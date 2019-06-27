Arlington Asset And Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: MBS Pricing For Q2 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections)

Readers should understand this trend has negatively impacted most sector valuations. This article also provides my projected valuation changes within AI’s and CHMI’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios through 6/21/2019.

When compared to the prior quarter, a notably more negative relationship continued to exist between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019).

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security ("MBS") price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one's total return or minimize one's total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI's 2018 "entity status" was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many "mREIT-like characteristics", including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has "switched back" to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company's investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company's quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations. Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to AI's and CHMI's CURRENT book value ("BV") (BV as of 6/21/2019).

This quarter, I wanted to provide AI's and CHMI's valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS. Regarding my AI and CHMI BV projections for the first quarter of 2019, they ultimately wound up being accurate-highly accurate. I projected AI and CHMI would report a BV as of 3/31/2019 of $8.80 and $17.60 per share, respectively (provided before any sector peer reported). In comparison, AI and CHMI reported a BV as of 3/31/2019 of $8.70 and $17.54 per share, respectively. Both per share amounts were well within my stated ranges.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q2 2019 (Through 6/21/2019):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 - 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2019; Through 6/21/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by "government-sponsored enterprise/entity" ("GSE"). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company's investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% to 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2019. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the "Cumulative Quarterly Change" column. For example, during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 1.28, 1.01, 0.78, 0.74, and 0.90 to settle its price at 100.66, 101.89, 103.05, 103.72, and 102.27, respectively. As such, a notable (at or greater than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 2.5%-3.5% and 4.5%-5.0% coupons while a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 4.0% coupon. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/21/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within the 4.5% coupon had a less enhanced price increase while the other coupons had a very similar price increase.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee's ("FOMC") more "hawkish" rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal ("Fed") Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) net decreased during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019, the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more "dovish" tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were on hold through, in my opinion, over the foreseeable future. As such, this positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and had also put a much needed "stop"/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. This more cautious tone caused overall rates/yields to decrease, on a net basis, during the first quarter of 2019.

After a slight reversal to this 2019 trend during April, rates/yields have, once again, quickly net decreased during May and June 2019 (through 6/21/2019). Currently, with the increased probability of an economic slowdown occurring if the Fed Funds Rate were to be held steady (which would equate to a more prolonged inverted yield curve), markets are currently speculating (with a near 100% probability) that at least one Fed Funds Rate decrease is warranted during the summer of 2019. Some more fearful market participants are currently "penciling in" two or even three 25 basis point ("bp") Fed Funds Rate decreases prior to the end of 2019. As will be shown later in the article, this increased volatility has once again negatively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019; increase in spread/basis risk; widening of spreads).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 - 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q2 2019; Through 6/21/2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% to 5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 5.0% coupon, and thus, these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 3/31/2019. For example, during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of 1.11, 0.77, 0.39, 0.20, and (0.26) to settle its price at 100.67, 102.13, 103.22, 104.36, and 105.44, respectively. As such, a notable price increase occurred on the 3.0%-3.5% coupons, a modest price increase occurred on the 4.0% coupon, a minor (less than 0.25) price increase occurred on the 4.5% coupon, and a modest price decrease occurred on the 5.0% coupon. Generally, in a net decreasing interest rate environment, there is an increase in prepayment risk which is why lower coupon generic fixed-rate agency MBS typically outperform higher coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/21/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had similar-very similar price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019), let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, AI and CHMI.

AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in "real time" as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship "abated" for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, AI and CHMI were not "immune" to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company's actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Moving to 2019, a notably more positive relationship developed during the first quarter which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV (especially companies who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their MBS portfolio early in the quarter). Regarding AI, this mREIT basically had an unchanged BV during the first quarter of 2019; decrease of ($0.01) per common share. While this was certainly a nice "bounce back" in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, it was still a minor-modest underperformance when compared to most of the company's agency mREIT peers. Let us briefly discuss why this occurred. First, AI reduced the company's proportion of agency specified pools versus its generic "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS portfolio during the quarter which was a negative as specified pool MBS prices had more enhanced price increases. Second, even though AI slightly-modestly reduced the company's interest rate payer swaps and net (short) U.S. Treasury securities positions during the quarter (based on notional value), this reduction did not occur until very late in the quarter. While AI's hedging coverage ratio notably decreased from 92% as of 12/31/2018 to 62% as of 3/31/2019, the company's derivative instruments still had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 6.0 years. Simply put, this was towards the longer-end of the yield curve when compared to AI's agency mREIT peers which negatively impacts valuations in a decreasing interest rate environment (more severe valuation losses [higher durations]). Third, AI raised a notable amount of common equity during the first quarter of 2019 which ultimately had a dilutive impact of approximately ($0.18) per common share. When calculated, this negatively impacted BV by approximately (2%). Fourth, AI had some expenses run through the company's income statement in regards to its conversion back to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Regarding CHMI, similar to AI, this mREIT basically had an unchanged BV during the first quarter of 2019; decrease of ($0.04) per common share. While this was certainly a nice bounce back in BV when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, it was still a minor-modest underperformance when compared to most of the company's agency mREIT peers. This was mainly due to two factors. First, CHMI continued to gradually increase the company's mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") portfolio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was negative for CHMI's quarterly BV as MSR valuations were negatively impacted during the quarter by an overall decrease in rates/yields. CHMI's MSR portfolio recorded a loss of ($27.2) million during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this was notable. Second, CHMI slightly increased the company's hedging coverage ratio during the quarter. This was a different strategy when compared to all the other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers who slightly-notably lowered their hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2019. Simply put, this negatively impacted derivative valuations during the quarter (more severe valuation losses).

Now, switching gears to the current quarter, a notably more negative relationship has occurred during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019) which has offset the BV increase reported by most mREIT peers during the prior quarter. Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolios during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - AI and CHMI MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q2 2019 Versus Q1 2019)

(Source: Table created entirely by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019) versus the prior quarter (through 3/21/2019) regarding AI's and CHMI's MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 3/21/2019 I projected AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $6 million. This net valuation gain is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. As readers can see, a minor-modest positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/21/2019) which continued through the end of the quarter. In a nutshell, during most of the quarter, MBS valuation gains trumped derivative valuation losses. During a couple weeks, AI experienced both MBS and derivative valuation gains which is a bit irregular.

However, now using the top left-hand portion, as of 6/21/2019, I am projecting AI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($25) million. As one can see, this projection is notably more negative when compared to the prior quarter. This more negative relationship has been experienced across most of the sector and was basically "confirmed" by AGNC and ARR when they publicly disclosed their estimated 5/31/2019 tangible BV and BV per share decreased ($0.55) and ($0.74) per common share versus 3/31/2019, respectively. This compared to a tangible BV and BV per share increase of $0.67 and $0.43 per common share during the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 3/21/2019, I projected CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $4 million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of CHMI's MBS (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. This also EXCLUDES CHMI's MSR valuation fluctuation as this calculation is performed in a separate account for additional accuracy. As readers can see, fairly similar to ARR, a minor positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the first quarter of 2019 (through 3/21/2019) which increased to a modest positive relationship by the end of the quarter.

However, now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 6/21/2019, I am projecting CHMI's MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($20) million. Readers also have to be mindful that, with the rapid decrease in rates during May-June 2019, CHMI's fairly large MSR portfolio will very likely record another severe net decrease in valuations during the second quarter of 2019 which will likely more than offset the attractive net servicing income the company records.

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as "spread/basis risk". While companies can take steps to "minimize" spread/basis risk, a company can never completely "mitigate" this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of "option adjusted spreads" ("OAS") during the fourth quarter of 2016, second quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and most recently, the second quarter of 2019. The reasoning behind these increases was discussed above.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the second quarter of 2019 (through 6/21/2019). After a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more positive relationship existed during the first quarter of 2019. This was the main reason why most mREIT peers reported a stable-net increase in quarterly BV. However, as the second quarter of 2019 has progressed (through 6/21/2019), a notably more negative relationship has once again occurred. It should also be noted the severity of this negative relationship has increased during May-June 2019.

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, "StockTalks", and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AI's and CHMI's BV as of 6/21/2019 was approximately $8.15 and $16.70 per common share, respectively. The calculates to a projected BV decrease of (6.3%) and (4.8%), respectively, when compared to each company's BV as of 3/31/2019.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or less than a (8%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/21/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading greater than a (8%) but less than a (18%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (18%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a modest decrease when compared to my last AI article (approximately three months ago) mainly due to the company's continued underperformance, from a BV perspective, when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers and the correctly previously projected high probability of a notable (at least 20%) dividend reduction occurring during the second quarter of 2019 (which ultimately came to fruition).

Therefore, I currently rate AI as a HOLD (however close to my BUY range). As such, I currently believe AI is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for AI is approximately $7.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $6.65 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 6/21/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last CHMI article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a BUY (however, very close to my HOLD range). As such, I currently believe CHMI is slightly undervalued. My current price target for CHMI is approximately $17.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $16.35 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and September 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk over time).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, ARR, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AI, AGNC, CIM, DX, FMCC, FNMA, MFA, MORL, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.