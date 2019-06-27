My Recession Buy List - Denmark

To follow up my last article, I'm looking into the companies I'd buy in a recession, located in each nation.

In one of my previous articles, entitled "My Recession Buy List - Sweden", I showed you some of the companies that I consider chronically overvalued outside of a recession - or perhaps with yields so low that an investment doesn't make sense to me outside of undervaluation. I also showed you the economic character of Sweden, and why I believe it is beneficial to invest in our nation.

Today, I intend to do the same for one of our neighboring countries - Denmark. It's a geographically small but technologically advanced country, and it represents one of the more interesting investment climates in Scandinavia, with age-old companies offering limited dividend yield - but recession resistant businesses and future growth.

Let's get going!

Companies you should buy in a Recession

In this article, we'll focus on Danish companies. A few rules apply.

I will focus on companies that are purchasable through ADRs or are listed on the NA stock exchange somehow. Companies without an American/OTC ticker MAY be included, but if so, I will justify it.

The reasons for their place on the list may vary. Most common is chronic overvaluation or lack of volatility outside of a recession.

As a result of their rare undervaluation, annual rates of return outside of buying them in a downturn is simply too small to justify an investment into the company.

For many of the mentioned stocks, specific articles will be written to cover what makes the company such a great company (beyond the short descriptions here)

Their current yield is usually extremely small at today's prices and barebone - acceptable in a recession (~3.0%).

This list focuses primarily on large-cap companies.

Denmark - characteristics as an economy

Denmark is a modern market economy dominated in pure numbers by the massive service sector, where 80% of all jobs are service-oriented and only 11% are manufacturing. Less than 2% of the Danish population works in the agricultural sector, which is extremely low even by Scandinavian standards.

(Source: The Local Denmark)

Denmark is a rich nation in terms of gross national income/capita, coming in at tenth place worldwide. In terms of population, Denmark has roughly 5.8M inhabitants across its various regions and islands, which is less than Sweden, but slightly more than both Finland and Norway (both just at ~5.5M).

The country advocates a focus on liberal trade policy, and the import/export sector makes up for 50% of the GDP. Denmark is also unique amongst OECD nations because it maintains a fixed-exchange-rate system while maintaining an independent currency - The Danish krone, which is pegged to the €. While having the possibility to join the euro in 2000, the Danish population decided through a referendum to keep their currency. An interesting exception to their liberal policies is a stringent restriction on property ownership for foreign nationals. Unless working in Denmark, having resided for >5 years, or having a valid business permit, nonresidents are prohibited from purchasing property within Danish borders.

Like Finland, Norway, and Sweden, Denmark is a good example of the social democratic/Nordic welfare state in action. The characteristics of this model, which I pointed out in my other overview articles, are a comparatively high tax level and a correspondingly high level of governmental services in the form of healthcare, education, and income transfers/benefits - and it has been so for many decades.

Much like its neighboring nations, the Danish financial policies and health are considered overall healthy, and the national debt is next to zero (1.3%) - making it factually better in this respect next to Sweden and Finland.

Denmark is the only nation in the Nordics that has, as of yet, faced the challenge of its increasingly aging population and the fiscal sustainability of its welfare model in the context of future demographics (Sweden is trying to do so at the moment, Finland is in a more dire situation in comparison). The Danish solution to this problem was a change in the age eligibility rules for receiving public age transfers. Unlike Sweden, where we are planning and introducing static retirement age increases in the future, Denmark will peg its retirement age to the indexed life expectancy of its citizens starting in 2025, which serves as a more permanent solution to a part of the problem (source: World Finance).

The current picture of the Danish pension systems is that the model, with these changes, is sustainable even in the face of forward changing demographics.

Industries/Business Sectors

Denmark differs somewhat from other Nordic nations. Firstly, it has little to no metal/ore deposits within the borders of its main islands/areas (more on that later). The country is flat - flat as flat can be, unless you include the Faroe Islands and Greenland. On the mainland, however, the highest point in Denmark is ~171 meters above sea level.

(Source: NPR)

Instead, despite a bare 2% population active in the agricultural sector, 63% of Denmark's land (the highest in the world) is used for agricultural purposes, allowing a net food output of 2x the national requirement. Food produced includes vegetables, seeds, grass, milk, meat, and organic products. The export of this industry accounts for more than 20% of commodity exports here. A lot of the daily pork found in many Swedish grocery stores comes from Denmark. Denmark is also the world's largest producer of mink furs (14 million furs/annum). The nation also produces 66M kilograms of chicken eggs annually.

As odd as it may sound, Tourism contributes about $125B to the national economy. Its history, countryside, beaches, and attractions make certain that millions of people visit Denmark every year - both from within Europe and outside of it.

Denmark is a major energy producer and one of the largest renewable producers (in terms of national demand) in the world, fulfilling 27% of national demand, including biomass, solar, wind, and geothermal. It also has some sources of oil and LNG - where production rates have recently dropped, however.

The smallish (compared to service industry) manufacturing industry include pharmaceuticals and machinery as well as food products. Major sectors in the service industry are transportation and health.

It is important to note, however, that Denmark is not just Denmark's main islands - but also the Faroe Islands and Greenland, the world's largest island. While the Danish mainland does not have ore/mineral prospecting opportunities, the future for Greenland is different and may very well change things going forward.

Greenland has large quantities of iron, uranium, aluminum, nickel, platinum, tungsten, titanium, and copper. There are plans to build a large aluminum smelter. Greenland also has Kuannersuit, an area claimed to be the world's second-largest deposits of rare earth oxides and the sixth-largest deposit of uranium on the planet. Results indicate that there are few larger multi-element deposits on earth.

This area has been opened to large-scale mining by Australian company GME, where a major shareholder is a Chinese company. The Danish government has asked for Chinese influence to be limited by Greenland authorities (due to rare earth concerns) - the authorities have said they will not do this. I believe Greenland will be more of interest in the future, and prospecting here may definitely increase.

The Future/Risks

Denmark, of course, comes with some forward risks. Like Sweden, Denmark is struggling to integrate a growing population of nationals from other backgrounds than Denmark. In the country, this has expressed itself in growing spreads in gross incomes, which previously was very low as well as increasingly harsh tones in the national political discourse.

The society is trending towards growing inequality when it comes to the integration of marginalized groups, leading to a lack of proper labor market population with sufficient qualifications. There is already a shortage of skilled workers despite population growth (including younger demographics) due to immigration - similar as in Sweden.

The nation may have solved some of the problems posed by changing demographics as far as pensions go, but the same cannot be said for healthcare and general welfare services, where thanks to a multitude of factors, demands are growing. These two factors will impact the general economy heavier going forward, much like they will Sweden.

Denmark is also far from immune from other social challenges, with divorce rates the 4th-highest in Europe (leading to income fragmentation and associated challenges related thereto), and current birth rates at a 30-year low.

While Danish house prices/real estate prices are going up, there is in no way the same crisis faced in Sweden related to a sheer shortage of roofs over people's heads. There is some weakness/softness in ongoing construction activity - but the nation does not need 500,000 units in 5 years, as we do. Similar to Sweden, Denmark has instituted strict lending and amortization requirements.

These risks are those I consider the most relevant going forward.

Denmark in a nutshell

Denmark is a strong, modern economy with agrarian, service, and small manufacturing focus. The nation's finances are stellar, and while the company faces forward demographic risks, it has handled it more proactively than their neighbors, including Sweden. The addition of Greenland is an interesting forward catalyst, considering the ore and mineral deposits found there, and the quality of many Danish companies make the nation one an investor should look into for investment during a downturn.

The list

When the recession hits and a general downward trend starts affecting the market, the following Danish companies are companies I will be looking to either buy or increase my exposure to.

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY) has been the largest container shipping and supply vessel operator in the world since 1996. Its inclusion on this list was a matter of consideration due to the troubles currently faced by the company - but in the end, non-inclusion would have been irresponsible.

Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) is a 160-year-old brewing company and is largest in all of Scandinavia, owning many of the local, popular brands here.

Chr. Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY) is a 130-year-old bioscience firm specializing in natural solutions for food, beverage, nutritional, pharma, and agricultural industries. It also produces food cultures, probiotics, and enzymes as well as natural colors. Only a recession pushes this company down to investability.

Coloplast (OTCPK:CLPBF) manufactures incontinence, ostomy, urology, and wound care products, and acts as a direct supplier to its consumers, noted as the 33rd-most innovative company worldwide by Forbes.

DFDS (OTC:DFDDF) is the busiest shipping company of its kind in northern Europe. The company concentrates on freight and passenger transport in the Baltic and the North Sea.

DSV (OTCPK:DSDVF) is a logistics company offering global transport services by road, rails, sea, and air. Through strategic M&As, the company has quickly become one of the largest in Europe. Valuation has gone up accordingly, and it trades at a P/E of 27.1 and a price of 616 DKK. In 2009, it traded at 44 DKK.

GN Store Nord (OTCPK:GGNDF) is a 100+-year-old company that manufactures hearing aids and headsets. Since the end of 2008, the share price has appreciated 1,200%.

ISS (OTCPK:ISSJY) is a 120-year old Danish facility services company. The group has 500,000 employees working in 65 countries, with a growing focus towards emerging markets.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTC:HLUKF) is a 100-year old international pharma company which researches, develops, produces, markets, and sells CNS disorder drugs, including for diagnoses such as depression, schizophrenia, Alzheimers and Parkinson's.

Kobenhavns Lufthavne (No OTC symbol) is the Copenhagen airport, which is one of Scandinavia's (if not the) main airports. Since the financial crisis, the stock has appreciated 600% and would yield over 4-5% annually if it dropped to recession-level valuations.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) may at times drop in valuation, but only recessions see this company to true undervaluations.

Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMF) researches and produces industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and biopharma ingredients and was founded as a spin-off from Novo Nordisk.

Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) is Denmark's largest energy company, managing gas and oil resources in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

Rockwool International (OTC:RKWBF) manufactures mineral wool products and was the world's largest maker of insulation back in 2009 (it has since then fallen to second-largest).

Royal Unibrew (OTC:ROYUF) is another brewing company in Denmark, holding several popular brands both domestically as well as in the Baltic regions.

SimCorp (OTC:SICRF) is a Danish IT company providing IT Fintech products and software.

Tryg (OTC:TGVSF) is one of Denmark's largest insurance companies.

Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) is a Danish manufacturer of wind turbines. It is the largest wind turbine company worldwide. It can sometimes drop outside of a recession, but such a thing is rare.

Össur Hlutafélag (OTC:OSSUY) is probably the only Icelandic company on any dividend investor's list (outside of Icelandic investors). The company is listed on Copenhagen and researches, manufactures, and sells non-invasive orthopedics, such as bracing, compressions, and prosthetics. Its headquarters are in Reykjavik, Iceland, with offices around the world.

ETF investments possible

If one were so inclined, one could also gain exposure to Denmark through the purchase of strategic ETFs, such as iShares MSCI Denmark Capped ETF (EDEN), which currently yields about 1.78%. This ETF, however, basically means investing 25% of your capital in Novo Nordisk, which is a bit much for my taste. I prefer greater diversification.

Wrapping up

Investing in Denmark is something I want to increase going forward. The nation represents my currently smallest Nordic exposure, at a bare percentage of my total portfolio value. This has to do with unfavorable dividend taxation laws, necessitating a higher return on my invested capital in order to be profitable or competitive. Outside of a recession, my interest in investing in companies here directly is limited.

Instead, I mostly have Danish exposure through investment companies located in Finland, Sweden, and Norway which partially or completely own certain Danish companies.

Were we to face a downturn, however, the companies in Denmark would appeal even more than other Nordic nations, as I view some of their moats as more significant than other alternatives.

This article is not meant to tell anyone to invest in country A or B, but merely give an overview and shine a light on countries that are usually, in my experience, underrepresented on Seeking Alpha.

I hope this article was helpful to those curious about these nations - if you have any questions, let me know and I'll do my best to answer them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.