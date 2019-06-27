American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth

Investment Thesis

The last major network carrier to go through a merger, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), the holding company of American Airlines, Inc. have seen worst of the times lately. Unlike its peers, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL), AAL's share price has declined during the year. The number two US carrier in terms of market share, AAL, currently trading at a significant discount to the average forward PE of its peers, is troubled by poor margins and slow revenue growth.

The company's top-line growth will slow even more as capacity constraints mount following the suspension of the Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)-manufactured 737 Max aircraft. Despite revenue and cost benefits of USD1.3 bn projected for 2019E, AAL's stock price only yields a modest upside, even after applying the most favorable forward PE. However, the company is steaming ahead with its revenue initiatives at its most profitable hubs, while softening fuel prices and fleet simplification drive are expected to bring in better profitability. If those catalysts could moderate the pressure on EPS growth, the upside potential of the stock would remain even through the Max impact.

Max issue to further weaken the revenue growth

Among the three largest network carriers in the US, AAL has the largest fleet of Boeing 737 Max. Following the grounding of the aircraft in mid-March, the Texas-based company revised its full-year earnings guidance for 2019 when it announced flight cancellations until August. As the suspension drags on, AAL which failed to reach the consensus revenue estimates in four out of the last five quarterly earnings releases will further lose its market share to the rivals who are less exposed to the aircraft.

At Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference, AAL, through commercial projects, forecasted to achieve close to USD3.2 bn of revenue benefits by 2021, including USD990 mn in 2019. Compared to DAL and UAL, its two big network peers, AAL recorded the lowest year-over-year (YoY) growth at c. 4.5% in 2018 as it continued to post the weakest load factors among them.

Source: koyfin.com

Sources: The Author; Data from SEC Filings of DAL, UAL and AAL

However, with the suspension of the Max fleet, more pressure on revenue growth is likely as AAL shed its capacity growth for 2019 to 2.5% from 3.0% forecasted earlier. The company's already declining domestic market share in its nine US hubs will further contract as Max is primarily used to serve AAL's domestic market thereby increasing its dependence on its international routes which lifted its passenger yield in 2018.

Source: The Author; Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Meanwhile, AAL's gateway to Europe at London Heathrow, which dominated its international growth in 2018, is facing uncertainties over its future role as a European travel hub as Britain is set to leave the European Union this year. Even though AAL led its rivals in terms of international capacity and traffic at its hubs in 2018, DAL, recording more than three times the AAL's international passenger growth in those hubs, is fast catching up.

AAL's estimate on Max impact to rise as cancellations extend

Due to Max cancellations, AAL estimates USD350 mn impact to its pre-tax earnings in 2019E, as much as c. 12.5% of its 2018 pre-tax earnings. Cancellations further extended until September amid rising uncertainty over the lifting of the suspension. Meanwhile, the pressure on operating margins, currently the worst among its peers, will continue as the company now expects its cost per available seat mile (NASDAQ:CASM) excluding special items to rise from 2.0% YoY forecasted earlier to 2.5% YoY due to declining capacity following Max grounding.

Sources: The author; Data from financials of DAL, UAL and AAL; and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics

In the labor front, AAL, the most unionized major network carrier, is battling disputes, the most recent one being the lawsuits it filed against two of the unions representing its mechanics. The company's negotiations with the unions of pilots and flight attendants are also ongoing, as their collective bargaining agreements become amendable in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Accordingly, salary negotiations for c. 39% of the total workforce is underway, putting pressure on AAL's labor cost, which makes up more than a quarter of its total operating expenses, the second highest among its peers.

Sources: The Author; Data from SEC Filings of DAL, UAL and AAL

Impact from Max grounding dilutes revenue and cost benefits for 2019

Assuming the only incremental revenue for 2019E will be USD990 mn as AAL forecasted in 2018, its YoY revenue growth could be c. 2.2% for the year (compared to c. 4.5% in 2018). Adding the USD300 mn of cost benefits, its pre-tax earnings could reach USD45.8 mn applying the trailing twelve-months pre-tax margin of c. 5.9%.

Source: Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

However, with the USD350 mn impact from the Max grounding, the pre-tax margin could decline to c. 5.3% for 2019E (cf. c. 6.3% in 2018). Assuming c. 453.4 mn of diluted weighted average shares outstanding, unchanged from the first quarter of 2019 (2019 Q1), and an effective tax rate of 24% as forecasted in the latest earnings guidance, the earnings per share would reach USD3.95 (cf. EPS of USD4.00 - 6.00 as per earnings guidance). With c. 8.0x of forward PE, the current average of its peers, the AAL's target share price should reach USD31.26, only c. 1.1% of upside to the current share price.

Source: koyfin.com

With flight cancellations extending up to September, the impact from Max grounding should be far higher than that considered here further pressuring the EPS forecast and the upside potential of the stock. Despite the gloomy outlook to the share price, the company believes its share price is undervalued as it purchased USD600 mn worth of shares in 2019 Q1 alone (cf. USD800 mn in 2018).

So looking forward, 2019 will be exciting year for American Airlines. We're executing more than $1.3 billion of annual revenue improvement and cost revenue initiatives and when combined that with the additional of high margin growth at our most profitable hubs and planned operational improvements, we expect significant earnings growth in 2019. - Derek Kerr, Chief Financial Officer of American Airlines Group at 2018 Q4 Earnings Call

AAL expands at its most profitable hubs

However, tailwinds to the AAL's revenue growth and better profitability are intact. The company focuses its expansion on its three most profitable hubs at Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Charlotte (CLT) and Washington, D.C. (DCA). The addition of 15 new gates at DFW, the only top-twenty airport to record a double-digit percentage increase in fares for 2018 Q4, will bring 100 new day time departures in 2019 Q2 improving AAL's feeder traffic. However, the implementation of the plan will not be smooth as capacity constraints mount following the Max suspension.

The extension of flight cancellations will moderate the impact of Max grounding as the company will not have to re-accommodate passengers at the last minute, restricting the capacity available for profitable close-in corporate bookings. AAL admits its close-in booking yields are now recovering, even reaching the levels seen in January and February.

Lower fuel prices and fleet transformation to improve profitability

The potential gains from fuel efficiency are higher for AAL as its fleet is the youngest among its peers. Furthermore, the company expects its fuel cost for 2019E to be USD2.16 per gallon at the midpoint of the guidance, c. 3.4% decline from the price it paid in 2018. Meanwhile, its maintenance cost as a proportion of total operating expenses, currently the highest compared to its peers, will improve as fleet transformation cuts back the number of sub-fleets from 42 in 2018 to 30 in 2022E.

Source: Cowen 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Conclusion

Driven by below-par operating and pre-tax margins, AAL's revenue, and cost benefits as per company projections in 2018 will only marginally increase its EPS for 2019E. In my opinion, the modest upside potential of the stock, even assuming a favorable forward PE, is under pressure as the impact from Max grounding rise amid extending cancellations.

However, tailwinds to neutralize any pressure on EPS remain. The company's revenue-boosting initiatives continue led by its expansion drive at its most profitable hubs in DFW, CLT, and DCA. With fleet simplification initiatives softening the maintenance costs of the fleet, the youngest among peers, the company's profitability in 2019E could improve as it forecasts lower fuel prices for the year.

