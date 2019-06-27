Bond. Long Bond

The long bond has been strong as of late. After trading sideways for nearly two years, long-term U.S. Treasuries have burst to the upside. Since peaking at a yield of 3.45% at the start of November 2018, the 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield has been falling ever since. In the last few trading days, it has dropped as low as 2.50%.

Putting the drop in yields into context. Of course, prices move inversely to yields when it comes to bonds. Thus, this recent decline in yields has resulted in a powerful upside move in long-term Treasury prices. Using the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as a representative example, the TLT has surged by more than +21% since the start of November. Not too shabby relative to an S&P 500 Index that is higher by just +8% over this same time period.

The long bond has been performing as of late. But the much more important question is the following: can we expect it to continue from here?

From a short-term perspective, the long bond is looking dangerous. From a technical perspective, the case can be made that yields have fallen too far, too fast. Following the sharp drop since last November, the long bond yield is now trading at -7% below its 50-day moving average and more than -15% below its 200-day and 400-day moving averages. These are historically wide deviations in yield, and such deviations have often been followed by fairly sharp mean reversions.

As a result, it should be expected that the 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield may rise back into the 2.75% to 3.00% range in the near-term. This would imply a decline in the TLT from its current levels north of $131 back to the $124 to $126 range.

Thus, if you are a short-term trader, it may be worthwhile to consider booking profits on your long bond trade.

But what if you are a longer term investor? Does it make sense to continue to hold the long bond? Or has this position run its course?

The long bond: A promising long-term mission. Outside of a potential short-term period of consolidation, the long bond remains an attractive long-term allocation. In fact, it is arguably a more attractive holding today than it was just a month ago when the TLT was trading a few dollars lower than it is now.

The fundamental case. A key point has recently become plainly clear. The long held notion of a sustained robust economic recovery is all but dead. Yes, the U.S. economic expansion continues to plug along at its post crisis sluggish pace. But economic risks are becoming biased to the downside. And concerns about a potential recession in the coming year are rising. The fact that the Fed, who was hawkish as recently as six months ago, has completely capitulated and is now on the verge of cutting interest rates is confirmation of the fact that the economic outlook is becoming increasingly cloudy and long elusive inflationary pressures are effectively gone as a threat. For those with any doubts on this latter point, consider the chart of the 5-Year breakeven inflation rate below.

Despite stocks rallying to new all-time highs since Christmas Eve, expected inflation has fallen to multi-year lows. This is long bond bullish. And if recent worries about an economic recession turn out to be well founded, this is also long bond bullish as investors increasingly clamor to the safe haven of U.S. Treasuries.

Last chance yields. Another characteristic that adds to the long bond appeal is the yield that U.S. Treasuries continue to offer. Although they are already historically low, the potential is rising that these yields may go much lower before it’s all said and done.

Why would this be the case? Consider the sovereign yields across the curve from other major debt issuers across the world. While the U.S. continues to have positive yields in the range of 1.7% to 2.6%, this is a unique distinction when compared to its global peers. For most of the rest of the leading debt markets around the globe are trading with deeply negative yields well out the curve. This includes Switzerland with a 10-Year yield at -0.53% and Germany with a 10-Year yield at -0.28%. Moreover, Switzerland’s 30-year bond is currently yielding a single basis point.

This represents a dramatic spread between the U.S. and its global peers.

Taking this important point one step further, with the Fed’s apparent capitulation despite unemployment at historical lows and prices generally stable albeit below its target rate, it appears increasingly likely that the United States will soon be on its way to joining its global peers with considerably lower bond yields across the curve. This will be particularly true if recent handwringing over a potential economic recession start to materialize into reality.

Put more directly, investors should no longer rule out the possibility that the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield may find itself falling to new post crisis lows, perhaps as far as below 1%. Investors should also not rule out the possibility that the 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield may eventually find its way below 2%. If this comes to pass, bond prices as reflected by ETFs such as the TLT would be trading much higher than they are trading today.

Stay long the long bond. Traders may wish to take profits on long-term U.S. Treasuries following their recently strong run. But investors with a long-term view should be well served to maintain their allocations to long-term Treasuries. And for those that may be seeking to initiate or increase an allocation to long-term Treasuries, using any short-term mean reversion in yields back to the 2.30% to 2.70% range on 10-year Treasuries and 2.75% to 3.00% on 30-year Treasuries may be worth careful consideration.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.