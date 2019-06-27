Near All-Time Highs, Home Depot Is Still A Buy

Image source

Another run at all-time highs

Home Depot (HD) has been one of the best growth stories in all of retail since the end of the Great Recession. Indeed, the company’s EPS should be about six times what it was in 2009 this year, while the share price is up even more than that. Home Depot has been able to use its scale and focus on the customer to grow at immense rates since the Great Recession ended, and shareholders have been handsomely rewarded.

Today, with shares very near their all-time high, Home Depot’s value proposition isn’t quite what it was at the end of 2018. However, I still think there is enough growth to justify buying, even though the stock is a bit in excess of its long-term average valuation.

More positive results

Home Depot’s recent Q1 report was another good one in a very long line of such reports. Total comparable sales were up 2.5%, while the US number rose 3%. Consolidated revenue was up nearly 6% in Q1. The company continues to see strong growth from both transactions and average ticket, which were up 3.8% and 2%, respectively, in Q1 against the year-ago period. This led sales per square foot up 5.6% in Q1 to $435.18.

Operating margins were flat at 13.6% of revenue, owed to a small decline in gross margins to 34.2% of revenue, offset by a gain in SG&A leverage, which fell to 18.7% of revenue. This has been a hallmark of Home Depot’s impressive run in earnings growth in the past decade; the company uses its rising comparable sales to boost its operating leverage and gradually but effectively expand margins over time.

Total earnings were $2.27 per share in Q1, up nicely from the $2.08 showing from last year’s Q1. The 9.1% gain was due to higher revenue and a lower share count, thanks to the company’s sizable buyback program, as margins were essentially flat.

Source: Investor presentation, page 18

Home Depot offered up the above as guidance for this year, expecting 3.3% total revenue growth on a 5% comparable sales gain. The difference between the two numbers is that last year, Home Depot enjoyed an extra operating week; that week is no longer present in 2019. The number to focus on is the comparable sales number, which is forecast to grow robustly once again this year.

Operating margins are expected to be 14.4% of revenue, and astute readers will recall that for Q1, that number was 13.6%. That implies that management expects to see rather significant margin expansion in the latter half of the year, which will help boost EPS to $10 or so. The increase in EPS of just 3% looks minuscule, but remember that the company had the extra operating week last year. That will be aided by another $5 billion in buybacks this year as well.

On the right track

The Q1 report, in my view, shows that Home Depot is certainly on the right track when it comes to continuing its very impressive streak of growth. However, I don’t think the growth story is done by any means, and I see Home Depot making the right moves to ensure it retains its competitive advantage in the years to come.

Source: Investor presentation, page 8

Management has offered up a fairly detailed view of the areas it sees as important in terms of driving growth in the coming years. Between 2018 and 2020, Home Depot is investing $11.1 billion in its strategic initiatives, with just over half of that coming as part of its normal maintenance capex. The remainder will be spent on things like improving the store experience for customers, including checkout, the Pro business, and delivery options. In addition, the company is investing heavily in its supply chain as well as its digital capabilities in order to offer customer greater convenience, which should hopefully help drive additional share.

Source: Investor presentation, page 14

This slide provides an example of the types of goals Home Depot has for its additional investment dollars as it enters the second phase of improving its supply chain. The company is building new facilities that will enable it to deliver to 90% of the US on a next-day or better basis by 2022. That sort of thing is unheard of in the home improvement space and should Home Depot achieve it, the company could see a sustained tailwind for sales growth.

DIY’ers and Pros alike could see lots of value in a same-day or next-day delivery option as that means they don’t have to waste time driving to a store. They can continue to be productive at the job site while the materials they need come to them quite quickly. Home Depot has found a way to bring the Amazon effect to home improvement, and I think this is a long-term tailwind for revenue and earnings growth. In addition, the company’s stores continue to be massively productive, steadily boosting sales per square foot, as we saw again in Q1. This means Home Depot is investing in its digital capabilities and supply chain from a position of strength, not because it is trying to salvage declining market share.

The company also remains laser-focused on productivity, and has some fairly ambitious goals for margin expansion, which will help drive EPS as well.

Source: Investor presentation, page 16

Sales should be $120 billion or so next year, but operating margins are forecast to be 15% of revenue. That would be a further 60bps gain from this year’s forecast of 14.4%, and a 140bps gain from Q1’s showing of 13.6%. Home Depot’s gross margins never really move so the gains in operating margin will need to come from SG&A costs. These, in turn, are a function of comparable sales growth, so management must be quite bullish to throw out a forecast like this, particularly at a time when the company is investing billions of dollars in improving its supply chain and store experience. However, if investors have learned one thing in the past decade, it is not to bet against Home Depot.

Fair value is good enough

I think we could reasonably see high single digit or better EPS growth in the coming years from Home Depot. These gains would accrue from a combination of margin expansion, higher comparable sales boosting total revenue, and a tailwind from a lower share count. Home Depot has a virtuous mix of tailwinds for EPS growth that I find very attractive, despite the fact that the valuation has crept up of late.

Source: Source: Author's calculations using company data

Indeed, Home Depot’s PE ratio is just over 20 today against its long-term average of just under 19. That makes the stock slightly more expensive than one would hope for when initiating a position, but to be fair, the low-20s is right about where the stock has traded since 2013. In other words, while the stock isn’t necessarily cheap, I definitely wouldn’t say it is expensive, either.

At what amounts to fair value, I think Home Depot is a compelling buy. The company’s growth track record is nearly unparalleled in retail and it has plenty of tailwinds for higher earnings in the coming years. We’d all like to go back in time and buy it for $160 but even at just over $200, Home Depot offers investors access to strong, long-term growth fundamentals at a reasonable price, and I think the stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.