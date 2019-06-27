Profire: The Upside Is Limited In The Short Term

Profire Still Looks Shaky

Profire Energy (PFIE) provides products and technologies that enhance the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies in North America. The company faces several headwinds that can reduce the stock price returns in the short to medium term. Also, at the current level, its relative valuation looks stretched. The factors that can weigh on the stock include the E&P budget rationalization, activity slowdown in the chemical management side of the business, and Canadian dollar depreciation. Some of the industry indicators including volatility in crude oil price and a deceleration in the DUC wells also signal small-to-negative returns in the short term.

While Profire’s safety management tools like remote burners for firetube vessels face competition from the legacy technologies in the U.S., the market can be potentially huge internationally. The company is trying to increase sales of the PF 3100 product in North America, while introducing its next-gen burner management system, the PF 2200. Its international sales are expected to improve, while its new offerings gradually increase market share. PFIE has no debt. If the energy environment deteriorates, a zero debt company will become attractive to the investors. I suggest keeping the stock on your radar with a long-term view.

The Drivers Paint A Clogged Picture

Since the beginning of 2019, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) have continued to grow (2% up) until May, and was more than matched by the growth in completed wells (17% up), according to EIA’s estimates. Although the figures indicate a recovery in well completions activity, the decline in the number of drilled wells (5% down year-to-date) was fueled by a 7.5% fall in the average West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price in Q1 2019 compared to a quarter ago.

PFIE provides thermal equipment such as the Profire burner management systems to the DUCs after they become operational again. Although the infrastructure bottleneck issue in some of the key U.S. shales including the Permian is not over yet, with increasing midstream infrastructure improvement, completions activity is expected to recover in the second half of 2019.

Understanding The Primary Drivers

In Q1 2019, PFIE’s revenues increased by 2% compared to Q4 2018, although it was down 11% year over year. Although the crude oil price remained volatile, it was ~40% higher than the 2014-low. Along with the rise in the oil price came an improvement in upstream activity, which benefited PFIE’s Q1 2019 results. Year over year, the gross profit margin increased to 53% from 50.4%, which reflects the higher share of better-margin products in the mix, lower labor costs, and the positive effects of an adjustment in the inventory and warranty reserves.

The burner management systems (or BMS) are PFIE’s primary legacy products, which help maintain safety, compliance, and efficiency in the energy treatment process. PFIE is currently promoting a next-gen burner management system as well as improvements to other existing products. In 2018, the company received the functional safety certification (or SIL) for effective marketing of the 3100 product line. The company’s management expects the application of the SIL certificate would influence demand in the midstream and downstream sectors – because these sectors are relatively untapped for the company.

Advancing on the BMS system, the company expects to launch its next-gen burner management system, the PF 2200. The latest version will improve the performing installation and maintenance aspect while adding user-friendly upgrades like data logging and advanced diagnostics. For an automatic upgrade, the product will have upgradable firmware offering. The 2200 version is expected to lower workforce costs, brings safety to the monitoring and management of combustion and burner applications. That way, it will have a similar functionality as SIL 2 as applicable in the other PFIE systems like PF3100.

Some Concerns

E&P budget and seasonality: Coming back to the question of increasing the market share of PF3100, the product sales amounted to ~5% of the company’s total revenues in Q1, which is up from 3.6% in Q4 2018. The company is hiring additional sales staff dedicated to that product to meet demand. However, the sales growth in 2019 is due for some hardship as many E&P companies disclosed reduction in their capex budget. By the end of 2019, PFIE’s sales may turn the heat up again. Typically, the company’s sales decelerate in summer and gear up in winter. However, the effect of a change in the capex comes with a lag, and therefore, and the positive impact will not be imminent.

CMS slow down: The other product category that saw demand weakening in recent times is the Chemical-Management Systems (or CMS) product. The company introduced the product assuming a high return on investment. But the demand pattern has changed since, and the inventory piled up. In Q1 2019, its gross profit decreased due to inventory adjustments related to the CMS product line. However, the company plans to offer new products in this category from its pipeline depending on how conducive the macroeconomic environment will be.

Indicators signal weakness: There are plenty of uncertainties and moving parts in the energy market outlook which can unsettle the long-term plans for small companies like Profire. The negative drivers include E&Ps reducing workforce to streamline functions and reduce shared services and expenses. The DUC wells have declined in the past three months until May, while the average U.S. rig counts is on a decline as well. Apart from the capex squeeze, PFIE’s management thinks that changes in legislation can also disrupt sales in the D-J Basin. PFIE holds over 80% market share of the BMS products in that place because unlike places such as South Texas or West Texas, the D-J Basin does not have plenty of central heating facilities. The D-J Basin accounted for ~12% to 15% of its FY2018 revenues. However, in 2019, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX) are likely to divest or reduce exposure in D-J. Given the expected drop there, investment is expected to go to the Powder River Basin in Wyoming as well to West Texas.

Short-Term Outlook

PFIE expects revenues in the first half of 2019 to remain flat and improve by the latter half. In 2019, the company plans to invest in expanding the 3100 sales team, international market expansion, development of new products, and evaluation of strategic opportunities. China typically uses the legacy relay-based burner management system, and therefore, an upgradation into the BMS would increase the company’s sales potential in that region, particularly for the PF 2100 and PF 3100 products.

USD-CAD Relationship

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar (or USD-CAD) exchange rate risk. The U.S., on average, accounted for ~88% of PFIE’s total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. When oil goes down, USD/CAD goes up. Since April 2019, the WTI crude oil price has decreased by 19%, while the USD has appreciated by 0.5%. Lower crude oil price and depreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD are detrimental to the Canadian oil producers, and hence, are also harmful to the OFS companies like PFIE.

Zero Debt And Share Repurchase

In Q1 2019, Profire’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $2.6 million, which was ~80% higher than a year ago. Despite an 11% fall in revenues in the past year, improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise. The working capital improvement reflects a decrease in accrued liabilities related to 2018 bonuses and incentive compensation. Its capex was insignificant in Q1 2019.

Profire’s cash and cash equivalents were $15.3 million on March 31, 2019. Starting November 2018, the company has repurchased $1.33 million worth of shares at an average share price of $1.71 in 2019. The company is trading at a lower price ($1.42 on June 19). So, the management view on the stock price is more bullish than what the current price reflects.

PFIE is a zero debt company. While its current liquidity is sufficient, if revenue comes under pressure and the working capital deteriorates, CFO may fall and would affect its share repurchase ability.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6.7x. According to sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.3x. The company is currently trading at a discount to its past two-year average.

Profire’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the average multiple compression of the peers because the EBITDA is expected to improve less sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is nearly at par with peers’ (NES, FTK, and TTI) average of 6.8x. So, it can be relatively over-valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in my analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated PFIE a “buy” in June (includes “outperform”), while one recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell”. The consensus target price is $4.25, which at the current price yields ~172% returns. However, given the lack of a growth catalyst, I am not convinced that such high returns are possible in the next twelve months, as suggested by the sell-side analysts.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Although its rating is moderate on profitability, they are moderate-to-poor on momentum, growth, value, and EPS revisions. I agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on positive ratings on profitability because the company’s profitability at the operating and net level is higher than many of the peers. I also agree with its low ratings on EPS revision after looking at the sell-side analysts’ forecast misses in the recent quarters. I also agree with the low rating in value as I discussed in the previous section.

What’s The Take On PFIE?

While Profire’s safety management tools like remote burners for firetube vessels face competition from the legacy technologies in the U.S. the market can be potentially huge internationally. The company is trying to increase sales of the PF 3100 product in North America while introducing its next-gen burner management system - PF 2200.

However, the company faces many headwinds that can reduce the stock price returns. These include the E&P budget rationalization, discouraging activity in the chemical management side of the business, Canadian dollar depreciation. Some of the industry indicators including volatility in crude oil price and a deceleration in the DUC wells also signal small-to-negative returns in the short term. However, the company’s international sales is expected to improve, while the new offerings gradually increase market share. PFIE has no debt, which is an attractive feature compared to some of its more leveraged peers. I suggest investors keep the stock on their radar with a long-term view.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.