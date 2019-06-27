Computer Services, Inc.: The Growing Microcap That Will Be King

The stock price has run up prior to the stock split and is currently a hold, but investors should take advantage of any drop in price to add shares.

Its software has won at least one award for "best user experience."

It has been noted to be a best place to work more than once. The turnover rate is a fraction of the industry.

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI), with 47 consecutive years of dividend increases, is only three years from joining the dividend kings, a group of companies having 50 or more years of consecutive dividend increases. Only 26 companies make the list currently.

At first glance, Computer Services seems an unlikely candidate to be a king of anything. It is a microcap that trades over the counter. It is not a member of the S&P 500, so it is not a Dividend Aristocrat. Yet it has increased dividends through seven recessions. In addition, the company recently reported its 19th consecutive year of revenue growth and its 22nd consecutive year of growth in net income.

Business

CSVI has offered computer services to customers from the beginning of its history. The company opened its doors in 1965 with six employees, three customers, and a $321,400 Burroughs B300 computer. The computer sorted checks and deposit slips printed with MICR characters at a rate of 1,500 pieces per minute.

More than 50 years later, the company still uses computers to offer its technology solutions for financial services, primarily banks. The company splits its solutions into seven segments:

Core Banking Services . This tracks and processes all transactions at a bank. Solutions include core banking in the cloud, in-house banking, or outsourced banking, all of which can be customized.

. This tracks and processes all transactions at a bank. Solutions include core banking in the cloud, in-house banking, or outsourced banking, all of which can be customized. Financial Management Services . Offerings include a financial cloud suite, a security suite, and an IT systems suite.

Offerings include a financial cloud suite, a security suite, and an IT systems suite. Bank Regulatory Compliance . The company offers a dozen products to help companies meet federal regulations.

The company offers a dozen products to help companies meet federal regulations. Payment Solutions . This allows customers to do both internet and mobile banking.

This allows customers to do both internet and mobile banking. Digital Banking . Products include a mobile banking app, online banking solutions, personal financial management, and website hosting and design.

Products include a mobile banking app, online banking solutions, personal financial management, and website hosting and design. Electronic and Print Solutions for statements.

for statements. Treasury Management. This includes products such as account analysis, fraud detection, wire transfer, and other services.

Computer Services merged five of its wholly-owned subsidiaries into CSI at the end of 2017. These were: CSI Telecom Group, HEIT Consulting, McCoy Myers & Associates, Myriad Systems, and Summit Financial Solutions. The company still has three subsidiaries:

Source: Computer Services

The company has not made any acquisitions in the last three years.

The financial services industry is subject to extensive government regulations. This provides a moat for the company rather than a risk. The company becomes the expert in meeting regulations and codes the knowledge into its software for all its clients. Other companies would need to do significant work to match this knowledge and incorporate it into the software.

Software must be accurate, but it also must be usable. Computer Services was recognized by Aite Group as providing the "best user experience" in its 2019 AIM Evaluation. One report wrote, "it's no surprise they got the award. CSI's efficient and transparent management team, in conjunction with their high retention rates are the leading reasons for this achievement."

Steven A. Powless, the company's chairman and CEO, has been an officer since 1987 and has been CEO since 1999. The company's founder, John A. Williams, retired in 2017, but continues to be a consultant to the company.

The company has been recognized as one of Best Places to Work for seven consecutive years by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management. It has also been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. It has further been recognized by American Banker as one of the Best Fintechs to work for, which reports that CSI has a 5% annual turnover rate, a fraction of the 25% rate in the industry. CSI also has a 3.8 rating from Glassdoor.

The directors and executive officers together own 2.84% of the shares. Institutions beneficially owning more than 5% of common stock are Fidelity Management & Research Co., with 9.12% ownership, and Royce & Associates, LP, with 5.89% ownership.

As Seeking Alpha contributor Wealth Insights wrote, the banking industry is consolidating, resulting in a smaller customer pool, presenting a risk to the company. In addition, CSI reported in its 2019 report that its sales team "frequently competes against much larger companies." These risks are not to be taken lightly. The company nevertheless reported record revenues and net income in 2019:

CSI's record results for fiscal 2019 benefited from record sales of core products, expansion into new geographic markets, and higher cross-sales...We added a record number of new core customers during fiscal 2019 that signed contracts averaging over nine years in duration, and our renewal rates on existing contracts remain very high. We enter fiscal 2020 with a significant backlog of conversions that will contribute to our revenue growth in the coming years. - Steven A. Powless, Chairman and CEO

The company did not specify its new geographic areas, but it made "significant investments" in new network operations centers in both Fort Collins, Colorado, and Sacramento, California, according to the annual report.

Valuation and Return

The company describes its revenue stream in its reports as:

...processing services, maintenance and support fees; software licensing and installation fees; professional services; and equipment and supply sales. In addition to core processing, our integrated banking solutions include digital banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessments; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing and fraud prevention.

The company has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. The payout ratio, which increased from 2010 to 2017, has actually decreased since then. Its payout has remained below 50%.

Source: Author chart derived from the company's annual reports.

The company has a strong balance sheet and is more than able to meet the dividend payment. The quick ratio, always above 1.00, exceeded 2.0 in 2016. The net current asset value, or NCAV, exceeded 1.0 in 2014, meaning that the company could meet its total liabilities with just its current assets. The NCAV reached 1.5 in 2018.

Source: Author chart derived from the company's annual reports.

The company had a stock split in April, its first in nine years, but has maintained its dividend.

While the consistent dividend increases have been nothing short of impressive, its total return is much more a reflection of its stock price appreciation. The stock price was at $20.50 at the end of February of 2010 and $58.50 at the end of February 2019. This has resulted in a total return greater than 15% for 7 of the past 10 years.

Source: Author chart derived from the company's annual reports

The chart above does not show stock repurchases. The company has consistently reduced its share count year after year. For the past four years, it has bought back between 0.31% and 0.71% of its shares.

Half of the company's cash has gone to dividends or share repurchases since 2009:

Source: Computer Services 2019 annual report

The price has increased 200% since 2009, but the P/E has remained within 15 to 20 percent since 2012.

Source: Author chart derived from the company's annual reports.

However, since February, the company has released its annual report and the stock price shot up. Then it gapped up at the stock split in April.

Data by YCharts

As of this writing, the P/E is at 22, the highest it's been in the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Summary and Conclusions

Computer Services is as solid a company that can be found anywhere, having increased its revenue, net income, and dividends in good times and bad. It has survived quite well in past recessions and should do just fine in the next one. Its recent growth is partly due to expansion in new geographic areas. Its software has won at least an award, and the company has gained notice as a good place to work in both Kentucky and Texas.

If the revenue growth continues, the stock should continue its upward climb. This would be agreeable to current shareholders, but finding a good price to add shares will likely prove to be difficult. However, the P/E is at its historic high at present, and the stock price looks like it needs a breather after its rapid climb. Any quarterly results that are less than stellar could well prompt investors to take profits. This would be a setback to investors temporarily, but it would provide a good opportunity to accumulate more shares.

I am personally holding my shares. Should the stock price fall, I will most likely add to my holdings.

