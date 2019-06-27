5 Reasons Oil Stock Prices Will Rise

Oil should go up, and oil related stocks should go up more.

Here are a few slides that share the inflection point we're at.

We recently had the pleasure to share with clients and friends why we are excited to own oil stocks now.

We recently had the honor to share our thoughts on the oil and gas equity markets with clients and friends. Ahead of these meetings and calls, we reviewed tens of thousands of pages of materials. From these pages, we gathered dozens of graphs, slides and macro analyses from a variety of sources that seemed to best capture the current situation. These included publicly traded company presentations, macro analysis and research firm presentations and reports, investment bank reports, and letters from other oil and gas and commodity investors.

In summary, we think now might be the best time to own oil equities in a hundred years. We think oil is under-supplied, there is insufficient global capital expenditure to replace rapidly depleting inventories, demand is continuing its 50 year growth trajectory, and oil equities have lagged the market and even lagged the commodity. Oil prices are rising and oil equities will likely rebound.

1) Global capex is insufficient to sustain existing production and supply growing demand:

source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2) Oil Demand is on a long term trend up (don't worry, even though this graph ends in 2016, demand rose in 2017 and 2018 by the same ~1.5% per year):

Source: BP Statistical Review

3) Global inventories are falling as a result (this trend has continued past the end date on the chart) - Lower inventories should lead to higher prices over time:

Source: Bloomberg

4) Days inventory (quantity in inventory divided by daily consumption) has fallen rapidly - lower days inventory implies higher supply risk, price volatility, and potentially much higher prices:

Source: Ninepoint Partners

5) Oil Equities have under-performed the price of oil and the overall stock market substantially:

Data by YCharts

and 5b) small cap oil equities have under-performed even more:

Data by YCharts

With depleting global (and now US) inventories, oil should rise (there is a high inverse correlation between US inventory levels and the price of WTI) and oil equities, which are operationally and financially levered to the price of oil, and which have under-performed oil and the broader stock market, should rise even more. And smaller cap oil equities should rise the most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC and CSA filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.