Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns

We expect Oracle’s revenue to grow 2% on the back of a mid-20s growth in cloud revenue, leading to multiple expansion and a potential 50% return.

As cloud revenue growth is able to offset legacy business declines, we expect Oracle’s multiples to see a re-rating.

We note that despite having a very sound and stable financial profile, Oracle has been trading at a steep discount to peers on the back of weak revenue growth.

Larry Ellison’s claims about Gen2’s superiority and the size of the opportunity for Oracle now look a little more grounded.

We have been expecting Oracle to outperform for a while and Oracle’s Q4 gave us further confidence in our thesis.

In the last part of our series, Masters of Cloud, we had found Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to have the highest potential of turning out to be a dark horse.

Source: Masters Of Cloud, Part 3: The Dark Horses

Oracle had been in the news for its antics in the cloud market, which ranged from comparing its Gen2 cloud to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) to the resignation of its cloud chief late last year. Larry Ellison has maintained that if Oracle could only migrate Oracle workloads moved to its cloud, the opportunity would be worth more than $100 billion.

However, the markets appear to have overlooked what the last few earnings had been suggesting – Oracle’s cloud business might have actually turned a new leaf. Q4 came in much stronger in a period where many public cloud companies have seen a hint of softness in revenues. We also derived confidence from Oracle’s higher capex guidance (which typically signals strong demand). Overall, we now feel comfortable expecting the stock to return 50% on the back of some fairly robust underlying fundamentals.

What Q4 earnings seems to suggest

Per Larry Ellison’s expectation, the decline appears to have bottomed out and the growth in revenue may be actually pointing towards an inflection point in 2019.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations. Note: Oracle stopped reporting its cloud revenues separately after Nov 2017

Even just looking at the reported numbers, it is evidently clear that cloud licenses are picking up.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

The growth in the ‘Cloud license and on-premise license’ segment was primarily driven by that of Gen2 cloud subscriptions and the demand for Autonomous Database. We also note that the partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to have been viewed positively by customers from a technology roadmap standpoint, contributing to the spike in the license side of the business. Over the next few quarters, this partnership is likely to be a tailwind to Oracle’s cloud business.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

The pick-up in license revenue growth was driven by growth in cloud revenues and this crossing of curves looks sustainable to us.

And, we kind of cross -- those two curves have crossed one another. Yeah. Fusion is an international product in a lot of countries and now we’ve moved NetSuite to a lot of countries. And quite frankly, we haven't really started to get the benefit of that just yet. So that's going to kick in this fiscal year and that will have a big impact.

Source: Q4 2019 Oracle Earnings Call

To us, Oracle’s results were a re-affirmation of our thesis that we had laid down a while back:

Oracle is far bigger and has a lot more history behind it than the open source tools that the likes of AWS have been able to commoditize. Nonetheless, what Microsoft seems to be trying to leave behind in on-prem, AWS may be trying to replicate in the cloud. Another aspect of Oracle’s business that seems to stand out is the architectural advantage of its Gen 2 cloud, which becomes especially appealing for enterprises already running Oracle workloads. Considering the traction that Oracle has seen in its Gen2 and Autonomous Database, the comments around percentage contribution of cloud business to software doubling in three years and Ellison’s foresight, despite the exit of Thomas Kurian, 2019 may actually turn out to be an inflection year for Oracle.

Source: Masters Of Cloud, Part 3: The Dark Horses

Oracle’s broader financial performance has been stable

In addition to Q4 2019 ending on a high for the company, Oracle’s operating performance in the previous years has not been bad, with the company consistently delivering operating and FCF margins of 32-34% over the last four years.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

However, Oracle’s cash machine (that converts nearly 1/3 of its revenue into cash) has been overshadowed by the troubles Oracle has faced in transitioning to a cloud play, with markets giving the company the lowest valuation multiples among peers.

Data by YCharts

The likely reason for this relative undervaluation could be the weakness in revenue growth over the last few years, due to Oracle’s cloud business growth struggling to offset declines in the company’s legacy business.

Data by YCharts

Despite flat revenue growth, Oracle’s margins are much ahead of competitors except those of Microsoft.

Data by YCharts

We also note that Oracle’s customer trial number has also ramped up from 4,000 in Q3 2019 to 5,000 in Q4 2019.

We got a great pull-through business with 40% of our Q4 wins. So 40% of the time, we won our autonomous database, we pulled through analytics. We're adding many new customers, so of all the customers we’re adding with autonomous database and you might think we're replacing just our base which by the way, we’d be required to do, about 20% of our customers are just brand new to Oracle.

Source: Q4 2019 Oracle Earnings Call

Considering the management commentary about new logos, gross margin improvements, higher capex guidance (to invest in cloud hardware to manage the expected surge in consumption) and sustained traction, we think Oracle may finally have found its rhythm.

What the market may not be fully pricing in

Competitive displacement

Mark Hurd noted:

And as I read the competitors, the competitor or the incumbent that got replaced, they start SAP, EBS, EBS, Totus, Microsoft, Epicor, Infor, Lawson, Infineon, Microsoft, EBS. I mean, I could go on and on, but that would give you a flavor that we're getting as many and I didn't do this accounting exactly, but as many of our logos from outside of the traditional Oracle user base, as we are from the Oracle user base.

Source: Q4 2019 Oracle Earnings Call

We think the increase in customer trials along with competitive wins is evidence of the durability of Oracle’s cloud growth.

Microsoft - Oracle partnership

The partnership can catalyze the process of Oracle transitioning workloads running on Oracle to Oracle’s cloud. Microsoft has invested a significant amount of effort and capital in changing its perception from that of a patent troll to that of a supporter of open source and developer ecosystem. Customers are quite comfortable with the number 2 public cloud player, who does not end up competing with them in consumer businesses. In addition to Oracle benefitting from Microsoft’s improved perception, the Microsoft partnership also gives Oracle’s technology roadmap a lot more credibility with the number 2 public cloud player in a way giving its vote of confidence to Oracle.

Services pull through due to cloud growth

The services side of the business could also see increased traction from higher cloud growth. However, we are not modelling that in until we see actual numbers to support that expectation.

We would not want to get ahead of ourselves with a cloud rate number of more than the mid-20s range for Oracle is in a market that is dominated by the likes of AWS and Azure. Not to forget, Google cloud has been growing quite fast as well.

Incremental cloud revenues flow through to the FCF quite efficiently due to the negligible marginal cost and the pull-through of other revenues (including services) that cloud revenue growth can bring about.

Our expectations

Over the next couple of years, we expect Oracle’s cloud revenue growth to meaningfully (read visibly) start contributing to the company’s topline.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

We expect the margin profile to also benefit from the improving quality of revenue growth.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

Since Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud development is mostly done, investments in opex should also not be able to dent operating margins and thus result in sustained margin expansion.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

Despite the higher capex guidance, we expect FCF to improve on the back of better margins.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

In spite of the stability in Oracle’s FCF, on a price to FCF basis, the company trades at a significant discount to peers.

Data by YCharts

Per our estimates of FCF, at the current prices, the discount of Oracle’s P/FCF could widen.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company filings, Author calculations

In our opinion, a large, cash generative software company with FCF that is not driven by non-cash stock options etc, deserves to trade higher.

Valuation

We estimate Oracle’s fair value based using the price to FCF approach. To establish a baseline, the following are the P/FCF multiples of competitors:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company filings, Author calculations

The average multiple of 41x implies an FCF yield of 2.5%. To us, anything below 5% signals overvaluation. However, in the current environment where rates are expected to head lower, our thought process might look archaic. We also note that these companies have a much higher revenue growth expectation (at an average of 16%) versus our estimated 2% growth rate for Oracle’s 2020 revenue.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author calculations

At current prices, the Oracle stock trades at FCF yield of 7.6%.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company filings, Author calculations

We find the market multiples and multiples on which Oracle trades to be at loggerheads with each other and in order to arrive at a fair value estimate, we go back to our philosophy on valuation. We consider two cases for 2020 revenue growth and the corresponding FCF.

1. Our expectations of a 2% revenue growth rate for 2020 and the corresponding FCF.

2. A weaker growth scenario, with 0.5% total growth for 2020 and the associated FCF. In this scenario, we expect cloud growth to be around 20% versus mid-20s expectation in our base case.

Here, we have assumed that the Microsoft – Oracle partnership ends up cannibalizing Oracle’s growth due to customers wanting to move a lot of their stuff on Azure versus Oracle’s cloud. This is a difficult scenario to imagine since both Microsoft and Oracle would have put checks and balances in place to ensure that their core growth rates do not get impacted by this partnership. At the same time, the aim of this partnership is to gain additional traction. For Microsoft, the motivation appears to be that of additional data analytics (similar to the open data alliance it has with Adobe and SAP). For Oracle, this partnership appears to be in response to pent up customer demand to have interoperability with Microsoft.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company filings, Author calculations

Applying a 5% FCF yield in case of revenue growth of 2% gives an upside of 50%. In the weaker growth case of 0.5% revenue growth for 2020, we get a downside of 2% using an FCF yield of 7%.

There is another lever for share price upside, buybacks, which we are not considering. We note that the company had spent some $36 billion in repurchases over the last 12 months and thus we don’t rule out another few billions splurged on shareholders. What else can one expect when a competitor to God holds nearly one-third of the company!

Conclusion

Larry Ellison’s eccentricities have helped him become a technology visionary; some also view him as Oracle’s biggest problem, attributing the following to him:

massive buybacks (since his maximum ownership of stock benefits him the most)

in-your-face comparisons with AWS

reports of Thomas Kurian departing over disagreements about letting Oracle database run in other cloud and then almost doing the same thing

These are some of the aspects which spook long-term, institutional investors. They want to see consistency in vision and execution. Due to the competitive element of the industry, the evolution of Oracle’s own technology (and thus the need to market Gen2) and Oracle’s reputation as a company that can force unwanted audits down the throats of customers, there is a perception issue surrounding Oracle and the overhand has been visible in the stock performance over the years.

The numbers clearly are quite stable and don’t necessarily reflect the antics of the company’s Chairman. Investing in a company is about understanding the management and in case of Oracle, the guy at the helm has his skin in the game and understands the business well.

The markets seem to have attributed the weakness in Oracle’s growth to his demeanor, rather than to strong competition from AWS and the transition of Oracle’s technology (Gen1 to Gen2). However, with the Microsoft tie-up, Oracle has hinted towards building an understanding among the old guard to defend against the challengers. Not only can these alliances upend the cloud order but also could help Oracle’s stock price multiples play catch up with peers, leading to 50% returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.