Lockheed Martin: More Upside Ahead

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a stock that has recently witnessed a strong rebound.

In November of last year, I made the argument that Lockheed Martin has seen significantly strong growth in its P/E ratio compared to the rest of its peers, and that earnings have failed to keep up.

As a result, I argued that while I would continue to hold the stock - I wouldn't be adding more shares to my position for the time being.

That said, the stock is up by 16% since then, in comparison to a 4% rise for the S&P 500.

What is interesting about this stock is that on an earnings and free cash flow basis, growth in the same appears to have rebounded significantly in 2019, while price now appears to be cheaper relative to these metrics:

EV to EBITDA

Source: ycharts.com

Price to Earnings

Source: ycharts.com

Price to Free Cash Flow

Source: ycharts.com

From Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, Lockheed Martin saw a 49% rise in earnings from $4.02 to $5.99. Moreover, the company saw double-digit growth across the board in terms of sales and operating profit by segment:

Sales by Segment

Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation 1st Quarter 2019

Operating Profit by Segment

Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation 1st Quarter 2019

The company reports that they expect the overall sales outlook to increase by $1 billion, with the operating profit outlook set to rise by $100 million. Moreover, the company has continued to generate a healthy level of free cash flow, with 70% of this returned as dividends and 30% used for share repurchases:

Source: Lockheed Martin Corporation 1st Quarter 2019

Due to geopolitical tensions, the upward movement in Lockheed Martin's stock price was particularly buoyant from 2015-17. While the stock has stagnated since 2018, I anticipate that demand is still set to be strong going forward.

While there has been concern that the F-35 will see less demand in Europe due to competition from the Eurofighter Typhoon model, sales continue to perform strongly in the United States and the company is on track to cut the cost of the model to $80 million by next year - significantly increasing its competitiveness. Moreover, the model is still actively considered in Europe, with the Finnish government considering the F-35 as one of five potential models for upgrading its fleet. With countries such as Poland and Switzerland also evaluating the model, it is estimated that 500 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters will be deployed in Europe - which is more than the number of Eurofighter Typhoons currently in operation globally.

Moreover, with Lockheed Martin just having been awarded a $561.8 million contract for ATACMS Missiles by the U.S. Army, I estimate that the strong growth we have been seeing in the Missiles and Fire Control segment will continue going forward. Moreover, the growth we have been seeing in this segment is of particular advantage to Lockheed Martin, as it reduces the company's dependence on performance in the Aeronautics segment alone, which has traditionally accounted for a significant part of the company's revenue.

My conclusion - Lockheed Martin appears cheaper on key earnings and free cash flow metrics. Moreover, the company continues to see strong growth across its business lines. I am bullish on this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.