600 million in 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Net Income

With an average value of $140 million for the last 10 years, the company maintained the range and the amount did not go beyond $170 million, Leggett & Platt's net non-operating expenses and income tax remained stable. Given the increasing movement of its operations with the well-maintained non-operating income/expense and tax, the company kept realizing a higher value of net income. From about $100 million in 2008, it consistently climbed up to $200 and $300 million. At the end of 2018, the company had $310 million as its net income from a 7% increase from 2017. This showed that in just 10 years, net income already grew by $200 million which could increase for the next few years as the trend might suggest. This optimistic outlook was confirmed by the trend analysis as the calculation showed that it could possibly to $370 million at the end of 2019 and even get to $470 million in 2023.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

EPS

Without the sharp changes in Weighted Average Shares ((WAV), EPS kept reflecting the positive trend of net income. From $0.62 in 2008, it slowly climbed up to about $1.00 per share and $2.00 per share. In 2018, EPS became $2.26 per share which showed that EPS already increased by more than 100% in the recent year. The projection of Linear Trend ended up with a positive view of EPS. It would reach $2.58 at the end of this year. It would continue to go up to $3.30 in 2023.

Meanwhile, the quarterly values presented how EPS changed from 2008 to 2018. Though its value in 1Q 2019 fell, Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal remained optimistic with EPS for the remaining quarters.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Taken from MarketWatch

The posted values on Nasdaq were used for 2Q, 3Q, and 4Q 2019 EPS.

Asset Turnover Ratio and Return on Asset

Like sales and net income, LEG's assets have been moving in a generally increasing pattern. From $2.97 to $3.00 billion, assets gradually went up until it was about $3.40 to $3.50 billion. The company continued to generate sales which have been rising at a higher rate as time went by. As a result, Asset Turnover Ratio has been rising as well. From 2008 to 2018, the company had 1.20 on average. This means that 1 asset = 1.20 sales or for every $1 purchased asset a corresponding revenue of $1.20 was generated. The same goes for Return on Asset (ROA). Having an average rate of 0.0723 over the past decade, this means that for every purchased asset, the company realized 7.23% earnings from it. Currently, ROA is 0.092 or 9.2%. As forecast, this could still go up to 11 or 12% for the next five years.

The most important thing to understand here is that both Asset Turnover Ratio and ROA have been increasing for the last 10 years and could possibly increase in the future. This showed that the company's resources, sales, and earnings have been increasing. As the income statement values rose faster than the assets, this could mean that the company continued to be more efficient, profitable and adequate enough to sustain its broadening operations over time. This also proved that the assets have been moving with gradual change as both ratios seemed to mirror the trend of Sales and Net Income.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Retained Earnings

This agreed with the narrowing and widening of the gap between income and dividends. As the dividends surpassed net income, retained earnings moved very slow and had a strong tendency to decrease. But as net income became larger than dividends, retained earnings kept increasing. As the gap between the two accounts became wider, retained earnings moved higher and faster.

What an investor must notice here is its amount over the past decade. No matter what the amount of net income and dividends is, retained earnings was maintained above $2 billion pesos. This agreed with the observation in Net Income Versus Dividends that regardless of their values, the company remained adequate enough to continue sufficient dividend payments and even stimulate its operations.

This part, along with the ratios in the previous section could tell us one thing: the company's financials remained solid, intact and consistent which spoke of its profitability, sustainability, and long-term solvency. Indeed, the investors must be assured that given their earnings that started to increase substantially some years ago, their security and stability continued to be higher as well given the increasing capacity of the company to operate and cover all its financial obligations.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Linear Trend Forecasting derived future values.

Possible Limitations Of Financial Analysis

While it is nice to see the sound financial health of Leggett & Platt for the last 10 years, one must still remember the following:

The gathered data will not dictate the future performance of the company in terms of revenue and net income since these are "for the period accounts" and not a summation of the amounts from 2008 to 2018. They may depend on certain external factors like the market conditions and even on the possible intervention from the government.

The dividends will certainly not go down but the increase can't always be accurately predicted since it may also depend on the company's earnings which may significantly vary in the future.

Assessing LEG’s Stock Price

Stock Price

The stock price of LEG has been bullish with only a little volatility these past few weeks. At $37.29, it has a PE Ratio of 17.43. Given these details, a potential investor here must be prepared to spend $17.43 for every possible gain. Given the bullish trend of the price as well as the company's solid financials and the now growing dividends, the price may be reasonably cheap. Using the Dividend Discount Model, the price will be assessed relative to the dividends per share to determine whether the stock still has a low price or is already overvalued.

Current Price: $37.29

Dividends Proposed: $1.64 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.04146196655

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.08544158575

Derived Price: $38.83611673 or $38.84

The computation tells that it is still undervalued by $1.55. The stock price may still go up for the next few weeks until it reaches or surpasses its real value to create a new price resistance and support.

However, one must deeply understand that there have been lots of instances that proved the unpredictability of the stock price. It relies on different factors such as the company's earnings, press releases and even the hype in the market which affects the demand for its stock. It may also change without any of the above-mentioned factors. While the optimism can hardly be slowed down due to the bullish trend of the price complemented by the computation we did, an investor is still advised to keenly observe the possible price changes and press releases before making a decision.

Avenue For Further Growth

Acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions (Leggett & Platt Acquired Elite Comfort Solutions)

Earlier this year, LEG completed its acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions which amounted to $1.25 billion in cash. Although Elite would be a separate unit, it would still be operating within a segment of LEG. This was done with a perfect timing given the increasing demand for bedding products such as mattresses, springs, and foams in both online and traditional retailing. LEG has a wide range of home and office products from furniture and fixtures to steel and wire.

This could help the company to be more efficient in product diversification and differentiation. Given this acquisition, it now has a separate unit which will specialize in its Residential Products Segment, particularly in bedding and specialty foams. The company can now become more capable of managing its other business units to enhance their operations. Also, the inclusion of Elite will be an added value given its strong demand and an increasing number of customers. The increase in the company’s product line, as well as the capacity to stimulate its other segments, can create opportunities to further raise its sales and earnings in the long run. In return, a higher increase in the dividends will be realized by its investors. This entails LEG to ensure its operating capacity to avoid problems which may disrupt its operations in the future.

Conclusive Ideas

In the world of stocks, risks can hardly be eradicated, but an investor can avoid or limit them. This entails keen attention on every detail from a company’s financials and stock price to its press release and other actions which may affect the interests of the investors. In Leggett & Platt’s case, we tried to weigh the possible advantages and disadvantages of investing here. With all the data obtained, we can comfortably say that the possibility of gain outweighed the potential risks. LEG is worth the risks for both short term and long-term investors.

Long-term Investors: Even if we can hardly forecast the future sales and earnings of LEG, it is certain that the company has adequate resources to sustain its enlarging operations as well as the increasing dividend payments. Amidst the changes in the market, the company’s sales and earnings remained in a generally upward trend which showed its strong profitability. Meanwhile, as Asset Turnover Ratio and ROA presented, it could be seen that the company continued to be efficient. This helped it sustain its assets and capital to generate more sales and earnings which became even better as time went by.

Its Retained Earnings also proved the durability of the company. Its upward movement showed that the company would remain sufficient and sustainable even after the dividends were paid. Indeed, an investor would have a secured stock here given the company’s stable and sustainable growth. Furthermore, the dividends slowly but surely rose. And since 2016, the increase has been keenly observed which would be enjoyed more as net income kept rising over time. The investors must always value both the growth and security of their investments.

Short-term Investors: Taking risks here is worthwhile. Even if the stock may be unpredictable oftentimes, its bullish trend, low price level, and undervaluation are some things to hold on to. The increasing visibility of dividend increase, as well as the acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions, may also put upward pressure on the stock price which can result in a higher resistance and support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.