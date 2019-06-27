Superior Drilling: Untangling Near-Term Obstacles Will Expedite Long-Term Growth

SDPI Can See A Tepid Period

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) provides drilling and completion tool technology. Its near-term result can be negatively affected due to slower-than-expected sales growth and higher depreciation expense on the Middle East tool deployment. Its cash flow is not robust. I do not expect returns from the stock price to be lucrative in the short term.

SDPI sells new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools and refurbishes drill bits for the oilfield equipment & service (or OFS) providers. Despite the volatility in the crude oil price, steady horizontal drilling activity has kept SDPI's Drill-N-Ream (or DnR) product sales in the U.S. stable. More recently, the company is building and enhancing new partnership programs to market its DnR fleet in the Middle East. The larger-diameter DnR tools that are seeing active demand in the Middle East can improve margin in the medium-to-long term. It is developing a potential market through increased R&D on the Strider oscillation system technology, which is expected to drive growth in the long term.

Drivers In The U.S. And Middle East

The expansion in the Middle East has been the most significant development for SDPI in recent times. The company has agreements with two global OFS companies - Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (OTC:ODJAF) and Smith International Gulf Services in the Middle East. The DnR tools that can potentially be sold in the region can increase the company's profitability.

After penetrating the Kuwait market, it now looks to operate in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It has plans to increase the regional deployment to 60 tools. In the U.S., 57 different operators ran the company's tool, by the latest count. The use of the DnR tool is somewhat different in the Middle East than how it is typically used in the U.S., and so, the company needs to customize some of the devices sold to the Middle East operators.

Analyzing Q1 2019 Performance

The changes in product design in the Middle East can potentially have an adverse effect in the short term. DnR's market share reached 14% to 15% at the end of Q1 2019 by SDPI's estimates. Now, Drilling Tools International (or DTI), which purchases SDPI's Drill-N-Ream tool, would be required to obtain a 22.5% market share by the end of 2019 and 25% by 2020. So, DnR can significantly pull the company's growth forward.

The company's Strider oscillation system technology product line is now being planned for field testing and the company expects full commercialization in 2H 2019. In Q1, it completed a mathematical model of the Strider tool. The prototype needs to receive approval from the concerned agencies before being tested on the field. SDPI's objective is to produce a package to the channel partners that covers all sizes and whether the drilling is for completion, frac plugs, or an open hole.

SDPI's tool sales have been quite unsteady over the past several quarters. Revenues from tool sales declined sharply year-over-year in Q1 2019 (39% down), led by lower DnR tool sales in the U.S. Also adding to lower demand was DnR's longer-than-previously-expected tool life.

Other Related Tool And Contract Services Segment Performance

Revenues from Contract Services jumped by 48% in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago. The Q1 revenue rise was mostly the result of an enhanced contract with the customer. In the Other Related Tool sales category (includes royalties and fleet maintenance fees), revenues in Q1 2019 increased by 10% compared to the prior year. In Q1, revenues from this segment increased due to the deployment of a larger fleet of DNR tools in drilling operations.

2019 Outlook

SDPI's management has become more cautious on the company's outlook given the softness in the U.S. rig count. Since the start of the year, the U.S. rig count declined by 10.5% until June 14. So, it expects sales growth to remain soft but is relatively more optimistic on gross margin.

SDPI's management lowered the upper end of the FY2019 revenue guidance to a range of $21 million to $23 million. There has been no change to the gross margin guidance from the previous earnings call. Gross margin can range between 58% and 61% in FY2019 compared to 61% in FY2018. The SG&A guidance would be $600,000 to $700,000 higher than FY2018 due to higher depreciation expense on the Middle East tool deployment.

Cash Flow And Debt

In Q1 2019, Superior Drilling's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was ~$0.97 million, which was an 88% increase compared to a year ago. Led by an increase in year-over-year revenues, the improvement in the CFO reflects working capital improvement due to significantly higher accounts payable and accrued expenses.

The company's net debt-to-equity stood at 0.7x as of March 31, which was lower than its peer's average (LBRT, PES, and WFT) of 1.3x.

During Q1, the company paid down $600,000 of debt. In FY2019, it is scheduled to repay $5.1 million of debt, while another $6.5 million would be due for repayment between 2020 and 2021 unless further refinanced. The company has sufficient liquidity, but it needs to keep growing the CFO to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long-term.

High Percentage Of Insider Holding

Approximately, 54% of SDPI's shares outstanding are held by the insiders. The executive officers and directors as a group owned 45.4% of SDPI as of June 10. Through the Meier Family Holding Company and Meier Management Company, the Meier family has substantial control over the ownership of the company. G. Troy Meier is the Chief Executive Officer (or CEO) and Annette Meier is the COO of the company. A high percentage of ownership lying with the directors typically raises corporate governance issues, which can affect shareholders' interest adversely.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Superior Drilling Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.3x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.9x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past two-year average (11.2x).

Superior Drilling's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to the peers, which means the company's EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (LBRT, PES, and WFT) average of 7.1x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated SDPI a "buy" in June (includes "outperform"), while none recommended a "hold" or a "sell". The consensus target price is $2.33, which at the current price yields ~124% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. Although its ratings are good-to-moderate on growth and profitability, they are poor on momentum, value, and EPS revisions. I think Seeking Alpha's assertion on profitability is too high. Although the company's profitability is higher at the gross level than many of its peers, at the operating and net level, it is still loss-making. Seeking Alpha's rating on growth may also be too high because its net earnings growth has been inconsistent over the past four quarters. However, I think the low rating on value may be too conservative for the reasons I discussed in the previous section.

What's The Take On SDPI?

Despite the volatility in the crude oil price, steady horizontal drilling activity has kept SDPI's Drill-N-Ream product sales in the U.S. stable. More recently, the company is building and enhancing new partnership programs to market its DnR fleet in the Middle East. The larger-diameter DnR tools that are seeing active demand in the Middle East can improve margin in the medium-to-long term. Its agreement with its principal customer BHGE for the PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits runs through 2022. It is developing a potential market through increased R&D on the Strider oscillation system technology.

However, slower-than-expected sales growth and higher depreciation expense on the Middle East tool deployment can affect its near-term prospect. Its cash flow is not robust. However, the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. I do not expect returns from SDPI's stock price to be lucrative in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.