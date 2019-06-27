My GARP Picks - Part II

Like in Part I, I list my analysis of 4 picks from the GARP perspective in this article.

I use the P/FCF/G multiple and factor-based business quality ranking to uncover some quality names with reasonable prices compared to their respective growth rates.

While the market keeps hitting all-time highs, I do not see the total vanishment of investment opportunities in equities.

Overview

Facing record high stock prices, long-only investors often doubt if there are still opportunities for decent buy-and-hold returns. Admittedly, if the market goes up a lot, the universe of "good businesses at fair prices" should shrink. However, I do not see the total vanishment of investment opportunities in equities, while investors might certainly need to search harder and wider by looking into foreign markets and smaller-caps (within their comfort and circle of competence).

In Part I, we used the P/FCF/G multiple, along with the factor-based business fundamental ranking, to uncover quality stocks with reasonable prices compared to their respective growth rates. In general, a below 1x P/FCF/G is preferred while stocks traded at over 2x should be avoided. I would like to reiterate that the growth rate here is per my own estimate.

Below, I present the analysis of 4 more stocks, which appears to offer attractive values to long-term buy-and-hold investors at current levels.

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

P/FCF: 13x

Projected growth rate: 17%

P/FCF/G: 0.76x

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. With the motto "we change lives", the company's programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing.

The business model here is quite simple to understand - the company gets capital through various debt financings (hopefully cheaply) and, in turn, lends it out at higher prices in hopes of making economic profits over time after all fees, borrowing costs, operating expenses, delinquencies, and defaults.

The company has a great track record of increasing its FCF per share annually at almost 19% since its IPO, taking advantage of its leading position in a fragmented market.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

The niche-market play, scale, disciplined capital allocation and expertise in subprime auto loan build the economic moat around the highly profitable and cash-generative business castle. Since the management sets its KPI on excess returns on capital (i.e., Return on Capital - Cost of Capital) in 2000, the annual return on tangible assets has improved and has stayed near the 10% level for recent years.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

Over the last decade, Credit Acceptance generated double-digit annual growths in EPS every year.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/25/2019.

Meanwhile, the cash flow at the company is strong with over 100% free cash conversion rates.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/25/2019.

Given the large market size, it should be fair to assume that Credit Acceptance would maintain its high-teens CAGR in FCF moving forward.

The P/FCF has trended up a bit since the financial crisis, but a current 13.4x multiple seems attractive in light of the 17% estimated growth rate.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

Medifast (MED)

P/FCF: 23x

Projected growth rate: 20%

P/FCF/G: 1.15x

Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, and franchised weight loss clinics.

The company mainly targets at the $17 billion US weight-loss market with a 5% annual growth. The FCF growth has been bumpy for the past decade (see below), turning negative between 2014 and 2015 but revived later since the introduction of the OPTAVIA program.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

The management did a good job of maintaining the returns on tangible assets at above 10% (see below). The enlarging network of OPTAVIA coaches is becoming an increasingly important intangible asset for the company to drive growth and protect profitability.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

The growth strategy replies on the virtuous circle of enrolling more active earning coaches over time (see below).

Source: Investor Presentation, May 2019.

For the near future, the management targets at a 25% CAGR, which is in line with most analysts' estimates. Given the limited track record on OPTAVIA, which accounts for almost 3/4 of consumable units sold, I would assume a 20% sustainable yearly growth rate in FCF, mainly driven by the continuous market penetration of the OPTAVIA program, some industry tailwind, and new market expansions (in Singapore and Hong Kong to start with this year).

The current P/FCF of 23x appears expensive but would be quite reasonable if the double-digit growth can materialize.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

P/FCF: 12x

Projected growth rate: 10%

P/FCF/G: 1.2x

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world's most successful online casino operators. The Sweden-based company offers around 200 game titles in 24 languages as well as a powerful technology platform with a server solution and 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Although the stock is accessible on OTC, US investors are strongly recommended to (wherever condition permits and for better liquidity) buy its primarily-listed share on the Stockholm Stock Exchange through the ticker NET-B.

Running on a partnership model, NetEnt is responsible for operation and monitoring of gaming transactions through hosting and gaming operators pay royalties to the company based on a percentage of the game win (i.e., player bets minus player wins) generated.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

Back in 2014/2015, NetEnt was growing so explosively with around 50% YoY increases in net income and operating income. Fast forward to today, NetEnt does not appear to be a smoking hot stock anymore. The growth rate has declined to single digits, primarily due to the saturation of some major markets and pull-back from some other markets being re-regulated (e.g., Australia). Having said all these, we are looking at the NetEnt business that is still growing and comfortably profitable. With the disciplined CapEx and cost control, NetEnt delivered a record-high free cash flow to its shareholders for the recent year as well as a near 50% return on tangible assets (see below). NetEnt is still in good shape fundamentally, while we have to admit that the name is just not as exciting as it used to be.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

The global online gambling market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 through 2023. According to the company itself, NetEnt has an estimated global market share of 17 percent, and 28 percent in Europe, and landed casino still dominate the gambling space (95% landed vs. only 5% online). The company should have plenty of rooms to grow with the market as well as alongside the market.

As you can see below, the valuation of the stock seems to have been hammered for the past couple of years. The current free cash flow yield is around 9%, which indicates very likely over-punishment on the share price of an established and cash-generative B2B business that is still growing in a fast-growing space. If we assume a 10% CAGR in FCF, a 1.2x P/FCF/G presents interesting opportunities here for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

For a detailed analysis of NetEnt, please read here.

P/FCF: 33x

Projected growth rate: 20%

P/FCF/G: 1.65x

Founded in 2003 and based in the UK, Bioventix PLC specializes in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics. Although the science behind that so-called "high-affinity monoclonal antibodies" is a complex one, which most of us should not bother a lot with, the concept of applications here is quite simple: diagnostic companies reply on those antibodies to detect diseases and health status in various domains.

Although the stock is accessible on OTC, US investors are strongly recommended to (wherever condition permits and for better liquidity) buy its primarily-listed share on the London Stock Exchange through the ticker BVXP.

Since its IPO, the company has grown its FCF per share by an astonishing 26% CAGR (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

In the meantime, the management improved the return on tangible assets from below 35% before 2012 to over 50% as of now. The business benefits from the high switch cost and franchise model as durable competitive advantages, making high-margin profits from predictable, small-ticket, everyday, repeated transactions.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/24/2019.

The capital-light operational model, strong product pipeline (see below), and aging population could drive the business forward at similar velocities.

Source: Investor Presentation, April 2019.

A 33x P/FCF and a 20% projected annual growth should give us a P/FCF/G of 1.65x - not bad at all for a recession-proof company with superior ROIC, strong cash flow, healthy balance sheet and good track records of rewarding shareholders.

For a detailed analysis of Bioventix, please read here.

Summary

Stocks are okay to trade at higher multiples as long as there are the growths (in addition to qualities) to justify the premium. In this article, we went through a group of 4 growth stocks, which I think are being priced fairly from a GARP perspective. Their projected growth rates range from 10% to over 30%, and their current free cash flow yields from 3% to almost 10%. Considering the strong fundamentals and low-interest-rate environment, I believe that these stocks are well worth checking out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNTY, CACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.