Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity

Down, down, and down some more

Carnival Corporation (CCL) has had a rough go of it in the past couple of years, as the stock has fallen precipitously from highs near $70 to just $45 today. The company's Q2 earnings were the most recent culprit for the flagging stock price, but in my view, present weakness offers investors a chance to buy a stock that represents outstanding value with a strong yield.

Decent Q2 results ignored in favor of guidance

Carnival's Q2 report featured stronger than expected results, but a second guidance cut for this year. It was this disappointment that sent investors running for the exits as Q2 results were essentially ignored.

Total revenue was $4.8 billion, up significantly from the $4.4 billion showing in the year-ago period. Net cruise revenues rose 5.2% in Q1, helped by a 5.6% gain in gross revenue yields. On a constant currency basis, yields were up just 0.6% but that was still better than March guidance of flat.

Gross cruise costs were up 9.6% including fuel in Q2, but in constant currency, excluding fuel, operating costs fell 1.3%. That was also better than March guidance of +1% but Carnival also made a point to say that the timing of certain expenses helped to improve Q2's number. This also suggests that Q3's operating expenses may look a little worse given that, presumably, some costs were deferred out of Q2 and into Q3.

Adjusted EPS came to 66 cents in Q2 against 68 cents in the year-ago period. Fuel prices and currency movements combined for a nine-cent headwind for EPS in Q2, so excluding that, earnings would likely have been materially better than last year's Q2. Indeed, adjusted yields and operating costs would suggest that Carnival is doing what it can to maintain and grow its margins. It is, however, highly susceptible to fuel and currency movements, as we saw once again in Q2. This is a risk investors face in good times and bad for Carnival given its global revenue base and high dependence upon fuel for its ships.

Weak guidance and worrying commentary

Guidance, as mentioned, was cut once again, this time from $4.35-4.65 to a new range of $4.25-4.35. Management cut its forecast due to concerns over pricing power, primarily, but lower booking volumes are starting to become a problem as well. The cruise industry as a whole has enjoyed outstanding booking strength in recent years, but that strength appears to be at least temporarily waning.

Indeed, Carnival said cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of this year are slightly ahead of last year, at prices that are in line with last year. However, pricing on bookings taken since March has been running behind last year on lower booking volumes as the company had less inventory available for sale. Management sees geopolitical and economic headwinds in Europe while strength in North America and Australia are helping to offset that.

Guidance for this year now includes net revenue yields declining 2.5% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency basis. Net cruise costs excluding fuel should be down 1.5% on a reported basis and up 0.7% on a constant currency basis. However, investors would do well to remember that similar forecasts were made for Q2 but were handily beaten.

Just plain cheap and a huge yield

While Carnival's Q2 and guidance for the rest of this year were a long way from perfect, and there are certainly concerns, the stock is cheap enough at this point that I feel like most or all of these concerns are priced in.

Source: Author's calculations using company data

Shares trade today for under 11 times this year's EPS guidance midpoint of $4.30. That is lower than the multiple the company traded for in 2009 at the height of the Great Recession and is less than half of its peak multiple achieved in 2013. Its ten-year average PE ratio is nearly 17 and while I don't think it deserves to trade there while it is cutting guidance, the current multiple is pricing in a lot of bad news.

Something in the low teens looks reasonable based upon the company's earnings growth and historical valuations, which still represents a significant upside from today's valuation. In addition, over time, I'd expect the stock to trade with a valuation in the mid-teens or better once the news cycle improves. That may take a significant amount of time, however.

The yield is also a very interesting proposition at this point as years of strong dividend increases, and now a flagging stock price, have created a mid-4% yield. That's an outstanding yield for those interested in income, but Carnival offers earnings growth potential as well as deep value to boot. Given this, I see the stock as very attractive today and think that investors willing to ride out some near-term volatility take a serious look at Carnival.

Risks exist, but appear to be priced in

Despite my bullishness, there are some risks to owning Carnival. The booking volume and pricing trends from the past couple of months are troubling. Carnival, like other cruise lines, lives and dies by its ability to fill its ships at favorable prices, and it hasn't been able to do that in the past couple of months. Carnival has enough legacy bookings for this year that its overall pricing will remain strong, but next year and beyond is where investors are worried. I don't think the years-long bull market in cruises is over and believe that recent weakness is a bump in the road. However, if I'm wrong and Carnival suffers a more protracted decline in its volumes and/or pricing, earnings growth will be derailed.

To be fair, I also think investors are already pricing in much of that risk today. Recall that all kinds of discretionary travel were cut to the bone during the Great Recession, and the stock still traded for a higher PE multiple than it does today. The stock is just too cheap to be able to justify at the moment, and when you throw in the 4.4% yield, it is quite compelling. I still think Carnival has years of growth ahead of it, but the stock is already pricing in a recession. For that reason, income and value investors alike should delight in the opportunity presented by Carnival's recent decline.

